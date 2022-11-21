Restaurant header imageView gallery

Léon 1909 29 Westneck rd

review star

No reviews yet

29 West Neck Road

Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters & Salads

Olives

$13.00

Crostini

$24.00

Brandade Fritters

$25.00

Gougères

$24.00

Crab, Tarragon, Mascarpone

Tartare

$20.00

Urfa chili, Cilantro, Shallot, Potato Chips

Roasted Beets

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$20.00

Spanish Anchovies, Breadcrumbs

Chicory Salad

$20.00

Bread

Pasta

Strozzapreti

$25.00

Fire roasted tomato, Basil, Pecorino Romano

Candele

$34.00

Rock Shrimp, Mussels, Breadcrumbs, Parsley

Kid Pasta

$18.00

Hearth

Fire Roasted Clams

$30.00

Guanciale, sweet corn succotash

Black Fish

$38.00

Chicken

$37.00

Herb Salsa Verde

Burger

$29.00

Gruyere, Caramelized onion, sour pickle

Pork Chop

$51.00

Ribeye

$80.00

Chermoula, Herbed Crispy Potatoes

Whole Black Bass

$65.00Out of stock

Dessert

Lemon Curd

$14.00

Affogato

$15.00

Banana Split

$25.00

Chocolate pudding

$14.00

Cardamom ice cream

$14.00

Cheese Plate

$19.00

Sides

Romanesco

$12.00

Fries

$9.00

Onion Gratin

$18.00

Open Food

Manhattan Mondays

MM Burger

$15.00

MM Manhattan

$15.00

Red Wine Bottle

Ada Nada Barbaresco Btl

$120.00

Italy, 2017, Barbaresco Nebbiolo

Anthill Farms Pinot Noir Btl

$102.00

USA, 2020, Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir

Armailhac Pauillac Btl

$215.00

Belregard-Figeac St. Emilion Btl

$94.00

Benanti Etna Rosso Btl

$84.00

Brun-Avril Chateauneuf ROUGE

$130.00

France, 2018, Châteauneuf-du-Pape Rouge Grenache, Syrah & Mourvèdre

Burguet Bourgogne Rouge

$124.00

France, 2019, Gevrey-Chambertin Pinot Noir

Cascina delle Rose

$88.00

Cascina delle Rose, Barbera d'Alba Superiore "Donna Elena" 2019

Chateau Montrose

$135.00

Comte Armand Volnay

$230.00

France, 2018, Auxey-Duresses Rouge Pinot Noir

de Montille Monthelie

$128.00

France, 2019, Monthélie Pinot Noir

Descombes Morgon

$92.00

France, 2019,Morgon Gamay

Fonterenza Brunello

$260.00

Italy, 2013, Brunello di Montalcino Sangiovese Grosso

Gerla Brunello

$164.00

Italy, 2016, Brunello di Montalcino Sangiovese Grosso

Guiberteau Saumur

$94.00

France, 2019, Saumur Rouge Cabernet Franc

Hacienda Monasterio

$146.00Out of stock

Spain, 2019, Ribera del Duero Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon

Hardin Cabernet

$96.00

Usa, 2020, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Jaugeyron Margaux

$175.00

France, 2015,Margaux Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot

Lionnet Cornas

$168.00

France, 2018, Cornas Syrah

Lopez de Heredia Rioja

$86.00Out of stock

Spain, 2013, Rioja Crianza Tempranillo

Mascarello Freisa

$104.00

Italy, 2019, Langhe Freisa

Monte dall'Ora Valpolicella

$110.00

Italy, 2018, Valpolicella Classico Superiore Corvina, Corvinone, Rondinella, Oseleta, Molinara

Montesecondo Tin

$112.00Out of stock

Italy, 2019, Tuscany Sangiovese

Olga Raffault Cabernet Franc

$92.00

Ornellaia

$585.00

Pepe Montepulciano

$440.00

Petterino Gattinara

$112.00Out of stock

Italy, 2012, Gattinara Nebbiolo

Piemaggio Chianti

$114.00

Italy, 2016, Chianti Classico Riserva Sangiovese

Roagna Barolo

$274.00Out of stock

Italy, 2015, Barolo Nebbiolo

Rollin Aloxe-Corton

$140.00

France, 2017, Aloxe-Corton Pinot Noir

San Martino Aglianico

$94.00

Italy, 2017, Aglianico del Vulture Aglianico

Sanguineto Vino Nobile

$104.00Out of stock

Italy, 2018, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Sangiovese (Prugnolo Gentile)

