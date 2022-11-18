- Home
Lenny's Hideaway
10 Reviews
$$
8 Stagecoach Way
Cohasset, MA 02025
Popular Items
Appetizers
Salsa and Chips
Homemade Chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa
Guacamole and Chips
Guacamole and Homemade Chips
Queso and Chips
Homemade Chips and Queso Dip
Chile Relleno
A Roasted Polblano Pepper filled with cheese and topped with our red and green sauce
Street Corn
Lumpia
3 "Filipino Eggrolls" Filled with ground beef and mixed vegetables. served with dipping sauces *wrapper is made with small traces of coconut oil
FRIED PLANTAINS
Breakfast Burritos
Burrito Bowl
Burritos
Burrito
Choice of filling wrapped in a flour tortilla with beans, rice, cheese and roasted tomato salsa
Wet Burrito
Our Regular Burrito Smothered in Choice of Sauce, topped with melted cheese, crema, and scallions.
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with beans and cheese
Baja Fish Burrito
Beer battered fish wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, slaw, chipotle aioli, and pico.
Spicy Chicken Burrito
Mango Habanero Sauce with Grilled Chicken, Rice, Beans, Cheese
Grilled Shrimp Burrito
Grilled Shrimp with Rice, Beans, Cheese and Salsa
Enchiladas
Mexican Specialties
Huevos Rancheros
Barbacoa Taco
served with radish, onion & cilantro, mango habanero sauce
Barbacoa Taco Salad
Barbacoa on lettuce, and topped with. corn, beans, avocado, cheese, tomato and charred scallion ranch.
Barbacoa Burrito
Barbacoa Quesadilla
slowly cooked beef with seasoning spices
Shrimp Diabla Plate
pieces of shrimp cooked with diabla sauce and sour cream, served with rice, beans, mexican salad and jalapenos on top
Chimichangas
deep-fried chicken burrito, tomato, cheese and scallions, served with salsa, mexican salad and crema on top
Steak Taco
Tex-Mex Shrimp Salad
grilled shrimp with romaine, guacamole, pico de gallo, corn, black olives, lime, chimichurri and tajin on top
Quesadillas
Taco Combo Plates
Taco Salads
Tacos
Carnitas Taco
Carnitas, crudo, cilantro and onion on a corn torilla
Ground Beef Taco
Crispy Corn tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, pico and cheese
Chicken Taco
Marinated grilled chicken on a corn tortilla topped with crema, avocado cruda and pineapple salsa
Shrimp Chorizo Taco
Shrimp and Chorizo topped with cherry tomato, avocado cruda, cilantro and onion on a corn tortilla
Baja Fish Taco
Beer. Battered Fish on a corn tortilla topped with slaw, chipotle aioli and pico de gallo
Grilled Shrimp Taco
Seasonal Veggie
Tortilla topped with queso fresco, crema, cilantro & onion
Utensils and Napkins
FAJITAS
CHICKEN FAJITAS
GRILLED CHICKEN SERVED WITH PEPPERS, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, CREMA, PICO, RICE, BEANS AND FLOUR TORTILLAS.
SHRIMP FAJITAS
GRILLED SHRIMP SERVED WITH PEPPERS, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, CREMA, PICO, RICE, BEANS AND FLOUR TORTILLAS.
STEAK FAJITAS
GRILLED STEAK SERVED WITH PEPPERS, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, CREMA, PICO, RICE, BEANS AND FLOUR TORTILLAS.
VEGGIE FAJITAS
PLANTAINS, CORN, SWEET POTATO, PEPPERS, ONIONS, GUACAMOLE, CREMA, PICO, RICE, BEANS AND FLOUR TORTILLAS.
CARNITAS FAJITAS
TURKEY FAJITAS
Cocktails
Margarita
Lunazul Blue Agave, Lime, Orange Bauchant Liqueur, Agave *Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction
Spicy Margarita
House infused blue agave tequila, Lime, Orange Bauchant Liqueur, Agave *Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction
Paloma
Lunazul Blue Agave Tequila, Fresh grapefruit, Lime, Agave, Soda *Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction
Mojito
Rum, Mint, Lime, Simple, Soda *Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction
MoTito
Titos, Mint, Lime, Simple, Soda *Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction
Ginger Margarita
Lunazul Blue Agave, Lime, Bauchant Orange Liqueur, House Made Ginger Syrup *Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction
Drafts
Vitamin Sea Rotating
ROTATING *Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction
Negra Modelo
*Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction
Untold Rotating
*Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction
Widowmaker Rotating
*Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction
Stellwagen ROTATING
ROTATING *Must present ID upon pickup or delivery * Must order entree to order alcohol. Max 2 drinks per entree. 4 drinks per transaction
Non Alcoholic
Virgin Margarita
Virgin Spicy Margarita
Virgin Mojito
Shirley Temple
Mexican Coke in Bottle
Soda
Jarritos
House Made Lemonade
Housemade Jamaica Agua Fresca
Housemade Blood Orange Limeade Soda
Chocolate Milk
Ice Cream Float
2 Scoops of Richardson Vanilla Ice cream and Choice of Soda
Family Meal Taco Kit
Utensils and Napkins
Lenny’s Magical Ice cream Tacos
Ice cream Taco
House made waffle cone coated inside with chocolate and filled with vanilla ice cream and topped with rainbow sprinkles. ( would not recommend for takeout further than 15 minutes ( 5 min if you have your car heater extra high!)
Ice cream Float
2 Scoops of Richardson Vanilla Ice cream and Choice of Soda
Vanilla Ice Cream
Scoop of Richardson Vanilla Ice cream with Sprinkles or Chocolate Chips
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Mexican Restaurant in Cohasset Village
8 Stagecoach Way, Cohasset, MA 02025