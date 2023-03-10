  • Home
Leon’s Full Service 131 E Ponce De Leon Ave

No reviews yet

131 E Ponce De Leon Ave

Decatur, GA 30030

Food

Starters

Crispy Fried Tofu

$8.50

fall spice, harissa, scallions

Crispy Fried Chickpeas

$5.00

moroccan spiced

Peppadews Stuffed

$6.00

goat cheese stuffed

Ricotta Peanut Salsa Macha

$9.50

peanut roasted salsa macha, olive oil, grilled sourdough

Bucket of Frites

$9.00

Bacon in a Glass

$8.00

with house peanut butter

Smoked Olives

$6.00

castelvetrano, marcona almond, orange zest

Mains

Burger

$17.00

painted hills beef, provolone, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, paprika, black pepper mayonnaise

Smoked Quartered Chicken

$27.00

sea island red peas, trinity, marsh hen mill grits, guajillo jus, crispy kale

Hanger Steak & Frites

$35.00

truffle-grana frites, horseradish aioli

Scallops Sea Pan Seared

$38.00

tatsoi, spaghetti squash, ellijay shiitake mushrooms, roasted garlic, calabrian chili, parsnip chips

Springer Mtn Chicken Frites

$27.00

Rainbow Trout Pan Seared

$28.00Out of stock

tatsoi, spaghetti squash, ellijay shiitake mushrooms, roasted garlic, calabrian chili, parsnip chips

Impossible Burger Grilled

$17.00

painted hills beef, provolone, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, paprika, black pepper mayonnaise

Local Greens Salad Large

$15.00

shaved butternut squash, ga apple, golden raisin, beet blue cheese, pecan, apple cider vinaigrette

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Grilled Tofu Vegetarian

$19.00

blistered haricot verts, sunchoke, artichoke, frisée, harissa, moroccan spice vinaigrette

Pork Chop Bone In Grilled

$32.00

Mussels Pan Seared Chorizo

$22.00

tomato bouillabaisse, chorizo, shaved fennel, evoo, sourdough

Wild Striped Bass Pan Seared

$42.00

Sides

Chickpea & Cherry Salad

$8.00

basil, aged provolone, red wine vinaigrette

Side Frites

$6.00

Grilled Sourdough

$1.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Local Green Salad

$8.00

shaved butternut squash, ga apple, golden raisin, beet blue cheese, pecan, apple cider vinaigrette

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Kid's Chicken

$11.00

Sweets

Candy Bar

$5.00

Crisp

$8.00

Fall Spice Almond Cake

$8.00

N/A Drinks

Coffee + Tea

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Latte/Cappuccino

$4.00

Decaf Drip

$3.00

Rishi Tea

$4.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Soda

Bedouin's Secret Garden No. 2

$7.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fever Tree Club Soda

$2.50

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$2.50

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$2.50

Leon's Ginger Beer

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$3.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

POM Juice

$7.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Other

Milk

$4.00

Merch

Wool Baseball Cap

$25.00

Beanie

$20.00

Bronco Frites Crewneck

$48.00

So Fresh Crewneck

$40.00

Coach's Jacket

$45.00

Grey Hoodie

$55.00

LEONs Blue Tee

$22.00

LEONs White Tee

$25.00

LEONs Cropped Tee

$25.00

LEONs Work Shirt

$42.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We proudly support THE GIVING KITCHEN Serving Those Who Serve Us... Every. Day.

Location

131 E Ponce De Leon Ave, Decatur, GA 30030

Directions

