L'ENTRÉE
293 Church St
New York, NY 10013
Petit Déjeuner
Une Crêpe
One folded crêpe with your choice of fruit and sweet filling
Galette
One folded crêpe filled with cheese, herbs, and your choice of savory fillings.
Oeufs Brouillés et Baguette
Four soft scrambled eggs served on a fresh baked half baguette.
Croissant aux Oeufs
Fresh baked butter croissant with two fried eggs, herbs de Provence, and your choice of additional accompaniments. Made to order.
Pain Perdu
Two slices of custard filled French Toast served with hand whipped cream and pure maple syrup.
Gaufres
Two Belgian style waffles served with hand whipped cream and pure maple syrup.
Petits Fruits à la Crème
Fresh seasonal fruit blended with raw sugar and served with hand whipped cream and vanilla bean crème fraîche.
Sandwichs
Croque Monsieur
Grilled sandwich with French baked ham & gruyère — served with a side of dijon mustard & cornichons.
Croque Madame
Grilled sandwich with French baked ham & gruyère — topped with one fried egg, served with a side of dijon mustard and cornichons.
Jambon-Beurre
French baked ham, herb butter, & gruyère cheese served on a half baguette.
Pan Bagnat
Tuna, spinach, roma tomatoes, soft boiled egg, garlic, & olives with dijon dressing served on a half baguette.
Chèvre Tomate avec Herbes
Roma tomatoes, goat cheese, olive oil, & herbs served on a half baguette
Merguez Frites
Lamb sausage, harissa mayonaise, & carmelized onions topped with french fries, served on a half baguette.
Chicken Brie
Salades
La Margot
Roasted cauliflower, mint, tarragon, & baby greens with pomegranate seeds & pistachios.
Salade Niçoise
Tuna, olives, soft boiled egg, green beans, roma tomatoes, & baby greens with dijon vinaigrette.
Fraise D'été
Chicken breast, cucumber, goat cheese, fresh strawberries, & baby greens with lemon vinaigrette.
Plats D'accompagnement
Pâtisserie
Viennoiserie
Croissant Au Beurre
Flaky butter croissant served with your choice of accompaniments — Baked fresh daily.
Pain Au Chocolat
Flaky croissant filled with one stick of dark chocolate — Baked fresh daily.
Croissant Aux Amandes
Croissant filled with Frangipane, topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar — Baked fresh daily.
Pain Aux Raisins
Spiral pastry with raisins and crème pâtissière filling — Baked fresh daily.
Croque Monsieur Croissant
French ham and swiss cheese filled croissant baked and topped with shredded Swiss cheese — Baked fresh each morning.
Pain au Chocolat Aux Amandes
Croissant filled with one stick of dark chocolate and frangipane, topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar — Baked fresh each morning.
Chausson aux Pommes
Puff pastry filled with apples and cinnamon sugar. Golden brown and brushed with a sugar glaze — Baked fresh each morning.
Rouleau du Matin
Flaky spiral croissant dough covered with cinnamon and brown sugar — Baked fresh daily.
Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish
Puff Pastry filled with Blueberry Compote and Cream Cheese — Baked fresh daily.
Apple Cinnamon Danish
Puff Pastry filled with Diced Apples and Cinnamon Sugar — Baked fresh daily.
Palmier
Puff Pastry coated in Sugar — Baked fresh daily.
Jumelle
Chocolate Chips and Almond Cream spun in Croissant Dough — Baked Fresh Daily.
SPECIAL - Apple Cinnamon Roll
SPECIAL - Blueberry Muffin
Hot Coffee
Espresso
Two Shots of Espresso pulled long. Made with Malongo coffee beans, imported from France and roasted in Nice since 1934.
Allongé
Two shots of espresso pulled short, topped with hot water. Made with Malongo coffee beans, imported from France and roasted in Nice since 1934.
Crème
Two shots of espresso with milk, prepared to your liking. Made with Malongo coffee beans, imported from France and roasted in Nice since 1934.
French Press
Pumpkin Latte
Iced Coffee
Espresso Glacé
Two shots of Espresso pulled long, over ice. Made with Malongo coffee beans, imported from France and roasted in Nice since 1934.
Iced Latte
Two shots of espresso pulled long, over ice, and topped with lightly foamed milk. Made with Malongo coffee beans, imported from France and roasted in Nice since 1934.
Iced Nutella Latte
Two shots of espresso pulled long, over ice — topped with milk chocolate and Nutella. Made with Malongo coffee beans, imported from France and roasted in Nice since 1934.
