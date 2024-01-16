Leña Y Carbon ESSEX
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
37 Essex Street, Passaic, NJ 07055
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taqueria Los Rancheros - 172 Passaic St # 7356
No Reviews
172 Passaic St # 7356 Passaic, NJ 07055
View restaurant
El Asadero - Passaic - 305 Passaic Street
No Reviews
305 Passaic Street Passaic, NJ 07055
View restaurant