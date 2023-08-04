- Home
Lenny's Pizza & Pasta
199 Merritts Road
South Farmingdale, NY 11735
Food Menu
Pizza By The Slice
Lunch Special
Regular Slice
Sicilian slice
Grandma Slice
Margarita
Crostino
Upside Down Slice
White Slice
Buffalo Slice
BBQ Slice
Garlic Knots (1)
Garlic Knots
Beef Patty
Bacon Chicken Ranch Slice
Chicken Caesar Slice
Chicken Parmigiana Slice
Chx broccoli slice
Grandma Ala Vodka Slice
Rigatoni Ala Vodka Slice
Veggie slice
Baked Ziti Slice
Meat Lovers
Special Slice
Deep Dish Chicken
Deep Dish Sausage
Deep Dish Plain
Pizzas
Neapolitan Plain Pie
With cheese and sauce
Sicilian Pie
Thick crust, homemade Sicilian sauce and mozzarella
Large Grandma Pizza
Thin crust, famous homemade grandma sauce, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil and basil
Margarita Pizza
Marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, garlic and basil
White Pizza
Neapolitan pie topped with melted mozzarella and ricotta cheese
Crostino Pie
Homemade Garlic Grandma style crust. Topped with Fresh Mozz, sliced tomatoes and fresh basil. Drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Brooklyn Upside Down Sicilian
Mozzarella cheese on the bottom, sauce on top, topped off with pecorino romano, fresh oregano and extra virgin olive oil
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Topped with hot buffalo chicken and cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Topped with BBQ chicken and mozzarella cheese
Meat Lovers Pizza
Topped with sausage, bacon, meatballs, pepperoni, and cheese
Rigatoni alla Vodka Pizza
Rigatoni, homemade vodka sauce and mozzarella
Chicken Caesar Pizza
Topped with romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, creamy Caesar dressing, and grated parmesan
Baked Ziti Pizza
Topped with penne pasta mixed with tomato sauce, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Mozzarella cheese, maple grazed bacon and chopped tomatoes topped with cheddar and ranch dressing
Pizza alla Vodka
VODKA SAUCE AND CHEESE
Hawaiian Pizza
Topped with ham, pineapple, and cheese
Chicken Parm
Chicken & Broccoli
Topped with mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, tomatoes, and cheese
Deep Dish
Rolls & Pinwheels
Heroes
Chicken Parmigiana Hero
Contains Tomato Sauce
Chicken alla Vodka Parmesan Hero
Creamy vodka sauce, breaded chicken, and melted mozzarella cheese
Meatball Parmigiana Hero
Contains Tomato Sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
Contains Tomato Sauce
Sausage Parmigiana Hero
Contains Tomato Sauce
Sausage & Pepper Parmigiana Hero
Contains Tomato Sauce
Shrimp Parmigiana Hero
Contains Tomato Sauce
Chicken Club Hero
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo
Italian Hero
Salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onions, and Italian dressing
Papa's Favorite
Grilled chicken, broccoli rabe and melted fresh mozzarella
Veal parm hero
Potato & Egg Hero
Philly Cheese Stake Hero
Paninis & Wraps
House Panini
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, lettuce and tomato
Mulberry Street Panini
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, fried eggplant, roasted pepper, and red onion
Chicken BLT Wrap
Fried chicken, bacon, mayo, romaine lettuce, tomatoes and melted mozzarella
Italian Wrap
Genoa salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes with dressing
Classic Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes with ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, grated cheese, and grilled chicken with caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Panini
Appetizers
Baked Clams (8)
Fried Calamari
Bruschetta
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Drunken Eggplant Parmigiana App
Vodka cream sauce and melted mozzarella
Eggplant Rollatine App (2)
Fried Zucchini
French Fries
With melted mozzarella add 2.00
Fried Ravioli (6)
Garlic Knots
Garlic Knots (1)
Garlic Knots w/Cheese & Sauce
Italian Fries
Straight cut fries topped with parmesan cheese and garlic
Lenny's Sampler
3 mozzarella sticks, 3 zucchini sticks, fried calamari, fried ravioli, marinara sauce
Mini Riceballs (3)
Mozzarella Caprese App
Layered fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted red peppers and basil with balsamic glaze
Wings
Hot, Medium, Mild or BBQ
Soups & Salads
Chicken Soup
Lentil Soup
House Salad
