Leon's Garage 326 East 5Th St. Marysville, OH 43040

Order Again

Pretzel Bites

Sm Buckeye Bites

$5.99

6 Warm, soft pretzel bites lightly salted and served with a side of queso

XL Buckeye Bites

$14.99

24 Warm, soft pretzel bites lightly salted and served with a side of queso

Sm Spicy Bites

$5.99

6 Crispy fried pretzel bites, stuffed with cheese and served with a side of sriracha ranch

XL Spicy Bites

$15.99

24 Crispy fried pretzel bites, stuffed with cheese and served with a side of sriracha ranch

Lg Buckeye Bite

$8.99

Lg Spicy Bites

$9.99

Loaded Chips

Loaded Brisket Chips

$15.99

Our house-made chips piled high with smoked brisket, queso, jalapeno, scallions, and a drizzle of House BBQ

Loaded Chicken Chips

$12.99

Our house-made chips piled high with smoked chicken, queso, jalapeno, scallions, and a drizzle of House BBQ

Loaded Pork Chips

$13.99

Our house-made chips piled high with smoked pulled pork, queso, jalapeno, scallions, and a drizzle of House BBQ

Loaded Steak Chips

$15.99

Shareables

Crispy Loaded Tots

$13.99

Crispy fried tater tots piled high with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, corn salsa, cilantro aioli, pickled onion, jalapeno, and pulled pork.

Fresh Chips and Dip

$4.99

Our house-made chips, served with a creamy, peppered, ranch/green onion dipping sauce

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Crispy Portabellas

$7.99

Spicy Cheese Curds

$7.99

Tater Kegs

$6.99Out of stock

Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$11.99

3 soft tacos with brisket, cheddar cheese, crunchy cabbage, corn salsa, and pickled onion, drizzled with BBQ ranch and dusted with our house BBQ rub

Steak Tacos

$12.99

Wings

6 Wings

$10.99

12 Wings

$16.99

Hand seasoned and slow smoked jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces you want under the 1/2 and 1/2 section

1/2 Pound Boneless

$8.99

Tender breaded white meat chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces under the 1/2 and 1/2 section

Full Pound Boneless

$13.99

Tender breaded white meat chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces you want under the 1/2 and 1/2 section

Salads

BBQ Chop Salad

$12.99

Crisp mixed lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese, your choice of meat, dusted with our house BBQ rub and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of dressing.

Half BBQ Chop Salad

$7.99

Crisp mixed lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese, your choice of meat, dusted with our house BBQ rub and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of dressing.

Full House Salad

$8.99

Fresh mixed greens, halved grape tomatoes, red onion, diced cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Half House Salad

$4.99

Fresh mixed greens, halved grape tomatoes, red onion, diced cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons served with your choice of dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Salad greens, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, crispy bacon, breaded chicken chunks, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch

Half Buffalo Chicken Salad

$6.99

Salad greens, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, crispy bacon, breaded chicken chunks, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch

Chef Salad

$10.99

Crisp salad greens topped with Cheddar cheese, cucumber, halved grape tomatoes, ham, turkey, chopped bacon, hard boiled egg, and croutons with your choice of dressing

Half Chef Salad

$5.99

Crisp salad greens topped with Cheddar cheese, cucumber, halved grape tomatoes, ham, turkey, chopped bacon, hard boiled egg, and croutons with your choice of dressing

Spinach Chicken Salad

$10.99

Half Spinach Chicken Salad

$5.99

Sandwiches

Rick’s Pulled Pork

$12.99

Our signature, deep smoked pork, full of juice and flavor, piled high on a brioche bun.

Slow Smoked Brisket

$14.99

Angus Beef Brisket hand rubbed with Rick's secret seasoning and hardwood smoked for 13 hours.

Fried Bologna

$10.99

Old fashioned German bologna sliced thick right here. Served on a toasted Brioche bun with sweet pickles, red onions, and your choice of cheese.

Grilled Reuben Sandwich

$12.99

Thick cut Rye bread stacked with thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Layers of Muenster, Swiss, and Smoked Gouda cheeses loaded on thick, grilled Sourdough bread.

Smoked Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.99

Our brined, seasoned, and smoked chicken breast served with your choice of sauce and cheese.

