  • Home
  • /
  • Lindale
  • /
  • Leo’s Asian Bistro - 2808 S Main St,Ste J
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Leo’s Asian Bistro 2808 S Main St,Ste J

review star

No reviews yet

2808 S Main St,Ste J

Lindale, TX 75771

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Cocktails

Leo's Signature

$9.00

Leo's Long Island

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Coconut Mojito

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00

Leos Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Leo's Frozen Margarita- flavored

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$9.00

Ultimate Cosmo

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Orange Blossom

$9.00

White Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cucumber Martini

$10.00

Saint Germain

$11.00

Champagne Martini

$10.00

Bloody mary

$12.00

White Russian

$10.00

House Margarita

$7.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.00

cucumber vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Vanilla Vodka

$7.00

Ketel One Citron

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Well Vodka Double

$11.00

cucumber vodka Double

$14.00

Grey Goose Double

$14.00

Titos Double

$14.00

Vanilla Vodka Double

$11.00

Ketel One Citron Double

$14.00

Grey Goose Double

$11.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Sapphire

$11.00

Bombay

$9.00

Well Gin Double

$11.00

Bombay Saphire Double

$18.00

Tanqueray Double

$14.00

Sapphire Double

$18.00

Bombay Double

$14.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Myers Rum

$8.00

Well Rum Double

$11.00

Bacardi Double

$11.00

Captain Morgan Double

$11.00

Captain Morgan Double

$12.00

Myers Rum Double

$12.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Resposado

$9.00

Well Tequila Double

$11.00

Patron Anejo Double

1800 Silver Double

$14.00

Patron Silver Double

$16.00

Resposado Double

$15.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

crown royal

$8.00

Tillamore Dew

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

TX

$10.00

Well Whiskey Double

$11.00

Jack Daniels Double

$14.00

Makers Mark Double

$15.00

crown royal Double

$14.00

Tillamore Dew Double

$17.00

Jameson Double

$17.00

Buffalo Trace Double

$17.00

Seagrams 7 Double

$11.00

TX Double

$14.00

TX- Bourbon

$10.00

Johnny Walker-Red

$11.00

Johnny Walker -Black

$11.00

GlenLivet 12 year

$15.00

Dewars Scotch

$9.00

TX- Bourbon Double

$16.00

Johnny Walker-Red Double

$18.00

Johnny Walker -Black Double

$18.00

GlenLivet 12 year Double

$25.00

Dewars Scotch Double

$14.00

amaretto Disarano

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Galliano

$8.00

fireball

$8.00

Hennessy Cognac

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Midori

$7.00

Chambord

$8.00

Hpnotiq

$8.00

amaretto Disarano Double

$11.00

Campari Double

Cointreau Double

$16.00

Godiva Chocolate Double

$15.00

Grand Marnier Double

$20.00

Jagermeister Double

$11.00

Kahlua Double

$13.00

Southern Comfort Double

$14.00

Galliano Double

$12.00

fireball Double

$12.00

Hennessy Cognac Double

$16.00

Baileys Double

$12.00

Midori Double

$11.00

Chambord Double

$13.00

Hpnotiq Double

$13.00

Beer

coors light

$4.50

miller light

$4.50

bud light

$4.50

michelo ultra

$4.50

shiner bock

$5.00

blue moon

$5.00

daddy's juice box

$7.00

mermaids & unicorns

$7.00

kirin ichiban

$6.00

modelo especial

$6.00

sapporo

$6.00

asahi

$6.00

stella artois

$6.00

corona

$5.00

heineken

$6.00

dos equis

$5.00

Wine

Chandon Champagne

$12.00

valle della pace- Sangiovese

$9.00

valle della pace- Ruby

$9.00

valle della pace-Mora

$9.00

Kiepersol-Cabarnet

$11.00

kiepersol-Syrah

$10.00

La Crema-Pinot Noir

$10.00

Simi-Merlot

$8.00

14 Hands-Merlot

$8.00

Alamos- Malbec

$8.00

Sterling- House Blend

$7.00

J Lohr- Cabarnet

$9.00

valle della pace- Sangiovese

$40.00

valle della pace- Ruby

$40.00

valle della pace-Mora

$40.00

Kiepersol-Cabarnet

$45.00

kiepersol-Syrah

$43.00

La Crema-Pinot Noir

$43.00

Simi-Merlot

$34.00

14 Hands-Merlot

$34.00

Alamos- Malbec

$32.00

Sterling- House Blend

$32.00

J Lohr- Cabarnet

$38.00

Valle Della Pace-Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Ecco Domani-Pinot Grigio

$7.00

La Crema-Chardonnay

$8.00

Kendall Jackson-Chardonnay

$7.00

Keiepersol-Moscato

$8.00

Chateau St. Michelle-Riesling

$7.00

Chloe-Rose'

