Order Again

Petit Déjeuner

Une Crêpe

$10.00

One folded crêpe with your choice of fruit and sweet filling

Galette

$13.00

One folded crêpe filled with cheese, herbs, and your choice of savory fillings.

Oeufs Brouillés et Baguette

Oeufs Brouillés et Baguette

$17.00

Four soft scrambled eggs served on a fresh baked half baguette.

Croissant aux Oeufs

$11.00

Fresh baked butter croissant with two fried eggs, herbs de Provence, and your choice of additional accompaniments. Made to order.

Pain Perdu

$15.00

Two slices of custard filled French Toast served with hand whipped cream and pure maple syrup.

Gaufres

$15.00

Two Belgian style waffles served with hand whipped cream and pure maple syrup.

Petits Fruits à la Crème

Petits Fruits à la Crème

$10.00

Fresh seasonal fruit blended with raw sugar and served with hand whipped cream and vanilla bean crème fraîche.

Sandwichs

Croque Monsieur

$15.00

Grilled sandwich with French baked ham & gruyère — served with a side of dijon mustard & cornichons.

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$17.00

Grilled sandwich with French baked ham & gruyère — topped with one fried egg, served with a side of dijon mustard and cornichons.

Jambon-Beurre

Jambon-Beurre

$15.00

French baked ham, herb butter, & gruyère cheese served on a half baguette.

Pan Bagnat

$16.00

Tuna, spinach, roma tomatoes, soft boiled egg, garlic, & olives with dijon dressing served on a half baguette.

Chèvre Tomate avec Herbes

$14.00

Roma tomatoes, goat cheese, olive oil, & herbs served on a half baguette

Merguez Frites

$15.00

Lamb sausage, harissa mayonaise, & carmelized onions topped with french fries, served on a half baguette.

Chicken Brie

$17.00

Salades

La Margot

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted cauliflower, mint, tarragon, & baby greens with pomegranate seeds & pistachios.

Salade Niçoise

$16.00

Tuna, olives, soft boiled egg, green beans, roma tomatoes, & baby greens with dijon vinaigrette.

Fraise D'été

$16.00

Chicken breast, cucumber, goat cheese, fresh strawberries, & baby greens with lemon vinaigrette.

Plats D'accompagnement

Frites à la Truffle

$11.00

Crispy French fries with truffle oil, herbs, and grated Parmesan.

Haricots Verts

$9.00

Chilled green beans with sea salt, cracked black pepper, butter, & herbs.

French Onion Soup

$15.00

Tomato Soup

$15.00

SPECIALS

Tarts aux pommes

$10.00

Blueberry pancakes

$21.00

Rouleau aux oeufs

$15.00

Boulangerie

Baguette Classique

Baguette Classique

$7.00

Classic Parisian baguette baked fresh daily.

Pâtisserie

Financier

$2.50

Teddy bear financier baked with Almond Flour — baked fresh daily.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Large Chocolate Chip Cookie —Baked fresh daily.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Large Oatmeal Raisin Cookie —Baked fresh daily.

Viennoiserie

Croissant Au Beurre

Croissant Au Beurre

$4.98

Flaky butter croissant served with your choice of accompaniments — Baked fresh daily.

Pain Au Chocolat

Pain Au Chocolat

$4.98

Flaky croissant filled with one stick of dark chocolate — Baked fresh daily.

Croissant Aux Amandes

Croissant Aux Amandes

$5.48

Croissant filled with Frangipane, topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar — Baked fresh daily.

Pain Aux Raisins

Pain Aux Raisins

$5.48

Spiral pastry with raisins and crème pâtissière filling — Baked fresh daily.

Croque Monsieur Croissant

Croque Monsieur Croissant

$5.98

French ham and swiss cheese filled croissant baked and topped with shredded Swiss cheese — Baked fresh each morning.

Pain au Chocolat Aux Amandes

Pain au Chocolat Aux Amandes

$5.48

Croissant filled with one stick of dark chocolate and frangipane, topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar — Baked fresh each morning.