B.Y.O. Garage Burger

$13.99

Smash Burger

$13.99

Torino Burger

$15.99

Sides

Side Of Chips

$1.50

French Fries

$3.00

Crispy, salted french fries. Please request ketchup if needed.

Tater Tots

$3.00

Crispy fried tater tots, add bacon and cheese for $1.50

Slaw

$2.49

An 8oz side of our house made coleslaw

Baked Beans

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$3.29

Side of Brisket 6oz

$6.00

Just want the meat from the sandwich? The side option is just for you

Side of Chicken 6oz

$5.00

Just want the meat from the sandwich? The side option is just for you

Side of Pork 6oz

$5.00

Just want the meat from the sandwich? The side option is just for you

Dill Pickle 3 Spears

$0.50

3 dill pickle spears

Celery 8pcs

$0.59

Smokehouse Green Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Dressings/Sauces

Adobo Diablo

$0.59

Buffalo

$0.59

Garlic Parmesan

$0.59

Hot Honey Bourbon

$0.59

Peach Glaze

$0.59Out of stock

BBQ

$0.59

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.59

Blueberry Pomegranate

$0.59Out of stock

Chunky Blue Cheese

$0.59

Home Style Ranch

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.59

House Vinaigrette

$0.59

Italian Dressing

$0.59

Poppy Seed

$0.59

Thousand Island

$0.59

Creamy Italian Dressing

$0.59

Chip Dip

$0.59

Dijonaise

$0.59

Queso

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sriracha Ranch

$0.59

Hot BBQ

$0.59

Marinara

$0.50

Game Day Special

Game Day Platter

$24.99Out of stock

Slider Duo

$10.99

Pizzas

16" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$15.99

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$25.99

Ranch base, smoked chicken, crumbled bacon, and a ranch drizzle.

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.99

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, breaded chicken, and buffalo and ranch drizzle.

16" Deluxe

$24.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion.

16" Carolina Pork Pizza

$26.99

Carolina BBQ base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Mozzarella, Capicola Ham, Crumbled Bacon, and a Carolina BBQ drizzle.

16" Smokehouse BBQ Pizza

$27.99

House BBQ sauce base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Chicken, Mozzarella, Crumbled Bacon, Red Onion, and a BBQ drizzle.

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$22.99

Pizza sauce, Capicola Ham, Pineapple, Slivered Almonds, Cinnamon

16" The luigi

$21.99

16" Taco Pizza

$23.99

16" Meatball Pizza

$21.99

8" Personal Pizza

$7.99

8" cheesy bread

$5.00

10" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

10" Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

10" Deluxe

$17.99

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion.

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99

Ranch base, smoked chicken, crumbled bacon, and a ranch drizzle.

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.99

Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, breaded chicken, and buffalo and ranch drizzle.

10" Carolina Pork Pizza

$16.99

Carolina BBQ base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Mozzarella, Capicola Ham, Crumbled Bacon, and a Carolina BBQ drizzle.

10" Smokehouse BBQ Pizza

$20.99

House BBQ sauce base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Chicken, Mozzarella, Crumbled Bacon, Red Onion, and a BBQ drizzle.

10" Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella, Capicola Ham, Pineapple, Slivered Almonds, Cinnamon

10" The Luigi

$14.99

10" Maple Brisket Bacon

$17.99Out of stock

10" Taco Pizza

$15.99

10" Veggie Pizza

$16.99

12" 2 topping pizza and 1/2 boneless

$25.00

Subs

Leon's Signature Sub

$9.99

9" sub with Pepperoni, Capicola Ham, Salami, Prosciuttini, Sweet Onion slices, Provolone Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, and our house sub dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sub

$9.99

BBQ Philly Sub

$12.99

Veggie Sub

$9.99

Meatball Sub

$9.99

Pizza Sub

$7.99

9" sub with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni with our house pizza seasoning.

1/2 Leon's Signature w/chips

$5.99

1/2 Veggie sub w/chips

$4.99

1/2 Pizza sub w/chips

$4.99

1/2 Meatball sub w/chips

$5.99

1/2 buffalo chicken ranch sub w/chips

$5.99

1/2 BBQ Philly Sub w/chips

$6.99

Shareables

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$6.99

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$6.99

Dipping Sauces

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Pizza Sauce (HOT)

$0.75

Pizza Sauce (COLD)

$0.75Out of stock

Pizza Rollup

Italian Roll Up Special

$14.99

Philly Roll Up

$14.99Out of stock

Party Italian Roll up

$19.99

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Texas toast with American cheese buttered and grilled to perfection.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

3 crispy breaded chicken tenders with your choice of side.