$7.00

Valle Della Pace-Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Ecco Domani-Pinot Grigio

$36.00

La Crema-Chardonnay

$42.00

Kendall Jackson-Chardonnay

$32.00

Keiepersol-Moscato

$38.00

Chateau St. Michelle-Riesling

$28.00

Chloe-Rose'

$26.00

Sake

Black & Gold -Sake (reg)

$14.00

Gekkeikan Sake (reg)

$9.00

Black & Gold -Sake (tall)

$22.00

Gekkeikan Sake (tall)

$14.00

Snow Maiden-Sake 7 oz

$16.00

Nigori-Sake 7 oz

$15.00

Appetizers

Crispy Wonton Strips

$6.00

Edamame

$7.00

Spring Rolls (2)

$6.00

Spring Rolls (4)

$9.75

Bang-Bang Chicken

$9.50

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$11.75

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Lobster Wontons

$12.50

Chicken Potstickers

$9.50

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Lobster Wonton ( Half Order)

$6.50

Tacos -2

$5.50

Tacos -4

$9.00

Soups

Hot & Sour Cup

$5.50

Hot & Sour Bowl

$7.50

Creamy Cilantro Cup

$5.50

Creamy Cilantro Bowl

$7.50

Golden Mushroom Cup

$5.50

golden Mushroom Bowl

$7.50

Salad

Leos Spicy Chicken Salad (lunch)

$11.00

leos Spicy Chicken Salad (dinner)

$12.95

Thai Steak Salad (lunch)

$12.00

Thai Steak Salad (dinner)

$13.50

Mongolian Shrimp Salad (lunch)

$13.00

mongolian Shrimp Salad (dinner)

$14.50

Rices

Fresh Pineapple Fried Rice (1/2 order)

$10.95

fresh Pineapple Fried Rice (full order)

$14.95

Fire-Fried Rice (1/2 order)

$9.95

fire-Fried Rice (full order)

$13.95

Coconut Rice (1/2 order)

$8.00

coconut Rice (full order)

$12.00

Combo-Fried Rice (1/2 order)

$12.95

combo-Fried Rice (full order)

$16.95

Curry-Fried Rice (1/2 order)

$11.95

curry-Fried Rice (full order)

$15.95

Veggy Fried Rice ( Half)

$9.00

Veggy Fried Rice (Full)

$13.95

Lunch

Lunch Special

$10.50

Mongolian Chicken (lunch)

$10.95

mongolian beef (lunch)

$11.95

mongolian shrimp (lunch)

$12.95

kung pao chicken (lunch)

$10.95

kung pao beef (lunch)

$11.95

kung pao shrimp (lunch)

$12.95

Sesame chicken (lunch)

$10.95

sesame beef (lunch)

$11.95

sesame shrimp (lunch)

$12.95

Honey Seared chicken (lunch)

$10.95

honey seared beef (lunch)

$11.95

honey seared shrimp (lunch)

$12.95

ginger chicken (lunch)

$10.95

ginger beef (lunch)

$11.95

ginger shrimp (lunch)

$12.95

sweet & sour chicken (lunch)

$10.95

sweet & sour beef (lunch)

$11.95

sweet & sour shrimp ( lunch)

$12.95

leos spicy chicken (lunch)

$10.95

leos spicy beef (lunch)

$11.95

leos spicy shrimp (lunch)

$12.95

cashew chicken (lunch)

$10.95

cashew beef (lunch)

$11.95

cashew shrimp (lunch)

$12.95

general tsos chicken (lunch)

$10.95

general tsos beef (lunch)

$11.95

general tsos shrimp (lunch)

$12.95

orange peel chicken (lunch)

$10.95

orange peel beef (lunch)

$11.95

orange peel shrimp (lunch)

$12.95

thaiphoon (lunch)

$15.95

cune bowl (lunch)

$11.95

korean pepper beef (lunch)

$11.95

korean pepper shrimp (lunch)

$12.95

shrimp bowl (lunch)

$12.95

leos health (lunch)

$10.95

pad thai (lunch)

$11.95

korean pepper chicken (lunch)

$10.95

teriyaki bowl (lunch)

$11.00

coconut curry chicken (lunch)

$11.00

chicken lo mein (lunch)

$11.00

Bang Bang Chicken - ( Lunch) Entree

$10.50

Bang Bang Shrimp- ( Lunch) Entree

$13.95

Pepper Chicken

$10.95

Pepper Steak

$11.95

Pepper Shrimp

$12.95

Themdam Noodles

$11.00

Beef And Broccoli

$11.00

Dinner

Dinner Special

$13.50

mongolian Chicken (dinner)

$13.95

mongolian beef (dinner)

$15.50

mongolian shrimp (dinner)

$15.95

kung pao chicken (dinner)