Iced Cappuccino
Two shots of Espresso pulled short, over ice, and topped with your choice of cold foam milk. Made with Malongo coffee beans, imported from France and roasted in Nice since 1934.
Cold Brew Coffee
12-hour house made cold brew coffee. Made with Malongo coffee beans, imported from France and roasted in Nice since 1934.
Hot Tea
Earl Grey Tea
Served with your choice of milk and sugar or honey.
English Breakfast Tea
Served with your choice of milk and sugar or honey.
Jasmine Tea
Served with your choice of milk and sugar or honey.
Mint Green Tea
Served with your choice of milk and sugar or honey.
Verbena Tea
Served with your choice of milk and sugar or honey.
COFFEE SPECIALS
Fresh Beverages
Citron Pressé
"Parisian-style" lemonade made with fresh pressed lemon juice and lightly sweetened with pure maple syrup. Served with one small bottle of Evian spring water.
Frozen Strawberry Pressé
Pressed lemon and fresh strawberries blended with ice.
Jus d’orange
Fresh squeezed orange juice — made to order.
Jus de Pamplemousse
Fresh pressed grapefruit juice — made to order.
Diabolo Menthe
Teisseire peppermint syrup over ice, topped with Perrier sparkling water. One of Paris' most beloved summertime beverages.
Sirop a L'eau
Teisseire fruit syrup over ice, topped with Perrier Sparkling Water. One of Paris' most beloved summertime beverages.
Café Citron
Two shots of espresso, fresh pressed lemon juice, bitters, & tonic water on ice.
Espresso Frappé
Two shots of espresso blended with house made vanilla ice cream and whole milk — topped with hand whipped cream.
Chocolat Chaud
Gourmet French-style hot chocolate served with one teddy bear financier.
Bottled Beverages
Coca-Cola
Original Recipe — Served in a vintage glass bottle.
Orangina
The original sparkling citrus drink from France. Imported from Paris.
Oasis Apple/Blackcurrant Juice
Oasis Apple & Blackcurrant Juice. Imported from Paris, FR.
Lipton Liptonic
Lipton Pêche Iced Tea
Evian (750mL)
Bottled in France naturally occurring electrolytes from the French Alps.
Evian (330mL)
Bottled in France naturally occurring electrolytes from the French Alps.
Perrier (750mL)
Perrier (330mL)
Perrier Lime (330mL)
Marché
Amora Dijon Mustard
France's most iconic condiment — Imported directly from Paris, France.
Amora Savora
Made with 11 different spices and herbs, including malt vinegar, cayenne pepper, nutmeg, mustard seeds, cinnamon, curcumin, garlic, tarragon, cloves, celery, and thousand-flower honey — Imported directly from Paris, France.
New York Times - Sunday Edition
Paper copy of the Sunday edition of the New York Times.
New York Times - Weekly Edition
Paper copy of the weekly edition of the New York Times.
Hollywood Chewing Gum
One pack of France's #1 chewing gum. Imported directly from Paris.
Cup of Fresh Watermelon
16oz of fresh cut watermelon.
Haribo Tagada
The number one candy in France. Strawberry flavored with a soft center. Imported directly from Paris.
Des Fleurs
Les Yaorts
Yaourt Vanille
La Fermière Vanilla Bean Yogurt — Born in Provence, South of France, in 1952. Each La Fermière yogurt freatures all-natural, premium ingredients, like the ones previous generations would find in France at their farmer’s markets and use in their kitchens.
Yaourt Citron
La Fermière Lemon Yogurt — Born in Provence, South of France, in 1952. Each La Fermière yogurt freatures all-natural, premium ingredients, like the ones previous generations would find in France at their farmer’s markets and use in their kitchens.
Yogourt à la mangue et aux fruits de la passion
La Fermière Mango Passion Fruit Yogurt — Born in Provence, South of France, in 1952. Each La Fermière yogurt freatures all-natural, premium ingredients, like the ones previous generations would find in France at their farmer’s markets and use in their kitchens.
Yaourt à la rose
La Fermière Rose Yogurt — Born in Provence, South of France, in 1952. Each La Fermière yogurt freatures all-natural, premium ingredients, like the ones previous generations would find in France at their farmer’s markets and use in their kitchens.
Yogourt à la lavande
La Fermière Lavender Yogurt — Born in Provence, South of France, in 1952. Each La Fermière yogurt freatures all-natural, premium ingredients, like the ones previous generations would find in France at their farmer’s markets and use in their kitchens.
Teisseire Sirop
SPECIALS
