Lenise's Cafe 3150 Jefferson Blvd
3150 Jefferson Blvd
West Sacramento, CA 95691
Breakfast
Specialties
- Potato Scramble$11.99
Sautéed Potatoes, Onions and Bell Pepper Scrambled together with 2 Eggs and Garnished with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Sour Cream.
- Breakfast Burrito$10.49
Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham or Turkey. Swiss Cheese, Eggs, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Onions, Spinach Choice of tortilla between Flour or Spinach
- Breakfast Crepe$10.99
Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham or Turkey. Cheddar Cheese, Eggs, Tomatoes and Spinach
- Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Choice of Bacon, Sausage, Ham or Turkey. Swiss Cheese, Eggs, Tomatoes and Spinach on Sour Dough or Wheat Bread.
- Sausage Bacon & Egg Burrito$10.49
Swiss Cheese, Egg, Sausage, Bacon, Sautéed Potatoes Choice of tortilla between Flour or Spinach
- Egg & Cheese Croissant$5.49
Swiss Cheese and Eggs
- Egg & Cheese Muffin$5.49
Swiss Cheese and Eggs
- Fresh English Muffin$6.99
Eggs, Swiss Cheese, Sausage, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Mayo
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.49
- Turkey & Cheese Croissant$5.49
- Toasted Bagel$3.99
Choice of Bagel: Plain, Everything or Jalapeño
- Strawberry Banana Oatmeal$7.99
Brown Sugar, Strawberries, Bananas, Almonds, Hot Water or Milk
Eggs
Veggie
- Original Veggie Omelet$10.49
Sautéed Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted Bell Pepper and Spinach, Garnished with Mozzarella Cheese. Choice of Toast or Fruit Side
- Greek Omelet$10.49
Sautéed Tomatoes, Onions and Kalamata Olives, Garnished with Feta Cheese. Choice of Toast or Fruit Side
- Grilled Breakfast Wrap$9.49
Eggs, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Sautéed Potatoes and Pepper Choice of tortilla between Flour and Spinach
- Veggie Breakfast Crepe$10.99
Eggs, Roasted Bell Pepper, Sautéed Potatoes, Mozzarella, Chipotle Pesto Dressing
Omelets
- Mediterranean Omelet$12.49
Sautéed Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, Roasted Bell Pepper, Spinach, Garnished with Feta Cheese and Pesto. Choice of Toast or Fruit Side
- Café Omelet$11.99
Sautéed Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper and Spinach, Garnished with Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Toast or Fruit Side
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$10.99
Sautéed Ham, Tomatoes and Spinach, Garnished with Cheddar Cheese. Choice of Toast or Fruit Side
Kids
Kids Breakfast
Kids Lunch
- Grilled Cheese$5.49
American Cheese Grilled on Sour Dough or Wheat Toast
- Kids Sandwich$6.49
Choice of Ham or Turkey with Mayonnaise and American Cheese on Sour Dough or Wheat Toast
- Peanut Butter & Jelly$5.49
Peanut Butter with Strawberry Jam on Sour Dough or Wheat Toast
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.49
Cheddar & Mozzarella on Flour Tortilla
Appetizers
- Cheese & Crackers$9.99
Swiss, American, Pepperjack, Crackers, Salami
- Fried Ravioli Bites$9.99
10 Ravioli with Marinara Dip
- Bruschetta$9.99
Tomatoes, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan, Salt & Pepper
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
6 Sticks with Marinara or Ranch Dip
- Ham Sliders$8.49
4 Ham Sliders With Cheddar Cheese
- Potstickers$8.49
6 Potstickers with Soy Sauce
- Pizza Bites$8.99
6 Pizza Bites Stuffed with Marinara & Pesto
Lunch
Sandwiches
- Turkey Sandwich$9.99
Mayo, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Sliced turkey Breast
- Ham Sandwich$9.99
Mayo, Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce and Sliced Ham
- BLT Sandwich$10.49
Mayo, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Avocado, Sliced Turkey Breast and Crispy Bacon
- Roasted Beef Sandwich$10.49
Mayo, Mustard, Pepperjack Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Tri Tip Beef Slices
- Pastrami Sandwich$10.49
Mayo, Mustard, Pepperjack Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sliced Pastrami
- Salami Sandwich$9.99
Mayo, Mustard, Pepperjack Cheese, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Italian Style Salami
- Mexicali Sandwich$10.49
Mayo, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado, Jalapeño, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sliced Turkey Breast