$13.95

kung pao beef (dinner)

$15.50

kung pao shrimp (dinner)

$15.95

sesame chicken (dinner)

$13.95

sesame beef (dinner)

$15.50

sesame shrimp (dinner)

$15.95

honey Seared chicken (dinner)

$13.95

honey seared beef (dinner)

$15.50

honey seared shrimp(dinner)

$15.95

ginger chicken (dinner)

$13.95

ginger beef (dinner)

$15.50

ginger shrimp (dinner)

$15.95

sweet & sour chicken (dinner)

$13.95

sweet & sour beef (dinner)

$15.50

sweet & sour shrimp (dinner)

$15.95

leos spicy chicken (dinner)

$13.95

leos spicy beef (dinner)

$15.50

leos spicy shrimp (dinner)

$15.95

cashew chicken (dinner)

$13.95

cashew beef (dinner)

$15.50

cashew shrimp (dinner)

$15.95

general tsos chicken (dinner)

$13.95

general tsos beef (dinner)

$15.50

general tsos shrimp (dinner)

$15.95

orange peel chicken (dinner)

$13.95

orange peel beef (dinner)

$15.50

orange peel shrimp (dinner)

$15.95

Pepper Chicken

$13.95

Pepper Steak

$15.50

Pepper Shrimp

$15.95

shrimp bowl (dinner)

$15.95

cune bowl (dinner)

$15.00

thaiphoon (dinner)

$19.95

korean pepper chicken (dinner)

$13.95

korean pepper beef (dinner)

$15.50

korean pepper shrimp (dinner)

$15.95

hibachi filet

$30.00

leos health (dinner)

$13.95

pad thai (dinner)

$14.95

teriyaki Chicken Bowl (dinner)

$13.95

coconut curry chicken (dinner)

$14.95

Chicken Lo Mein

$13.95

Bang Bang Chicken- (Dinner) Entree

$13.95

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.95

Drinks

sprite

$2.95

coca cola

$2.95

root beer

$2.95

Ozarka Spring Water

$2.95

lemonade

$2.95

diet coke

$2.95

club soda

$2.95

dr pepper

$2.95

ginger beer (non alc)

$4.00

Virgin Drink

$6.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Half And Half Tea

$2.95

Hot Tea

$3.50

Nespresso Coffee

$4.50

Water

Lil Leo's Soda

$1.50

Kids

Lil Chick Bites And Fries

$5.25

Lil' Chick Bites & Broc

$5.25

Lil' Chicken Fried Rice

$4.95

Lil' Teriyaki Chick Bowl

$5.95

Lil' Beef & Broc Bowl

$5.95

Lil' French Fries

$2.95

Lil' Veggy Fried Rice

$3.95

Sides

White Rice

$2.50

Brown Rice

$2.50

Fried Rice

$4.50

Coconut Rice

$4.50

Pineapple Fried Rice

$4.50

Fire Fried Rice

$4.50

Egg Noodles

$3.95

Rice Stick Noodles

$3.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Broccoli

$3.50

Mixed Vegetables

$4.50

Add Chicken

$3.50

Add Beef

$4.50

Add Shrimp

$5.00

Sub Chicken

Sub Beef

$2.50

Sub Shrimp

$2.50

Sauces

Sweet Soy Sauce

$0.50

Sweet n Sour Sauce

$0.50

Chili Paste

$0.50

Sriracha

$0.50

Hot Mustard

$0.50

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Green Curry Sauce

$0.75

Red Curry Sauce

$0.75

Yellow Curry Sauce

$0.75

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.95

Krazy Donuts

$8.95

24K Gold Cake

$12.00

Cheesecake Mini

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2808 S Main St,Ste J, Lindale, TX 75771

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Posados Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3201 South Main St Lindale, TX 75771
View restaurantnext
Brisket Love Barbecue and Ice House - Lindale
orange star4.8 • 300
15338 FM 849 Lindale, TX 75771
View restaurantnext
Texas Music City Grill & Smokehouse-Lindale - Lindale
orange star3.6 • 141
55 Miranda Lambert Way Lindale, TX 75771
View restaurantnext
Posados Cafe - Tyler/Gentry
orange starNo Reviews
3040 West Gentry Parkway Tyler, TX 75702
View restaurantnext
Taste of North de Light
orange starNo Reviews
403 W. Martin Luther King Blvd Tyler, TX 75702
View restaurantnext
D & N Grocery Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1007 W Bow Tyler, TX 75702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lindale

Brisket Love Barbecue and Ice House - Lindale
orange star4.8 • 300
15338 FM 849 Lindale, TX 75771
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lindale
Tyler
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Gilmer
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Longview
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Kaufman
review star
No reviews yet
Greenville
review star
No reviews yet
Royse City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Forney
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Rockwall
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston