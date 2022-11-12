Restaurant header imageView gallery

Leo's Family Restaurant

17 Reviews

$

410 Motts Alley

Lakeville, IN 46536

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Lovers Skillet
Order of 4 mexican tacos
bacon

Fresh Country Eggs

2 Eggs with potatoes

$6.49

Corned Beef Hash And Eggs

$9.29

Ham and eggs

$8.49

Southern Benedict

$8.99

Country fried steak

$9.29

Breakfast sandwich with hash browns

$7.99

Chicken and waffle

$8.99

Breakfast sandwich with cheese

$5.75

Weight Watchers

Bowl Of Oatmeal

$5.49

Oatmeal With Bananas

$5.85

Skillets

Philly Steak Skillet

$10.29

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$10.59

Gypsy Skillet

$9.99

Mexican Skillet

$9.99

Notre Dame Skillet

$9.99

Meat Lovers Skillet

$10.99

Western Skillet

$9.99

Vegetable Skillet

$9.99

Country Skillet

$10.79

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$8.59

Ham And Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Sausage And Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Bacon And Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Mexican Omelette

$10.49

Vegetable Omelette

$9.49

Country Omelette

$10.49

Everything Omelette

$11.29

Philly Steak Omelette

$10.49

Corned Beef Hash Omelette

$10.49

Hawaiian Omelette

$10.79

Western Omelette

$9.99

Meat lovers omelet

$10.99

Biscuits And Gravy

Biscuits And Gravy

$6.29

Half And Half

$6.49

B&G platter

$8.49

half B&G

$4.25

Lakeville Breakfast Specials

Special #1

$7.99

Special #2

$8.49

Special #3

$7.99

Special #4

$9.79

Special #5

$9.99

Special #6

$8.99

Special #7

$9.49

Special #8

$9.25

Breakfast Burritos

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$9.49

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$9.49

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$9.49

Meat Lovers Burrito

$9.99

Philly Steak Burrito

$9.79

Mexican Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Country Burrito

$9.99

From The Griddle

2 pancakes

$3.99

4 pancakes

$6.99

4 banana nut pancakes

$8.79

4 chocolate chip pancake

$7.99

Pecan pancakes

$8.49

Leo's pancakes

$9.79

4 pancakes with straberries

$8.99

4 pancakes with blueberries

$8.24

3 pancakes with bacon bits and 2 eggs on top

$8.29

Sweet and Savory stack

$8.29

2 french toast

$5.99

2 french toast with strawberries

$8.24

3 french toast

$7.49

3 french toast with strawberries

$10.24

Leo's French toast: strawberries, bananas topped with vanilla ice cream

$8.99

Stuffed french toast: cream cheese, blueberries and strawberries.

$8.49

1 pcs French toast

$3.15

waffle

$5.99

waffle with one fruit topping

$8.00

Strawberry banana waffle

$8.49

pecan waffle

$7.99

Leo's waffle

$8.99

Chicken and waffle

$8.99

Plain crepes

$6.99

Strawberry crepes

$8.99

blueberry crepes

$8.99

banana nutella crepes

$9.49

Leo's crepes: stuffed with cream cheese and topped with strawberries

$9.49

1 blueberry crepe

$3.75

1 Strawberry crepe

$3.75

2 Blueberry crepes

$7.25

2 Strawberry crepes

$7.25

Mexican Favorite breakfast

Huevos con chorizo

$9.29

Huevos rancheros

$8.29

Steak and eggs

New York steak

$15.99

Chopped steak

$10.99

TACOS

1 Mexican taco

$2.89

Order of 4 mexican tacos

$10.79

1 American taco

$3.19

Order of 3 American tacos

$10.79

CHILAQUILES

Chilaquiles with eggs

$9.99

Steak chilaquiles

$11.99

Chicken chilaquiles

$11.99

WET BURRITOS

Steak burrito

$10.99

Chicken burrito

$10.49

Campechano burrito

$11.99

ground beef burrito

$10.99

APPETIZERS

Mozzarella sticks

$6.99

Onion rings

$5.99

Chips and salsa

$3.99

Kids Breakfast

One egg with hash browns and bacon

$6.49

Two pancakes with bacon

$6.49

Mickey Mouse pancake with chocolate chip cakes and bacon

$6.45

Kids Lunch

2 chicken tenders

$6.49

Kids cheese burger

$6.49

2 pc Fish dinner

$6.49

Hot turkey with gravy

Hot turkey with vegetable and mashed potatoes, one side and piece of pumpkin pie

$13.99

CAKES

carrot cake

$3.99

Chocolate fudge cake

$3.99

strawberry cheesecake

$3.99

Caramel apple cheese

$3.99

ICE CREAM

Chocolate ice cream

$2.00

Vanella ice cream

$2.00

strawberry ice cream

$2.00

butter pecan

$2.00

RICE PUDDING

Rice pudding

$1.95

PIES

Pie

$3.50

Coconut cream pie

$3.50

Caramel apple cheese cake

$3.50

Lemon cream pie

$3.50

Chocolate Barvarian cream pie

$3.50

Breakfast

two eggs

$2.25

hash browns

$2.60

two pancakes

$3.50

bacon

$3.29

Links

$3.59

Patties

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Lunch

soup

$2.95

coleslaw

$1.75

applesauce

$1.75

tossed salad

$2.95

Bowl of soup

$3.95

french fries

$2.60

mashed potatoes and gravy

$2.60

PEPSI PRODUCTS

Pepsi

$2.35

Diet pepsi

$2.35

Cherry pepsi

$2.35

Lemonade

$2.35

Dr pepper

$2.35

Mountain Dew

$2.35

Raspberry tea

$2.35

Sweet tea

$2.35

Unsweetened tea

$2.35

Coffee

$2.35

fresh orange juice

$2.85

Large fresh orange juice

$3.45

Apple juice

$2.50

Large apple juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.35

Large Milk

$2.85

Chocolate milk

$2.50

Large chocolate milk

$3.25

Senior breakfast

Senior Pancakes

$8.99

Senior French toast

$8.99

Senior eggs

$8.99

Senior Omelette

$8.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

410 Motts Alley, Lakeville, IN 46536

Directions

