Leon's Garage 326 East 5Th St. Marysville, OH 43040
1,124 Reviews
$$
326 East 5th St.
Marysville, OH 43040
Pretzel Bites
Sm Buckeye Bites
6 Warm, soft pretzel bites lightly salted and served with a side of queso
XL Buckeye Bites
24 Warm, soft pretzel bites lightly salted and served with a side of queso
Sm Spicy Bites
6 Crispy fried pretzel bites, stuffed with cheese and served with a side of sriracha ranch
XL Spicy Bites
24 Crispy fried pretzel bites, stuffed with cheese and served with a side of sriracha ranch
Lg Buckeye Bite
Lg Spicy Bites
Loaded Chips
Loaded Brisket Chips
Our house-made chips piled high with smoked brisket, queso, jalapeno, scallions, and a drizzle of House BBQ
Loaded Chicken Chips
Our house-made chips piled high with smoked chicken, queso, jalapeno, scallions, and a drizzle of House BBQ
Loaded Pork Chips
Our house-made chips piled high with smoked pulled pork, queso, jalapeno, scallions, and a drizzle of House BBQ
Loaded Steak Chips
Shareables
Crispy Loaded Tots
Crispy fried tater tots piled high with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, corn salsa, cilantro aioli, pickled onion, jalapeno, and pulled pork.
Fresh Chips and Dip
Our house-made chips, served with a creamy, peppered, ranch/green onion dipping sauce
Cheese Curds
Crispy Portabellas
Spicy Cheese Curds
Tater Kegs
Tacos
Wings
6 Wings
12 Wings
Hand seasoned and slow smoked jumbo wings tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces you want under the 1/2 and 1/2 section
1/2 Pound Boneless
Tender breaded white meat chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces under the 1/2 and 1/2 section
Full Pound Boneless
Tender breaded white meat chicken tossed in your favorite sauce. If you would like 1/2 and 1/2 sauces, please select naked under the wing sauces section and then the 2 sauces you want under the 1/2 and 1/2 section
Salads
BBQ Chop Salad
Crisp mixed lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese, your choice of meat, dusted with our house BBQ rub and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of dressing.
Half BBQ Chop Salad
Crisp mixed lettuce, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cheddar cheese, your choice of meat, dusted with our house BBQ rub and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of dressing.
Full House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, halved grape tomatoes, red onion, diced cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons served with your choice of dressing.
Half House Salad
Fresh mixed greens, halved grape tomatoes, red onion, diced cucumber, cheddar cheese, and croutons served with your choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Salad greens, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, crispy bacon, breaded chicken chunks, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch
Half Buffalo Chicken Salad
Salad greens, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, crispy bacon, breaded chicken chunks, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch
Chef Salad
Crisp salad greens topped with Cheddar cheese, cucumber, halved grape tomatoes, ham, turkey, chopped bacon, hard boiled egg, and croutons with your choice of dressing
Half Chef Salad
Crisp salad greens topped with Cheddar cheese, cucumber, halved grape tomatoes, ham, turkey, chopped bacon, hard boiled egg, and croutons with your choice of dressing
Spinach Chicken Salad
Half Spinach Chicken Salad
Sandwiches
Rick’s Pulled Pork
Our signature, deep smoked pork, full of juice and flavor, piled high on a brioche bun.
Slow Smoked Brisket
Angus Beef Brisket hand rubbed with Rick's secret seasoning and hardwood smoked for 13 hours.
Fried Bologna
Old fashioned German bologna sliced thick right here. Served on a toasted Brioche bun with sweet pickles, red onions, and your choice of cheese.
Grilled Reuben Sandwich
Thick cut Rye bread stacked with thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
Grilled Cheese
Layers of Muenster, Swiss, and Smoked Gouda cheeses loaded on thick, grilled Sourdough bread.
Smoked Chicken Breast Sandwich
Our brined, seasoned, and smoked chicken breast served with your choice of sauce and cheese.
B.Y.O. Garage Burger
Smash Burger
Torino Burger
Sides
Side Of Chips
French Fries
Crispy, salted french fries. Please request ketchup if needed.
Tater Tots
Crispy fried tater tots, add bacon and cheese for $1.50
Slaw
An 8oz side of our house made coleslaw
Baked Beans
Mac and Cheese
Side of Brisket 6oz
Just want the meat from the sandwich? The side option is just for you
Side of Chicken 6oz
Just want the meat from the sandwich? The side option is just for you
Side of Pork 6oz
Just want the meat from the sandwich? The side option is just for you
Dill Pickle 3 Spears
3 dill pickle spears
Celery 8pcs
Smokehouse Green Beans
Dressings/Sauces
Adobo Diablo
Buffalo
Garlic Parmesan
Hot Honey Bourbon
Peach Glaze
BBQ
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Blueberry Pomegranate
Chunky Blue Cheese
Home Style Ranch
Honey Mustard
House Vinaigrette
Italian Dressing
Poppy Seed
Thousand Island
Creamy Italian Dressing
Chip Dip
Dijonaise
Queso
Sour Cream
Sriracha Ranch
Hot BBQ
Marinara
Game Day Special
Pizzas
16" Cheese Pizza
16" Pepperoni Pizza
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch base, smoked chicken, crumbled bacon, and a ranch drizzle.
