Leo’s Asian Bistro 2808 S Main St,Ste J
2808 S Main St,Ste J
Lindale, TX 75771
Cocktails
Leo's Signature
$9.00
Leo's Long Island
$11.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Coconut Mojito
$9.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Top Shelf Margarita
$12.00
Leos Frozen Margarita
$12.00
Leo's Frozen Margarita- flavored
$14.00
Dirty Martini
$9.00
Ultimate Cosmo
$10.00
Lemon Drop
$9.00
Orange Blossom
$9.00
White Chocolate Martini
$10.00
Cucumber Martini
$10.00
Saint Germain
$11.00
Champagne Martini
$10.00
Bloody mary
$12.00
White Russian
$10.00
House Margarita
$7.00
Liquor
Well Vodka
$7.00
cucumber vodka
$8.00
Grey Goose
$9.00
Titos
$8.00
Vanilla Vodka
$7.00
Ketel One Citron
$8.00
Grey Goose
$8.00
Well Vodka Double
$11.00
cucumber vodka Double
$14.00
Grey Goose Double
$14.00
Titos Double
$14.00
Vanilla Vodka Double
$11.00
Ketel One Citron Double
$14.00
Grey Goose Double
$11.00
Well Gin
$7.00
Bombay Saphire
$11.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Sapphire
$11.00
Bombay
$9.00
Well Gin Double
$11.00
Bombay Saphire Double
$18.00
Tanqueray Double
$14.00
Sapphire Double
$18.00
Bombay Double
$14.00
Well Rum
$7.00
Bacardi
$7.00
Captain Morgan
$7.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Myers Rum
$8.00
Well Rum Double
$11.00
Bacardi Double
$11.00
Captain Morgan Double
$11.00
Captain Morgan Double
$12.00
Myers Rum Double
$12.00
Well Tequila
$7.00
Patron Anejo
$10.00
1800 Silver
$8.00
Patron Silver
$10.00
Resposado
$9.00
Well Tequila Double
$11.00
Patron Anejo Double
1800 Silver Double
$14.00
Patron Silver Double
$16.00
Resposado Double
$15.00
Well Whiskey
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
crown royal
$8.00
Tillamore Dew
$11.00
Jameson
$11.00
Buffalo Trace
$11.00
Seagrams 7
$7.00
TX
$10.00
Well Whiskey Double
$11.00
Jack Daniels Double
$14.00
Makers Mark Double
$15.00
crown royal Double
$14.00
Tillamore Dew Double
$17.00
Jameson Double
$17.00
Buffalo Trace Double
$17.00
Seagrams 7 Double
$11.00
TX Double
$14.00
TX- Bourbon
$10.00
Johnny Walker-Red
$11.00
Johnny Walker -Black
$11.00
GlenLivet 12 year
$15.00
Dewars Scotch
$9.00
TX- Bourbon Double
$16.00
Johnny Walker-Red Double
$18.00
Johnny Walker -Black Double
$18.00
GlenLivet 12 year Double
$25.00
Dewars Scotch Double
$14.00
amaretto Disarano
$7.00
Campari
$8.00
Cointreau
$10.00
Godiva Chocolate
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Jagermeister
$7.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Southern Comfort
$8.00
Galliano
$8.00
fireball
$8.00
Hennessy Cognac
$10.00
Baileys
$8.00
Midori
$7.00
Chambord
$8.00
Hpnotiq
$8.00
amaretto Disarano Double
$11.00
Campari Double
Cointreau Double
$16.00
Godiva Chocolate Double
$15.00
Grand Marnier Double
$20.00
Jagermeister Double
$11.00
Kahlua Double
$13.00
Southern Comfort Double
$14.00
Galliano Double
$12.00
fireball Double
$12.00
Hennessy Cognac Double
$16.00
Baileys Double
$12.00
Midori Double
$11.00
Chambord Double
$13.00
Hpnotiq Double
$13.00
Beer
Wine
Chandon Champagne
$12.00
valle della pace- Sangiovese
$9.00
valle della pace- Ruby
$9.00
valle della pace-Mora
$9.00
Kiepersol-Cabarnet
$11.00
kiepersol-Syrah
$10.00
La Crema-Pinot Noir
$10.00
Simi-Merlot
$8.00
14 Hands-Merlot
$8.00
Alamos- Malbec
$8.00
Sterling- House Blend
$7.00
J Lohr- Cabarnet
$9.00
valle della pace- Sangiovese
$40.00
valle della pace- Ruby
$40.00
valle della pace-Mora
$40.00
Kiepersol-Cabarnet
$45.00
kiepersol-Syrah
$43.00
La Crema-Pinot Noir
$43.00
Simi-Merlot
$34.00
14 Hands-Merlot
$34.00
Alamos- Malbec
$32.00
Sterling- House Blend
$32.00
J Lohr- Cabarnet
$38.00
Valle Della Pace-Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Ecco Domani-Pinot Grigio
$7.00
La Crema-Chardonnay
$8.00
Kendall Jackson-Chardonnay
$7.00
Keiepersol-Moscato
$8.00
Chateau St. Michelle-Riesling
$7.00
Chloe-Rose'
$7.00
