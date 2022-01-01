- Home
- /
- Bernardsville
- /
- Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria - Bernardsville
Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria Bernardsville
No reviews yet
88 Morristown Rd
Bernardsville, NJ 07924
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Pizza
Plain Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce and fresh basil on a thin crust, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Pepperoni Pizza
Mushroom Pizza
Baked Ziti Pizza
Sausage Pizza
Veggie Pizza
Sicilian Pizza
Traditional thick crust pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
White Pie Pizza
Mozzarella & ricotta cheese with herbs and spices
Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, sweet peppers & onions
Brooklyn Style Grandma Pie Pizza
Square with a thin crispy crust, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil
Penne Vodka Pizza
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Sautéed beef, onions, peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Sautéed chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce with blue cheese
Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken breast and BBQ sauce
Bruschetta Pizza
Fresh diced tomato, red onion, basil, mozzarella
Calabria Pizza
Eggplant and roasted peppers
Capri Pizza
Sautéed chicken, portobello mushroom, artichoke hearts, basil and roasted peppers
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham and chunks of pineapple topped with mozzarella cheese
Chicken Caesar Pizza
Pesto Pizza
Pesto, fresh mozzarella & tomato
Stuffed Pizza
Any 4 regular toppings with mozzarella between two tasty crusts
Mediterranean Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted pepper, garlic and basil
Bolognese Pizza
Ground beef with herbs, spices and fresh ricotta cheese
Caprese Pizza
Arugula, fresh mozzarella and tomato
Garlic Knots (4)
served with marinara sauce
White Spinach Pizza
Mozzarella, ricotta cheese and spinach with herbs and spices
White Broccoli Pizza
Mozzarella, ricotta cheese and broccoli with herbs and spices
Pizza No Cheese
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza
12” Gluten Free Plain Pizza
Gluten Free Margherita Pizza
Gluten Free Deluxe Pizza
Gluten Free Veggie Pizza
Chicken Vodka Pizza
Burrata Pizza
Chicken Marsala Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
M.B. Parm Pizza
Penne Vodka Pizza
Gluten Free White Pizza
Half Plain Pizza
Half Margherita Pizza
Half Roni
Half White Pie Pizza
Half Calabria Pizza
Half Baked Ziti Pizza
Half Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Half Deluxe Pizza
Half Vegi
Half Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Half Bruschetta Pizza
Half Penne Vodka Pizza
Half Capri
Half Hawaiian Pizza
Half Grilled BBQ Chicken Pizza
Half Meat Lovers Pizza
Half Pesto Pizza
Half Chicken Parm
Half Mediterranean Pizza
Half Bolognese Pizza
Half Caprese Pizza
Half White Spinach
Half Eggplant Parm
Half Chick C.S.
Half White Brocc
Half Sausage
Half No Cheese
Half MB Parm
Half Chicken Vodka
Half Chick Bacon Ranch
Half Philly Cheese Steak
Half Pesto Pizza
Pizza Slices
Plain Slice
Margherita Slice
Sicilian Slice
Mushroom Slice
Garlic Knots (4)
served with marinara sauce
Pepperoni Slice
Sausage Slice
Ziti Slice
White Slice
BBQ Chicken Slice
Deluxe Slice
Veggie Slice
White Broccoli Slice
White Spinach Slice
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Dough
Sausage & Peppers Stromboli
Pepperoni Stromboli
Chicken Stromboli
Chicken Parmagiana Slice
Bruscheta slice
Hawaiian slice
Grandma slice
Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice
Chicken Caesar Slice
Calabria Slice
Stuffed Slice
Chicken Vodka Slice
Bolognese Slice
Meatball Parm Slice
Eggplant Parm Slice
Philly Cheesesteak Slice
Caprese Slice
Mediterranean Slice
Chicken Cheese Steak Slice
Meat Lovers Slice
Chicken Francese Slice
Parmigiana Subs
Sausage Parmigiana Sub
Sausage, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a large 10" Italian hero roll.
