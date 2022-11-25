Restaurant header imageView gallery

Leone Cafe

No reviews yet

400 S Rampart Blvd, #10165

Las Vegas, NV 89145

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Eggs on Bread

Leone Breakfast Croissant

$14.99

Fried eggs with avocado, cheddar cheese, tomato, and turkey bacon served on a croissant.

Breakfast Tacos

$14.99

Eggs with chorizo, potato, cotija cheese, salsa, pico de gallo, avocado.

Avocado Toast

$14.99

Avocado with sliced radish and alfalfa sprouts served on multigrain bread topped with the choice of two eggs or lox.

Bagel with Lox

$15.99

Cream cheese, lox, tomato, lettuce, red onions and capers served on a bagel.

Egg White Wrap

$14.99

Egg whites with roasted tomato, spinach, feta cheese, and avocado served on spinach tortilla.

Southwest Wrap

$14.99

Scrambled eggs, chicken, roasted red peppers, sour cream, mixed cheese and mushroom and spinach wrapped in a spinach tortilla.

Eggs Florentine

$14.99

Eggs Benedict with turkey bacon, spinach and mushrooms topped with hollandaise sauce served on brioche bread.

Salmon Benedict

$14.99

Eggs Benedict with lox, spinach, and hollandaise sauce served on English Muffin.

Veggie Benny

$14.99

Asparagus, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce, served on an English muffin.

Eggs Around the World

Build Your Own Omelet (BYO)

$15.99

Choose up to 4 Ingredients

Balkan Omelet

$15.99

Omelet with tomato, green onion, chives, cilantro, mixed cheese and pesto. Served with avocado, pico de gallo, salsa and a side of choice.

Italian Omelet

$15.99

Egg white omelet with asparagus, tomato, chives and goat cheese. Served with avocado, salsa and side of your choice.

Las Vegas Omelet

$15.99

Omelet with mushroom, grilled onions, red pepper, turkey bacon and mixed cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, salsa, and a side of your choice.

Mediterranean Omelet

$15.99

Omelet with spinach, mushrooms, and feta cheese. Served with a tuna, avocado, cream cheese, baba ghanoush and olives chopped salad.

Mexican Omelet

$15.99

Omelet with jalapeños, green onions, tomatoes, mild chilies and cilantro served with chorizo, beans, guacamole and salsa on a spinach tortilla.

American

$16.99

Sirloin steak, two eggs of any style, and Hollandaise sauce. Served with pancakes and a side of choice.

Washington

$15.99

These eggs of any style, hashbrowns, turkey bacon and a side of fruit. An American Classic.

Chilaquiles Skillet

$16.99

Tortilla chips, pinto bean, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, enchilada sauce and two eggs sunny side up.

Meat Lovers Skillet

$16.99

Turkey sausage, turkey bacon, pepperoni, salami, caramelized onion, rainbow potato, cheddar cheese and two eggs any style.

Shakshouka Skillet

$15.99

Skillet with two eggs over medium topped with feta cheese and marinara sauce served with tahini, baba ghanoush, olives and a side of your choice.

Texas Skillet

$16.99

Marinated ground beef, potato, Pico de gallo, mixed cheese, sour cream and two eggs any style.

West Coast Skillet

$15.99

Turkey bacon, onion, red bell pepper, mushroom, potato, mixed cheese and two eggs any style.

The Sweet Side

Belgian Waffles

$10.99+

Crepes

$9.99+

French Toast

$10.99+

Pancakes

$9.99+

Belgian Waffles

$10.99+

Healthy Bowls

Fruit Salad

$10.99

Fresh seasonal fruit and mixed berries.

Organic Oatmeal

$10.99

Oatmeal with dried cranberries, pistachios, granola, walnuts and mixed berries.

Muesli Parfait

$10.99

Yogurt with granola, berries and dates.

Yogurt Bowl

$10.99

Greek Yogurt with mixed berries, granola, pistachios and walnuts.

