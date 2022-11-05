A map showing the location of Lena Mae's 642 Uptown Blvd Suite 202View gallery

Lena Mae's 642 Uptown Blvd Suite 202

No reviews yet

642 Uptown Blvd Suite 202

Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Order Again

Popular Items

Catfish
Smothered Pork Chops
10 Wings

Main Dishes

Meatloaf

$15.99Out of stock

Grilled Pork Chops

$14.99

Steak Burger

$14.99

Catfish

$19.00

Chicken fried chicken

$12.99

Catfish & Shrimp

$28.00

Shrimp

$18.00

Whiting & Shimp

$18.00

Veggie Plate

$11.99

Baked Chicken

$13.99

Smothered Chicken Breast

$12.99

Smothered Pork Chops

$14.99

Blackened Shrimp

$15.99

Fried Pork Chops

$14.99

Grilled Salmon

$19.99Out of stock

Salisbury Steak

$14.99

Oxtail

$21.00Out of stock

Beef Tips

$15.99Out of stock

Chicken & Waffles

$11.99

Smothered Turkey Wings

$15.99Out of stock

shrimp salad

$13.99

MC 1/2 pan

$25.00

Chicken Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Blackened Catfish

$18.00

Pan MC

$50.00

10 oz Grilled Ribeye

$18.99Out of stock

Blackened Catfish & Shrimp

$28.00

Grilled Whiting & Shrimp

$18.00

Neck Bones

$9.99Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato-Brisket

$11.99Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato-Chicken

$9.99

Loaded Baked Potato-Shrimp

$15.00

Catfish Nuggets with 1 side

$12.99

Catfish Nuggets with 2 sides

$14.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$5.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Green Beans

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Collard Greens

$4.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Candied Yams

$4.00

Cabbage

$4.00

White Rice

$2.00

Bacon

$1.50

Corn Bread

$0.50

White Gravy on Top

Brown Gravy on Top

Brown gravy on the side

White gravy on the side

1/2 pan

$25.00

dressing

$3.00

Side Shrimp

$2.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Dressing

$3.00

Cabbage

$4.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$7.50Out of stock

Almond Vanilla Sliced Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Tea Cakes

$3.50Out of stock

Sexi Strawberry Bundt Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Strawberry Delite Bundt Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding Bundt Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Golden Oreo Bundt

$7.50Out of stock

Subs

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Catfish Po Boy

$13.00

Burgers

Lena's Burger

$10.00

Cheese Burger

$11.00

David Jr

$13.00

Big Blue Burger

$13.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Taste of Heaven Burger

$17.00

Monster Burger

$18.00

Fried Jalapeno Burger

$13.00

uptown Burger

$13.00

Seafood

Fried Whiting

$10.00

Shrimp

$18.00

Whiting & Shrimp

$18.00

Catfish

$19.00

Blackened Whiting

$10.00

Grilled Whiting

$10.00

Blackened Shrimp

$18.00

10 Buffalo Shrimp & 1 Side

$18.00

Wraps

Bacon Cheese Burger Wrap

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$13.00

Shrimp Po Boy Wrap

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Mushroom Swiss Wrap

$13.00

Turkey Burger Wrap

$13.00

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Sandwich

Fried Chicken Club Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Big blue Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.50

Rib Tip Sandwich

$9.99

Sauce

Sauces

$0.99

Wings & Tenders

6 Wings

$10.00

10 Wings

$15.00

6 Tenders

$10.00

10 Tenders

$15.00

20 Wings

$24.00

3 Whole wings

$12.99

3 Whole Wings 2 sides

$14.99

Salads

House Salad small

$3.00Out of stock

Shrimp Salad

$14.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.99Out of stock

BBQ

Pull Pork Dinner

$14.00Out of stock

1/2 Slab

$21.00

Slab

$32.00

Brisket Dinner

$19.00Out of stock

3 bone rib

$17.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$4.99Out of stock

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids 3 tenders

$5.00

Kids Burger

$4.25

Lunch Menu

Lunch Lena's Burger

$6.00

Lunch Cheeseburger

$7.00

Lunch 3 Tenders

$5.00

Lunch 4 Wings

$6.00

Lunch Smothered Pork Chop

$8.00

Lunch Chicken fried chicken

$8.00

Lunch Catfish

$9.00

Lunch Grilled Pork Chop

$8.00

Lunch Chicken Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Lunch Fried Pork chop

$8.00

Condiments

Extra Onions

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Bacon

$1.50

No Onions

No Peppers

No Pickles

Cheese

$0.25

Mushrooms

$0.50

No tomatoes

Extra Pickles

$0.25

Extra tomatoes

$0.50

Soda

Orange Crush

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Drinks

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Teas

$2.99

Water bottle

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Splenda

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Koolaid

$2.99

Lemon

Sweet & Low

Equal

Pitcher

Sierra Mist

$5.00

Pepsi

$5.00

Ice

$5.00

Soda & Ice

$7.00

Ice

Cup of Ice

$0.50

Pitcher of Ice

$2.00

Bowl of Ice

$1.50

Kids Drink

Pepsi

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Crush

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Koolaid

$1.50

Family of 4

Cajun Turkey

$150.00

Fried Turkey

$150.00

Baked Turkey

$150.00

Ham

Whole Ham

$80.00

Turkey

Cajun Turkey

$75.00

Baked Turkey

$75.00

Fried Turkey

$75.00

Sides

Full pan of Broccoli Cheese Casserole

$80.00

Full pan of Mac & Cheese

$80.00

Full pan of Candied Yams

$80.00

Full pan of Green Beans

$80.00

Full pan of Mashed Potatoes

$80.00

Full pan of Dressing

$80.00

Full pan of Collard Greens

$80.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

642 Uptown Blvd Suite 202, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

