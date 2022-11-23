Restaurant header imageView gallery

Leone's Gourmet Market & Trattoria

No reviews yet

1979 Placid Lakes Blvd

Lake Placid, FL 33852

Energy Drinks

Monster

$3.00

Dunkin

$3.89

Soda

2LT Pepsi

$5.28

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper Cream

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

MDEW

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Siarra Mist

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

Voss

$2.50

14" Pizza

BBQ Chicken 14"

$21.00

BBQ, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, and Parmesan

Cheese pizza 14"

$16.00

Hawaii Dream Pizza 14"

$21.00

Ham, Pineapple, Feta, and Parmesan

Margarita Pizza

$19.00

Meat Lovers Pizza 14"

$22.00

Italian Sausage, Meatball, Bacon with Parmesan Cheese

Pepperoni Pizza 14"

$18.50

Fresh Pepperonis, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and homemade Marinara Sauce

Sausage Pizza

$19.00

Sweet and Spicy

$19.00

Mainarrna Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Ball, Basil Leaves

Taco Pizza

$21.00

Tomato dipping sauce

$2.00

Veggie 14"

$19.00

Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, and choice of 3 veggies

BYO Pizza 14"

BYO Pizza 14"

$16.00

Personal Pizza

Personal Cheese pizza

$7.00

Personal Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Personal Sausage Pizza

$8.00

Personal Cheese Special

$5.00

Personal one topping Special

$6.00

Viana's Garlic Bread

Viana's Garlic Bread

$11.00

Dipping Sauce Small

$1.00

Dipping Sauce 8oz

$2.00

2 cheeses pizzas

2 cheeses pizzas

$22.95

special 2 slices

2 slices special

$7.95

Cold Sub Sandwiches

Straight out of the deli

$12.00

bologna, ham, and salami, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Leone's roasted beef

$12.00

Roast beef, Provolone, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, and tomato.

Italian Style, turkey

$11.00

turkey, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and choose your sauce.

Speziata Italian

$12.00

"The spicy Italiana" Pepperoni, salami, jalapeno, lettuce, tomato, and onion,

The classic Ham And Cheese

$11.00

Ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions.

Vegies only sub

$10.00

Spinach, Green bell pepper, Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

Nutella

$5.00

Hot Sub Sandwiches

Grounded sausage

$13.00

Savory Italian grounded sausage, red bell-peppers, Caramelized onion and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken and Bacon melt

$12.00

Pieces of grilled chicken, bacon, with melted cheddar cheese, onion, and tomato.

Chicken parm

$13.00

"Milanese"-fried chicken breast covered in breadcrumbs, tomato sauce, parmesan, covering with melting mozzarella.

Leone's special Meatballs

$13.00

Soft and juicy meatballs, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, and fresh basil.

Gnocchi

Gnocchi is a varied family of dumpling in Italian cuisine. They are made of small lumps of dough composed of potatoes, wheat flour and eggs.

Gnocchi

$14.00+

Lasagna

Meat Lasagna

$18.00

Veggie Lasagna

$18.00

Macaroni

Macaroni pasta is shaped like narrow tubes. maybe referred to as elbow macaroni.

Macaroni

$12.00+

Meat balls

Meatballs

$1.00+

Spaghetti

The word Spaghetti comes from the word Spago, which translates in English to “string,” or “twine.” In Italy

Spaghetti

$12.00+

Tagliatelle- hand made pasta

Traditional type of pasta from the Emilia-Romagna and Marche regions of Italy. Individual pieces of tagliatelle are long, flat ribbons

Tagliatelle- hand made pasta

$14.00+

Tortellini

Tortellini

$10.00

Breadsticks 2

Ravioli

$10.00

Ravioli

Ravioli

$11.00

Special Spaguetti

Spagguetti small

$10.50

Beef

Roast beef

$14.98

Pastriami

$14.98

Corn Beef

$14.98

Beef Bologna

$8.98

Chicken

Ever Roasted Chicken

$11.98

Classic Chicken Breast

$11.98

Ham

Deluxe Ham

$12.98

Smoked Ham

$12.98

Honey Maple Ham

$12.98

Pork

Capicola

$8.49

Prosciutto

$15.99

Pulled Pork

$12.25

Salami

$12.69

Pepperoni

$10.59

Turkey

Honey MapleTurkey

$12.58

Oven Gold Turkey

$12.58

Roasted Turkey

$12.58

Cajan Turkey

$12.58

White Cheese

Provolone

$10.59

Baby Swiss

$11.29

Havarti Cheese

$11.98

Gouda

$11.99

Pepper Jack

$10.69

Yellow Cheese

Vermont Cheddar

$10.99

American

$8.99

Sharp Cheddar

$10.99

Muenster

$9.59

Lettuce

Caesar

$7.00+

Chef

$12.75

Greek

$12.75

House

$6.00+

Spinach

$7.50+

Meat Salad

Chicken Caesar

$11.00

Grill Chicken Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Side Salads

Cole Slaw

$2.50+

Macaroni Salad

$2.50+

Potato Salad

$2.50+

Broccoli Salad

$2.50+

Pasta Salads

BLT Macaroni

$3.50+

Broccoli & Tortellini

$3.50+

Cloe Slaw

$3.50+

Italian Pasta

$3.50+

Potato Salad

$3.50+

Breadsticks

2 Breadsticks

$1.75

6 Breadsticks

$5.50

12 Breadsticks

$11.00

Chips

BBQ

$1.50+

Classic

$1.50+

Meatballs

Meatball 1

$1.00

Meatball 3

$3.00

Meatball 2

$2.00

Meatball 5

$5.00

Side salad

Broccoli Salad

$2.50+

Cole Slaw

$2.50+

Macaroni Salad

$2.50+

Potato Salad

$2.50+

Side lettuce salad

$4.00

Breads

Sourdough

$5.00

Marble

$5.00

Croissant

$5.00

Cookies

Sugar

$6.00

Chocolate Chip

$7.00

Oatmeal

$6.00

Peanut Butter

$5.50

Small Cookie

$1.00

Pastry

Cannoli

$4.00

Eclair

$3.00

5 Spice Fried Dough

$7.00

Cherry

$2.00

Tart

$4.00

Brownies

Clems Chocolate Brownie

$3.50

Cakes

Choco cake

$6.95

Cheese Cake

$4.95

Cream D Uova

Flan

$3.00

Pies

Key lime P

$4.95

Tiramisu

Nutella Tiramisu

$8.50

Chocolate Tiramisu

$8.50

Coffee Tiramisu

$8.50

2 cheeses pizzas (Copy)

2 cheeses pizzas

$22.95

special 2 slices (Copy)

2 slices special

$7.95

Special Spaguetti (Copy)

Spagguetti small

$10.50

Chicken (Copy)

Chicken Marsala

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Chicken Milanese

$13.00

Chicken Parm With Spagetti

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Great Food at Fair Prices. We treat Customers like Friends and Friends like Family!

Location

1979 Placid Lakes Blvd, Lake Placid, FL 33852

Directions