Power Bowls

Quinoa Bowl

$16.99

Edamame, portobello mushroom, arugula, brussels sprouts, avocado and cauliflower.

Mexican Bowl

$16.99

(Choice of Chicken or Steak) Romain lettuce, rice, Pico de gallo, guacamole, wontons, cotija cheese, red bell pepper and corn.

Vietnamese Bowl

$16.99

(Choice of Protein) Rice noodle, carrot, sprouts, cabbage, romaine lettuce, cashews, green onion, and cilantro.

Kale Grain Ahi Tuna Bowl

$16.99

Kale, seared ahi tuna, avocado, quinoa, edamame, asian salad, portobello mushroom.

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$16.99

Salmon, arugula, orzo, brussels sprouts and cauliflower.

Salads

Mediterranean Greek Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onion, garbanzo beans, pepperoncinis and feta cheese with lemon vinaigrette.

Avocado Chopped Salad

$16.99

Avocado, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, quinoa, garbanzo beans, mozzarella cheese and lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Champagne Chicken Berry Salad

$16.99

Grilled chicken , mixed greens, berries, candied walnuts and blue cheese with champagne vinaigrette dressing.

GGC Salad

$16.99

Grilled chicken , spring mix, romaine lettuce, cashews, almonds, dried cranberries, goat cheese and raspberry chipotle dressing.

Pear Salad

$16.99

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, pear, dried cranberry, gorgonzola cheese, and candied walnuts with dark cherry vinaigrette.

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.99

Ahi tuna with cucumbers, carrots, kohlrabi, sprouts, mixed seeds and quinoa with Chinese vinaigrette dressing.

Quinoa Salmon Salad

$16.99

Grilled Atlantic salmon with mixed greens quinoa, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, edamame, and green onions, candied walnuts and dijon vinaigrette dressing.

Steak Salad

$16.99

Sirloin, mixed greens, cabbage, jicama, tomato, green onions, turkey bacon, blue cheese and walnuts with ranch dressing.

Small Bites

Chicken Pesto Flat Bread

$11.99

Napolitana Flat Bread

$11.99

Southern Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Spicy Buffalo Wings

$11.99

Sweet Chili Cauliflower

$11.99

Sandwiches & Paninis

Build Your Own- Sandwich

$15.99

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$15.99

7 oz. cod, tarter sauce, lettuce, american cheese, pickles, tomato and onion served on brioche bun.

Tuna Melt

$15.99

Tuna salad, spinach, tomato, hard boiled egg and cheddar cheese served on wheat bread.

Turkey Melt

$15.99

Sliced turkey with mixed cheese, turkey bacon, spinach and aioli sauce served on brioche bread.

California Turkey Sandwich

$15.99

Deli turkey, salami, aioli, avocado, tomato, cucumber, romaine lettuce and mozzarella cheese served on wheat bread.

Grilled Cheese + Turkey Bacon

$15.99

Chicken Caprese Panini

$15.99

Grilled chicken with pesto, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze and mozzarella cheese served on French baguette.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

6 oz. chicken breast, thousand island sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on brioche bun.

Schnitzel Sandwich

$15.99

Breaded chicken breast with hummus, baba ghanoush, chimichurri sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions served on brioche bread.

Tex Mex Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

6 oz. chicken breast, BBQ Sauce, swiss cheese, guacamole, Pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno and red onion on brioche bun.

Roasted Vegetables Sandwich

$15.99

Tomato, zucchini, eggplant, red pepper, onion, pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, served on focaccia bread.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$15.99

Egg salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and alfalfa sprouts served on multigrain bread.

Ultimate Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Sirloin, lettuce, chimichurri, aioli, grilled onion and mushroom served on ciabatta bread.

Classic Burger

$15.99

8 oz patty, thousand island sauce, american cheese , lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on brioche bun.

The Pounder Burger

$17.99

Two 8 oz. patties, farm eggs, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, thousand island sauce, and turkey bacon served on brioche bun.

Italian Burger

$15.99

8 oz. burger patty, pesto, aioli, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roasted tomato, and caramelized onion served on brioche bun.