Meatball Parmigiana Sub
Meatball, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a large 10" Italian hero roll.
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
Breaded and lightly fried eggplant with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a large 10" Italian hero roll.
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Sub
Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a large 10" Italian hero roll.
Shrimp Parmigiana Sub
Jumbo shrimp baked with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a large 10" Italian hero roll.
Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Sub
Breaded veal cutlet, mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a large 10" Italian hero roll.
Hot Subs
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
American cheese, peppers, and onions
Philly Cheesesteak - Italian Style
Italian Style cheesesteak with peppers, onions, and marinara
Chicken Cheese Steak Sand
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken, pesto, sundried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and roasted peppers
Chicken California Sandwich
Breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato & onion
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
With lettuce and tomato
Sausage & Peppers Sand
Italian Sausage Sandwich
with peppers, potato and onions
Italian Hot Dog Sandwich
with peppers, potato and onions
Cheese Steak Sandwich
Cold Subs
Tuna Salad Sub
served with lettuce, tomato, onion and oil and vinegar. Cheese available for add'l charge.
Traditional Italian Sub
Ham, salami and provolone cheese, with lettuce, tomato, onion and oil and vinegar.
Turkey Sub
All subs served with lettuce, tomato, onion and oil and vinegar. Cheese available for add'l charge.
Ham Sub
All subs served with lettuce, tomato, onion and oil and vinegar. Cheese available for add'l charge.
Panini
Lazio Panini
Grilled chicken, pesto, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese
Lombardy Panini
Eggplant, roasted peppers, basil and mozzarella cheese
Americano Panini
Ham, tomato and American cheese
Torino Panini
Grilled chicken, broccoli rabe and smoked mozzarella
Capri Panini
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted peppers and smoked mozzarella cheese
Tuscany Panini
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce & creamy Caesar dressing
Balsamico Wrap
Grilled chicken marinated with balsamic vinegar, tomato & fresh mozzarella
Tuna Wrap
White tuna mixed with celery, light mayo and swiss cheese
Verde Wrap
Grilled chicken, spinach, sundried tomato & smoked mozzarella cheese
Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
Green peppers, mushrooms and onions with a light red sauce
Veggie Wrap
Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers and red onions with goat cheese
Gourmet Salads
Lenny’s Salad
Mixed organic baby greens with garden vegetables, balsamic vinegar and olive oil
House Salad
Mixed garden greens with tomatoes, red onion, roasted red peppers and cucumbers in a balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken and romaine lettuce with our housemade Caesar dressing, fresh shaved parmesan and croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce with our housemade Caesar dressing, fresh shaved parmesan and croutons
Seasonal Cranberry Salad
Organic baby greens, chef’s choice of fresh pears or apples, dried cranberries, gorgonzola cheese and raspberry vinaigrette
Chef Salad
Romaine, ham, turkey, salami, swiss cheese, and egg with balsamic vinegar and olive oil
Lunch Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber with balsamic vinaigrette
Burrata Salad
Tuna Salad
Mixed baby greens, tomato and cucumber with scoop of housemade tuna salad
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, green peppers, Kalamata olives and feta cheese in a red wine vinegar dressing
California Chicken Salad
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber, red peppers, red onion and fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette
Tri-Color Salad
Arugula, endive, radicchio and fresh shaved Parmesan cheese in lemon and olive oil
Appetizers & Soups
Homemade Mozzarella Caprese
Tomatoes, roasted peppers, red onion and fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic and olive oil
Fresh Tender Calamari
Crispy (lightly fried) or sautéed
Mozzarella Sticks (5)
Buffalo Chicken Wings (10)
Fresh Prince Edward Island Mussels
Available Marinara or Scampi style
Eggplant Rollatini
Lightly breaded and sautéed, stuffed with ricotta cheese topped with melted mozzarella in a tomato basil sauce
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
Pint Homemade Marinara Sauce
16oz. Vodka Sauce
To-Go Homemade Soups
Pasta Fagioli, Minestrone, Chicken Vegetable or Tortellini Brodo - ASK ABOUT OUR FEATURED SOUP SPECIAL!
