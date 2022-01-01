Restaurant header imageView gallery
Lena Brava Lena Brava To Go / West Loop

896 Reviews

$$$

900-906 W Randolph St

Chicago, IL 60607

Cauliflower Mash
Halibut Veracruzana
Braised Short Rib

STARTERS

Cochinita Pibil Empanadas

Cochinita Pibil Empanadas

$14.00

Habanero crema, pickled red onions (2 per order)

Guacamole + Chips

Guacamole + Chips

$14.00

Mashed Michoacán avocados, cilantro, lime. Served with salsa roja, salsa verde and homemade tortilla chips.

Chips + Salsa

Chips + Salsa

$5.00

Served with housemade salsa roja and verde

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Baby kale, arugula, creamy Caesar dressing, sourdough crumble, and Parmesan cheese

FROM THE WOOD-FIRE

Halibut Veracruzana

Halibut Veracruzana

$32.00

Salsa veracruzana (tomato, capers, olives, herbs, jalapeño), ash-roasted chayote, baja white wine elixir

Wood-Fired Chicken (half)

Wood-Fired Chicken (half)

$20.00

Red chile and beer-marinated chicken from the wood-oven. Served with jalapeño salsa. Add on sides and tortillas to customize your meal.

Wood-Fired Chicken (whole)

Wood-Fired Chicken (whole)

$38.00

Red chile and beer-marinated chicken from the wood-oven. Served with jalapeño salsa. Add on sides and tortillas to customize your meal.

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$27.00

Overnight oven-roasted short rib served with sides of cauliflower mash, and Oaxacan pasilla salsa

Carne Asada Skirt Steak

Carne Asada Skirt Steak

$34.00

Dry-rubbed with fennel and thyme. Served with sides of fingerling potatoes, charro beans, pico de gallo, roasted tomato, red and green salsas, and six freshly made corn tortillas.

VEGETABLES + SIDES

Ember-Roasted Carrots

Ember-Roasted Carrots

$12.00

Pistachio-fennel pipián, pistachio crunch mix, fennel fronds

Charro Beans

Charro Beans

$8.00

Slow-cooked pinto beans in red adobe, chorizo crumble

Cauliflower Mash

Cauliflower Mash

$12.00

“Mashed” cauliflower, Samuel’s artisan Jack cheese, organic cream, butter, chipotle dust

Fingerling Potatoes

Fingerling Potatoes

$12.00

Nichols Farm fingerlings, Baja olive oil, black garlic, three herbs

Plantains

Plantains

$12.00

Ripe plantains roasted in the wood-oven with butter, thick cream, homemade fresh cheese

Mexican White Rice

Mexican White Rice

$6.00

Mexican style white rice, garlic mojo, caramelized onions, cilantro

DESSERTS

Wood Oven Tart (whole)

Wood Oven Tart (whole)

$14.00Out of stock

Rhubarb-strawberry filling, cajeta, pistachio streusel

Wood Oven Tart (half)

Wood Oven Tart (half)

$7.00Out of stock

Rhubarb-strawberry filling, cajeta, pistachio streusel

Summer Vanilla Flan

Summer Vanilla Flan

$13.00Out of stock

Creamy Mexican set custard, summer berries, puffed amaranth-coconut candy.

Shortcake

Shortcake

$13.00

Tender sweet masa biscuit with sugar crust, sweetened local summer berries, coconut whip cream

WHITE WINES FROM BAJA

Henri Lurton, Chenin Blanc, 2018

$42.00

Honeyed, floral, luscious (reg. price $66)

Henri Lurton, Sauvignon Blanc, 2018

$39.00

Luscious, bright, salty (reg. price $66)

Casa Magoni, Manaz Blanco, Fiano/Viognier, 2018

$29.00

Blood orange, beezwax, tangy (reg. price $46)

Emeve Isabella, Chard/Sauv Blanc/Viognier, 2018

$39.00

Fresh, dazzling, tropical (reg. price $61)

