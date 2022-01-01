Restaurant header imageView gallery

Leo's Bar 1119 Candelaria Rd

review star

No reviews yet

1119 Candelaria Rd

Albuquerque, NM 87107

Cocktails

57 Chevy

$6.00

Adios

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Around the World

$7.00

Arracador

$11.00

Arracador Especial

$15.00

Baby Mango Shot (2)

$6.00

Bloody Maria

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Blow Job

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Blue Margarita

$6.00

Cantarito

$7.00

Cape Code

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

Conjimento

$6.00

Corona Sunrise

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Duck Fard

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Grean Tea Drink

$6.00

Grean Tea Shot

$6.00

Hoochie Mama

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Leo’s Loko

$20.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Long Island

$7.00

Malibu Sunrise

$6.00

Mangoñeada

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Mexican Candy

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Drink

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$6.00

Piña Colada

$6.00

Purple Kool-Aid

$6.00

Scooby Snack

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sex On the Beach

$6.00

Slippery Nipple

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tokyo Tea

$7.00

Trash Can

$7.00

Vampiro

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Mojito

$12.00

Gin

Crystal Palace Gin

$4.00

Barton

$5.00

Bombay

$6.00

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL Bombay

$12.00

DBL Barton

$10.00

DBL New Amsterdam

$10.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Baileys Original

$5.00

Black Irish Irish Cream

$5.00

Blue Curaçao

$4.00

Campari

$4.00

Carolans Irish cream

$5.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$8.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$5.00

Don Pedro Brandy

$6.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Goldschlager

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Licor 43

$5.00

Louis XIII

$300.00

Melon

$4.00

Pama Liqueur

$5.00

Paul Mason Brandy

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Presidente Brandy

$6.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$11.00

Remy Martin XO

$20.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Sour Apple

$4.00

Southern Comfort 100 proof

$5.00

Southern Comfort Caramel

$5.00

Southern Comfort Pepper

$5.00

Well Amaretto

$5.00

Villon

$15.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

DBL Baileys Original

$10.00

DBL Campari

$8.00

DBL Melon

$8.00

DBL Blue Curaçao

$8.00

DBL Peppermint Schnapps

$8.00

DBL Frangelico

$10.00

DBL Sour Apple

$8.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$10.00

DBL Carolans Irish cream

$10.00

DBL Jagermeister

$10.00

DBL Kahlua

$10.00

DBL Courvoisier VSOP

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$10.00

DBL Don Pedro Brandy

$12.00

DBL Goldschlager

$10.00

DBL Hennessy

$22.00

DBL Licor 43

$10.00

DBL Louis XIII

$600.00

DBL Pama Liqueur

$10.00

DBL Paul Mason Brandy

$10.00

DBL Presidente Brandy

$12.00

DBL Remy Martin VSOP

$22.00

DBL Remy Martin XO

$40.00

DBL Rumchata

$10.00

DBL Southern Comfort 100 proof

$10.00

DBL Southern Comfort Caramel

$10.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Appleton Estate

$5.00

Bacardi Gold

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Bacardi Superior

$5.00

Bumbu xo

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Captain Morgan Tropical Mojito