- Tuna Sandwich$10.99
Mayo, Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Tuna
Panini
- Turkey Panini$10.49
Pesto, Swiss, Tomatoes, Sliced Turkey Breast
- French Dip$10.99
Provolone Cheese, Tri Tip Beef, Au JU Dipping Sauce
- Chipotle Chicken Panini$10.99
Chipotle Sauce, Pepperjack Cheese, Roasted Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes, Chicken Breast
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini$10.99
Ranch, Pepperjack Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes, Chicken Breast, Crispy Bacon
- Café Panini$10.99
Swiss Cheese, Spinach, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sliced Ham, Sliced Turkey Breast
- Mediterranean Panini$10.99
Pesto, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach, Chicken Breast
- Caprese Panini$9.99
Pesto, Pepperjack, Tomatoes, Spinach
- Veggie Panini$10.49
Hummus, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bell Pepper, Spinach
- Italian Panini$10.49
Pesto, Pepperjack, Italian Style Salami, Roasted Bell Pepper
Wraps
- Clubhouse Wrap$10.99
Ranch, Swiss Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Sliced Ham, Sliced Turkey Breast, Crispy Bacon on Flour or Spinach Tortilla
- Chipotle Chicken Wrap$10.49
Chipotle Sauce, Pepperjack, Roasted Bell Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Chicken Breast on Flour or Spinach Tortilla
- Chicken Balkan Wrap$10.99
Mayo, Ketchup, Pepperjack Cheese, Sautéed Potatoes, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Breast on Flour or Spinach Tortilla
- Caesar Wrap$10.49
Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Lettuce, Croutons, Chicken Breast on Flour or Spinach Tortilla
- Almond Chicken Wrap$10.49
Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing, Feta Cheese, Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Spinach, Chicken Breast on Flour or Spinach Tortilla
- Turkey Pesto Wrap$10.49
Pesto, Pepperjack Cheese, Roasted Bell Pepper, Lettuce, Sliced Turkey Breast on Flour or Spinach Tortilla
- Hummus Wrap$10.49
Hummus, Pepperjack Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Roasted Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Lettuce on Flour or Spinach Tortilla
Savory Crepes
- Monte Cristo Crepe$10.99
Diced Ham, Diced Turkey Breast, Swiss & Cheddar Cheese, Strawberry Jam, Topped with Powder Sugar
- Chorizo & Chicken Crepe$10.99
Chorizo, Grilled Chicken Breast, Sautéed Potatoes, Green Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, & Chipotle Pesto
- Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Crepe$10.99
Tomatoes, Spinach, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Turkey Breast, Diced Crispy Bacon
- Chicken Pesto Crepe$10.49
Pesto, Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese
- Ham & Cheddar Crepe$10.49
Diced Ham, Cheddar Cheese
- Veggie Pesto Crepe$10.49
Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Green Onions, Spinach, Roasted Bell Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese, Pesto
Salads
- Caesar Salad$8.99+
Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Chicken Breast, Caesar Dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad$11.49
Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onions, Lettuce, Avocado, Crumbled Crispy Bacon, Grilled Chicken Breast, Ranch Dressing
- Almond Chicken Salad$8.99+
Spinach, Almond Slices, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese, Chicken Breast, Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
- Asian Chicken Salad$8.99+
Lettuce, Peanuts, Crispy Wantons, Chicken Breast, Asian Dressing
- House Salad$8.99+
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Turkey Breast, Ranch Dressing
- Greek Salad$8.99+
Cucumber, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Bell Pepper, Pepperoncini, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
- Tuna Salad$11.49
Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Onions, Green Onions, Tuna, Ranch or Caesar Dressing, Fresh Lemon Slice
Dinner
Burgers
- Classic Hamburger$5.99
Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, Beef Patty
- Cheeseburger Deluxe$7.99
Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles, American Cheese, Beef Patty
- Lenise's Signature Burger$11.99
