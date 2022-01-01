Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria Bernardsville

Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria imageView gallery

Popular Items

Plain Pizza
Margherita Slice
Margherita Pizza

Pizza

Plain Pizza

$19.00

Margherita Pizza

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce and fresh basil on a thin crust, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Mushroom Pizza

$22.00

Baked Ziti Pizza

$25.00

Sausage Pizza

$22.00

Veggie Pizza

$26.00

Sicilian Pizza

$24.00

Traditional thick crust pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$28.00

White Pie Pizza

$23.00

Mozzarella & ricotta cheese with herbs and spices

Deluxe Pizza

$26.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, sweet peppers & onions

Brooklyn Style Grandma Pie Pizza

$24.00

Square with a thin crispy crust, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil

Penne Vodka Pizza

$25.00

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$28.00

Sautéed beef, onions, peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Sautéed chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce with blue cheese

Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Grilled chicken breast and BBQ sauce

Bruschetta Pizza

$25.00

Fresh diced tomato, red onion, basil, mozzarella

Calabria Pizza

$27.00

Eggplant and roasted peppers

Capri Pizza

$27.00

Sautéed chicken, portobello mushroom, artichoke hearts, basil and roasted peppers

Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00

Ham and chunks of pineapple topped with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Caesar Pizza

$25.00

Pesto Pizza

$26.00

Pesto, fresh mozzarella & tomato

Stuffed Pizza

$31.00

Any 4 regular toppings with mozzarella between two tasty crusts

Mediterranean Pizza

$31.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted pepper, garlic and basil

Bolognese Pizza

$27.00

Ground beef with herbs, spices and fresh ricotta cheese

Caprese Pizza

$28.00

Arugula, fresh mozzarella and tomato

Garlic Knots (4)

$2.50

served with marinara sauce

White Spinach Pizza

$27.00

Mozzarella, ricotta cheese and spinach with herbs and spices

White Broccoli Pizza

$26.00

Mozzarella, ricotta cheese and broccoli with herbs and spices

Pizza No Cheese

$16.00

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$26.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza

$26.00

12” Gluten Free Plain Pizza

$16.00

Gluten Free Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Gluten Free Deluxe Pizza

$21.00

Gluten Free Veggie Pizza

$21.00

Chicken Vodka Pizza

$28.00

Burrata Pizza

$29.00

Chicken Marsala Pizza

$26.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$26.00

M.B. Parm Pizza

$26.00

Penne Vodka Pizza

$26.00

Gluten Free White Pizza

$19.00

Half Plain Pizza

$9.50

Half Margherita Pizza

$11.50

Half Roni

$11.00

Half White Pie Pizza

$11.50

Half Calabria Pizza

$13.00

Half Baked Ziti Pizza

$12.50

Half Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$13.00

Half Deluxe Pizza

$12.50

Half Vegi

$12.50

Half Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.50

Half Bruschetta Pizza

$12.00

Half Penne Vodka Pizza

$12.50

Half Capri

$15.00

Half Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00

Half Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.50

Half Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00

Half Pesto Pizza

$12.00

Half Chicken Parm

$12.50

Half Mediterranean Pizza

$15.00

Half Bolognese Pizza

$13.00

Half Caprese Pizza

$13.50

Half White Spinach

$12.00

Half Eggplant Parm

$12.50

Half Chick C.S.

$12.50

Half White Brocc

$12.00

Half Sausage

$11.00

Half No Cheese

$6.50

Half MB Parm

$12.50

Half Chicken Vodka

$13.50

Half Chick Bacon Ranch

$12.50

Half Philly Cheese Steak

$12.50

Half Pesto Pizza

$12.50

Pizza Slices

Plain Slice

$2.75

Margherita Slice

$3.25

Sicilian Slice

$3.25

Mushroom Slice

$3.25

Garlic Knots (4)

$2.50

served with marinara sauce

Pepperoni Slice

$3.25

Sausage Slice

$3.25

Ziti Slice

$4.10

White Slice

$3.25

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.10

Deluxe Slice

$4.10

Veggie Slice

$4.10

White Broccoli Slice

$4.10

White Spinach Slice

$4.10

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.10

Dough

$6.00

Sausage & Peppers Stromboli

$10.00

Pepperoni Stromboli

$10.00

Chicken Stromboli

$10.00

Chicken Parmagiana Slice

$4.10Out of stock

Bruscheta slice

$4.10Out of stock

Hawaiian slice

$4.10

Grandma slice

$4.10

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$4.10Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Slice

$4.10Out of stock

Calabria Slice

$4.10Out of stock

Stuffed Slice

$4.25Out of stock

Chicken Vodka Slice

$4.10Out of stock

Bolognese Slice

$4.10Out of stock

Meatball Parm Slice

$4.10Out of stock

Eggplant Parm Slice

$4.10Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak Slice

$4.20Out of stock

Caprese Slice

$4.20Out of stock

Mediterranean Slice

$4.20Out of stock

Chicken Cheese Steak Slice

$4.20Out of stock

Meat Lovers Slice

$4.10Out of stock

Chicken Francese Slice

Out of stock

CALZONES

Traditional Calzone

$12.00

Verona Calzone

$14.00

Tuscan Calzone

$14.00

Create Your Own Calzone

$12.00

STROMBOLI

Pepperoni Stromboli

$10.00

Chicken Stromboli

$10.00

Sausage & Green Pepper Stromboli

$10.00

Create Your Own Stromboli

$10.00

Parmigiana Subs

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$14.00

Sausage, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a large 10" Italian hero roll.

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$14.00

Meatball, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a large 10" Italian hero roll.

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$14.00

Breaded and lightly fried eggplant with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a large 10" Italian hero roll.

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sub

$14.00

Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a large 10" Italian hero roll.

Shrimp Parmigiana Sub

$16.00

Jumbo shrimp baked with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a large 10" Italian hero roll.

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Sub

$15.00

Breaded veal cutlet, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a large 10" Italian hero roll.

Hot Subs

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$14.00

American cheese, peppers, and onions

Philly Cheesesteak - Italian Style

$14.00

Italian Style cheesesteak with peppers, onions, and marinara

Chicken Cheese Steak Sand

$14.00

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken, pesto, sundried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and roasted peppers

Chicken California Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato & onion

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

With lettuce and tomato

Sausage & Peppers Sand

$13.00

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

with peppers, potato and onions

Italian Hot Dog Sandwich

$13.00

with peppers, potato and onions

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Cold Subs

Tuna Salad Sub

$13.00

served with lettuce, tomato, onion and oil and vinegar. Cheese available for add'l charge.

Traditional Italian Sub

$14.00

Ham, salami and provolone cheese, with lettuce, tomato, onion and oil and vinegar.

Turkey Sub

$13.00

All subs served with lettuce, tomato, onion and oil and vinegar. Cheese available for add'l charge.

Ham Sub

$13.00

All subs served with lettuce, tomato, onion and oil and vinegar. Cheese available for add'l charge.

Panini

Lazio Panini

$13.00

Grilled chicken, pesto, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese

Lombardy Panini

$13.00

Eggplant, roasted peppers, basil and mozzarella cheese

Americano Panini

$13.00

Ham, tomato and American cheese

Torino Panini

$13.00

Grilled chicken, broccoli rabe and smoked mozzarella

Capri Panini

$13.00

Grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers and smoked mozzarella cheese

Tuscany Panini

$13.00

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce & creamy Caesar dressing

Balsamico Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken marinated with balsamic vinegar, tomato & fresh mozzarella

Tuna Wrap

$11.00

White tuna mixed with celery, light mayo and swiss cheese

Verde Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken, spinach, sundried tomato & smoked mozzarella cheese

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$11.00

Green peppers, mushrooms and onions with a light red sauce

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers and red onions with goat cheese

Gourmet Salads

Arugula, burrata cheese, dried cranberries, tomato, walnuts and balsamic reduction

Lenny’s Salad

$12.00

Mixed organic baby greens with garden vegetables, balsamic vinegar and olive oil

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed garden greens with tomatoes, red onion, roasted red peppers and cucumbers in a balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken and romaine lettuce with our housemade Caesar dressing, fresh shaved parmesan and croutons

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce with our housemade Caesar dressing, fresh shaved parmesan and croutons