$5.00

Cockspur

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Mount Gay

$5.00

Parrot Bay

$5.00

Rose’s Mojito

$5.00

Ron Rio Rum

$4.00

Calypso Silver Rum

$4.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Bacardi Gold

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Superior

$10.00

DBL Appleton Estate

$10.00

DBL Bumbu xo

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan Tropical Mojito

$10.00

DBL Cockspur

$10.00

DBL Malibu

$10.00

DBL Mount Gay

$10.00

DBL Rose’s Mojito

$10.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Apple Brandy

$5.00

Buchanan's 12 yr

$11.00

Buchanan's Red Seal

$30.00

Chivas Regal 12 Yr

$7.00

Dewars

$5.00

Jim Beam Glass Case

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Johnnie Walker White Walker

$5.00

Maker's Mark

$5.00

Ten High

$5.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

Weller Special Reserve

$6.00

DBL Well Scotch

$8.00

DBL Chivas Regal 12 Yr

$12.00

DBL Buchanan's 12 yr

$22.00

DBL Dewars

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam Glass Case

$18.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

DBL Johnnie Walker White Walker

$10.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$10.00

DBL Buchanan's Red Seal

$60.00

DBL Apple Brandy

$10.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$10.00

DBL Weller Special Reserve

$12.00

Tequila

Montezuma Silver

$4.00

Campo Bravo Plata

$5.00

Casa Noble Añejo

$8.00

Casa Noble Reposao

$8.00

Cazadores

$6.00

Claze Azul

$25.00

Corralejo Añejo

$13.00

Corralejo Reposado

$13.00

Corralejo Silver

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio 1942 Primavera

$25.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Real

$25.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$12.00

Dos Lunas

$5.00

Dulce Vida

$5.00

El Jimador

$5.00

Herradura Legend

$25.00

Herradura Reposado

$6.00

Herradura Silver

$6.00

Hornitos Reposado

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Traditional

$7.00

Komos Añejo Cristalino

$8.00

Komos Extra Añejo

$8.00

Komos Reposado Rosa

$8.00

Los Altos Plata

$5.00

Los Altos Repo

$5.00

Patron Citronge

$7.00

Patron Reposado

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron XO Cafe

$7.00

Peligroso Repo

$8.00

Peligroso Silver

$8.00

Roca Patron Añejo

$13.00

Roca Patron Reposado

$13.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$9.00

Tres Generaciones Repo

$9.00

818 Tequila Reposado

$4.00

818 Tequila Blanco

$4.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Claze Azul

$50.00

DBL Patron

$18.00

DBL Roca Patron Reposado

$26.00

DBL Casa Noble Añejo

$16.00

DBL Casa Noble Reposao

$16.00

DBL Cazadores

$12.00

DBL Corralejo Reposado

$26.00

DBL Silver

$26.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$50.00

DBL Don Julio 70

$30.00

DBL Don Julio Real

$50.00

DBL Julio Blanco

$18.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$26.00

DBL Dos Lunas

$10.00

DBL Dulce Vida

$10.00

DBL El Jimador

$10.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$12.00

DBL Herradura Reposado

$12.00

DBL Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Traditional

$14.00

DBL Los Altos Plata

$10.00

DBL Los Altos Repo

$10.00

DBL Patron Citronge

$14.00

DBL Patron XO Cafe

$14.00

DBL Peligroso Repo

$16.00

DBL Peligroso Silver

$16.00

DBL Roca Patron Añejo

$26.00

DBL Silver Coyote

$10.00

DBL Tres Generaciones Plata

$18.00

DBL Tres Generaciones Repo

$18.00

DBL Campo Bravo Plata

$10.00

DBL Corralejo Añejo

$26.00

Vodka

Absolut

$5.00
$5.00

Absolut Raspberry

$5.00

Crystal Head

$8.00

Effen Black Cherry

$5.00

Effen Cucumber

$5.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom

$6.00

New Amsterdam Peach

$5.00

Ocean Organic

$5.00

Pinnacle Cake

$5.00

Pinnacle Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Smirnoff Fruit Punch

$5.00

Smirnoff Green Apple

$5.00

Smirnoff Tamarindo

$5.00

Smirnoff Whipped Cream

$5.00

Teller

$5.00

Three Olives Bubble Gum

$5.00

Three Olives Chocolate

$5.00

Three Olives Grape

$5.00

Titos

$5.00

UV Salty Watermelon

$5.00

Vincent Van Gogh PB&J

$5.00

Vincent Van Gogh Dutch Caramel

$5.00

Yazi Vodka

$5.00

Neft Vodka

$5.00

New Amsterdam Vodka

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Absolut

$10.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$10.00

DBL Absolute Raspberry

$10.00

DBL Ocean Organic

$10.00

DBL Teller

$10.00

DBL Three Olives Bubble Gum

$10.00

DBL Three Olives Chocolate

$10.00

DBL Three Olives Grape

$10.00

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

DBL Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom

$12.00

DBL Pinnacle Cake

$10.00

DBL Pinnacle Cinnamon Roll

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff Tamarindo

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff Fruit Punch

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff Green Apple

$10.00

DBL Smirnoff Whipped Cream

$10.00

DBL Titos

$10.00

DBL UV Salty Watermelon

$10.00

DBL Vincent Van Gogh PB&J

$10.00

DBL Vincent Van Gogh Dutch Caramel

$10.00

DBL Yazi Vodka

$10.00

DBL Crystal Head

$16.00

DBL Effen Black Cherry

$10.00

DBL New Amsterdam Peach

$10.00

Whiskey

(rī) Rey Whiskey

$5.00

8 Ball Chocolate Whiskey

$5.00

Canadia Whiskey

$5.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Crown Royal Apple

$5.00

Crown Royal Peach

$5.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$10.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$5.00

Dire Wolf

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$5.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$5.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Lolkegan

$6.00

Lord Calvert Canadian Whiskey

$6.00

Pendleton Midnight Canadian whiskey

$5.00

Screwball

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Seagrams VO

$5.00

Silver Coyote

$5.00

TX Blended Whiskey

$5.00

Yukon Jack

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Duke

$13.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

DBL (rī) Rey Whiskey

$10.00

DBL 8 Ball Chocolate Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Canadia Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal Vanilla

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal Peach

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$10.00

DBL Crown Royal Reserve

$20.00

DBL Fireball

$10.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$12.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$10.00

DBL TX Blended Whiskey

$10.00

DBL Yukon Jack

$10.00

DBL Jameson

$12.00

DBL Dire Wolf

$10.00

DBL Screwball

$10.00

DBL Lolkegan

$12.00

DBL Lord Calvert Canadian Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Pendleton Midnight Canadian whiskey

$10.00

Bottled Beer

805

$4.00

Bone Chiller

$4.00

Budlight

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Exta

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Dos XX Amber

$5.00

Dos XX Lager

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 00

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico Bottle

$5.00

Real Cherries

$4.00

Shiner Oktoberfest

$5.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Topochico Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Canned Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Budlight Chelada

$4.00

Ciroc Vodka Spritz

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Guinness Draft Stout

$5.00

High Noon

$4.00

Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz

$4.00

Marble Double White

$4.00

Marble Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Pacifico Can

$5.00

Santa Fe 7K

$4.00

Santa Fe Happy Camper IPA

$4.00

Sol Chelada

$5.00

Tecate

$5.00

Truly Seltzer

$4.00

White Claw Seltzer

$4.00

Truly Vodka Seltzer

$4.00

Draft Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Dos XX Lager

$5.00

Flat Tire

$5.00

Marble Cervesa

$5.00

Marble Double White

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Sandia Cidar

$5.00

Santa Fe 7k

$5.00

Stone Buenaveza

$5.00

Santa Fe Social Hour

$5.00

Wine

Red

$8.00

White

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Champagne

$8.00

Water

Bottle Water

$3.00

Soda

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

DR Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Juice

Clamato 1/2 Glass

$3.00

Clamato Full Glass

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Snacks

Chips

$1.00

Gum

$1.00

peanunt

$2.00

Extras

Ice

$1.00

Garnish

$1.00

Bandidos Hideout Restaurant Gift Card

$25.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

Short Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$35.00

2XL + upcharge

$3.00

Friday Door

Friday Cover

$25.00

Saturday Door

Saturday Cover

$15.00

Sunday Cover

Sunday Cover

$25.00

Beer

Beer

$7.00

Drinks

Mix Drink

$12.00

Shot

$12.00

Double

$24.00

Soda

$5.00

Wine

Wine

$8.00
Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1119 Candelaria Rd, Albuquerque, NM 87107

Directions