Shea Pinot Noir

$110.00Out of stock

USA, 2018, Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

Simone Palette

$148.00

Togni Cabernet

$184.00

USA, 2019, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Lynch-Bages Echo

$145.00

White Wine Bottle

Balland-Curtet Puligny

$228.00

France, 2020, Puligny-Montrachet 1er Cru Chardonnay

Bitouzet-Prieur Meursault

$290.00

France, 2017, Meursault 1er Cru Chardonnay

Boillot Bottle

$96.00

Ceritas Chardonnay

$132.00

2019, USA, Sonoma Coast119 Chardonnay

Chidaine Montlouis

$106.00

France, 2020, 106Montlouis sur Loire Chenin Blanc

Côtes Rousses Savoie

$68.00

France, 2019, Vin de Savoie Jacquère

Duplessis Chablis

$140.00

2018, France, Chablis Chardonnay

Dureuil-Janthial Aligote

$80.00

Foradori Fontanasanta

$102.00

Foreau Vouvray

$114.00

France, 2014, Vouvray Chenin Blanc

Kistler Chardonnay

$154.00

Köfererhof Pinot Grigio

$75.00

Italy, 2021, Alto Adige Pinot Grigio

L.Crochet Sancerre

$114.00

Le Moine Corton

$498.00

Le Petit Haut Lafitte

$115.00

Leflaive Macon

$175.00

Manciat St. Veran

$78.00

France, 2020, Saint-Veran Chardonnay

Matthiasson Chardonnay

$96.00

Montenidoli Vernaccia

$88.00

Italy, 2020, Vernaccia di San Gimignano Vernaccia

Moreau-Naudet Chablis

$104.00

Niepoort Bairrada

$96.00

2017, Portugal, Bairrada Bical, Maria Gomes

Peillot Roussette

$72.00

France, 2020, Roussette du Bugey Altesse

Pélican Savagnin

$104.00

France, 2020, Arbois Savagnin

Pépière Muscadet

$102.00

France, 2018, Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine Melon de Bourgogne

Russo Etna Bianco

$98.00

Italy, 2020, Etna Bianco Carricante, Catarratto and other local varieties

Texier Chateauneuf BLANC

$172.00

France, 2018, Châteauneuf-du-Pape Blanc Clairette, Bourboulenc

Thénard Chassagne

$252.00

France, 2018, 246Chassagne-Montrachet 1er Cru Chardonnay

Vassaltis Santorini

$120.00

Greece, 2020, Santorini Assyrtiko

Sparkling/Champagne Bottle

Bollinger Champagne

$162.00

France, Champagne Brut 60% Pinot Noir, 25% Chardonnay, 15% Meunier

Tarlant Champagne

$148.00

2013, Champagne Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier (1/3 ea)

