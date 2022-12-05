Restaurant header imageView gallery

Leora Cafe

9346 Civic Center Drive

UTA Building

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Leora's Breakfast Burrito
Cappuccino
Tuna Melt Sandwich

Coffee & Tea

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.50

High caffeine - matcha is made by stone-grinding high quality green tea leaves into a delicate powder. Grassy and sweet in flavor.

Hojicha Latte

$6.50

Low caffeine. Hojicha is made by slowly roasting tightly rolled tea leaves, stems, stalks, or twigs. As a roasted green tea, hojicha has a soothing, almost therapeutic earthy and smoky aroma.

Latte

Latte

$6.00

A caffe latte is one-third espresso and two-thirds steamed milk, topped with a layer of foam

Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$6.25

A caffe latte with French vanilla syrup

Caramel Latte

$6.25

A caffe latte with creamy caramel sauce

Pumpkin Spice Caramel Latte

$6.50

A caramel latte with pumpkin spice syrup

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.25

A caffe latte with pumpkin spice syrup

Masala Chai Latte

Masala Chai Latte

$6.25

Medium caffeine - Organic Masala chai w/ Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Black Tea, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Ginger Root, Organic Cardamom, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Molasses, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Organic Clove.

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.75

Organic Masala chai latte + shot of espresso

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.75

A caffe latte with chocolate sauce

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Organic Crown Point by Sightglass. Raspberry, chocolate, butterscotch.

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso + hot water

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

roughly equal part espresso and milk

Flat White

$4.50

A caffe latte with less milk

Red Eye

$4.50

espresso + drip coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

La Colombe cold brew on tap.

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

La Colombe cold brew on tap with a splash of nitro..

Drip coffee

$4.00

Organic Toketee blend by Sightglass . Apricot, cacao nib, caramel.

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Organic Hot Teas

$4.00

by Rishi Tea & Botanicals

Soft Drinks

Nutella Banana Smoothie

$9.00

Nutella, banana, almond milk, roasted oats

Blueberry Smoothie

$9.00

Blueberry, almond butter, almond milk

Mango Smoothie

$9.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

$6.00Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Black Iced Tea

$4.50

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$4.50

Green Iced Tea

$4.50
House Yuzu Lemonade

House Yuzu Lemonade

$4.50

Glass Milk

$3.00

All Day Menu

Broccoli Soup - BOWL - gf, vg

$8.00

Broccoli Soup - CUP - gf, vg

$5.00

Avocado Tartine

$6.25

avocado, cucumber, radish, parsley and lemon juice on rye bread

Egg In A Hole

$10.00

fried egg, tomato, avocado, arugula on brioche

Fresh Fruit Cup - gf, vg

$5.50

Greek Omelette

$12.00

three eggs, tomato, feta, spinach, red onions, tzatziki sauce - served w/ wild arugula salad and toast

Healthy Tartine

$5.00

almond butter, berries, banana, honey on rye

Leora Yogurt Parfait - gf

$6.50

unsweetened organic greek yogurt, gluten-free granola, farmers' market berries (contains nuts) - gf

Oatmeal & Berries - gf, vg

$7.50

organic steel-cut oatmeal, farmers' market berries, amber honey

Quiche - Ham & Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

ham and gruyere cheese quiche, served warm w/ arugula salad, lemon juice & salt

Quiche - Kale & Ricotta

$8.00

vegetarian kale and ricotta cheese quiche, served warm w/ arugula salad, lemon juice & salt

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$7.50

cured salmon, whipped cream cheese, cherry tomato, dill, lemon on rye toast

COMBO - Soup +

$10.00

cup of Leora's soup + half of any sandwiches

Burrito & Sandwiches

Leora's Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

three scrambled eggs, bacon, aged cheddar, avocado, flour tortilla - side of tomatillo salsa

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

scrambled eggs, cheddar, crispy bacon, arugula, sriracha mayo

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$14.00

albacore tuna salad, cheddar - served pressed & hot

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

chicken salad w/ celery, mayo onions, served with avocado, bacon, lettuce & tomato

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

served pressed & hot

Turkey & Brie Sandwich

$14.00

turkey, brie cheese, butter, arugula

Ham & Comte Sandwich

$14.00

ham, comte cheese, dijon, butter, cornichon - a classic!

Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich

$16.00

San Daniele prosciutto, heirloom tomato, stracciatella, pesto

Caprese Sandwich (vegetarian)

$12.00

Mozzarella, Heirloom Tomatoes, Pesto, Arugula, Olive Oil, Balsamic Vinegar

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$10.00

ham & comte cheese in a butter croissant, served hot

Pastries & Desserts

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Choco Chip Cookie Sea Salt

$4.00

Dark chocolate chip & sea salt cookie

Leora's Valrhona Chocolate Chip & Pecan Cookie

$4.00

Butter Croissant

$4.50

Nutella Croissant

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Nutella Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Walnut Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Poppy Seed Bread

$5.00

Small Leora Choco Pecan Cookies

$3.50

Challah

$10.00Out of stock

Salads

available daily from 11 am

Arugula Salad

$7.00

wild arugula salad w/ lemon juice, olive oil & salt

Classic Caesar Salad

$14.00

chopped romaine, parmigiana, croutons, Leora's Caesar dressing

Greek Salad - gf

$14.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, feta, red onions - gluten-free

Sides

Side Almond Butter

$2.00

Side Arugula Salad

$4.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side One Egg

$2.50

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Chicken Salad

$5.00

Side Gluten-free Toast

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Ham

$5.00

Side Mixed Berries

$6.00

Side Nutella

$2.00

Side Peanut Butter

$2.00

Side Prosciutto

$7.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Tuna Salad

$5.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Beverages Grab & Go

Better Booch - Citrus Sunrise - 16oz

Better Booch - Citrus Sunrise - 16oz

$5.00
Better Booch - Ginger Boost - 16oz

Better Booch - Ginger Boost - 16oz

$5.00
Better Booch - Ginger Mate - 16oz

Better Booch - Ginger Mate - 16oz

$5.00
Better Booch - Morning Glory - 16oz

Better Booch - Morning Glory - 16oz

$5.00
Boylan - Sugar Cane Cola - 12oz

Boylan - Sugar Cane Cola - 12oz

$3.25

Boyland - Root Beer

$3.25
Bundaberg - Ginger Beer - 375ml

Bundaberg - Ginger Beer - 375ml

$4.50
De La Calle - Pineapple Spice - 12oz

De La Calle - Pineapple Spice - 12oz

$3.50
Goldthread - Hawaiian Ginger - 12oz

Goldthread - Hawaiian Ginger - 12oz

$5.75
Goldthread - Mint Condition - 12oz

Goldthread - Mint Condition - 12oz

$5.75
Harvest - Coconut Water - 16oz

Harvest - Coconut Water - 16oz

$5.50

Health Ade - Citrus Immune Boost

$5.00
Health Ade - Berry/ Lemonade - 16oz

Health Ade - Berry/ Lemonade - 16oz

$5.00
Health Ade - Ginger/ Lemon - 16oz

Health Ade - Ginger/ Lemon - 16oz

$5.00
Health Ade - Pink Lady Apple - 16oz

Health Ade - Pink Lady Apple - 16oz

$5.00
Just Water - 500ml

Just Water - 500ml

$3.50
Kif - Guava

Kif - Guava

$6.50
Kif - Tangerine Lime

Kif - Tangerine Lime

$6.50
Kollo - Black Tea

Kollo - Black Tea

$6.00
Kollo - Green Tea

Kollo - Green Tea

$6.00Out of stock
Kollo - Oolong Tea

Kollo - Oolong Tea

$6.00
La Colombe - Double Latte

La Colombe - Double Latte

$4.50

La Colombe - Hazelnut Latte

$4.50
La Colombe - Oat Vanilla Latte

La Colombe - Oat Vanilla Latte

$4.50

La Colombe - Pumpkin Latte

$4.50
Little West - The Clover - 12oz

Little West - The Clover - 12oz

$8.00
Mountain Valley Sparkling

Mountain Valley Sparkling

$3.50
Mountain Valley Spring Water

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$3.00
Olipop - Ginger/ Lemon - 12oz