Turkey Burger

$15.99

8 oz. turkey patty, lemon aioli, swiss cheese, avocado, sprouts, tomato, and turkey bacon served on brioche bun.

La Burrito

$15.99

Rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, salsa, cotija cheese. Choice of chicken or steak.

Fish Tacos

$15.99

Breaded tilapia with pico de gallo, cilantro and avocado sauce. A must try!

Hummus Falafel Wrap

$15.99

Chickpea falafel with hummus, tahini, chopped salad and coleslaw in a spinach wrap.

Chicken Taco Lettuce Wrap

$15.99

Chicken, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and green onion.

Salmon Lettuce Wrap

$15.99

Salmon, Carrot, cucumber, arugula, sprouts, radish, sesame ginger dressing served in iceberg lettuce wraps.

Pasta

Alla Norma Pasta

$16.99

Fettuccini pasta with marinara sauce, eggplant and ricotta cheese.

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.99

Chicken and fettuccini pasta with white sauce, mushrooms, peas and tomatoes.

Pomodoro Pasta

$16.99

Grilled chicken and rigatoni pasta with creamy tomato sauce.

Salmon Pesto Pasta

$16.99

Fettucine pasta with pesto sauce, zucchinis, peas, pistachios and salmon.

Puttanesca Pasta

$16.99

Napoletana sauce, with anchovies, capers, kalamata olives and salmon served over rigatoni.

Spaghetti Bolognese

$16.99

Ground beef and spaghetti pasta with meat based sauce.

Lasagna

$16.99

Traditional lasagna with ground meat and egg plant.

Pizza

Build Your Own- Pizza

$16.99

$16.99

Truffle oil with fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, turkey bacon, caramelized onions and arugula.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.99

BBQ Sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, pickled jalapeño and cilantro.

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.99

Cheese Pizza

$16.99

Tomato sauce, Mixed Cheese

Margherita

$16.99

Tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella cheese, topped with tomato and basil.

Bianca Pizza

$16.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan, zucchini, cherry tomato and whipped ricotta.

Pesto Truffle Mushroom

$16.99

Pesto sauce with fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheese, topped with portobello mushroom and cremini mushrooms.

