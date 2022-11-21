- Home
- /
- Shelter Island Heights
- /
- Léon 1909 - 29 Westneck rd
Léon 1909 29 Westneck rd
No reviews yet
29 West Neck Road
Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters & Salads
Pasta
Hearth
Dessert
Manhattan Mondays
Red Wine Bottle
Ada Nada Barbaresco Btl
Italy, 2017, Barbaresco Nebbiolo
Anthill Farms Pinot Noir Btl
USA, 2020, Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir
Armailhac Pauillac Btl
Belregard-Figeac St. Emilion Btl
Benanti Etna Rosso Btl
Brun-Avril Chateauneuf ROUGE
France, 2018, Châteauneuf-du-Pape Rouge Grenache, Syrah & Mourvèdre
Burguet Bourgogne Rouge
France, 2019, Gevrey-Chambertin Pinot Noir
Cascina delle Rose
Cascina delle Rose, Barbera d'Alba Superiore "Donna Elena" 2019
Chateau Montrose
Comte Armand Volnay
France, 2018, Auxey-Duresses Rouge Pinot Noir
de Montille Monthelie
France, 2019, Monthélie Pinot Noir
Descombes Morgon
France, 2019,Morgon Gamay
Fonterenza Brunello
Italy, 2013, Brunello di Montalcino Sangiovese Grosso
Gerla Brunello
Italy, 2016, Brunello di Montalcino Sangiovese Grosso
Guiberteau Saumur
France, 2019, Saumur Rouge Cabernet Franc
Hacienda Monasterio
Spain, 2019, Ribera del Duero Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon
Hardin Cabernet
Usa, 2020, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Jaugeyron Margaux
France, 2015,Margaux Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot
Lionnet Cornas
France, 2018, Cornas Syrah
Lopez de Heredia Rioja
Spain, 2013, Rioja Crianza Tempranillo
Mascarello Freisa
Italy, 2019, Langhe Freisa
Monte dall'Ora Valpolicella
Italy, 2018, Valpolicella Classico Superiore Corvina, Corvinone, Rondinella, Oseleta, Molinara
Montesecondo Tin
Italy, 2019, Tuscany Sangiovese
Olga Raffault Cabernet Franc
Ornellaia
Pepe Montepulciano
Petterino Gattinara
Italy, 2012, Gattinara Nebbiolo
Piemaggio Chianti
Italy, 2016, Chianti Classico Riserva Sangiovese
Roagna Barolo
Italy, 2015, Barolo Nebbiolo
Rollin Aloxe-Corton
France, 2017, Aloxe-Corton Pinot Noir
San Martino Aglianico
Italy, 2017, Aglianico del Vulture Aglianico
Sanguineto Vino Nobile
Italy, 2018, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano Sangiovese (Prugnolo Gentile)
Shea Pinot Noir
USA, 2018, Willamette Valley Pinot Noir
Simone Palette
Togni Cabernet
USA, 2019, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Lynch-Bages Echo
White Wine Bottle
Balland-Curtet Puligny
France, 2020, Puligny-Montrachet 1er Cru Chardonnay
Bitouzet-Prieur Meursault
France, 2017, Meursault 1er Cru Chardonnay
Boillot Bottle
Ceritas Chardonnay
2019, USA, Sonoma Coast119 Chardonnay
Chidaine Montlouis
France, 2020, 106Montlouis sur Loire Chenin Blanc
Côtes Rousses Savoie
France, 2019, Vin de Savoie Jacquère
Duplessis Chablis
2018, France, Chablis Chardonnay
Dureuil-Janthial Aligote
Foradori Fontanasanta
Foreau Vouvray
France, 2014, Vouvray Chenin Blanc
Kistler Chardonnay
Köfererhof Pinot Grigio
Italy, 2021, Alto Adige Pinot Grigio
L.Crochet Sancerre
Le Moine Corton
Le Petit Haut Lafitte
Leflaive Macon
Manciat St. Veran
France, 2020, Saint-Veran Chardonnay
Matthiasson Chardonnay
Montenidoli Vernaccia
Italy, 2020, Vernaccia di San Gimignano Vernaccia
Moreau-Naudet Chablis
Niepoort Bairrada
2017, Portugal, Bairrada Bical, Maria Gomes
Peillot Roussette
France, 2020, Roussette du Bugey Altesse
Pélican Savagnin
France, 2020, Arbois Savagnin
Pépière Muscadet