Seasonal Cranberry Salad

$13.00

Organic baby greens, chef’s choice of fresh pears or apples, dried cranberries, gorgonzola cheese and raspberry vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$12.00

Romaine, ham, turkey, salami, swiss cheese, and egg with balsamic vinegar and olive oil

Lunch Side Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber with balsamic vinaigrette

Burrata Salad

$15.00

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Mixed baby greens, tomato and cucumber with scoop of housemade tuna salad

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, green peppers, Kalamata olives and feta cheese in a red wine vinegar dressing

California Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, red peppers, red onion and fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Tri-Color Salad

$12.00

Arugula, endive, radicchio and fresh shaved Parmesan cheese in lemon and olive oil

Appetizers & Soups

Homemade Mozzarella Caprese

$14.00

Tomatoes, roasted peppers, red onion and fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic and olive oil

Fresh Tender Calamari

$14.00

Crispy (lightly fried) or sautéed

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Wings (10)

$15.00

Fresh Prince Edward Island Mussels

$12.00

Available Marinara or Scampi style

Eggplant Rollatini

$14.00

Lightly breaded and sautéed, stuffed with ricotta cheese topped with melted mozzarella in a tomato basil sauce

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$5.00

Pint Homemade Marinara Sauce

$8.00

16oz. Vodka Sauce

$11.00

To-Go Homemade Soups

$7.00

Pasta Fagioli, Minestrone, Chicken Vegetable or Tortellini Brodo - ASK ABOUT OUR FEATURED SOUP SPECIAL!

Cold Antipasto

$14.00

Salami, olives, fresh mozzarella, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette

Italian Favorites

Pasta Marinara

$15.00

includes side dinner salad.

Pasta Vodka

$18.00

Spicy tomato sauce with shallots, cream and parmesan cheese. Includes side dinner salad.

Baked Ziti

$18.00

Includes side dinner salad.

Pasta Bolognese

$19.00

Hearty ground beef tomato sauce with sautéed onions & garlic - Try it prepared with a touch of cream! Includes side dinner salad.

Pasta Primavera

$19.00

Sautéed vegetables with garlic, herbs and olive oil. Includes side dinner salad.

Pasta Pesto

$19.00

Homemade pesto sauce with fresh basil, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan and olive oil

Pasta Puttanesca

$19.00

Savory sauce with Gaeta olives, diced tomatoes, anchovies and capers. Includes side dinner salad.

Cavatelli & Fresh Broccoli

$21.00

With roasted garlic & olive oil. Includes side dinner salad.

Fettuccine & Broccoli Rabe

$21.00

With sausage, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers, roasted garlic & olive oil. Includes side dinner salad.

Manicotti

$19.00

Stuffed with ricotta cheese & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Pasta Alfredo

$19.00

Cream sauce with parmesan cheese and black pepper

Pasta with Butter

$15.00

includes side dinner salad.

Pasta With Meatball

$19.00

Includes side dinner salad.

Meatball Parmigiana

$21.00

Baked with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese, served with choice of pasta and side dinner salad.

Sausage Parmigiana

$21.00

Includes side dinner salad.

Meat Lasagna

$19.00

Ricotta cheese and marinara sauce baked with mozzarella. Includes side dinner salad.

Baked Gnocchi

$18.00

Includes side dinner salad.

Gnocchi Bolognese

$21.00

Includes side dinner salad.

Tortellini Bolognese

$21.00

Hearty ground beef tomato sauce with sautéed onions & garlic. Includes side dinner salad.

Tortellini Alfredo

$21.00

Includes side dinner salad.

Stuffed Shells

$19.00

Stuffed with ricotta cheese and baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Includes side dinner salad.

Eggplant Rollatini

$21.00

Breaded eggplant, rolled, stuffed and baked with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta and side dinner salad.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.00

Breaded eggplant, baked with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta and side dinner salad.

Baked Ravioli

$18.00

Includes side dinner salad.

Sausage Pepper & Onion

$21.00

Sautéed Italian sausage with peppers and onions. Includes side dinner salad.

Pasta With Garlic And Oil

$14.00

Ravioli

$16.00

Veal & Chicken

Veal Parmigiana

$25.00

Fried and topped with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella served over pasta. Includes side dinner salad.

