Leona's Sushi House

review star

No reviews yet

11814 Ventura Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 91604

Oyster, Ceviche, and Special Sashimi

Ceviche Karikari

Ceviche Karikari

$18.00

halibut, yuzu, toasted herbs, leche de tigre

Tiradito de Tai

$36.00

Japanese sea bream, rocoto chile, yuzu jus, sea salt

Tiradito de Uni

$40.00

spot prawns, hokkaido uni. passion fruit, aji amarillo, black garlic

Ceviche de Palta

charred avocado. edamame. yuzu kosho kewpie. puffed aka quinoa.

Garden Ceviche (V)

$14.00

Heirloom tomato, charred avocado, edamame, yuzu kosho, puffed aka quinoa

Ocean Treasure

$20.00

uni/ikura/blue crab/scallop combo

Albacore Sashimi

$24.00

fried shishito pepper/leona’s sauce

Kampachi

$30.00

with spicy sesame miso

Yellowtail Jalapeño

$24.00

with jalapeño and spicy yuzu soy

Hotate

$30.00

Yuzu kosyo, yuzu juice, and sea salt

Salmon Carpaccio

$24.00

with ponzo sauce

Tai Sashimi

$36.00

yuzu kosho, sea salt, and yuzu juice

Nigiri/Sashimi (price per piece- 2 minimum)

Kampachi

$5.00

Ikura

$7.00

Salmon

$4.00

Tai

$6.00

Unagi

$5.00

Bluefin Tuna

$7.00

Toro

$12.00

Medium Toro

$10.00

Albacore sushi

$4.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$4.00

Aji

$6.00

Kinmedai

$7.00

Hirame

$7.00

Scallop

$6.00

Saba

$4.00

Sweet Shrimp

$7.00

Shrimp

$4.00

Snow Crab

$7.00

Octopus

$4.00

Tamago Egg

$4.00

Yellow Tail Belly

$5.00

Albacore Belly

$5.00

Salmon Belly

$6.00

Snacks/ Small Bites

Edamame

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Miso Soup

Croquettes

$16.00

Blue crab croquettes, , Mizuna in a tartar sauce

Yawarakani Octopus

$18.00

Tender seaweed salad in a yuzu pepper sauce

Corn Tempura

$8.00

Flavored with sea salt and tempura sauce.

Oxtail Bao

$12.00

shredded oxtail meat, micro celery, misuna, and cilantro

Salads

Leona's Salad

$12.00

arugula, fennel, fried tofu, sesame seeds & kizami nori

Sashimi Salad

$28.00

tuna, salmon, albacore, baby mixed, wakame seaweed

Roasted Beet Salad

$20.00

with heirloom tomato and burrata cheese

Sunomono Salad

$6.00

sliced hothouse cucumber, wakame seaweed & sweet vinegar

Soft Shell Crab Salad

$22.00

Cut/ Hand Rolls

Bluefin Tuna- Cutroll

$8.00

Bluefin Tuna- Handroll

$6.00

Torotaku- Cutroll

$12.00

Torotaku- Handroll

$10.00

Yellowtail- Cutroll

$8.00

Yellowtail- Handroll

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura- Cutroll

$12.00

Spicy Tuna- Cutroll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna- Handroll

$6.00

Vegetarian- Cutroll

$7.00

Vegetarian- Handroll

$5.00

Portobello Mushroom Tempura- Cutroll

$7.00

Portobello Mushroom Tempura- Handroll

$5.00

Blue Crab- Cutroll

$12.00

Blue Crab- Handroll

$10.00

Salmon Cutroll

$8.00

Salmon Handroll

$6.00

Desserts

Open charge for desserts

$14.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese Fusion

Location

11814 Ventura Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91604

Directions

