Leola Pizza Place

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese
French Fries
Sm Italian

Chips

Small Chips

$2.29

Large Chips

$4.59

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.99+

Curly Fries

$4.99

Cheese Fries

$7.50

Cheddar Bacon Fries

$8.50

Onion Rings

$5.99

Mozzarella Stix

$5.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Broccoli Bites

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Pierogies

$4.99

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.99

Chicken Fingers Only

$7.99

Shrimp Basket & Fries

$7.99

Garlic Knots

$4.99

Appetizer Combo

$9.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Boneless Wings

$7.99+

Traditional Wings

$9.99+

Soup

$4.99

Pizza Bread

$5.99

Small Bread

$2.50

Large Bread

$3.00

Cold Subs

Sm Italian

$8.99

Sm Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Sm Sicilian

$8.99

Sm American

$8.99

Sm Turkey

$8.50

Sm BLT

$8.50

Sm Turkey Club

$8.99

Sm Tuna

$8.50

Lg Italian

$10.99

Lg Ham & Cheese

$10.50

Lg Sicilian

$10.99

Lg American

$10.99

Lg Turkey

$10.50

Lg BLT

$10.99

Lg Turkey Club

$10.99

Lg Mix Cheese

$10.50

Lg Tuna

$10.50

3 Foot Italian

$45.99

3 Foot Turkey

$45.99

3 Foot Ham And Cheese

$45.99

Hot Subs

Sm Cst

$8.50

Sm Cst Hoagie

$8.99

Sm Special Cst

$8.99

Sm Pizza Stk

$8.99

Sm Ckn Cst

$8.50

Sm Buff Ckn Cst

$8.99

Sm Ckn Cst Hoagie

$8.99

Sm Ckn Fajita Sub

$8.99

Sm Ckn Ranch Sub

$8.99

Sm Grilled Ckn

$8.50

Sm Breaded Ckn Sub

$8.99

Sm CBS

$8.50

Sm Gizmo

$8.99

Sm Meatball Parm

$8.50

Sm Sausage Parm

$8.99

Sm Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Sm Veggie Sub

$8.50

Sm Ckn Parm

$8.99

Lg Cst

$10.50

Lg Cst Hoagie

$10.99

Lg Special Cst

$10.99

Lg Pizza Stk

$10.99

Lg Ckn Cst

$10.50

Lg Buff Ckn Cst

$10.99

Lg Ckn Cst Hoagie

$10.99

Lg Ckn Fajita

$10.99

Lg Ckn Ranch Sub

$10.99

Lg Grilled Ckn

$10.50

Lg Breaded Ckn Sub

$10.50

Lg CBS

$10.50

Lg Gizmo

$11.50

Lg MB Parm

$10.50

Lg Sausage Parm

$10.99

Lg Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.50

Lg Veggie Sub

$10.50

Lg Ckn Parm

$10.99

Sandwiches

California Cheeseburger

$8.99

Texas Chicken

$8.99

Salads

Tossed Salad

$4.99+

Caesar Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$11.99Out of stock

Breaded Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Tuna Salad

$10.99

Chicken Cobb Salad

$10.99

Steak Salad

$10.99

Taco Salad w/ Chicken

$10.99

Taco Salad w/ Beef

$10.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Mexican Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak Quesadilla