Cold Antipasto
Salami, olives, fresh mozzarella, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, Italian vinaigrette
Italian Favorites
Pasta Marinara
includes side dinner salad.
Pasta Vodka
Spicy tomato sauce with shallots, cream and parmesan cheese. Includes side dinner salad.
Baked Ziti
Includes side dinner salad.
Pasta Bolognese
Hearty ground beef tomato sauce with sautéed onions & garlic - Try it prepared with a touch of cream! Includes side dinner salad.
Pasta Primavera
Sautéed vegetables with garlic, herbs and olive oil. Includes side dinner salad.
Pasta Pesto
Homemade pesto sauce with fresh basil, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan and olive oil
Pasta Puttanesca
Savory sauce with Gaeta olives, diced tomatoes, anchovies and capers. Includes side dinner salad.
Cavatelli & Fresh Broccoli
With roasted garlic & olive oil. Includes side dinner salad.
Fettuccine & Broccoli Rabe
With sausage, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers, roasted garlic & olive oil. Includes side dinner salad.
Manicotti
Stuffed with ricotta cheese & baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
Pasta Alfredo
Cream sauce with parmesan cheese and black pepper
Pasta with Butter
includes side dinner salad.
Pasta With Meatball
Includes side dinner salad.
Meatball Parmigiana
Baked with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese, served with choice of pasta and side dinner salad.
Sausage Parmigiana
Includes side dinner salad.
Meat Lasagna
Ricotta cheese and marinara sauce baked with mozzarella. Includes side dinner salad.
Baked Gnocchi
Includes side dinner salad.
Gnocchi Bolognese
Includes side dinner salad.
Tortellini Bolognese
Hearty ground beef tomato sauce with sautéed onions & garlic. Includes side dinner salad.
Tortellini Alfredo
Includes side dinner salad.
Stuffed Shells
Stuffed with ricotta cheese and baked with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese. Includes side dinner salad.
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant, rolled, stuffed and baked with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta and side dinner salad.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant, baked with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of pasta and side dinner salad.
Baked Ravioli
Includes side dinner salad.
Sausage Pepper & Onion
Sautéed Italian sausage with peppers and onions. Includes side dinner salad.
Pasta With Garlic And Oil
Ravioli
Veal & Chicken
Veal Parmigiana
Fried and topped with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella served over pasta. Includes side dinner salad.
Chicken Parmigia
Fried and topped with marinara sauce & melted mozzarella served over pasta. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal Piccata
Sautéed In white wine sauce with lemon & capers. Includes side dinner salad.
Chicken Piccata
Sautéed In white wine sauce with lemon & capers. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal Marsala
With fresh mushrooms & marsala wine. Includes side dinner salad.
Chicken Marsala
With fresh mushrooms & marsala wine. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal Francese
Dipped in egg batter, sautéed with butter & lemon. Includes side dinner salad.
Chicken Francese
Dipped in egg batter, sautéed with butter & lemon. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal Giambotta
Sausage, hot cherry peppers, potatoes, onions, and mushrooms in a red wine sauce. Includes side dinner salad.
Chicken Giambotta
Sausage, hot cherry peppers, potatoes, onions, and mushrooms in a red wine sauce. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal Milanese
Breaded cutlet topped with red onion, arugula, tomato & lemon vinaigrette. ****Does not include add’l side salad, potato, vegetable or pasta***
Chicken Milanese
Breaded cutlet topped with red onion, arugula, tomato & lemon vinaigrette. ***Does not include add’l salad, potato, vegetable or pasta***
Chicken Cacciatore
With peppers, onions & mushrooms in a red tomato sauce. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal Caprese
Sautéed with roasted peppers, sliced tomatoes and melted fresh mozzarella in a light tomato sauce over sautéed spinach. Includes side dinner salad. ***Does not include add’l potato, vegetable or pasta***
Chicken Caprese
Sautéed with roasted peppers, sliced tomatoes and melted fresh mozzarella in a light tomato sauce over sautéed spinach. Includes side dinner salad. ***Does not include add’l potato, vegetable or pasta***
Grilled Chicken
Served over sautéed vegetables. **Does not include add’l side salad, potato, vegetable or pasta**
Veal Florentine
Sautéed with white wine topped with fresh mozzarella and tomatoes in a light red sauce. Includes side dinner salad.
Chicken Florentine
Sautéed with white wine topped with fresh mozzarella and tomatoes in a light red sauce. Includes side dinner salad.
Veal Campagna
Chicken Campagna
Veal Pizzaiola
Fresh Seafood
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed jumbo shrimp with garlic, fresh herbs, white wine & lemon sauce
Linguini With Red Clam Sauce
Fresh chopped sea clams and marinara sauce
Linguine and White Clam Sauce
Fresh chopped sea clams with roasted garlic, olive oil & fresh herbs
Salmon
Grilled or sautéed with dijon dill sauce, served with sautéed spinach **does not include add'l side salad, pasta or potato**
Shrimp Marinara
Shrimp Fra Diavlo
Shrimp Parmigiana
Calamari Marinara
in marinara sauce
Calamari Fra Diavlo
in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce (also available non-spicy)
Shrimp & Calamari Fra Diavlo
Shrimp and calamari in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce (also available non-spicy)
Mussels
Fresh mussels in a red sauce or garlic and white wine sauce
Sweet Fruitti di Mare
Shrimp, calamari, clams and mussels in a sweet plum tomato basil sauce
Hot Fruitti di Mare
Shrimp, calamari, clams and mussels in a spicy plum tomato basil sauce
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled or sautéed with lemon, dill and olive oil, served over sautéed vegetable **does not include add'l side salad, pasta or potato**
Add GF Penne
Add WW Penne
Side Orders
Side of Grilled Chicken
2 pieces
Side of Meatballs
in marinara sauce
Side of Sausage
in marinara sauce
House Made Potato Chips
Chicken Fingers
Side of Seasonal Vegetables
Side of Sautéed Broccoli
Side of Spinach
sautéed in garlic & olive oil
Side of Sautéed Broccoli Rabe
sautéed in garlic & olive oil
French Fries
French Fries w/Cheese
Side Of Breaded Chicken
2 pieces
Side of Steamed Broccoli
Side Of Roasted Potatoes
Most Popular
Half Tray Meatballs
Half Tray Chicken Parmigiana
Half Tray Meatball Parmigiana
Half Tray Sausage Parmigiana
Half Tray Chicken Marsala
Half Tray Eggplant Parmigiana
Half Tray Veal Parmigiana
Half Tray Chicken Piccata
Half Tray Veal Sorrentino
Half Tray Chicken Francese
Half Tray Sausage & Peppers
Half Tray Grilled Chick
Full Tray Meatballs
Full Tray Chicken Parmigiana
Full Tray Meatball Parmigiana
Full Tray Sausage Parmigiana
Full Tray Chicken Marsala
Full Tray Eggplant Parmigiana
Full Tray Veal Parmigiana
Full Tray Chicken Piccata
Full Tray Veal Sorrentino
Full Tray Chicken Francese
Full Tray Sausage & Peppers
Full Tray Grill Chicken
Baked Pasta
Half Tray Baked Ziti
Half Tray Baked Ziti Bolognese
Half Tray Meat Lasagna
Half Tray Veggie Lasagna
Half Tray Baked Manicotti
Half Tray Baked Ravioli
Half Tray Baked Tortellini
Half Tray Baked Gnocchi
Half Tray Stuffed Shells
Full Tray Baked Ziti
Full Tray Baked Ziti Bolognese
Full Tray Meat Lasagna
Full Tray Veggie Lasagna
Full Tray Baked Manicotti
Full Tray Baked Ravioli
Full Tray Baked Tortellini
Full Tray Baked Gnocchi
Full Tray Stuffed Shells
Appetizers
Half Tray Cold Antipasto
Half Tray Hot Assortment Platter
Half Tray Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & Tomato
Half Tray Stuffed Mushrooms
Half Tray Chicken Fingers W/Sauce
Half Tray Chicken Wings
Half Tray Eggplant Rollatini
Half Tray Mozzarella Sticks
Half Tray Fried Calamari
Half Tray Mussels
Full Tray Cold Antipasto
Full Tray Hot Assortment Platter
Full Tray Fresh Mozzarella, Basil And
Full Tray Tomato Stuffed Mushrooms.