Olipop - Ginger/ Lemon - 12oz

$3.50
Olipop - Root Beer - 12oz

Olipop - Root Beer - 12oz

$3.50
Olipop - Straw/ Vanilla - 12oz

Olipop - Straw/ Vanilla - 12oz

$3.50
Olipop - Vintage Cola - 12oz

Olipop - Vintage Cola - 12oz

$3.50
Pressed Juice - Elderberry Vit. C - 12oz

Pressed Juice - Elderberry Vit. C - 12oz

$8.00
Pressed Juice - Greens - 12oz

Pressed Juice - Greens - 12oz

$8.00
Pressed Juice - Straw Basil Lemonade - 12oz

Pressed Juice - Straw Basil Lemonade - 12oz

$8.00
Pressed Shot - Renewal - 2oz

Pressed Shot - Renewal - 2oz

$3.75
Pressed Shot - Vitality - 2oz

Pressed Shot - Vitality - 2oz

$3.75
Pressed Shot - Wellness - 2oz

Pressed Shot - Wellness - 2oz

$3.75Out of stock
Pressed Smoothie - Avocado - 12oz

Pressed Smoothie - Avocado - 12oz

$8.00
Pressed Smoothie - Straw/ Mango - 12oz

Pressed Smoothie - Straw/ Mango - 12oz

$8.00
Rishi - Black Lemon - 12oz

Rishi - Black Lemon - 12oz

$3.75
Rishi - Grapefruit - 12oz

Rishi - Grapefruit - 12oz

$3.75
Rishi - Schisandra - 12oz

Rishi - Schisandra - 12oz

$3.75
Sanzo - Calamansi - 12oz

Sanzo - Calamansi - 12oz

$3.00
Sanzo - Yuzu - 12oz

Sanzo - Yuzu - 12oz

$3.00
Something... - Cucumber - 12oz

Something... - Cucumber - 12oz

$3.50
Something... - Hibiscus - 12oz

Something... - Hibiscus - 12oz

$3.50
Something... - Yuzu - 12oz

Something... - Yuzu - 12oz

$3.50
Spindrift - Grapefruit - 16oz

Spindrift - Grapefruit - 16oz

$4.00
Spindrift - Rasp/ Lime - 16oz

Spindrift - Rasp/ Lime - 16oz

$4.00

Topo Chico - Sparkling Water

$3.50

United Sodas - Cherry Pop

$4.00

United Sodas - Extra Peach

$4.00

United Sodas - Orange Nectarine

$4.00

United Sodas - Pear Elderflower

$4.00

United Sodas - Strawberry Basil

$4.00
Vybes - Blueberry/ Mint

Vybes - Blueberry/ Mint

$6.50
Vybes - Ginger Lemonade

Vybes - Ginger Lemonade

$6.50
Vybes - Peach/ Ginger

Vybes - Peach/ Ginger

$6.50
Vybes - Straw/ Lavender

Vybes - Straw/ Lavender

$6.50
Vybes - Watermelon/ Lime

Vybes - Watermelon/ Lime

$6.50

Snacks Grab & Go

Asystem - Productivity

$5.00
Beauty - Beef Broth

Beauty - Beef Broth

$8.00
Beauty - Chicken Broth

Beauty - Chicken Broth

$8.00
Beauty - Mushroom Broth

Beauty - Mushroom Broth

$8.50
Bites of Luv - Oatmeal Raisin

Bites of Luv - Oatmeal Raisin

$3.75
Bread Lounge - Espresso Brownie

Bread Lounge - Espresso Brownie

$5.00
Bread Lounge -Granola Bar

Bread Lounge -Granola Bar

$5.00

Deluscious - Cinnamon Brulee Gf Vegan

$5.00Out of stock

Deluscious - Oreo Gf Vg Brownie

$6.00

Deluscious - Peanut Butter Gf Vegan

$5.00

Deluscious - Vg/ Gf Choco Chip

$5.00

Dirty Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$3.00
Gem Calm Essentials - Banana Cinnamon

Gem Calm Essentials - Banana Cinnamon

$3.00
Gem Daily Essentials - Lemon Raspberry

Gem Daily Essentials - Lemon Raspberry

$3.00

Glonuts - Matcha

$7.50

Glonuts - Powdered

$7.50

Glonuts - Snickerdoodle

$7.50

Kate's Bar - Lemon Coconut

$4.50

Kate's Bar - Oatmeal Cranberry Almond

$4.50

Perfect Bar - Choco Peanut

$4.00

Perfect Bar - Peanut Butter

$4.00

Pocket Latte - Coffee Nuts

$3.00
Pocket Latte - Dark Roast

Pocket Latte - Dark Roast

$3.00Out of stock
Pocket Latte - Hazelnut

Pocket Latte - Hazelnut

$3.00
Pocket Latte - Lavender Vanilla

Pocket Latte - Lavender Vanilla

$3.00
Pocket Latte - Oat Milk Mocha

Pocket Latte - Oat Milk Mocha

$3.00

Rusty's Chips - Chili/ Lime

$4.00

Rusty's Chips - Sea Salt

$4.00
Super Pop - Almond Choco

Super Pop - Almond Choco

$4.00
Super Pop - Churro

Super Pop - Churro

$4.00

Tate's - Choco Chip

$2.50

Thunderbird Bar - Chocolate Almond

$4.75

Thunderbird Bar - Hazelnut Coffee

$4.75

Torres - Black Truffle

$4.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:45 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:45 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9346 Civic Center Drive, UTA Building, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Directions