Kids Pulled Pork Slider

$5.00

2 Pulled pork sliders with your choice of side.

Kids Mac And Cheese

$5.00

House made Mac and Cheese with your choice of side.

Kids Burger Sliders

$5.00

2 Burger sliders with either American cheese or no cheese and your choice of side.

Kids Pizza (one topping)

$5.00

8" one topping pizza

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Merlot

$6.00Out of stock

Gnarly Head Blend

$7.00

Cabernet Bottle

$28.00

Merlot Bottle

$24.00

Gnarly Head Bottle

$24.00

Chloe Glass

$6.00

Dalton Union Pinot Nior

$9.00Out of stock

White Wine

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Chardonay

$7.00

Jadot Rose

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$20.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$24.00

Moscato Bottle

$24.00

Dalton Union Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Hot or Cold

One Pound of Pork

$13.49

One Pound of Chicken

$14.49

One Pound of Brisket

$18.49

Brioche Bun Each

$0.75

Sliders Each

$0.50

Sm Mac And Cheese

$6.00

Lg Mac

$10.00

Sm Baked Beans

$6.00

Lg Baked Beans

$10.00

Sm Slaw

$3.50

Lg Slaw

$6.00

Leon's Growler

Leon's Growler

$6.00

Leon's Tee/Tank Shirt

1 Shirt

$20.00

2 Shirts

$35.00

Baseball Tee

$25.00

Kids Shirts

$10.00

Glassware

Copper Mug

$15.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Snifter

$5.00

Leon's Quarter or Full Zip

Leon's Quarter Zip Pullover Graphite

$48.00

Leon's Full Zip Hoodie Black

$50.00

Leon's Full Zip Hoodie Camo

$50.00

Leon's Crewneck Sweatshirt

Leon's Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Leon's Hat

Leon's Trucker Hat

$20.00

Winter Hat

$25.00

Employee Beanie

$12.15

Beers on Tap

Bell's Hopslam 1

$7.00

Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest 2

$6.50

Shorts Local 3

$6.00

Call The Calvary 4

$6.50

Warpedwing Supra 5

$7.00

Shiner Cheer 6

$6.00

Shorts Huma Lupa Licious 7

$7.00

Lost Coast 8

$6.00

Ace Perry Cider 9

$6.50

Rare Voss 10

$6.50

Rusty Rail Luminous 11

$6.50

McKenzie Cran Orange 12

$6.50

Devils Ket Hath No Fury13

$8.00Out of stock

Club Trillion 14

$6.50

Ill Mannered Flat Black 15

$7.00

Always Sofia 16

$7.00

Dalton Union Big Buck Brn17

$7.00

Devil Kettle Little Angel 18

$6.50

Moeller Salted Carm Coffee19

$6.50

Epic Brew Son Of A Baptist 20

$6.50

Bottles/Cans

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Blue Moon Alum. 12 Oz

$6.00

Bud Light. 16oz

$4.25

12oz Miller Lite

$3.75

Budweiser Alum 16Oz

$4.25

Michelob Ultra 16 Oz

$4.25

Miller 64

$4.00

Yuengling BTL

$3.75

Budweiser Zero 12oz

$4.25

Coors Light 12oz Bottle

$3.50

Mich Ultra 12 Oz

$2.00Out of stock

Miller Lite Cans

$2.00Out of stock

Coors light Alum. 16oz.

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Flight ByYuengling

$4.25Out of stock

Leinie Van Snowdrift Porter

$3.25Out of stock

Miller Lite Alum. 16oz.