Henri Lurton, Centenario, Chenin Blanc, 2018

$72.00

Rich, aromatic, exceptional (reg. price $121)

RED WINES FROM BAJA

Casa Magoni, Sanigovese/Cabernet, 2017

$29.00

Ripe raspberry, smooth, versatile (reg. price $60)

Finca la Carrodilla 'Canto de Luna,' 2018

$39.00

Savory, bold, juicy Tempranillo/Shiraz/Cabernet (reg. price $66)

Casa Magoni, Merlot/Malbec 2017

$39.00

Black plum, peppery, structured (reg. price $72)

Adobe Guadalupe, Miguel, 2016

$48.00Out of stock

Cedar, spice, lingering Tempranillo/Cabernet/Grenache (reg. price $91)

Adobe Guadalupe, Sarafiel, 2014

$52.00Out of stock

Luxurious, bold, structured Syrah/Cabernet Sauvignon (reg. price $91)

Henri Lurton, Cabernet Sauvignon, Riserva, 2016

$89.00Out of stock

Concentrated, bold, exquisite (reg. price $151)

TO-GO MARGARITAS

House Margarita (32oz Crowler)

House Margarita (32oz Crowler)

$47.00

Espolòn blanco, Combier d’Orange, agave nectar, fresh lime

Skinny Margarita (32oz Crowler)

Skinny Margarita (32oz Crowler)

$47.00

Espolòn reposado, Combier d’Orange, fresh lime

Mezcal Margarita (32oz Crowler)

Mezcal Margarita (32oz Crowler)

$47.00

Wahaka mezcal and Espolòn reposado, Combier d’Orange, agave, lime, grapefruit

TO-GO CRUZ BLANCA BEER

Mexico Calling 12oz 6-pack

Mexico Calling 12oz 6-pack

$10.00

Lager Especial. Endlessly refreshing Mexican-style lager. 4.7% ABV

Palm Shade 12oz 6-pack

Palm Shade 12oz 6-pack

$11.00

Tropical IPA. Tropical fruit hop aroma of a modern IPA with deeply quenching drinkability of a pale ale. Subtle bitterness, vibrant notes of mandarin orange, mango, and pineapple. 6.0% ABV

El Train IPA 12oz 6-pack

El Train IPA 12oz 6-pack

$11.00

American IPA. Floral, piney, and citrus forward aroma. and flavor from Mosaic, Citra, and Simcoe hops. 6.2% ABV

Das Bueno 16oz 4-pack

Das Bueno 16oz 4-pack

$14.00

Strong dark German lager. Full bodied and rich. Deep with toffee, caramel, dried fruit, and a touch of chocolate. A beer to welcoming our autumnal shift. 7.5% ABV

Marigold (500ml Bottle)

Marigold (500ml Bottle)

$15.00

CELEBRATION ALE WITH BERRIES AND COFFEE Brewed in spirit of Mexico’s Dia de los Muertos. Tart and lively cherry, blackberry & blueberry unite with a cold brew of Metric Coffee’s Colossus dark roast to welcome celebration. 9.0% ABV

Rooted 16oz 4-pack

Rooted 16oz 4-pack

$15.00

HOPPY SAISON ‘Rooted’ in the timelessness of a classic saison, this hoppy edition blossoms with Vic Secret and Ekuanot hops. Flavors of Meyer lemon, green peppercorn and desert sage connect with the natural minerality and a bone dry finish. 6.2% ABV

Fade Away 16oz 4-pack

Fade Away 16oz 4-pack

$15.00

RED CORN LAGER A true indigenous Premium American Lager. Malted Bloody Butcher red corn make up over half of the recipe, finishing with rye and barley. All grain is grown and malted at Sugar Creek Malt in Indiana. Truly one of a kind. 5.8% ABV

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

12oz can

Mexican Coke bottle

$3.00

Mexican Sprite bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke bottle

$2.50

Topochico Bottle

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

BAJA, MEXICO-INSPIRED COOKING OVER HARDWOORD FIRE.

Location

900-906 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