Dom Perignon

$576.00

2012, Champagne

Billecart-Salmon 750ml

$220.00

France, Champagne Brut Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir

Billecart-Salmon - 1.5L

$420.00

France, Champagne Brut Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir

Marnes Blanches Cremant

$86.00

France, Crémant du Jura Chardonnay

Parigot & Richard Cremant Rose

$80.00

Crémant de Bourgogne Brut Rosé

Viola Pet Nat

$70.00

2021, France, Sicily Catarratto

Rose Bottle

Tour du Bon Bandol Rose

$76.00Out of stock

2021 France, Bandol Rosé Cinsault, Clairette, Grenache, Mourvedre

Baudry Chinon Rose

$76.00

France, 2021, Chinon Rosé Cabernet Franc

Nervi-Conterno Rose

$78.00

Italy, 2021, Piedmont Rosato Nebbiolo

Bailly-Reverdy Sancerre ROSE

$88.00

France, 2021, Sancerre Rosé Pinot Noir

Marigny Rose

$72.00

2021, USA, Willamette Valley

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee Magnum

$70.00

Corkage Fee 750

$40.00

Corkage fee Large Format

$120.00

Léon Reserve

Ducru-Beaucaillou 1978

$450.00

1978, Red

Ducru-Beaucaillou 1995

$500.00

1995, Red

Ducru-Beaucaillou La Croix 2005

$225.00Out of stock

2005, Red

Mouton-Rothschild 1984

$675.00

1984, Red

Trevallon 1989

$300.00

1989, Red

Canon-la-Gaffeliere Hauts 2016

$125.00Out of stock

2016, Red

Coffee

Coffee

$5.00

Variety coffee served in a coffee mug with cream and sugar upon request

Decaf Coffee

$5.00

Decaf Variety coffee served in a coffee mug with cream and sugar upon request

Iced Coffee

$6.00

Variety coffee served in a tumbler over ice with cream and sugar upon request

Cappuccino

$8.00

Latte

$8.00

Macchiato

$7.00

Espresso

$6.00

Drip Coffee

$5.00

Tea

Tea Service

$6.00

variety of single teas -- black, green, and herbal served alongside a coffee mug of hot water with cream and sugar upon request

Iced Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea prepared fresh daily and served in a tumbler with ice with cream and sugar upon request

Black Tea

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Chamomile Rose

$6.00

Mint

$6.00

Espresso

Espresso

$6.00

Variety espresso served in a espresso cup with cream and sugar upon request

Americano

$6.00

Variety espresso with 6oz of water served in a coffee mug with cream and sugar upon request

Espresso and Milk

Macchiato

$7.00

Variety espresso with 2 oz of steamed creamline whole milk. Milk alternative available upon request

Latte

$7.00

Variety espresso with 8 oz of steamed creamline whole milk served in a coffee mug. Milk alternative available upon request

Mocha

$8.00

Variety espresso with 8 oz of steamed housemade chocolate creamline whole milk served in a coffee mug. Sproud Chocolate (legume allergy) available upon request

Cappuccino

$8.00

Not on the printed menu but available upon request. Variety espresso served with 4oz steamed creamline whole milk served in a 1/2 full coffee mug. Milk alternative and sugar are available upon request

Soda

Coke can

$4.00

Diet Coke can

$4.00

Sprite can

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$5.00

Fever Tree Soda

$5.00

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$6.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$6.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Mexican Sprite

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

San Pellegrino Orange

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Water

San Pellegrino 500ML/16oz

$5.00Out of stock

This is the smaller of our options for San Pellegrino. Serve with a Chilled 13oz tumbler poured 1/2 full - available with or without ice,

Saratoga Sparkling 800ml

$8.00

Serve with a Chilled 13oz tumbler poured 1/2 full - available with or without ice,

Saratoga Still Water 500ml

$5.00

Serve with a Chilled 13oz tumbler poured 1/2 full - available with or without ice,

Saratoga still 800ml

$8.00

Mountain Valley 500 Ml

$6.00Out of stock

Water

Sararoga Sparkling500 Ml

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Run by daughter-father team Valerie and Robert Mnuchin—and named after Valerie's paternal grandfather—Léon captures the romance of European adventures and seaside destinations. A wood-burning hearth anchors the restaurant's Provençal menu, showcasing regional ingredients and unfussy, countryside French-Italian fare.

Location

29 West Neck Road, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Eccentric Bagel
orange starNo Reviews
25 West Neck Road Shelter Island, NY 11964
View restaurantnext
The Chequit - Tavern - 23 grand ave
orange starNo Reviews
23 grand ave shelter island heights, NY 11965
View restaurantnext
The Chequit - 23 Grand Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
23 Grand Avenue Shelter Island, NY 11965
View restaurantnext
Brick Oven La Capricciosa Pizza
orange star4.3 • 183
135 3rd st #24 Greenport, NY 11944
View restaurantnext
Claudio's Pizza
orange star4.3 • 174
111 Main St Greenport, NY 11944
View restaurantnext
The Waterfront
orange starNo Reviews
111 Main St greenport, NY 11944
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Shelter Island Heights
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Bridgehampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Amagansett
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
East Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Old Saybrook
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Niantic
review star
No reviews yet
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston