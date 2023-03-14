- Home
Mi Cocina 208 - Lennox
No reviews yet
1370 West Campbell Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Beef Fajitas
Feeds 4 - Includes 16 tortillas, grilled onions and poblano peppers, fried potatoes, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, limes, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
Chicken Fajitas
Feeds 4 - Includes 16 tortillas, grilled onions and poblano peppers, fried potatoes, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, limes, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
50/50 Fajitas
Feeds 4 - Includes 16 tortillas, grilled onions and poblano peppers, fried potatoes, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, limes, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
Beef Tacos
Feeds 4 - Includes 12 tortillas or crispy taco shells, picadillo ground beef, rice, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, Tex-Mex vinaigrette, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
Chicken Tacos
Feeds 4 - Includes 12 tortillas or crispy taco shells, spicy shredded chicken, rice, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, Tex-Mex vinaigrette, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
50/50 Tacos
Feeds 4 - Includes 12 tortillas or crispy taco shells, picadillo ground beef and spicy shredded chicken, rice, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, Tex-Mex vinaigrette, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
Mico Tacos de Brisket
Feeds 4 - Includes 12 tortillas, slow roasted shredded brisket, grilled onions and poblano peppers, jack cheese, chile de arbol salsa, sliced avocado ensalada, Tex-Mex vinaigrette, arroz verde, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
Enchiladas
Feeds 4 - Choose Two Options: Cheese, Chicken, Spinach, or Beef Enchiladas, rice, beans, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
Rico Salad Beef (MiCo Pack)
Rico Salad Chicken (MiCo Pack)
Mico Tacos Habana
Feeds 4 – Incudes 12 tortillas, chile adobo spiced chicken breast, cilantro, onions, limes, pica pica salsa, sliced avocado ensalada, Tex-Mex vinaigrette, arroz verde, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
Tacos Mi Tierra Beef
“Street Style” – Feeds 4 – Includes 12 tortillas, fajita beef with serranos and onions, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, limes, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
Tacos Mi Tierra Chicken
“Street Style” – Feeds 4 – Includes 12 tortillas, fajita chicken with serranos and onions, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, limes, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
Tacos mi Tierra 50/50
“Street Style” – Feeds 4 – Includes 12 tortillas, fajita beef and chicken with serranos and onions, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, limes, salsa and two bags of tortilla chips
1 QT Dilemma
* Food purchase required *
1 QT Frozen
* Food purchase required *
1 QT House Rocks
* Food purchase required *
1 QT Mambo
* Food purchase required *
1 QT Mango Margarita
* Food purchase required *
1 QT Skinny Frozen
* Food purchase required *
1 QT Skinny Mambo
* Food purchase required *
1 QT Skinny Rocks
* Food purchase required *
1 QT Strawberry Margarita
* Food purchase required *
Ranch Water 1 Bottle Kit
* Food purchase required *
2 QT Dilemma
* Food purchase required *
2 QT Frozen
* Food purchase required *
2 QT House Rocks
* Food purchase required *
2 QT Mambo
* Food purchase required *
2 QT Mango Margarita
* Food purchase required *
2 QT Skinny Frozen
* Food purchase required *
2 QT Skinny Mambo
* Food purchase required *
2 QT Skinny Rocks
* Food purchase required *
2 QT Strawberry Margarita
* Food purchase required *
Ranch Water 2 Bottle Kit
* Food purchase required *
3 QT Dilemma
* Food purchase required *
3 QT Frozen
* Food purchase required *
