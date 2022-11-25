Leone Cafe
400 S Rampart Blvd, #10165
Las Vegas, NV 89145
Popular Items
Eggs on Bread
Leone Breakfast Croissant
Fried eggs with avocado, cheddar cheese, tomato, and turkey bacon served on a croissant.
Breakfast Tacos
Eggs with chorizo, potato, cotija cheese, salsa, pico de gallo, avocado.
Avocado Toast
Avocado with sliced radish and alfalfa sprouts served on multigrain bread topped with the choice of two eggs or lox.
Bagel with Lox
Cream cheese, lox, tomato, lettuce, red onions and capers served on a bagel.
Egg White Wrap
Egg whites with roasted tomato, spinach, feta cheese, and avocado served on spinach tortilla.
Southwest Wrap
Scrambled eggs, chicken, roasted red peppers, sour cream, mixed cheese and mushroom and spinach wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Eggs Florentine
Eggs Benedict with turkey bacon, spinach and mushrooms topped with hollandaise sauce served on brioche bread.
Salmon Benedict
Eggs Benedict with lox, spinach, and hollandaise sauce served on English Muffin.
Veggie Benny
Asparagus, roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce, served on an English muffin.
Eggs Around the World
Build Your Own Omelet (BYO)
Choose up to 4 Ingredients
Balkan Omelet
Omelet with tomato, green onion, chives, cilantro, mixed cheese and pesto. Served with avocado, pico de gallo, salsa and a side of choice.
Italian Omelet
Egg white omelet with asparagus, tomato, chives and goat cheese. Served with avocado, salsa and side of your choice.
Las Vegas Omelet
Omelet with mushroom, grilled onions, red pepper, turkey bacon and mixed cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, salsa, and a side of your choice.
Mediterranean Omelet
Omelet with spinach, mushrooms, and feta cheese. Served with a tuna, avocado, cream cheese, baba ghanoush and olives chopped salad.
Mexican Omelet
Omelet with jalapeños, green onions, tomatoes, mild chilies and cilantro served with chorizo, beans, guacamole and salsa on a spinach tortilla.
American
Sirloin steak, two eggs of any style, and Hollandaise sauce. Served with pancakes and a side of choice.
Washington
These eggs of any style, hashbrowns, turkey bacon and a side of fruit. An American Classic.
Chilaquiles Skillet
Tortilla chips, pinto bean, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, enchilada sauce and two eggs sunny side up.
Meat Lovers Skillet
Turkey sausage, turkey bacon, pepperoni, salami, caramelized onion, rainbow potato, cheddar cheese and two eggs any style.
Shakshouka Skillet
Skillet with two eggs over medium topped with feta cheese and marinara sauce served with tahini, baba ghanoush, olives and a side of your choice.
Texas Skillet
Marinated ground beef, potato, Pico de gallo, mixed cheese, sour cream and two eggs any style.
West Coast Skillet
Turkey bacon, onion, red bell pepper, mushroom, potato, mixed cheese and two eggs any style.
The Sweet Side
Healthy Bowls
Power Bowls
Quinoa Bowl
Edamame, portobello mushroom, arugula, brussels sprouts, avocado and cauliflower.
Mexican Bowl
(Choice of Chicken or Steak) Romain lettuce, rice, Pico de gallo, guacamole, wontons, cotija cheese, red bell pepper and corn.
Vietnamese Bowl
(Choice of Protein) Rice noodle, carrot, sprouts, cabbage, romaine lettuce, cashews, green onion, and cilantro.
Kale Grain Ahi Tuna Bowl
Kale, seared ahi tuna, avocado, quinoa, edamame, asian salad, portobello mushroom.
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
Salmon, arugula, orzo, brussels sprouts and cauliflower.
Salads
Mediterranean Greek Salad
Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onion, garbanzo beans, pepperoncinis and feta cheese with lemon vinaigrette.
Avocado Chopped Salad
Avocado, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, quinoa, garbanzo beans, mozzarella cheese and lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Champagne Chicken Berry Salad
Grilled chicken , mixed greens, berries, candied walnuts and blue cheese with champagne vinaigrette dressing.