$4.25Out of stock

Modelo

$3.25Out of stock

Modelo Negra

$2.00Out of stock

N/A Budweiser

$3.00

Nanny State N/A

$4.00Out of stock

Rhinegeist Truth

$5.00

Knowledge Imperial IPA

$5.00Out of stock

Old Milwaukee Light

$2.50Out of stock

PBR

$3.00

Red Bridge GF Beer

$4.00

Saint Archer

$4.00Out of stock

Strongbow

$4.00

summer shandy

$4.25Out of stock

Wake Me Up

$2.00

BrewDog Punk AF N/A

$4.00Out of stock

Stella

$3.50Out of stock

Dos Equis Amber

$3.75

Dos Equis Lager

$3.75

Express Ipa

$6.00

12oz Mic Ultra

$2.00

Seltzer & Vodka Soda

Black Cherry White Claw 16oz

$6.00

Mango White Claw 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

Ruby Grapefruit White Claw

$6.00

White Claw Surge Cranberry

$6.00

White Claw Surge Cran

$6.00

Absolut Berry Vodkarita

$7.00

12 Oz Black Cherry White Claw

$5.00Out of stock

Crown Peach Tes

$7.00

Truly Tropical Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Truly Wild Berry

$5.50Out of stock

Long Drink Cranberry

$5.50

Highnoon Pineapple

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

Bud Light Seltzer Bucket

$12.00

White Claw Grapefruit Bucket

$20.00

Truly Bucket

$20.00

Bud Light Apple Crisp

$3.00

Bud Light Pumpkin Spice

$3.00

Bud Light Toasted Marshmallow

$3.00

Bud Light Maple Pear

$3.00

Bud Light Seltzer Cola

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer Cherry Cola

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer Orange

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer Citrus

$5.00

Bucket Special

Bud Light Bucket

$13.00

Miller Lite alum. 16oz Bucket

$13.00

Budweiser Bucket

$13.00

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$13.00

Coors Light Bucket

$13.00

Yuengling Bucket

$13.00

PBR Bucket

$10.00

Mix

$13.00

Old Mil bucket

Yuengling Flight Bucket

$13.00

Super bowl

your growler locals light

$13.00

your growler lost coast

$13.00

Your Growler shiner cheer

$13.00

our fill locals light

$18.00

Our fill locals Lost coast

$18.00

Our fill Shiner Cheer

$18.00

Our fill all other

$21.00

Your Growler fill all other

$16.00

Thanksgiving Growler

1 growler refill

$14.00

2 growler refill

$14.00

3 growler refill

$14.00

4 growler refill

$14.00

5 growler refill

$14.00

6 growler refill

$14.00

7 growler refill

$14.00

8 growler refill

$14.00

9 growler refill

$14.00

10 growler refill

$14.00

11 growler refill

$14.00

12 growler refill

$14.00

13 growler refill

$14.00

14 growler refill

$14.00

15 growler refill

$14.00

16 growler refill

$14.00

17 growler refill

$14.00

18 growler refill

$14.00

19 growler refill

$14.00

20 growler refill

$14.00

Liquor

E & J Brandy

$5.00

Courvoisier

$9.00Out of stock

Courvoisier

$6.00Out of stock

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Baileys

$4.50

Butterscotch

$4.50

Drambuie

$5.00

Frangelico

$4.50

Kahlua

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Triple Sec

$4.50

Well Amaretto

$4.50

Goldschlager

$6.00

Watermelon Schnapps

$4.50

Bombay Saphire

$6.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

Well Gin

$4.50

Hendricks

$7.50

Buckeye Raspberry

$4.75

Chambord Royale Cord

$5.25

Cointreau

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.50

Licor 43

$5.00

St Germaine

$6.50

Ricura

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Bacardi Gold

$5.50

Bacardi Superior Light

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.50Out of stock

Malibu

$5.50

Meyer

$5.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Glen Fiddich 12yr

$8.00

Glenlevitt 12 yr

$8.00

Dewars

$5.00

tullamore Dew

$6.50

Cantera Negra Anejo

$15.00

Cantera Negra Extra Anejo

$20.00

Cantera Negra Silver

$9.00

Cantera Reposado

$12.00

Cuervo Especial Gold

$6.00

Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

Espolon Silver

$8.00

Patron

$9.00

Corazon

$6.00

Absolut

$6.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Hotel Tango

$5.00

Ketel One

$6.50

Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom

$7.00Out of stock

Ketel One Cucumber & Mint

$7.00

Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose

$7.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

St. George Green Chile vodka

$6.00

Three O Berry

$5.50

Three O Cherry

$5.50

Three O Citrus

$5.50

Three O Vanilla

$5.50

Tito'S

$6.50

Well vodka

$5.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.50

Smirnoff Strawberrry

