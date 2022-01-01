ZZ's Sports Bar & Grill

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

10 Boneless Wings
Quesadillas
Cheddar Bacon Burger

Appetizers

ZZ Combo

ZZ Combo

$13.99
Mega Nachos

Mega Nachos

$7.49
Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$6.99

5 Boneless Wings

$5.99
10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$9.99

5 Bone In Wings

$7.99
10 Bone In Wings

10 Bone In Wings

$12.49

Cajun Pretzel Bites

$6.99
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$2.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$7.49

Cheesy Bread

$8.49

Pepper Jack Melts

$7.99
Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$6.99

Sides

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Basket of French Fries

$2.99

Basket of Tater Tots

$3.49
Brew City Onion Rings

Brew City Onion Rings

$7.49
Basket of Waffle Fries

Basket of Waffle Fries

$3.99
Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$3.49
Dinner Caesar

Dinner Caesar

$3.49

Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$7.49
ZZ'S Traditional Chicken Salad

ZZ'S Traditional Chicken Salad

$7.49

Fried Bourbon Chicken Salad

$7.49
Almond Chicken Salad

Almond Chicken Salad

$8.49
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$7.49

Chef Salad

$7.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.49

Burger

ZZ Charbroil Burger

ZZ Charbroil Burger

$9.49

ZZ Charbroil Double Burger

$12.49
Alley Sliders

Alley Sliders

$7.99
Prime Rib Burger

Prime Rib Burger

$10.49
Chili Burger

Chili Burger

$8.99
Cheddar Bacon Burger

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$8.99
Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.99

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$9.49

Green Olive Burger

$9.49
The Alley Burger

The Alley Burger

$8.49

The Double Alley Burger

$10.49

Pizza

Taco Pizza

Taco Pizza

$11.99
BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99
Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$13.99

supreme

$11.99
Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Sandwiches

ZZ's Ham and Swiss

ZZ's Ham and Swiss

$9.99

Chicken Club Sandwich

$9.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.49
Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$8.99
Reuben

Reuben

$9.49
Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99
Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$9.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Ciabatta

Chicken Bacon Ranch Ciabatta

$9.99
French Dip

French Dip

$9.49
Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$9.99

Wraps/Paninis

Turkey Club Wrap

Turkey Club Wrap

$8.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.49
Turkey Panini

Turkey Panini

$9.49

Dogs

Gutter Dog

$3.99

Chili Dog

$4.49

Kraut Dog

$4.49

Baskets

Fish and Chips

$13.49

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.99

Soups

Beef Chili - Cup

$2.99

Beef Chili - Bowl

$3.99
Loaded Potato Soup - Cup

Loaded Potato Soup - Cup

$2.99

Loaded Potato Soup - Bowl

$3.99

Fish Fry

cod

$10.99

perch

$10.99

combo

$11.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$3.50

Absolut

$4.75

Ciroc

$6.00

Ciroc Blk Rasp.

$6.00

Ciroc Peach

$6.00

Ciroc RedBerry

$6.00

Grey Goose

$5.50

Svedka

$4.00

Titos

$5.00

Blue Rasp. Vodka

$4.00

Cherry Vodka

$4.00

Citron Vodka

$4.00

Clementine Vodka

$4.00

Cucumber Vodka

$4.00

Loopy Vodka

$4.00

Raspberry Vodka

$4.00

Str. Lem. Vodka

$4.00

Vanilla Vodka

$4.00

Whipped Vodka

$4.00

Well Gin

$3.50

Beefeater

$4.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$4.75

Well Rum

$3.50

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.23

Kraken

$4.50

Meyer's Dark Rum

$4.25

Malibu

$3.75

Rumchata

$4.00

Well Tequila

$3.50

Cuervo Gold

$4.25

Sauza

$4.00

Patron

$7.00

Patron Citron

$5.00

Tequila Rose

$4.75

Well Whiskey

$3.50

Canadian Club

$4.50

Toki

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$4.50

Jameson

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$4.00

Seagrams VO

$4.00

Crown Royal

$4.75

Crown Apple

$4.75

Jack Apple

$4.50

Jack Honey

$4.50

Fireball

$3.75

Skrewball PB

$4.75

Jameson ColdBrew

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.50

Bulliet

$4.25

Knob Creek

$5.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Red Stag

$4.50

Southern Comfort

$3.50

Chivas Regal

$6.00

Dewars

$4.00

Drambuie

$5.00

J Walker Black

$6.50

Christian Brothers

$3.50

Hennessy

$5.75

Amaretto

$4.50

Apple Pucker

$3.50

Baileys

$4.75

Blkberry Brandy

$3.50

Buttershots

$3.50

Cactus Juice

$3.50

Chambord

$3.50

Cointreau

$3.75

Frangelico

$4.25

Grape Pucker

$3.50

Hot Damn

$3.50

Jager

$4.75

Kahlua

$4.25

Liquor 43

$4.00

Melon

$3.50

Peach Schnapps

$3.50

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.50

Watermelon Pucker

$3.50

Yukon Jack

$4.25

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$4.75

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

B-52

$5.50

Bahama Mama

$5.75

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Maria

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Cosmopolitan

$5.75

Daquiri

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$4.00

Irish Coffee

$6.50

Liquid Marijuana

$6.75

Long Beach

$7.25

Long Island

$6.75

Long Island-Top Shelf

$8.75

Manhattan

$6.00

House Margarita

$4.50

Jumbo Margarita

$7.25

Blue Margarita

$4.50

Italian Margarita

$4.50

Patron Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$6.00

Martini-Apple

$6.00

Martini-Pomegranate

$6.50

Mermaid Water

$6.00

Moscow Mule-Classic

$8.00

Moscow Mule-Cuc. Lime

$8.00

Moscow Mule-Dark N Stormy

$8.00

Moscow Mule-Dublin

$8.00

Moscow Mule-Mermaid

$8.00

Moscow Mule-Garita

$8.00

Moscow Mule-Driver

$8.00

Moscow Mule-Straw. Lemon

$8.00

Old Fashion

$6.00

Paradise

$6.00

Pina Colada

$5.00

Pink Panty Dropper

$4.00

Purple Rain

$5.75

Rum Runner

$7.25

Screwdriver

$4.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Tennessee Apple

$4.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.25

Watermelon Crawl

$4.25

Whiskey Sour

$4.75

White Russian

$5.50

Beer

Bud Lt

$2.75

Budweiser

$2.75

Coors Lt

$2.75

Miller Lt

$2.75

313 Polish

$5.75

Blueberry Maple Stout

$6.00

Nutter Your Business

$7.00

Rhu Awakening

$7.00

Rubaeus

$6.50

Stella

$7.00

Triple Jam

$6.50

Twilight

$7.00

Bud Lt GROWLER

$10.00

Budweiser GROWLER

$10.00

Coors Lt GROWLER

$10.00

Miller Lt GROWLER

$10.00

313 Polish GROWLER

$20.00

Blueberry Maple Stout GROWLER

$21.00

Nutter Your Business GROWLER

$24.00

Rhu Awakening GROWLER

$24.00

Rubaeus GROWLER

$23.00

Stella GROWLER

$24.00

Triple Jam GROWLER

$24.00

Twilight GROWLER

$24.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.25

Bud Lt Lime

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Busch Lt

$3.25

Coors Banquet

$2.50

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona

$3.75

Corona Lt

$3.75

Dirty Blonde

$4.25

Dos XX Lager

$3.75

Dos XX Amber

$3.75

Goose 312

$4.00

Guinness

$4.25

Heineken

$3.75

Killians

$3.75

Labatt

$3.50

Mich Ultra

$3.75

Mikes Cran

$3.75

Mikes Hard

$3.75

Miller Highlife

$3.25

Miller Light

$3.25

Modello

$4.00

Odouls

$3.25

PBR

$3.25

Rolling Rock

$3.50

SA Boston Lager

$4.25

SA CherryWheat

$4.25

SA ColdSnap

$4.25

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

$4.00

St. Pauli Girl

$4.25

Twisted Tea

$4.50

Voodoo Ranger -Juicy Haze

$5.00

6Pack-Domestic

$15.00

6-Pack Premium

$18.00

WhiteClaw-BlackCherry

$4.25

WhiteClaw-Mango

$4.25

Truly -Lime

$4.25

Truly-Berry

$4.25

Truly-Passionfruit

$4.25

Truly-Pineapple

$4.25

Truly-Blackcherry

$4.25

Truly-Grapefruit

$4.25

6-Pack Seltzer

$20.00

Wine

Cabernet

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Pink Moscato

$4.00

Sweet Riesling

$4.00

White Zin

$4.00

4-Pack ToGo

$12.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

7-Up

$1.75

Cherry Coke

$1.75

Gingerale

$1.75

Orange Pop

$1.75

Pepsi

$1.75

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Mt Dew

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75

Ice Tea

$1.75

Arnold Palmer

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Shirley Temple

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Red Fuel

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Coffee

$1.75

Hot Cocoa

$1.75

Milk

$1.75

Red Bull

$4.00

S.F. Red Bull

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$1.75

Choc. Milk

$1.75

OJ

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Virgin Daquiri

$2.75

Virgin Bloody Mary

$2.75
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted Best Sports Bar in Lenawee County!! Clean, friendly atmosphere.

Location

520 College Ave, Adrian, MI 49221

Directions