GGC Salad
Grilled chicken , spring mix, romaine lettuce, cashews, almonds, dried cranberries, goat cheese and raspberry chipotle dressing.
Pear Salad
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, pear, dried cranberry, gorgonzola cheese, and candied walnuts with dark cherry vinaigrette.
Ahi Tuna Salad
Ahi tuna with cucumbers, carrots, kohlrabi, sprouts, mixed seeds and quinoa with Chinese vinaigrette dressing.
Quinoa Salmon Salad
Grilled Atlantic salmon with mixed greens quinoa, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, dried cranberries, edamame, and green onions, candied walnuts and dijon vinaigrette dressing.
Steak Salad
Sirloin, mixed greens, cabbage, jicama, tomato, green onions, turkey bacon, blue cheese and walnuts with ranch dressing.
Small Bites
Sandwiches & Paninis
Build Your Own- Sandwich
BYO Sandwich
Crispy Fish Sandwich
7 oz. cod, tarter sauce, lettuce, american cheese, pickles, tomato and onion served on brioche bun.
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad, spinach, tomato, hard boiled egg and cheddar cheese served on wheat bread.
Turkey Melt
Sliced turkey with mixed cheese, turkey bacon, spinach and aioli sauce served on brioche bread.
California Turkey Sandwich
Deli turkey, salami, aioli, avocado, tomato, cucumber, romaine lettuce and mozzarella cheese served on wheat bread.
Grilled Cheese + Turkey Bacon
Chicken Caprese Panini
Grilled chicken with pesto, tomato, basil, balsamic glaze and mozzarella cheese served on French baguette.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
6 oz. chicken breast, thousand island sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on brioche bun.
Schnitzel Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast with hummus, baba ghanoush, chimichurri sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions served on brioche bread.
Tex Mex Chicken Sandwich
6 oz. chicken breast, BBQ Sauce, swiss cheese, guacamole, Pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno and red onion on brioche bun.
Roasted Vegetables Sandwich
Tomato, zucchini, eggplant, red pepper, onion, pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, served on focaccia bread.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg salad with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and alfalfa sprouts served on multigrain bread.
Ultimate Steak Sandwich
Sirloin, lettuce, chimichurri, aioli, grilled onion and mushroom served on ciabatta bread.
Classic Burger
8 oz patty, thousand island sauce, american cheese , lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on brioche bun.
The Pounder Burger
Two 8 oz. patties, farm eggs, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, thousand island sauce, and turkey bacon served on brioche bun.
Italian Burger
8 oz. burger patty, pesto, aioli, fresh mozzarella, arugula, roasted tomato, and caramelized onion served on brioche bun.
Turkey Burger
8 oz. turkey patty, lemon aioli, swiss cheese, avocado, sprouts, tomato, and turkey bacon served on brioche bun.
La Burrito
Rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, salsa, cotija cheese. Choice of chicken or steak.
Fish Tacos
Breaded tilapia with pico de gallo, cilantro and avocado sauce. A must try!
Hummus Falafel Wrap
Chickpea falafel with hummus, tahini, chopped salad and coleslaw in a spinach wrap.
Chicken Taco Lettuce Wrap
Chicken, pico de gallo, cabbage, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and green onion.
Salmon Lettuce Wrap
Salmon, Carrot, cucumber, arugula, sprouts, radish, sesame ginger dressing served in iceberg lettuce wraps.
Pasta
Alla Norma Pasta
Fettuccini pasta with marinara sauce, eggplant and ricotta cheese.
Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
Chicken and fettuccini pasta with white sauce, mushrooms, peas and tomatoes.
Pomodoro Pasta
Grilled chicken and rigatoni pasta with creamy tomato sauce.
Salmon Pesto Pasta
Fettucine pasta with pesto sauce, zucchinis, peas, pistachios and salmon.
Puttanesca Pasta
Napoletana sauce, with anchovies, capers, kalamata olives and salmon served over rigatoni.
Spaghetti Bolognese
Ground beef and spaghetti pasta with meat based sauce.
Lasagna
Traditional lasagna with ground meat and egg plant.