3 QT House Rocks
* Food purchase required *
3 QT Mambo
* Food purchase required *
3 QT Mango Margarita
* Food purchase required *
3 QT Skinny Frozen
* Food purchase required *
3 QT Skinny Mambo
* Food purchase required *
3 QT Skinny Rocks
* Food purchase required *
3 QT Strawberry Margarita
* Food purchase required *
Ranch Water 3 Bottle Kit
* Food purchase required *
To Go Margaritas
Mambo Taxi
* Food Purchase required *
Skinny Mambo Taxi
* Food Purchase required *
Mi Cocina Margarita (Frozen)
* Food Purchase required *
Mi Cocina Margarita (Rocks)
* Food Purchase required *
Skinny Margarita (Frozen)
* Food Purchase required *
Skinny Margarita (Rocks)
* Food Purchase required *
Mango Margarita (Frozen)
* Food Purchase required *
Strawberry Margarita (Frozen)
* Food Purchase required *
Dilemma
* Food Purchase required *
Smash
* Food Purchase Required *
Sangria House Made
* Food Purchase Required *
Beers
Appetizers
Cocina Platter
Flautitas, Quesadillas, Nachos, Guacamole y Queso
Chile Con Queso
Picadillo Beef or Brisket
Queso Blanco
Picadillo Beef or Brisket
Guacamole
"Mexicano"
Quesadillas
Flautas de Pollo
Seasoned Shredded Chicken, Crispy-Fried in Corn Tortillas with Fresh Guacamole, Tomatoes y Crema Served with a side of Sunset Sauce
Shrimp Brochette App
Four Bacon Wrapped Wild Gulf Shrimp with Jack Cheese, Jalapeno, Poblano Crema y Guacamole
Ceviche de Camarones
Marinated Gulf Shrimp
Nachos
Bean & Cheese
Nachos Locos
Picadillo Beef, Beans, Aged Cheddar, Guacamole, Jalapeños y Crema
Nachos Al Carbon
Fajita Chicken, Beans, Aged Cheddar, Guacamole y Pico de Gallo Fajita Beef
Nachos Mi Tierra
Fajita Chicken, or Beef Serranos, Onions, Beans, Jack Cheese y Guacamole with Poblano Crema
Habana Nachos
Chile Adobo spiced Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, Beans, Guacamole y Pico de Gallo with Pica-Pica
Soups & Salads
Tortilla Soup
Classic Tex-Mex Style
Chicken & Rice Soup
Bean Soup
Classic Bean Soup
Rico Salad
Choice of protein over romaine, aged cheddar cheese, tomato and bacon
Ricardo Salad
Choice of protein over romaine, aged cheddar cheese, tomato and bacon chopped and tossed “Estilo Ricardo”
Classic Taco Salad
Shredded Chicken or Seasoned Ground Beef, Aged Cheddar, Romaine, Avocado and Tomato with choice of dressing
Fajitas
Lunch
# 1
Two Enchiladas, Rice and Beans Beef, Chicken or Spinach
# 2
One Cheese Taco, One Beef Taco, One Cheese Enchilada
# 3
Two Cheese Enchiladas Rice and Beans
# 4
One Beef Taco, One Cheese Enchilada, Rice and Beans
# 5
One Cheese Enchilada, One Beef Taco, One Sour Cream Chicken Enchilada
# 8
Three Chalupas: One Queso, One Bean, One Guacamole
# 9
Two Sunset Enchiladas, Rice and Beans Cheese, Chicken, Spinach or Beef
# 10
Two Pork Picoso Tamales Rice and Beans
# 12
Half Order of Chicken Quesadillas con Sliced Avocado Ensalada or Cup of Soup
Tacos de Brisket (Lunch)
Slow Roasted Shredded Brisket, Jack Cheese, Onions, Poblanos, Sliced Avocado Ensalada y Arroz Verde
Tacos Habana (Lunch)
Chicken Breast marinated in Chili Adobo served in Corn Tortillas with Cilantro, Onion, Pica-Pica y Arroz Verde
Tacos Mi Tierra (Lunch)
“Street Style” - Beef or Chicken Fajita, Serranos, Onions, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Rice and Beans
Fajitas (Lunch)
Grilled Beef or Chicken, Rice and Beans, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
Tacos and Enchiladas
Tacos de Brisket
Slow Roasted Shredded Brisket, Jack Cheese, Onions, Poblanos, Sliced Avocado Ensalada y Arroz Verde
Mama's Tacos
Grilled Chicken, Jack Cheese and Grilled Green Onion on Corn Tortillas with Rice and Sliced Avocado Ensalada
Tacos Mi Tierra
“Street Style” - Corn Tortillas, Chicken Fajita, Serranos, Onions, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Rice and Beans
Tacos Habana
Chicken Breast marinated in Chile Adobo served in Corn Tortillas with Cilantro, Onion, Pica-Pica, Sliced Avocado Ensalada y Arroz Verde
Taco Dinner