Iceberg/romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onions, shaved carrots, and olives served with Italian dressing on the side
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, and parmesan cheese served with creamy Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives, red onions with buffalo fried chicken
Cold Antipasto
Garden salad with salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella balls, provolone, artichoke hearts and roasted red peppers with balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Iceberg/romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, served with house Greek dressing
Pasta Fagioli
Minestrone
Entrees
Chicken alla Vodka
Breaded chicken, melted mozzarella, creamy vodka sauce
Chicken Bruschetta
Fried chicken, topped with tomato, red onion, and fresh mozzarella tossed in balsamic and oil
Chicken Cacciatore
Sautéed chicken, tomato, mushrooms, onions, and peppers
Chicken Francese
Egg battered chicken in a lemon butter white wine sauce
Chicken Marsala
Seared chicken and sautéed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken, sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Chicken Piccata
Seared chicken, capers, and artichoke hearts in a lemon butter white wine sauce
Chicken Scarpariello
Sautéed chicken, Italian sausage, sweet bell peppers, onions, roasted potatoes, rosemary reduction (no pasta on side)
Chicken Sorrentino
Seared chicken, topped with prosciutto, eggplant, and fresh mozzarella in a marsala wine sauce
Chicken Verdi
Egg battered chicken, white wine lemon butter sauce, broccoli, and mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fried eggplant, sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Rollatine (3)
Pieces of fried eggplant, rolled with seasoned ricotta and romano cheese, topped with sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Grilled Chicken w/Broccoli Rabe
Served with pasta or salad
Grilled Chicken w/Vegetables
Grilled chicken with sautéed spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, tomato, and roasted pepper
Veal Parmigiana
Breaded veal, homemade sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese
Veal Piccata
Tender pan seared veal sautéed with capers in a light wine lemon sauce
Sides
Side Marinara (4 oz)
Side Buffalo (4 oz)
Side Grated Cheese (2 oz)
Side Garlic (2 oz)
Side Tomato Sauce (4 oz)
Side Ranch (2 oz)
Side Bleu Cheese (2 oz)
Side BBQ (2 oz)
Side Caesar Dressing (2 oz)
Side Red Pepper Flakes (2 oz)
Side Oregano
Side Meatballs (3)
Side Sausage (3)
Side Broccoli Rabe
Side Sautéed Broccoli Florets
Side Sautéed Spinach
Forks nives and napkins
Side of pasta
Large Pizza Dough
Small Pizza Dough
Pastas
Pasta w/Chicken & Broccoli
Grilled chicken and broccoli, with chopped tomatoes in garlic and oil
Linguini w/Shrimp & Broccoli
Sautéed shrimp and broccoli, with chopped tomatoes in garlic and oil
Penne Alfredo
Heavy cream and parmesan cheese
Penne alla Mama
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, marinara sauce, chunks of fresh mozzarella, and pink cream sauce
Penne alla Vodka
Creamy pink sauce with vodka, prosciutto, and shallots
Penne Primavera
Broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, and peas sautéed in garlic and oil
Penne w/Broccoli Rabe
With garlic and oil sauce
Penne w/Sausage
Rigatoni Bolognese
Fresh ground beef with tomato sauce and a touch of heavy cream, topped with ricotta cheese
Spaghetti Carbonara
Pancetta, peas and shallots in a cream sauce
Spaghetti w/Meatballs
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce
Pasta Broccoli Garlic Oil
Pasta Garlic & Oil
Pasta Tomato Sauce
Linguini
Penne
Spaghetti
Rigatoni
Baked Pastas
Seafood
Calamari Marinara
Served over linguini
Shrimp Marinara (6)
Served over linguini
Shrimp Scampi
Served over pasta
Shrimp Parmigiana
Served over linguini
Shrimp Francaise
Served over linguini
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Shrimp. baby clams, and spicy marinara sauce over pasta
Shrimp Oreganata
Kids Menu
Weekly Special
Daily Specials
2 LG Pizzas & 12 Garlic Knots
2 Large Cheese Pizzas & 12 Garlic Knots
Pizza and Wings combo
Large regular cheese pie, 8 wings, and 6 garlic knots. *Cannot be combined with any other offers*
Family Treat
1 Large Cheese Pie, Choice of Meatball, Eggplant or Chicken Parmesan Hero, Baked Ziti & 12 Garlic Knots
Feed the Family Combo (Most Popular)
Large Cheese pie, Penne alla Vodka, 1 Chicken Parm Hero & 1 Large Caesar Salad