Pizza
Build Your Own- Pizza
Truffle Oil Pizza
Truffle oil with fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, turkey bacon, caramelized onions and arugula.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken, red onion, pickled jalapeño and cilantro.
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce, Mixed Cheese
Margherita
Tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella cheese, topped with tomato and basil.
Bianca Pizza
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan, zucchini, cherry tomato and whipped ricotta.
Pesto Truffle Mushroom
Pesto sauce with fresh mozzarella and parmesan cheese, topped with portobello mushroom and cremini mushrooms.
Sides
1 Egg
2 Eggs
3 Eggs
Bowl Soup
Soup
Side Soup
Soup
Side Fruit
Fruit
Side Berries
Berries
Side Salad
Salad
Side Chopped Salad
Chopped Salad
Side Fries
Fries
Side Hashbrown
Hash
Side Chips
Chips
Side Steak
Steak
Side Chorizo
Chorizo
Side Lox
Lox
Side Salmon
Salmon
Side Tuna
Tuna
Side Chicken
Chicken
Side Turkey Bacon
Turkey Bacon
Side Turkey Sausage
Side GF Bread
GF Bread
Side Wheat Toast
Side Ahi
Bar Drinks
Expo Drinks
Juices/Smoothies
BOMBAY Juice
Pear, apple, ginger, orange, chia seeds
Breakfast Smoothie
Strawberry, bluebery, banana, honey, orange juice, yogurt
COJ Juice
Carrot, orange, chia seeds
Green Fever Juice
Apple, cucumber, celery, agave, lemon, chia seeds
Just Carrot Juice
Carrot juice
Leone Special Smoothie
Strawberry, blueberry, milk, honey, cinnamon
Little Peach Smoothie
Peach, mango, banana, apple juice, yogurt, honey
PB Lover Smoothie
Peanut butter, almond milk, honey, banana
Tango Mango Smoothie
Pineapple, mango, coconut water, spinach, yogurt
Tropic Thunder Smoothie
Pinapple, mango, banana, carrot juice, agave
Vitamin Fix Juice
Spinach, carrot, orange, lemon, chia seeds
Special Drinks
Apple Cider
Apple, cinnamon, lemon
Bombino Latte
Latte with butterscotch, coconut
Leone Chocolate Especial Latte
House made Chocolate milk with espresso
Classic Italiano
Ice blended coffee with caramel and white chocolate
Coffee Pecanita
Iced blended coffee with pecans
Dulcelino Latte
Latte with caramel and white chocolate
Latte Especiale
Latte with cinnamon and honey
Lavender Latte
Latte with lavender
Lavender Lemonade
Lemonade with lavender
Matcha Latte
Steamed milk with premium green tea matcha
Mi Amor Latte
Latte with raspberry and white chocolate
Milano Latte
Latte with Nutella, cinnamon, orange zest
Mocha
Latte with Ghirardelli chocolate
Nutella Cappuccino
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Latte with pumpkin spice and cinnamon
Valentino Latte
Latte with caramel and hazelnut
COFFEE BEANS
Dog Water
Baked/Pastries
Almond Croissant
Apple Turnover
Apricot Croissant
Cheese Danish
Cherry Greek Yogurt Danish
Chocolate Beignet
Chocolate Croissant
Chocolate Twist
Croissant
Fruit Beignet
Nutella Mirror
Pastry
Raisin Roll
Raspberry Mirror
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cakes/Tarts
Almond/Raspberry Tart
Apple Tart
Apricot Tart
Blueberry Cheesecake
Cannoli
Cherry Tart
Chocolate Dome
Chocolate Tart
Eclair
Fruit Tart
Key-Lime Tart
Lemon Tart
Matcha Tart
Mocha Tart
Napoleon
Opera
Oreo Cheesecake
Pecan Tart
Strawberry Cheesecake
Strawberry Shortcake
Tiramisu
Walnuts and Fig Tart
Bloody Cart
Bottle of Champagne
Champagne
Michelada
Red Wine
Vic's Margharita
White Wine
Mothers Day Free Mimosa
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
400 S Rampart Blvd, #10165, Las Vegas, NV 89145