Full Tray Chicken Fingers W/Sauce
Full Tray Chicken Wings
Full Tray Eggplant Rollatini
Full Tray Mozzarella Sticks
Full Tray Fried Calamari
Full Tray Mussels
Panini Platters
Gourmet Wraps
Gourmet Salads
1/2 Tray Lenny’s Salad
1/2 Tray Seasonal Cranberry Salad
1/2 Tray Chef Salad
1/2 Tray Tossed Salad
1/2 Tray Greek Salad
1\2 Tray Caesar Salad
1\2 Tray House Salad
1\2 TrayTri-Color Salad
Full Tray Lenny’s Salad
Full Tray Seasonal Cranberry Salad
Full TrayChef Salad
Full TrayTossed Salad
Full TrayGreek Salad
Full Tray Caesar Salad
Full Tray House Salad
Full TrayTri-Color Salad
Italian Favorites
Half Tray Spaghetti Bolognese
Half Tray Cavatelli & Fresh Broccoli
Half Tray Fettucine & Broccoli Rabe
Half Tray Spaghetti and Meatballs
Half Tray Linguine Puttanesca
Half Tray Fettucine Alfredo
Half Tray Gnocchi Bolognese
Half Tray Tortellini Bolognese
Half Tray Linguini Pesto
Half Tray Penne Vodka
Half Tray Penne Marinara
Half Tray Pasta Primavera
Half Tray Tortellini Marinara
Half Tray Tortellini Alfredo
Half Tray Ravioli Marinara
Full Tray Spaghetti Bolognese
Full Tray Cavatelli & Fresh Broccoli
Full Tray Fettucine & Broccoli Rabe
Full Tray Spaghetti and Meatballs
Full Tray Linguine Puttanesca
Full Tray Fettucine Alfredo
Full Tray Gnocchi Bolognese
Full Tray Tortellini Bolognese
Full Tray Linguini Pesto
Full Tray Penne Vodka
Full Tray Penne Marinara
Full Tray Pasta Primavera
Full Tray Tortellini Marinara
Full Tray Tortellini Alfredo
Full Tray Ravioli Marinara
Fresh Seafood
Half Tray Shrimp Scampi
Half Tray Mussels Marinara
Half Tray Frutti Di Mare
Half Tray Red Clam Sauce
Half Tray White Clam Sauce
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Calamari Fra Diavolo
Full Tray Shrimp Scampi
Full Tray Mussels Marinara
Full Tray Frutti Di Mare
Full Tray Red Clam Sauce
Full Tray White Clam Sauce
Full Tray Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Full Tray Calamari Fra Diavolo
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Lenny’s Pizzeria and Trattoria in Bernardsville, NJ has been one of the area’s most well-loved eateries for over two decades. Not only do we serve hundreds of pizzas daily, our menu offers a wide variety of authentic Italian dishes from house-made pasta entrees, chef-prepared specialties, gourmet salads and sandwiches, fresh seafood and so much more. Chef’s specials feature our kitchen’s scratch-made soups, salads, appetizers, and entrees, with something new to try each week. Dine in or take any of our delicious meals to-go, with local lunch and dinner delivery available to businesses and schools.
88 Morristown Rd, Bernardsville, NJ 07924