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, breaded chicken, and buffalo and ranch drizzle.
16" Deluxe
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion.
16" Carolina Pork Pizza
Carolina BBQ base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Mozzarella, Capicola Ham, Crumbled Bacon, and a Carolina BBQ drizzle.
16" Smokehouse BBQ Pizza
House BBQ sauce base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Chicken, Mozzarella, Crumbled Bacon, Red Onion, and a BBQ drizzle.
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza sauce, Capicola Ham, Pineapple, Slivered Almonds, Cinnamon
16" The luigi
16" Taco Pizza
16" Meatball Pizza
8" Personal Pizza
8" cheesy bread
10" Cheese Pizza
10" Pepperoni Pizza
10" Deluxe
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion.
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch base, smoked chicken, crumbled bacon, and a ranch drizzle.
10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce base, mozzarella, breaded chicken, and buffalo and ranch drizzle.
10" Carolina Pork Pizza
Carolina BBQ base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Mozzarella, Capicola Ham, Crumbled Bacon, and a Carolina BBQ drizzle.
10" Smokehouse BBQ Pizza
House BBQ sauce base, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Chicken, Mozzarella, Crumbled Bacon, Red Onion, and a BBQ drizzle.
10" Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza sauce, Mozzarella, Capicola Ham, Pineapple, Slivered Almonds, Cinnamon
10" The Luigi
10" Maple Brisket Bacon
10" Taco Pizza
10" Veggie Pizza
12" 2 topping pizza and 1/2 boneless
Subs
Leon's Signature Sub
9" sub with Pepperoni, Capicola Ham, Salami, Prosciuttini, Sweet Onion slices, Provolone Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, and our house sub dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Sub
BBQ Philly Sub
Veggie Sub
Meatball Sub
Pizza Sub
9" sub with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni with our house pizza seasoning.
1/2 Leon's Signature w/chips
1/2 Veggie sub w/chips
1/2 Pizza sub w/chips
1/2 Meatball sub w/chips
1/2 buffalo chicken ranch sub w/chips
1/2 BBQ Philly Sub w/chips
Pizza Rollup
Kids Menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
Texas toast with American cheese buttered and grilled to perfection.
Kids Chicken Tenders
3 crispy breaded chicken tenders with your choice of side.
Kids Pulled Pork Slider
2 Pulled pork sliders with your choice of side.
Kids Mac And Cheese
House made Mac and Cheese with your choice of side.
Kids Burger Sliders
2 Burger sliders with either American cheese or no cheese and your choice of side.
Kids Pizza (one topping)
8" one topping pizza
Red Wine
White Wine
Leon's Growler
Leon's Tee/Tank Shirt
Leon's Quarter or Full Zip
Leon's Crewneck Sweatshirt
Beers on Tap
Bell's Hopslam 1
Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest 2
Shorts Local 3
Call The Calvary 4
Warpedwing Supra 5
Shiner Cheer 6
Shorts Huma Lupa Licious 7
Lost Coast 8
Ace Perry Cider 9
Rare Voss 10
Rusty Rail Luminous 11
McKenzie Cran Orange 12
Devils Ket Hath No Fury13
Club Trillion 14
Ill Mannered Flat Black 15
Always Sofia 16
Dalton Union Big Buck Brn17
Devil Kettle Little Angel 18
Moeller Salted Carm Coffee19
Epic Brew Son Of A Baptist 20
Bottles/Cans
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon Alum. 12 Oz
Bud Light. 16oz
12oz Miller Lite
Budweiser Alum 16Oz
Michelob Ultra 16 Oz
Miller 64
Yuengling BTL
Budweiser Zero 12oz
Coors Light 12oz Bottle
Mich Ultra 12 Oz
Miller Lite Cans
Coors light Alum. 16oz.
Corona Extra
Flight ByYuengling
Leinie Van Snowdrift Porter
Miller Lite Alum. 16oz.