France, 2018, Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine Melon de Bourgogne
Russo Etna Bianco
Italy, 2020, Etna Bianco Carricante, Catarratto and other local varieties
Texier Chateauneuf BLANC
France, 2018, Châteauneuf-du-Pape Blanc Clairette, Bourboulenc
Thénard Chassagne
France, 2018, 246Chassagne-Montrachet 1er Cru Chardonnay
Vassaltis Santorini
Greece, 2020, Santorini Assyrtiko
Sparkling/Champagne Bottle
Bollinger Champagne
France, Champagne Brut 60% Pinot Noir, 25% Chardonnay, 15% Meunier
Tarlant Champagne
2013, Champagne Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier (1/3 ea)
Dom Perignon
2012, Champagne
Billecart-Salmon 750ml
France, Champagne Brut Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir
Billecart-Salmon - 1.5L
France, Champagne Brut Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, Pinot Noir
Marnes Blanches Cremant
France, Crémant du Jura Chardonnay
Parigot & Richard Cremant Rose
Crémant de Bourgogne Brut Rosé
Viola Pet Nat
2021, France, Sicily Catarratto
Rose Bottle
Tour du Bon Bandol Rose
2021 France, Bandol Rosé Cinsault, Clairette, Grenache, Mourvedre
Baudry Chinon Rose
France, 2021, Chinon Rosé Cabernet Franc
Nervi-Conterno Rose
Italy, 2021, Piedmont Rosato Nebbiolo
Bailly-Reverdy Sancerre ROSE
France, 2021, Sancerre Rosé Pinot Noir
Marigny Rose
2021, USA, Willamette Valley
Léon Reserve
Coffee
Coffee
Variety coffee served in a coffee mug with cream and sugar upon request
Decaf Coffee
Decaf Variety coffee served in a coffee mug with cream and sugar upon request
Iced Coffee
Variety coffee served in a tumbler over ice with cream and sugar upon request
Cappuccino
Latte
Macchiato
Espresso
Drip Coffee
Tea
Tea Service
variety of single teas -- black, green, and herbal served alongside a coffee mug of hot water with cream and sugar upon request
Iced Tea
Iced Tea prepared fresh daily and served in a tumbler with ice with cream and sugar upon request
Black Tea
Green Tea
Chamomile Rose
Mint
Espresso
Espresso and Milk
Macchiato
Variety espresso with 2 oz of steamed creamline whole milk. Milk alternative available upon request
Latte
Variety espresso with 8 oz of steamed creamline whole milk served in a coffee mug. Milk alternative available upon request
Mocha
Variety espresso with 8 oz of steamed housemade chocolate creamline whole milk served in a coffee mug. Sproud Chocolate (legume allergy) available upon request
Cappuccino
Not on the printed menu but available upon request. Variety espresso served with 4oz steamed creamline whole milk served in a 1/2 full coffee mug. Milk alternative and sugar are available upon request
Soda
Water
San Pellegrino 500ML/16oz
This is the smaller of our options for San Pellegrino. Serve with a Chilled 13oz tumbler poured 1/2 full - available with or without ice,
Saratoga Sparkling 800ml
Serve with a Chilled 13oz tumbler poured 1/2 full - available with or without ice,
Saratoga Still Water 500ml
Serve with a Chilled 13oz tumbler poured 1/2 full - available with or without ice,
Saratoga still 800ml
Mountain Valley 500 Ml
Water
Sararoga Sparkling500 Ml
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Run by daughter-father team Valerie and Robert Mnuchin—and named after Valerie's paternal grandfather—Léon captures the romance of European adventures and seaside destinations. A wood-burning hearth anchors the restaurant's Provençal menu, showcasing regional ingredients and unfussy, countryside French-Italian fare.
29 West Neck Road, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965