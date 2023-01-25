Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lena y Carbon - Restaurant & Lounge

201 Market St

Paterson, NJ 07505

Entrada

Papa a la Huancaina

$9.00+

Poached Potato, Huancaina Cream, egg, olives, red bell pepper, cilantro.

Yuca a la Huancaina

$10.00+

Fried Cassava, Hauncaina Cream, egg, olives, red bell pepper, cilantro

Leche de Tigre

$11.00

Fish,calamari, lime juice, corn, red onions, tigers milk, shrimp, yuyo, cilantro.

Choros a la Chalaca

$10.00+

Fish, Mussels, corn, lime juice, red onions, cilantro.

Anticuchos

Three grilled skewers and fried potatoes.

Salchipapa

$8.00

Sliced hot dogs and french fries.

Trilogia Perucha

$35.00

Picadera Leña Y Carbon

$30.00
Choclo con Queso

$8.00

Poached Inca Corn and white cheese.

Calamar Frito

$11.00

Fried calamari.