$8.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.99

Pasta

Spaghetti w/ Sauce

$10.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$15.99

Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Chicken Parm

$14.99

Baked Ziti

$12.99

Lasagna

$14.99

Kids

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$5.99

Kids Chicken & Fries

$5.99

Desserts

Tiramisu

$4.99

Wraps

American Wrap

$9.99

Italian Wrap

$9.99

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.99

Sicilian Wrap

$9.99

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$9.99

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

$9.99

Tuna Wrap

$9.99

Small

Small Pizza

$9.99

Sm Ckn Bac Ranch

$12.99

Small Leola Special

$13.99

Small Meat Lovers

$13.99

Small Veggie Pizza

$12.99

Small Hawaiian

$11.99

Small White

$9.99

Small Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Small Western Chicken

$12.99

Small Philly Steak

$12.99

Small Half & Half

$11.99

Medium

Medium Cheese

$11.99

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.99

Medium Leola Special

$17.99

Medium Meat Lovers

$16.99

Medium Veggie

$16.99

Medium Hawaiian

$15.99

Medium White

$12.99

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Medium Western Chicken

$16.99

Medium Philly Steak

$16.99

Medium

$14.99

Large

Large Cheese

$13.99

Large CBR

$20.99

Large Leola Special

$22.99

Large Meat Lovers

$21.99

Large Veggie

$20.99

Large Hawaiian

$18.50

Large White

$14.99

Large Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Large Western Chicken

$20.99

Large Philly Steak

$20.99

Large

$18.99

XL

XL Cheese

$14.99

XL Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.99

XL Leola Special

$26.99

XL Meat Lovers

$25.99

XL Veggie

$23.99

XL Hawaiian

$22.99

XL White

$17.99

XL Buffalo Chicken

$23.99

XL Western Chicken

$23.99

XL Philly Steak

$24.99

XL

$23.99

Sicilian

Sic Cheese

$15.99

Sic Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.99

Sic Leola Special

$26.99

Sic Meat Lovers

$25.99

Sic Veggie Pizza

$23.99

Sic Hawaiian Pizza

$22.99

Sic White

$17.99

Sic Buffalo Chicken

$23.99

Sic Western Chicken

$23.99

Sic Philly Steak

$24.99

Sicilian

$24.99

Personal

Personal Pizza

$7.50

Gluten Free

$9.99

Small Boli

Sm Regular Boli

$9.99

Sm Steak Boli

$10.99

Sm Veggie Boli

$10.99

Sm Special Boli

$12.99

Sm Deli Boli

$11.99

Sm Buffalo Ckn Boli

$11.99

Sm Calzone

$9.99

Sm Texas Boli

$10.99

Sm Pepperoni Boli

$9.99

Sm H&C Boli

$9.99

Medium Boli

Md Regular Boli

$13.99

Md Steak Boli

$15.99

Md Veggie Boli

$14.99

Md Special Boli

$16.99

Md Deli Boli

$15.99

Md Buffalo Ckn Boli

$14.99

Md Calzone

$13.99

Md Texas Boli

$15.99

Md Pepperoni Boli

$13.99

Md H&C Boli

$13.99

Large Boli

Lg Regular Boli

$16.99

Lg Steak Boli

$18.99

Lg Veggie Boli

$16.99

Lg Special Boli

$21.99

Lg Deli Boli

$19.99

Lg Buffalo Ckn Boli

$18.99

Lg Calzone

$16.99

Lg Texas Boli

$19.99

Lg Pepperoni Boli

$16.99

Lg H&C Boli

$16.99

Drink

Fountain Soda

$2.00

20 oz Bottle

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

2 Liter Coke

$3.25

2 Liter Sprite

$3.25

2 Liter Diet

$3.25

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.25

Powerade

$2.50

Slices

2 Slices & Drink

$6.49

2 Specialty Slices

$8.49

Sicilian

$3.00

Cold Subs

1/2 Italian

$7.99

1/2 American

$7.99

1/2 Ham & Cheese

$7.99

1/2 Turkey & Cheese

$7.99

1/2 Sicilian

$7.99

1/2 BLT

$7.99

1/2 Turkey Club

$7.99

1/2 Mix Cheese

$7.99

1/2 Tuna & Cheese

$7.99

Hot Subs

1/2 Cst

$7.99

1/2 Cst Hoagie

$7.99

1/2 Special Cst

$7.99

1/2 Pizza Stk

$7.99

1/2 Ckn Cst Hoagie

$7.99

1/2 Buff Ckn Cst

$7.99

1/2 CBS

$7.99

1/2 Gizmo

$8.50

1\2 Ckn Fajita

$7.99

1/2 Ckn Ranch

$7.99

1/2 Grilled Ckn Sub

$7.99

1/2 MB Parm

$7.99

1/2 Sausage Parm

$7.99

1/2 Egg Parm

$7.99

1/2 Ckn Parm

$7.99

1/2 Veal Parm

$7.99

1/2 Grilled H&C

$7.99

1/2 Veggie Sub

$7.99

1\2 Ckn Cst

$7.99

Salads

Lunch Antipasto

$8.99

Lunch Chef Salad

$8.99

Lunch Tuna Salad

$8.99

Lunch Ckn Cobb

$8.99

Lunch Taco Salad

$8.99

Ckn Parm & Spaghetti

Lunch Ckn Parm

$9.99

Pizza

Large

$15.99

Medium

$12.99

Small

$10.99

Lg Meat Lover

$20.99

Lg Hawaiin

$18.99

Lg Veggie

$19.99

Md Meat Lover

$18.99

Md Hawaiin

$16.99

Sm Meat Lover

$16.99

Sm Hawaiin

$14.99

Lg Veggie

$20.99

Subs

Lg Ham & Cheese

$12.50

Lg Italian

$12.50

Lg Turkey & Cheese

$12.50

Sm Italian

$9.50

Sm Tuna

$8.50

Sm Turkey And Cheese

$9.50

Drinks

2 Liter Coke

$3.99

2 Liter Sprite

$3.99

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.99

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Leola Pizza! We are locally owned and currently under new ownership! We offer dine-In and takeout and delivery is available through DoorDash and Slice. Come in, order online or call us and enjoy some of the best Italian food in Leola!

Location

23 W Main St, Leola, PA 17540

Directions

Gallery
Leola Pizza Place image
Leola Pizza Place image
Leola Pizza Place image

