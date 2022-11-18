Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Lenny's Hideaway

10 Reviews

$$

8 Stagecoach Way

Cohasset, MA 02025

Popular Items

Guacamole and Chips
Quesadillas
Burrito

Appetizers

Salsa and Chips

$5.25

Homemade Chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa

Guacamole and Chips

$9.50

Guacamole and Homemade Chips

Queso and Chips

$8.35

Homemade Chips and Queso Dip

Chile Relleno

$10.95

A Roasted Polblano Pepper filled with cheese and topped with our red and green sauce

Street Corn

$7.95

Lumpia

$8.95Out of stock

3 "Filipino Eggrolls" Filled with ground beef and mixed vegetables. served with dipping sauces *wrapper is made with small traces of coconut oil

FRIED PLANTAINS

$8.95

Breakfast Burritos

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$19.95

2 Sunny Side up Eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla with chorizo, potato, rice, salsa and cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

2 Sunny Side up Eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, salsa and cheese

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$15.95

Wet Burrito Bowl

$18.95

Burritos

Burrito

$16.95

Choice of filling wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, cheese and roasted tomato salsa

Wet Burrito

$18.95

Our Regular Burrito Smothered in Choice of Sauce, topped with melted cheese, crema, and scallions.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$10.95

Flour tortilla filled with beans and cheese

Baja Fish Burrito

$18.95

Beer battered fish wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, slaw, chipotle aioli, and pico.

Spicy Chicken Burrito

$18.95

Mango Habanero Sauce with Grilled Chicken, Rice, Beans, Cheese

Grilled Shrimp Burrito

$18.95

Grilled Shrimp with Rice, Beans, Cheese and Salsa

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$18.95

Two corn torillas filled with one choice of filling and topped with our red and green sauce, crema, cheese, cilantro, and onion. Served with rice and beans.

Mexican Specialties

Huevos Rancheros

$14.95

Barbacoa Taco

$10.50Out of stock

served with radish, onion & cilantro, mango habanero sauce

Barbacoa Taco Salad

$18.95Out of stock

Barbacoa on lettuce, and topped with. corn, beans, avocado, cheese, tomato and charred scallion ranch.

Barbacoa Burrito

$19.95Out of stock

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$16.95Out of stock

slowly cooked beef with seasoning spices

Shrimp Diabla Plate

$24.95

pieces of shrimp cooked with diabla sauce and sour cream, served with rice, beans, mexican salad and jalapenos on top

Chimichangas

$20.95

deep-fried chicken burrito, tomato, cheese and scallions, served with salsa, mexican salad and crema on top

Steak Taco

$11.50

Tex-Mex Shrimp Salad

$17.95

grilled shrimp with romaine, guacamole, pico de gallo, corn, black olives, lime, chimichurri and tajin on top

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$15.95

Flour Tortilla with melted cheese and choice of filling. Served with crema, salsa, and Mexican Salad.

Taco Combo Plates

1 Taco Combo

$13.95

Choice of taco served with beans and rice

2 Taco Combo

$19.95

Choice of two tacos served with beans and rice

3 Taco Combo

$25.95

3 tacos served with beans and rice

Taco Salads

Taco Salad

$18.95

Choice of filling on lettuce, and topped with. corn, beans, avocado, cheese, tomato and charred scallion ranch.

Tacos

Carnitas Taco

$8.50

Carnitas, crudo, cilantro and onion on a corn torilla

Ground Beef Taco

$8.50

Crispy Corn tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, pico and cheese

Chicken Taco

$9.50

Marinated grilled chicken on a corn tortilla topped with crema, avocado cruda and pineapple salsa

Shrimp Chorizo Taco

$9.50

Shrimp and Chorizo topped with cherry tomato, avocado cruda, cilantro and onion on a corn tortilla

Baja Fish Taco

$9.50

Beer. Battered Fish on a corn tortilla topped with slaw, chipotle aioli and pico de gallo

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$9.50

Seasonal Veggie

$8.50

Tortilla topped with queso fresco, crema, cilantro & onion

Sides

Rice

$5.00

Beans

$5.00

Fries

$6.00

Street Corn

$7.95

Utensils and Napkins

No Napkins

No Utensils

FAJITAS

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$25.95

GRILLED CHICKEN SERVED WITH PEPPERS, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, CREMA, PICO, RICE, BEANS AND FLOUR TORTILLAS.

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$27.95Out of stock

GRILLED SHRIMP SERVED WITH PEPPERS, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, CREMA, PICO, RICE, BEANS AND FLOUR TORTILLAS.

STEAK FAJITAS

$26.95

GRILLED STEAK SERVED WITH PEPPERS, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, CREMA, PICO, RICE, BEANS AND FLOUR TORTILLAS.

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$20.95

PLANTAINS, CORN, SWEET POTATO, PEPPERS, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, CREMA, PICO, RICE, BEANS AND FLOUR TORTILLAS.

CARNITAS FAJITAS

$23.95

TURKEY FAJITAS

$24.95Out of stock

Kids Meals

Kids Meals

$9.95

Other Kids Items

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$8.95

Flour tortilla filled with beans and cheese

Kids Taco Combo

$9.95

Taco with meat and cheese only served with rice and beans

Cocktails

Margarita

$12.00

Lunazul Blue Agave, Lime, Orange Bauchant Liqueur, Agave *Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

House infused blue agave tequila, Lime, Orange Bauchant Liqueur, Agave *Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction

Paloma

$12.00

Lunazul Blue Agave Tequila, Fresh grapefruit, Lime, Agave, Soda *Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction

Mojito

$12.00

Rum, Mint, Lime, Simple, Soda *Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction

MoTito

$12.00

Titos, Mint, Lime, Simple, Soda *Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction

Ginger Margarita

$12.00

Lunazul Blue Agave, Lime, Bauchant Orange Liqueur, House Made Ginger Syrup *Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction

Drafts

Vitamin Sea Rotating

$9.50

ROTATING *Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction

Negra Modelo

$6.50

*Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction

Untold Rotating

$8.50Out of stock

*Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction

Widowmaker Rotating

$8.50

*Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction

Stellwagen ROTATING

$8.50

ROTATING *Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction

Non Alcoholic

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Spicy Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Mexican Coke in Bottle

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Jarritos

$4.00

House Made Lemonade

$3.00

Housemade Jamaica Agua Fresca

$5.00

Housemade Blood Orange Limeade Soda

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Ice Cream Float

$6.00

2 Scoops of Richardson Vanilla Ice cream and Choice of Soda

Family Meal Taco Kit

Family Taco Kit

$75.00

Choose up to two fillings. All taco kits come with Rice and Beans

Lenny’s Magical Ice cream Tacos

Ice cream Taco

$6.75Out of stock

House made waffle cone coated inside with chocolate and filled with vanilla ice cream and topped with rainbow sprinkles. ( would not recommend for takeout further than 15 minutes ( 5 min if you have your car heater extra high!)

Ice cream Float

$6.00Out of stock

2 Scoops of Richardson Vanilla Ice cream and Choice of Soda

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Scoop of Richardson Vanilla Ice cream with Sprinkles or Chocolate Chips

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mexican Restaurant in Cohasset Village

Location

8 Stagecoach Way, Cohasset, MA 02025

Directions