$5.50

Smirnoff Watermelon

$5.50

Smirnoff Cucumber & Lime

$5.50

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal Peach

$7.00

Crown Vanill

$6.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.00

Well Bourbon

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Repeal Batch

$5.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Larceny

$8.00

Makers 46

$9.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

OYO

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$5.50

Skrewball

$6.00

Tin Cup

$6.00

Wathens

$7.00

Weller Antique

$15.00

Weller Special Reserve

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Jim Beam Orange

$5.00

Chicken Cock

$13.00

Chicken Cock Rye

$15.00

Horse Soldier

$7.00

Sexton

$5.00

Southerrn Comfort

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Cocktails A-Z

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$5.50

Appletini

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$6.00

make it this way

Baybreeze

$6.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.00

Brandy Alexander

$6.00

Champagne Cocktail

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.50

Daiquiri

$7.00Out of stock

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Gibson

$6.50

Gimlet

$7.00

Gin Gin Mule

$8.00

Grape Crush

$6.00

Greyhound

$6.50

Harvey Walbanger

$6.50

Hurricane

$7.00

Irish Mule

$8.00

John Daly

$7.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Madras

$6.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Negroni

$6.50

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Rum Runner

$7.00

Screwdriver

$6.50

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Topshelf Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Well Long Island

$6.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$5.50

Well Texas Tea

$6.25

Russian Fruit Basket

$6.00

Jalap Coconut Marg

$6.50

Leons Punch

$8.00

Ohio Sour

$9.00

Pussers Painkiller

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$6.50

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Apple Pie Mule

$8.00

Reeses Cup

$7.00

Sour Irishman

$6.00

Mojito

$7.00

Shots/Bombs

Purple Hooter

$5.00

Buckeye

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Cherry Bombs

$5.50

Chocolate Covered Pretzel

$5.00

Dirty Bong Water

$5.00

Grape Bombs

$5.50

Gummy Bear

$5.00

Irish Car Bombs

$7.00

Jager Bombs

$7.50

Jolly Rancher

$5.50

Lemon Drop

$5.50

Liquid Marijuana

$5.00

Little Beer

$4.75

Mini Guiness

$4.75

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.00

Starry Night

$5.00

White Gummy Bear

$5.00

Russian Fruit Basket

$5.50

Antifreeze

$4.50

Lucky Charms Shot

$4.50

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Cinnaon Toast Crunch

$5.50

Washington Apple

$5.00

Featured Drinks

Leon's Punch

$8.00

Mustang Margarita

$8.00

Caramel Apple Clutch

$8.00

Blueberry Mule

$8.00

Peach Tea

$7.00

Toxic Antifreeze

$8.00

Pink Cadillac

$8.00Out of stock

Lighting McQueen

$8.00

The Knight Rider

$8.00

Little Red Corvette

$8.00

Duck Island Cocktail tap #3

$8.00Out of stock

Fall Cocktails

Turtle Old Fashioned

$8.00

Autumn Margarita

$8.00

Carmel Apple Mule

$8.00

Fall L.I.T

$8.00

Leon's Punch

$8.00

House Sangria

$8.00

Winter Cocktails

Peppermint Martini

$7.00

Leon's Punch

$8.00

House Sangria

$7.00

Black Cherry Mojito

$8.00

Winter White Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Black Razz Mule

$7.00

Apricot Margarita

$8.00

Cinnamon Apple Pie

$7.00

Cold Brew White Russian

$8.00Out of stock

New Year Sparkler

$7.00Out of stock

Turtle Old Fashioned

$8.00

French75

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Mule

$7.00

Cupid Martini

$7.00

Coconut Straw Mojito

$7.00

Vodka

Titos

$6.00

OYO

$6.00

Belvidier

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Local BBQ and Craft Beer. Great patio for outdoor seating! Leon's Garage brings you back to what matters - great beer, great friends and great food. Escape the "busy" and relax. We'll make it a great time! Step back in time where cars were classic and service was golden. At Leon's Garage, the nostalgia is not just the decor. It's holding on to what matters - friends, food and fun. Unwind and enjoy the ride. Leon says so.

Website

Location

326 East 5th St., Marysville, OH 43040

Directions

Gallery
Leon's Garage image
Leon's Garage image
Leon's Garage image
Leon's Garage image