Two to an order with Refritos y Arroz; choice of Beef or Chicken on Crispy Corn or Flour Tortillas
Tacos de Ribeye
Certified Angus Beef served with Rice, Bean Soup, Guacamole y Pico de Gallo
Enchilada Dinner Sunset
Two to an order, served with Rice and Beans; Beef, Chicken or Spinach with Chile-Cilantro Queso
Enchiladas Crispy Chicken Verde
Topped with Salsa Verde, Crema, Refritos y Arroz
Enchilada Dinner
Two to an order with Refritos y Arroz; choice of Cheese, Beef, Chicken or Spinach
Enchiladas Poblano Chicken
Two Chicken Enchiladas with Poblano Crema, Refritos y Arroz
Spinach Enchilada
Latin Stir Fry Vegetable Sauté over Spinach Enchiladas, Jack Cheese and Ranchero Sauce served with Arroz Verde
Combos & Classics
# 11
Beef Taco, Chicken Burrito, Refritos y Arroz, choice of Side Sauce
Deluxe 57
Cheese Enchilada, Chicken Enchilada, Beef Enchilada, Beef Taco, Cheese Taco and Pork Picoso Tamale, Refritos y Arroz
El Ray's
Cheese Enchilada, Beef Taco, Pork Picoso Tamale, Refritos y Arroz
Gina's
Three Chalupas: Queso, Bean and Guacamole
Luann's
Guacamole Chalupa, Beef Taco, Cheese Enchilada, Cheese Taco, Refritos y Arroz
Milo's
Cheese Enchilada, Beef Taco, Chicken Enchilada, Refritos y Arroz
Pauley's
Two Beef Burritos, Refritos y Arroz, choice of Side Sauce
Ernie's Chicken
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast with choice of Sour Cream Sauce or Poblano Crema served with Guacamole, Rice y Pico
Pollo Moderno
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast served over Latin Stir Fry Vegetable Sauté served with Arroz Verde
Mama's Chicken Con Hongos
Seared Chicken Breast served with Mushrooms, Onion and Poblano Sauté with Rice
Tamale Dinner
Three Pork Picoso Tamales, Refritos y Arroz
Ribeye al Carbon
Certified Angus Beef served with Rice, Bean Soup, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas
Pollo Carbon
Grilled Chicken served with Rice, Bean Soup, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Over Easy Eggs, Ranchero Sauce con Potato Wedges, Refritos, Ensalada and Sliced Avocado
Huevos con Chorizo
Chorizo and Pico de Gallo sautéed with Eggs con Refritos, Potato Wedges and Sliced Avocado Ensalada
Breakfast Quesadillas Bacn
Eggs scrambled with oven roasted Brisket, Jack Cheese, Bacon and Pico de Gallo with Salsa Verde y Crema
Breakfast Quesadillas Brsk
Eggs scrambled with oven roasted Brisket, Jack Cheese and Pico de Gallo with Salsa Verde y Crema
Chimichangas
Seafood & Vegan
Tacos De Pescado
Seared Fresh Grouper with Salsa Verde y Poblano served with Cole Slaw a la Mexicana, Sliced Avocado Ensalada y Arroz Verde
Tacos "De Camarones"
Lime, Serrano and Garlic Gulf Shrimp, Bacon and Jack Cheese, and Poblano Crema with Arroz Verde y Ensalada a la Mexicana
Grouper Verde
Fresh Grouper Filet seared a la plancha with Garlic and Lime served with Avocado, Latin Stir Fry Vegetables y Arroz Verde
Shrimp Brochette
Bacon Wrapped Wild Gulf Shrimp with Jack Cheese, Jalapeño, Poblano Crema, Arroz Verde, Bean Soup y Guacamole
Tacos de Papa
Guajillo sautéed Mushrooms, Poblanos, Spinach, Grape Tomato and Garlic over Potatoes served with Avocado Ensalada
Pasilla Poblano con Hongo
Poblano, Mushroom and Onion Sauté with Pica-Pica and Lime served with Refritos, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
Crispy Guacamole Tacos
Guacamole, Habana-spiced Jicama, Cucumber and Pepitas in Crispy Corn Shells with Chile de Arbol y Avocado Ensalada
Desserts
Sides & Extras
Latin Stir Fry Vegetable
SD Jalap Toreado
Flour Tortillas (dozen)
Corn Tortillas (dozen)
Chips and Salsa
Guacamole
"Mexicano"
Refried Beans
Mexican Rice
Cheddar Cheese
Jack Cheese
Sour Cream
Pico De Gallo
Salsa
Salsa Verde
Chile De Arbol
Guajillo
Serrano Limon
Pica Pica
Molcajete Salsa
Ranchero Sauce
Chile Con Carne
Poblano Cream Sauce
Sunset Sauce
Sour Cream Sauce
Kids
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:45 pm
It's amazing
1370 West Campbell Rd, Richardson, TX 75080