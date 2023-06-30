Lena y Carbon (414 Bergen Street) 414 Bergen Street

No reviews yet
414 Bergen Street
Harrison, NJ 07029
Poached Potato, Huancaina Cream, egg, olives, red bell pepper, cilantro.
Fried Cassava, Hauncaina Cream, egg, olives, red bell pepper, cilantro
Fish,calamari, lime juice, corn, red onions, tigers milk, shrimp, yuyo, cilantro.
Fish, Mussels, corn, lime juice, red onions, cilantro.
Three grilled skewers and fried potatoes.
Sliced hot dogs and french fries.
Poached Inca Corn and white cheese.
Fried calamari.
1 Whole Chickenwith 2 sides.