Chipotle Sauce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Provolone Cheese, Beef Patty
- Mexicali Burger$13.99
Spicy Mayo, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Avocado, Jalapeño, Pepperjack Cheese, Beef Patty
- Grilled Chicken Burger$12.99
Spicy Mayo, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Red Onions, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Chicken Breast
- Bacon Ranch Burger$14.99
Ranch, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pepperjack Cheese, 2 Beef Patties, Crispy Bacon
- Impossible Veggie Burger$13.99
Mayo, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Red Onions, Avocado, Provolone Cheese, Impossible Patty
Main Course
- Chorizo Chicken & Veggies$14.99
Chicken Breast Wrapped in Chorizo on a Bed of Mixed Corn Kennel, Roasted Bell Pepper, Quinoa & White Rice and Garnished with Chipotle Pesto Sauce
- Wild Salmon & Veggies$17.90
Wild Salmon Filet on a Bed of Mixed Corn Kennel, Roasted Bell Pepper, Quinoa & White Rice and Garnished with Chipotle Pesto Sauce
- Tri Tip Beef Mac & Cheese$15.99
Hatch Macaroni and Pepper Jack Cheese With Juicy Tri Tip Beef Strips, Spicy Mayo and Cilantro
- Beef & Mashed Potatoes$14.99
Juicy Tri Tip Beef Strips With Garlic Infused Red Skin Mashed Potatoes and Chipotle Pesto Dressing
- Chicken & Mashed Potatoes$14.99
Chicken Breast With Garlic Infused Red Skin Mashed Potatoes and Chipotle Pesto Dressing
Deserts
Sweet Crepes
- Strawberry Nutella Crepe$8.99
Nutella & Strawberries, Topped with Powdered Sugar, Chocolate Drizzle, Whipped Cream
- Banana Nutella Crepe$8.99
Nutella & Bananas, Topped with Powdered Sugar, Chocolate Drizzle, Whipped Cream
- Strawberry Jam Crepe$7.49
Topped with Powdered Sugar
- Nutella Crepe$7.49
- Chocolate Crepe$6.99
- Peanut Butter Crepe$7.99
Waffles & Pancakes
More Sweets
Beverages
Hot Drinks
- Cafe Latte$4.99+
- Brewed Coffee$3.99+
- Americano$3.49+
- Cappuccino$4.99
- Mocha$5.49+
- Sugar Free Mocha$5.49+
- White Mocha$5.49+
- Tuxedo Mocha$5.49+
- Oreo Mocha$5.49+
- Mexican Spiced Mocha$5.69+
- Caramel Macchiato$5.49+
- Dirty Spiced Chai$5.69+
- Hot Chocolate$4.49+
- Mexican Hot Chocolate$4.79+
- Vanilla Steamer$4.49+
Steamed milk with vanilla flavor
- Hot Tea$2.99+
- Chai Tea Latte$5.49+
- Matcha Tea Latte$5.49+
Cold Drinks
- Affogato$5.90
Double Espresso Shot poured over 2 Vanilla Ice Cream Cups
- Cold Brew$4.99+
- Iced Coffee$4.49+
- Iced Americano$3.99+
- Iced Cafe Latte$5.49+
- Iced Mocha$5.99+
- Iced White Mocha$5.99+
- Iced Tuxedo Mocha$5.99+
- Iced Oreo Mocha$5.99+
- Iced Mexican Spiced Mocha$6.19+
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$5.99+
- Iced Dirty Spiced Chai$6.19+
- Iced Sugar Free Mocha$5.99+
- Iced Chai Tea Latte$5.99+
- Iced Matcha Tea Latte$5.49+
- Black Iced Tea$4.49+
- Passion Iced Tea$4.49+
- Iced Tea Refill$1.50+
- Red Bull With Flavor$5.99
Blended Drinks
- Blended Caramel Latte$6.49+
- Blended Mocha$6.49+
- Blended White Mocha$6.49+
- Blended Java Chip$6.49+
- Blended Oreo Mocha$6.49+
- Blended Caramel Creme$6.49+
- Blended Mocha Creme$6.49+
- Blended White Mocha Creme$6.49+
- Blended Java Creme$6.49+
- Blended Cookies & Creme$6.49+
- Blended Strawberries & Creme$6.49+
- Blended Vanilla Bean$6.49+
- Blended Banana Chai$6.49+
- Blended Matcha Green Tea$6.49+
Smoothies
Beer
Bottled Beer
- Corona$5.99
- Pacifico$5.99
- Peroni$5.99
- Stela Artois$5.99
- Heineken$5.99
- Estrella Jalisco$5.99
- Sierra Pale Ale$5.99
- Lagunitas IPA$5.99
- Modelo$5.99
- Firestone 805$5.99
- New Belgium Voodoo$9.49
- Saison$9.49
- Bad Habit$9.49
- Maple Pecan$9.49
- Catch The Day$9.49
- Dun' Workin'$9.49
- Large Chelada Limon$9.49
- Large Chelada Naranja$9.49
- Large Chelada Especial$9.49
- Small Chelada Limon$5.99
- Small Chelada Naranja$5.99
- Small Chelada Pina$5.99
- Small Chelada Mango$5.99
- Bud Light Grapefruit$5.99
- Bud Light Pineapple$5.99
- Bud Light Strawberry$5.99
- Bud Light Cherry$5.99
- Bud Light Mango$5.99
- Bud Light Cranberry$5.99
- White Claw Ruby Grapefruit$5.99
- White Claw Raspberry$5.99
- White Claw Lime$5.99
Grab & Go
Water & Juice
Sodas
Baked Croissants
Sweets
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Small French Themed Cafe, Serving a Variety of Products From Breakfast to Lunch and Dinner
3150 Jefferson Blvd, West Sacramento, CA 95691