Chicken Parmigia

$23.00

Fried and topped with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella served over pasta. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal Piccata

$25.00

Sautéed In white wine sauce with lemon & capers. Includes side dinner salad.

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Sautéed In white wine sauce with lemon & capers. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal Marsala

$25.00

With fresh mushrooms & marsala wine. Includes side dinner salad.

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

With fresh mushrooms & marsala wine. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal Francese

$25.00

Dipped in egg batter, sautéed with butter & lemon. Includes side dinner salad.

Chicken Francese

$23.00

Dipped in egg batter, sautéed with butter & lemon. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal Giambotta

$24.00

Sausage, hot cherry peppers, potatoes, onions, and mushrooms in a red wine sauce. Includes side dinner salad.

Chicken Giambotta

$24.00

Sausage, hot cherry peppers, potatoes, onions, and mushrooms in a red wine sauce. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal Milanese

$26.00

Breaded cutlet topped with red onion, arugula, tomato & lemon vinaigrette. ****Does not include add’l side salad, potato, vegetable or pasta***

Chicken Milanese

$24.00

Breaded cutlet topped with red onion, arugula, tomato & lemon vinaigrette. ***Does not include add’l salad, potato, vegetable or pasta***

Chicken Cacciatore

$23.00

With peppers, onions & mushrooms in a red tomato sauce. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal Caprese

$26.00

Sautéed with roasted peppers, sliced tomatoes and melted fresh mozzarella in a light tomato sauce over sautéed spinach. Includes side dinner salad. ***Does not include add’l potato, vegetable or pasta***

Chicken Caprese

$24.00

Sautéed with roasted peppers, sliced tomatoes and melted fresh mozzarella in a light tomato sauce over sautéed spinach. Includes side dinner salad. ***Does not include add’l potato, vegetable or pasta***

Grilled Chicken

$23.00

Served over sautéed vegetables. **Does not include add’l side salad, potato, vegetable or pasta**

Veal Florentine

$26.00

Sautéed with white wine topped with fresh mozzarella and tomatoes in a light red sauce. Includes side dinner salad.

Chicken Florentine

$24.00

Sautéed with white wine topped with fresh mozzarella and tomatoes in a light red sauce. Includes side dinner salad.

Veal Campagna

$26.00

Chicken Campagna

$24.00

Veal Pizzaiola

$25.00

Fresh Seafood

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimp with garlic, fresh herbs, white wine & lemon sauce

Linguini With Red Clam Sauce

$23.00

Fresh chopped sea clams and marinara sauce

Linguine and White Clam Sauce

$23.00

Fresh chopped sea clams with roasted garlic, olive oil & fresh herbs

Salmon

$26.00

Grilled or sautéed with dijon dill sauce, served with sautéed spinach **does not include add'l side salad, pasta or potato**

Shrimp Marinara

$24.00

Shrimp Fra Diavlo

$24.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$26.00

Calamari Marinara

$23.00

in marinara sauce

Calamari Fra Diavlo

$23.00

in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce (also available non-spicy)

Shrimp & Calamari Fra Diavlo

$27.00

Shrimp and calamari in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce (also available non-spicy)

Mussels

$21.00

Fresh mussels in a red sauce or garlic and white wine sauce

Sweet Fruitti di Mare

$27.00

Shrimp, calamari, clams and mussels in a sweet plum tomato basil sauce

Hot Fruitti di Mare

$27.00

Shrimp, calamari, clams and mussels in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce

Grilled Shrimp

$24.00

Grilled or sautéed with lemon, dill and olive oil, served over sautéed vegetable **does not include add'l side salad, pasta or potato**