Valle Della Pace-Pinot Grigio
$36.00
Ecco Domani-Pinot Grigio
$36.00
La Crema-Chardonnay
$42.00
Kendall Jackson-Chardonnay
$32.00
Keiepersol-Moscato
$38.00
Chateau St. Michelle-Riesling
$28.00
Chloe-Rose'
$26.00
Sake
Appetizers
Soups
Salad
Rices
Fresh Pineapple Fried Rice (1/2 order)
$10.95
fresh Pineapple Fried Rice (full order)
$14.95
Fire-Fried Rice (1/2 order)
$9.95
fire-Fried Rice (full order)
$13.95
Coconut Rice (1/2 order)
$8.00
coconut Rice (full order)
$12.00
Combo-Fried Rice (1/2 order)
$12.95
combo-Fried Rice (full order)
$16.95
Curry-Fried Rice (1/2 order)
$11.95
curry-Fried Rice (full order)
$15.95
Veggy Fried Rice ( Half)
$9.00
Veggy Fried Rice (Full)
$13.95
Lunch
Lunch Special
$10.50
Mongolian Chicken (lunch)
$10.95
mongolian beef (lunch)
$11.95
mongolian shrimp (lunch)
$12.95
kung pao chicken (lunch)
$10.95
kung pao beef (lunch)
$11.95
kung pao shrimp (lunch)
$12.95
Sesame chicken (lunch)
$10.95
sesame beef (lunch)
$11.95
sesame shrimp (lunch)
$12.95
Honey Seared chicken (lunch)
$10.95
honey seared beef (lunch)
$11.95
honey seared shrimp (lunch)
$12.95
ginger chicken (lunch)
$10.95
ginger beef (lunch)
$11.95
ginger shrimp (lunch)
$12.95
sweet & sour chicken (lunch)
$10.95
sweet & sour beef (lunch)
$11.95
sweet & sour shrimp ( lunch)
$12.95
leos spicy chicken (lunch)
$10.95
leos spicy beef (lunch)
$11.95
leos spicy shrimp (lunch)
$12.95
cashew chicken (lunch)
$10.95
cashew beef (lunch)
$11.95
cashew shrimp (lunch)
$12.95
general tsos chicken (lunch)
$10.95
general tsos beef (lunch)
$11.95
general tsos shrimp (lunch)
$12.95
orange peel chicken (lunch)
$10.95
orange peel beef (lunch)
$11.95
orange peel shrimp (lunch)
$12.95
thaiphoon (lunch)
$15.95
cune bowl (lunch)
$11.95
korean pepper beef (lunch)
$11.95
korean pepper shrimp (lunch)
$12.95
shrimp bowl (lunch)
$12.95
leos health (lunch)
$10.95
pad thai (lunch)
$11.95
korean pepper chicken (lunch)
$10.95
teriyaki bowl (lunch)
$11.00
coconut curry chicken (lunch)
$11.00
chicken lo mein (lunch)
$11.00
Bang Bang Chicken - ( Lunch) Entree
$10.50
Bang Bang Shrimp- ( Lunch) Entree
$13.95
Pepper Chicken
$10.95
Pepper Steak
$11.95
Pepper Shrimp
$12.95
Themdam Noodles
$11.00
Beef And Broccoli
$11.00
Dinner
Dinner Special
$13.50
mongolian Chicken (dinner)
$13.95
mongolian beef (dinner)
$15.50
mongolian shrimp (dinner)
$15.95
kung pao chicken (dinner)
$13.95
kung pao beef (dinner)
$15.50
kung pao shrimp (dinner)
$15.95
sesame chicken (dinner)
$13.95
sesame beef (dinner)
$15.50
sesame shrimp (dinner)
$15.95
honey Seared chicken (dinner)
$13.95
honey seared beef (dinner)
$15.50
honey seared shrimp(dinner)
$15.95
ginger chicken (dinner)
$13.95
ginger beef (dinner)
$15.50
ginger shrimp (dinner)
$15.95
sweet & sour chicken (dinner)
$13.95
sweet & sour beef (dinner)
$15.50
sweet & sour shrimp (dinner)
$15.95
leos spicy chicken (dinner)
$13.95
leos spicy beef (dinner)
$15.50
leos spicy shrimp (dinner)
$15.95
cashew chicken (dinner)
$13.95
cashew beef (dinner)
$15.50
cashew shrimp (dinner)
$15.95
general tsos chicken (dinner)
$13.95
general tsos beef (dinner)
$15.50
general tsos shrimp (dinner)
$15.95
orange peel chicken (dinner)
$13.95
orange peel beef (dinner)
$15.50
orange peel shrimp (dinner)
$15.95
Pepper Chicken
$13.95
Pepper Steak
$15.50
Pepper Shrimp
$15.95
shrimp bowl (dinner)
$15.95
cune bowl (dinner)
$15.00
thaiphoon (dinner)
$19.95
korean pepper chicken (dinner)
$13.95
korean pepper beef (dinner)
$15.50
korean pepper shrimp (dinner)
$15.95
hibachi filet
$30.00
leos health (dinner)
$13.95
pad thai (dinner)
$14.95
teriyaki Chicken Bowl (dinner)
$13.95
coconut curry chicken (dinner)
$14.95
Chicken Lo Mein
$13.95
Bang Bang Chicken- (Dinner) Entree
$13.95
Bang Bang Shrimp
$15.95
Drinks
Kids
Sides
Sauces
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
2808 S Main St,Ste J, Lindale, TX 75771