Sides

Open Food

1 Egg

$2.88

2 Eggs

$5.76

3 Eggs

$8.64

Bowl Soup

$5.99

Side Soup

$3.99

Side Fruit

$3.50

Side Berries

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Chopped Salad

$2.50

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Hashbrown

$3.99

Side Chips

$2.50

Side Steak

$4.50

Side Chorizo

$4.50

Side Lox

$4.50

Side Salmon

$4.50

Side Tuna

$3.50

Side Chicken

$3.50

Side Turkey Bacon

$3.50

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Side GF Bread

$1.99

Side Wheat Toast

$0.99

Side Ahi

$3.50Out of stock

Bar Drinks

Americano

$2.75+

Breve

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Chai

$4.50+

Coffee

$2.00+

Espresso

$2.00+

Granita

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Lavendar Latte

$4.50+

Macchiato

$2.25+

Milk Steamer

$3.24+

White Mocha

$4.50+

Expo Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.50+

Carrot Juice

$6.50

Classic Lemonade

$3.50+

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

French Press Coffee

$6.00

French Press Tea

$6.00

Hot Water

Ice - Glass of Ice

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Lavendar Lemonade

$4.50+

Limonana

$4.50+

Milk

$3.25+

Orange Juice

$6.00+

TG HOT Tea

$3.00+

Water - Bottled

$4.20

Water - Sparkling

$4.20

Water - Tap

Juices/Smoothies

BOMBAY Juice

$6.50

Pear, apple, ginger, orange, chia seeds

Breakfast Smoothie

$6.50

Strawberry, bluebery, banana, honey, orange juice, yogurt

COJ Juice

$6.50

Carrot, orange, chia seeds

Green Fever Juice

$6.50

Apple, cucumber, celery, agave, lemon, chia seeds

Just Carrot Juice

$6.50

Carrot juice

Leone Special Smoothie

$6.50

Strawberry, blueberry, milk, honey, cinnamon

Little Peach Smoothie

$6.50

Peach, mango, banana, apple juice, yogurt, honey

PB Lover Smoothie

$6.50

Peanut butter, almond milk, honey, banana

Tango Mango Smoothie

$6.50

Pineapple, mango, coconut water, spinach, yogurt

Tropic Thunder Smoothie

$6.50

Pinapple, mango, banana, carrot juice, agave

Vitamin Fix Juice

$6.50

Spinach, carrot, orange, lemon, chia seeds

Special Drinks

Apple Cider

$4.50+

Apple, cinnamon, lemon

Bombino Latte

$4.50+

Latte with butterscotch, coconut

Leone Chocolate Especial Latte

$4.50+

House made Chocolate milk with espresso

Classic Italiano

$4.50+

Ice blended coffee with caramel and white chocolate

Coffee Pecanita

$4.50+

Iced blended coffee with pecans

Dulcelino Latte

$4.50+

Latte with caramel and white chocolate

Latte Especiale

$4.50+

Latte with cinnamon and honey

Lavender Latte

$4.50+

Latte with lavender

Lavender Lemonade

$4.50+

Lemonade with lavender

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Steamed milk with premium green tea matcha

Mi Amor Latte

$4.50+

Latte with raspberry and white chocolate

Milano Latte

$4.50+

Latte with Nutella, cinnamon, orange zest

Mocha

$4.50+

Latte with Ghirardelli chocolate

Nutella Cappuccino

$4.50+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

Latte with pumpkin spice and cinnamon

Valentino Latte

$4.50+

Latte with caramel and hazelnut

COFFEE BEANS

1LB BAG

$30.00

2LB BAG

$54.00

Dog Water

DOG WATER

Seasonal Drinks

Peppermint White Mocha

$4.50+

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.50+

Pumpkin Mocha

$4.50+

Baked/Pastries

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Apple Turnover

$4.50

Apricot Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$4.50

Cherry Greek Yogurt Danish

$4.50

Chocolate Beignet

$0.99

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Twist

$4.50

Croissant

$4.50

Fruit Beignet

$0.99

Nutella Mirror

$1.99

Pastry

$4.50

Raisin Roll

$4.50

Raspberry Mirror

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.99

Cakes/Tarts

Almond/Raspberry Tart

$6.49

Apple Tart

$6.49

Apricot Tart

$6.49Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.49

Cannoli

$5.00

Cherry Tart

$6.49Out of stock

Chocolate Dome

$6.49

Chocolate Tart

$6.49

Eclair

$6.49

Fruit Tart

$5.50

Key-Lime Tart

$6.49

Lemon Tart

$6.49

Matcha Tart

$6.49Out of stock

Mocha Tart

$6.49Out of stock

Napoleon

$6.49

Opera

$6.49

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.49

Pecan Tart

$6.49

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.49

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.49

Tiramisu

$6.49

Walnuts and Fig Tart

$6.49Out of stock

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$3.50

Everything Bagel

$3.50

Sesame Bagel

$3.50

Bloody Cart

$12.00

Bottle of Champagne

$30.00

Bottled Beer

Corona

$6.00

Estrella

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

New Castle

$6.00

Weihenstephaner

$6.00

Champagne

$8.00+

Michelada

$9.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Red Wine

Meiomi- Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Robert Mondavi - Cabernet

$8.00+

Ruffino Chianti - Riserva Ducale

$8.00+

Cline Zinfandel - Ancient Vines

$8.00+

Single Shot

Vodka

$4.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$4.00

Tequila

$4.00

Vic's Margharita

$13.00

White Wine

Kim Crawford - Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Chateau Michelle - Riesling

$8.00+

Ferrari Carano - Chardonnay

$8.00+

Robert Mondavi - Chardonnay

$8.00+

Mothers Day Free Mimosa

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