Add GF Penne

$2.00

Add WW Penne

$2.00

Beverages

Bottled Soda

$2.75

Bottled Iced Teas

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.35

Small Sparkling Water

$2.35

Can Peligreeno

$2.50

Large Sparkling Water

$3.25

Energy Drink/ Vitamin Water

$3.00

2 Liter Bottles

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Coffee/Tea/Milk

$3.00

Powerade

$3.15

Bags

$0.50

Side Orders

Side of Grilled Chicken

$12.00

2 pieces

Side of Meatballs

$11.00

in marinara sauce

Side of Sausage

$11.00

in marinara sauce

House Made Potato Chips

$3.75

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Side of Seasonal Vegetables

$10.00

Side of Sautéed Broccoli

$10.00

Side of Spinach

$10.00

sautéed in garlic & olive oil

Side of Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$11.00

sautéed in garlic & olive oil

French Fries

$3.75

French Fries w/Cheese

$5.00

Side Of Breaded Chicken

$12.00

2 pieces

Side of Steamed Broccoli

$10.00

Side Of Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Kids entrees

Pasta w/ Butter Kids

$6.50

Pasta w/ Marinara Kids

$6.50

Cheese Ravioli Kids

$7.50

Penne w/ Broccoli Kids

$7.50

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

French Fries

$3.75

Kids Pasta With Meatballs

$7.50

Kids Penne Vodka (Lunch Size)

$12.00

Sauces

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Marinara

$0.50

Breads

Half Loaf Bread

$1.00

Whole Loaf Bread

$2.00

Panini Bread

$2.00

Extra Dressing

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Balsamic + Olive Oil

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Ceasar

$0.75

Lemon + Oil

$0.75

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Most Popular

Half Tray Meatballs

$70.00

Half Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$95.00

Half Tray Meatball Parmigiana

$70.00

Half Tray Sausage Parmigiana

$70.00

Half Tray Chicken Marsala

$95.00

Half Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$85.00

Half Tray Veal Parmigiana

$115.00

Half Tray Chicken Piccata

$95.00

Half Tray Veal Sorrentino

$95.00

Half Tray Chicken Francese

$95.00

Half Tray Sausage & Peppers

$70.00

Half Tray Grilled Chick

$95.00

Full Tray Meatballs

$150.00

Full Tray Chicken Parmigiana

$175.00

Full Tray Meatball Parmigiana

$175.00

Full Tray Sausage Parmigiana

$175.00

Full Tray Chicken Marsala

$175.00

Full Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$165.00

Full Tray Veal Parmigiana

$195.00

Full Tray Chicken Piccata

$175.00

Full Tray Veal Sorrentino

$195.00

Full Tray Chicken Francese

$175.00

Full Tray Sausage & Peppers

$150.00

Full Tray Grill Chicken

$175.00

Baked Pasta

Half Tray Baked Ziti

$70.00

Half Tray Baked Ziti Bolognese

$85.00

Half Tray Meat Lasagna

$85.00

Half Tray Veggie Lasagna

$85.00

Half Tray Baked Manicotti

$85.00

Half Tray Baked Ravioli

$85.00

Half Tray Baked Tortellini

$85.00

Half Tray Baked Gnocchi

$85.00

Half Tray Stuffed Shells

$85.00

Full Tray Baked Ziti

$150.00

Full Tray Baked Ziti Bolognese

$165.00

Full Tray Meat Lasagna

$165.00

Full Tray Veggie Lasagna

$165.00

Full Tray Baked Manicotti

$165.00

Full Tray Baked Ravioli

$165.00

Full Tray Baked Tortellini

$165.00

Full Tray Baked Gnocchi

$165.00

Full Tray Stuffed Shells

$165.00

Appetizers

Half Tray Cold Antipasto

$80.00

Half Tray Hot Assortment Platter

$80.00

Half Tray Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Tomato

$80.00

Half Tray Stuffed Mushrooms

$80.00

Half Tray Chicken Fingers W/Sauce

$80.00

Half Tray Chicken Wings

$80.00

Half Tray Eggplant Rollatini

$80.00

Half Tray Mozzarella Sticks

$80.00

Half Tray Fried Calamari

$80.00

Half Tray Mussels

$80.00

Full Tray Cold Antipasto

$150.00

Full Tray Hot Assortment Platter

$150.00

Full Tray Fresh Mozzarella, Basil And

$150.00

Full Tray Tomato Stuffed Mushrooms.