Chausson aux Pommes

Chausson aux Pommes

$5.98

Puff pastry filled with apples and cinnamon sugar. Golden brown and brushed with a sugar glaze — Baked fresh each morning.

Rouleau du Matin

Rouleau du Matin

$4.98Out of stock

Flaky spiral croissant dough covered with cinnamon and brown sugar — Baked fresh daily.

Blueberry Cream Cheese Danish

$5.98

Puff Pastry filled with Blueberry Compote and Cream Cheese — Baked fresh daily.

Apple Cinnamon Danish

$5.98

Puff Pastry filled with Diced Apples and Cinnamon Sugar — Baked fresh daily.

Palmier

$3.00

Puff Pastry coated in Sugar — Baked fresh daily.

Jumelle

$5.48

Chocolate Chips and Almond Cream spun in Croissant Dough — Baked Fresh Daily.

SPECIAL - Apple Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

SPECIAL - Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Hot Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Two Shots of Espresso pulled long. Made with Malongo coffee beans, imported from France and roasted in Nice since 1934.

Allongé

Allongé

$4.00

Two shots of espresso pulled short, topped with hot water. Made with Malongo coffee beans, imported from France and roasted in Nice since 1934.

Crème

$4.00

Two shots of espresso with milk, prepared to your liking. Made with Malongo coffee beans, imported from France and roasted in Nice since 1934.

French Press

$9.00

Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

Iced Coffee

Espresso Glacé

$4.00

Two shots of Espresso pulled long, over ice. Made with Malongo coffee beans, imported from France and roasted in Nice since 1934.

Iced Latte

$4.00

Two shots of espresso pulled long, over ice, and topped with lightly foamed milk. Made with Malongo coffee beans, imported from France and roasted in Nice since 1934.

Iced Nutella Latte

$5.00

Two shots of espresso pulled long, over ice — topped with milk chocolate and Nutella. Made with Malongo coffee beans, imported from France and roasted in Nice since 1934.

Iced Cappuccino

$4.00

Two shots of Espresso pulled short, over ice, and topped with your choice of cold foam milk. Made with Malongo coffee beans, imported from France and roasted in Nice since 1934.

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00

12-hour house made cold brew coffee. Made with Malongo coffee beans, imported from France and roasted in Nice since 1934.

Hot Tea

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00

Served with your choice of milk and sugar or honey.

English Breakfast Tea

$4.00

Served with your choice of milk and sugar or honey.

Jasmine Tea

Jasmine Tea

$4.00

Served with your choice of milk and sugar or honey.

Mint Green Tea

$4.00

Served with your choice of milk and sugar or honey.

Verbena Tea

$4.00

Served with your choice of milk and sugar or honey.

Iced Tea

Triple Berry

$4.00

Cucumber Melon

$4.00

Abaco Club

$4.00

Black Tea

$4.00

COFFEE SPECIALS

Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

Fresh Beverages

Citron Pressé

Citron Pressé

$7.00

"Parisian-style" lemonade made with fresh pressed lemon juice and lightly sweetened with pure maple syrup. Served with one small bottle of Evian spring water.

Frozen Strawberry Pressé

$8.00

Pressed lemon and fresh strawberries blended with ice.

Jus d’orange

$7.00

Fresh squeezed orange juice — made to order.

Jus de Pamplemousse

$7.00

Fresh pressed grapefruit juice — made to order.

Diabolo Menthe

$5.00

Teisseire peppermint syrup over ice, topped with Perrier sparkling water. One of Paris' most beloved summertime beverages.

Sirop a L'eau

$5.00

Teisseire fruit syrup over ice, topped with Perrier Sparkling Water. One of Paris' most beloved summertime beverages.

Café Citron

$6.00

Two shots of espresso, fresh pressed lemon juice, bitters, & tonic water on ice.

Espresso Frappé

Espresso Frappé

$8.00

Two shots of espresso blended with house made vanilla ice cream and whole milk — topped with hand whipped cream.

Chocolat Chaud

$7.00

Gourmet French-style hot chocolate served with one teddy bear financier.

Bottled Beverages

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Original Recipe — Served in a vintage glass bottle.

Orangina

Orangina

$5.00

The original sparkling citrus drink from France. Imported from Paris.

Oasis Apple/Blackcurrant Juice

$4.00

Oasis Apple & Blackcurrant Juice. Imported from Paris, FR.

Lipton Liptonic

$5.00

Lipton Pêche Iced Tea

$5.00
Evian (750mL)

Evian (750mL)

$6.00

Bottled in France naturally occurring electrolytes from the French Alps.

Evian (330mL)

Evian (330mL)

$4.00

Bottled in France naturally occurring electrolytes from the French Alps.

Perrier (750mL)

$6.00

Perrier (330mL)

$4.00Out of stock

Perrier Lime (330mL)

$4.00

Marché

Amora Dijon Mustard

$9.00

France's most iconic condiment — Imported directly from Paris, France.

Amora Savora

$12.00

Made with 11 different spices and herbs, including malt vinegar, cayenne pepper, nutmeg, mustard seeds, cinnamon, curcumin, garlic, tarragon, cloves, celery, and thousand-flower honey — Imported directly from Paris, France.

New York Times - Sunday Edition

$6.00

Paper copy of the Sunday edition of the New York Times.

New York Times - Weekly Edition

$3.00

Paper copy of the weekly edition of the New York Times.

Hollywood Chewing Gum

$2.50

One pack of France's #1 chewing gum. Imported directly from Paris.

Cup of Fresh Watermelon

$4.50

16oz of fresh cut watermelon.

Haribo Tagada

$4.00

The number one candy in France. Strawberry flavored with a soft center. Imported directly from Paris.

Des Fleurs

Une Douzaine de Roses

Une Douzaine de Roses

$40.00

One dozen hand cut long-stem roses — paper wrapped and delivered. Call for color options (917) 794-2722

Deux Douzaines de Roses

Deux Douzaines de Roses

$75.00

Two dozen hand cut long-stem roses — paper wrapped and delivered. Call for color options (917) 794-2722

Half Dozen Roses

$25.00

Les Yaorts

Yaourt Vanille

$4.00

La Fermière Vanilla Bean Yogurt — Born in Provence, South of France, in 1952. Each La Fermière yogurt freatures all-natural, premium ingredients, like the ones previous generations would find in France at their farmer’s markets and use in their kitchens.

Yaourt Citron

$4.00

La Fermière Lemon Yogurt — Born in Provence, South of France, in 1952. Each La Fermière yogurt freatures all-natural, premium ingredients, like the ones previous generations would find in France at their farmer’s markets and use in their kitchens.

Yogourt à la mangue et aux fruits de la passion

$4.00

La Fermière Mango Passion Fruit Yogurt — Born in Provence, South of France, in 1952. Each La Fermière yogurt freatures all-natural, premium ingredients, like the ones previous generations would find in France at their farmer’s markets and use in their kitchens.

Yaourt à la rose

$4.00

La Fermière Rose Yogurt — Born in Provence, South of France, in 1952. Each La Fermière yogurt freatures all-natural, premium ingredients, like the ones previous generations would find in France at their farmer’s markets and use in their kitchens.

Yogourt à la lavande

$4.00

La Fermière Lavender Yogurt — Born in Provence, South of France, in 1952. Each La Fermière yogurt freatures all-natural, premium ingredients, like the ones previous generations would find in France at their farmer’s markets and use in their kitchens.

Teisseire Sirop

Teisseire Grenadine Sirop

$16.00

Teisseire Raspberry Sirop

$16.00

Teisseire Strawberry Sirop

$16.00

Teisseire Mint Sirop

$16.00

Teisseire Elderflower Sirop

$16.00

Teisseire Passion Fruit Sirop

$16.00

SPECIALS

Caramel Apple

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

A uniquely petite Parisian café in Tribeca

Website

Location

293 Church St, New York, NY 10013

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
L'ENTRÉE image