Modelo
Modelo Negra
N/A Budweiser
Nanny State N/A
Rhinegeist Truth
Knowledge Imperial IPA
Old Milwaukee Light
PBR
Red Bridge GF Beer
Saint Archer
Strongbow
summer shandy
Wake Me Up
BrewDog Punk AF N/A
Stella
Dos Equis Amber
Dos Equis Lager
Express Ipa
12oz Mic Ultra
Seltzer & Vodka Soda
Black Cherry White Claw 16oz
Mango White Claw 16oz
Ruby Grapefruit White Claw
White Claw Surge Cranberry
White Claw Surge Cran
Absolut Berry Vodkarita
12 Oz Black Cherry White Claw
Crown Peach Tes
Truly Tropical Strawberry Lemonade
Truly Wild Berry
Long Drink Cranberry
Highnoon Pineapple
High Noon Peach
Bud Light Seltzer Bucket
White Claw Grapefruit Bucket
Truly Bucket
Bud Light Apple Crisp
Bud Light Pumpkin Spice
Bud Light Toasted Marshmallow
Bud Light Maple Pear
Bud Light Seltzer Cola
Bud Light Seltzer Cherry Cola
Bud Light Seltzer Orange
Bud Light Seltzer Citrus
Bucket Special
Super bowl
Thanksgiving Growler
1 growler refill
2 growler refill
3 growler refill
4 growler refill
5 growler refill
6 growler refill
7 growler refill
8 growler refill
9 growler refill
10 growler refill
11 growler refill
12 growler refill
13 growler refill
14 growler refill
15 growler refill
16 growler refill
17 growler refill
18 growler refill
19 growler refill
20 growler refill
Liquor
E & J Brandy
Courvoisier
Courvoisier
Amaretto Di Saronno
Baileys
Butterscotch
Drambuie
Frangelico
Kahlua
Peach Schnapps
Triple Sec
Well Amaretto
Goldschlager
Watermelon Schnapps
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
Well Gin
Hendricks
Buckeye Raspberry
Chambord Royale Cord
Cointreau
Jagermeister
Licor 43
St Germaine
Ricura
Grand Marnier
Bacardi Gold
Bacardi Superior Light
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Meyer
Well Rum
Glen Fiddich 12yr
Glenlevitt 12 yr
Dewars
tullamore Dew
Cantera Negra Anejo
Cantera Negra Extra Anejo
Cantera Negra Silver
Cantera Reposado
Cuervo Especial Gold
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Espolon Silver
Patron
Corazon
Absolut
Deep Eddy Peach
Grey Goose
Hotel Tango
Ketel One
Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom
Ketel One Cucumber & Mint
Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose
Pinnacle Whipped
St. George Green Chile vodka
Three O Berry
Three O Cherry
Three O Citrus
Three O Vanilla
Tito'S
Well vodka
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Strawberrry
Smirnoff Watermelon
Smirnoff Cucumber & Lime
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Wild Turkey
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crown Royal Peach
Crown Vanill
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Well Bourbon
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Repeal Batch
Knob Creek
Larceny
Makers 46
Makers Mark
OYO
Seagrams 7
Skrewball
Tin Cup
Wathens
Weller Antique
Weller Special Reserve
Woodford Reserve
Jim Beam Orange
Chicken Cock
Chicken Cock Rye
Horse Soldier
Sexton
Southerrn Comfort
Jameson Orange
Cocktails A-Z
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Bahama Mama
make it this way
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Blueberry Lemonade
Brandy Alexander
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Fuzzy Navel
Gibson
Gimlet
Gin Gin Mule
Grape Crush
Greyhound
Harvey Walbanger
Hurricane
Irish Mule
John Daly
Kentucky Mule
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Old Fashioned
Rum Runner
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Topshelf Long Island Iced Tea
Well Long Island
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Well Texas Tea
Russian Fruit Basket
Jalap Coconut Marg
Leons Punch
Ohio Sour
Pussers Painkiller
Lemon Drop Martini
Irish Coffee
Apple Pie Mule
Reeses Cup
Sour Irishman
Mojito
Shots/Bombs
Purple Hooter
Buckeye
Buttery Nipple
Cherry Bombs
Chocolate Covered Pretzel
Dirty Bong Water
Grape Bombs
Gummy Bear
Irish Car Bombs
Jager Bombs
Jolly Rancher
Lemon Drop
Liquid Marijuana
Little Beer
Mini Guiness
Oatmeal Cookie
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Starry Night
White Gummy Bear
Russian Fruit Basket
Antifreeze
Lucky Charms Shot
Green Tea Shot
Cinnaon Toast Crunch
Washington Apple
Featured Drinks
Fall Cocktails
Winter Cocktails
Peppermint Martini
Leon's Punch
House Sangria
Black Cherry Mojito
Winter White Cosmopolitan
Black Razz Mule
Apricot Margarita
Cinnamon Apple Pie
Cold Brew White Russian
New Year Sparkler
Turtle Old Fashioned
French75
Strawberry Mule
Cupid Martini
Coconut Straw Mojito
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Local BBQ and Craft Beer. Great patio for outdoor seating! Leon's Garage brings you back to what matters - great beer, great friends and great food. Escape the "busy" and relax. We'll make it a great time! Step back in time where cars were classic and service was golden. At Leon's Garage, the nostalgia is not just the decor. It's holding on to what matters - friends, food and fun. Unwind and enjoy the ride. Leon says so.
326 East 5th St., Marysville, OH 43040