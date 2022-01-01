Leo's Bar 1119 Candelaria Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1119 Candelaria Rd, Albuquerque, NM 87107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Garcia’s Kitchen - 4th Street - 4917 4th Street NW
No Reviews
4917 4th Street NW Albuquerque, NM 87107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Albuquerque
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
Casa Taco - Coors Boulevard NW
4.6 • 2,316
111 Coors Boulevard NW E-11 Albuquerque, NM 87121
View restaurant
More near Albuquerque