$150.00

Full Tray Chicken Fingers W/Sauce

$150.00

Full Tray Chicken Wings

$150.00

Full Tray Eggplant Rollatini

$150.00

Full Tray Mozzarella Sticks

$150.00

Full Tray Fried Calamari

$150.00

Full Tray Mussels

$150.00

Panini Platters

Regular Panini Platter

$80.00

Large Panini Platter

$150.00

Gourmet Wraps

Regular Gourmet Wrap

$75.00

Large Gourmet Wraps

$145.00

Gourmet Salads

1/2 Tray Lenny’s Salad

$75.00

1/2 Tray Seasonal Cranberry Salad

$75.00

1/2 Tray Chef Salad

$75.00

1/2 Tray Tossed Salad

$45.00

1/2 Tray Greek Salad

$75.00

1\2 Tray Caesar Salad

$50.00

1\2 Tray House Salad

$60.00

1\2 TrayTri-Color Salad

$75.00

Full Tray Lenny’s Salad

$145.00

Full Tray Seasonal Cranberry Salad

$145.00

Full TrayChef Salad

$145.00

Full TrayTossed Salad

$64.00

Full TrayGreek Salad

$145.00

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$95.00

Full Tray House Salad

$116.00

Full TrayTri-Color Salad

$145.00

Italian Favorites

Half Tray Spaghetti Bolognese

$95.00

Half Tray Cavatelli & Fresh Broccoli

$95.00

Half Tray Fettucine & Broccoli Rabe

$95.00

Half Tray Spaghetti and Meatballs

$95.00

Half Tray Linguine Puttanesca

$95.00

Half Tray Fettucine Alfredo

$95.00

Half Tray Gnocchi Bolognese

$115.00

Half Tray Tortellini Bolognese

$115.00

Half Tray Linguini Pesto

$95.00

Half Tray Penne Vodka

$95.00

Half Tray Penne Marinara

$70.00

Half Tray Pasta Primavera

$95.00

Half Tray Tortellini Marinara

$85.00

Half Tray Tortellini Alfredo

$115.00

Half Tray Ravioli Marinara

$85.00

Full Tray Spaghetti Bolognese

$175.00

Full Tray Cavatelli & Fresh Broccoli

$175.00

Full Tray Fettucine & Broccoli Rabe

$175.00

Full Tray Spaghetti and Meatballs

$175.00

Full Tray Linguine Puttanesca

$175.00

Full Tray Fettucine Alfredo

$175.00

Full Tray Gnocchi Bolognese

$195.00

Full Tray Tortellini Bolognese

$195.00

Full Tray Linguini Pesto

$175.00

Full Tray Penne Vodka

$175.00

Full Tray Penne Marinara

$95.00

Full Tray Pasta Primavera

$175.00

Full Tray Tortellini Marinara

$115.00

Full Tray Tortellini Alfredo

$195.00

Full Tray Ravioli Marinara

$165.00

Fresh Seafood

Half Tray Shrimp Scampi

$115.00

Half Tray Mussels Marinara

$54.95

Half Tray Frutti Di Mare

$135.00

Half Tray Red Clam Sauce

$95.00

Half Tray White Clam Sauce

$95.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$115.00

Calamari Fra Diavolo

$95.00

Full Tray Shrimp Scampi

$195.00

Full Tray Mussels Marinara

$115.00

Full Tray Frutti Di Mare

$114.95

Full Tray Red Clam Sauce

$175.00

Full Tray White Clam Sauce

$175.00

Full Tray Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$195.00

Full Tray Calamari Fra Diavolo

$175.00

Hot Sandwiches

Regular Hot Sandwiches (8 Subs)

$80.00

Large Hot Sandwiches (15 Subs)

$150.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Lenny’s Pizzeria and Trattoria in Bernardsville, NJ has been one of the area’s most well-loved eateries for over two decades. Not only do we serve hundreds of pizzas daily, our menu offers a wide variety of authentic Italian dishes from house-made pasta entrees, chef-prepared specialties, gourmet salads and sandwiches, fresh seafood and so much more. Chef’s specials feature our kitchen’s scratch-made soups, salads, appetizers, and entrees, with something new to try each week. Dine in or take any of our delicious meals to-go, with local lunch and dinner delivery available to businesses and schools.

Website

Location

88 Morristown Rd, Bernardsville, NJ 07924

Directions

Gallery
Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria image

