Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Lena Brava Lena Brava To Go / West Loop
896 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
BAJA, MEXICO-INSPIRED COOKING OVER HARDWOORD FIRE.
Location
900-906 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607
Gallery