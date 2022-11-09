LEO'S CONEY ISLAND CLARKSTON imageView gallery
American

LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - CLARKSTON - CLARKSTON

review star

No reviews yet

6325 SASHABAW ROAD

CLARKSTON, MI 48346

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

MUNCHIES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.89+

Our hot and crispy french fries.

CURLY FRIES

CURLY FRIES

$4.93

With an eye-catching, curly shape and irresistible taste.

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$4.93
WAFFLE FRIES

WAFFLE FRIES

$6.10
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.19
CHEESE NACHOS

CHEESE NACHOS

$5.97

NACHO CHIPS SMOTHERED IN CHEESE SAUCE. COMES WITH A SIDE OF SALSA & SOUR CREAM

CHILI CHEESE NACHOS

CHILI CHEESE NACHOS

$7.27

NACHO CHIPS SMOTHERED IN CHILI & CHEESE SAUCE. COMES WITH A SIDE OF SALSA & SOUR CREAM

NACHO SUPREME

$9.09

With chili, cheese, seasoned ground beef, black olives, tomato, onion, salsa and sour cream.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.97

Warm tortilla filled with grilled green peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.13

Warm tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, green peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

CHEESE STICKS

CHEESE STICKS

$6.75+
JALAPENO POPPERS

JALAPENO POPPERS

$7.01+

Cream cheese stuffed.

POTATO SKINS

POTATO SKINS

$8.57

With bacon, Cheddar cheese and sour cream.

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.57+

Chicken tenderloins served with your choice of dipping sauce.

CHICKEN FINGERS / FRIES

CHICKEN FINGERS / FRIES

$12.34+

Chicken tenderloins served with your choice of dipping sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.22+
CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$10.39+

Crispy Traditional Wings served with your choice of dipping sauce. Order them plain or have them tossed in one of our new specialty sauces.

CHICKEN WINGS WITH FRIES

CHICKEN WINGS WITH FRIES

$14.16+

Crispy Traditional Wings served with your choice of dipping sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS

BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS

$14.81+
CHICKEN NUGGETS (9PCS.)

CHICKEN NUGGETS (9PCS.)

$7.40

9pc Chicken Nuggets. Served with choice of sauce.

HUMMUS APPETIZER

HUMMUS APPETIZER

$8.44

Chick-peas pureed with Tahini sauce, lemon-juice and a hint of fresh garlic. Add a little olive oil and enjoy.

LOADED BAKED POTATO

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$6.47

BIG GAME PARTY PLATTER

$234.00

BIG GAME PLATTER INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING: Should feed about 8-10 people. 20 Pieces - *Cheese sticks *Jalapeno Poppers *Chicken Fingers *Chicken Wings *One Small Greek Party salad ​ *2 bowls of ranch *2 bowl of BBQ sauce *1 bowl of Greek dressing.

SOUPS/SALADS

Choice of a cup or bowl of soup served with a Small Greek Salad.
SOUPS

SOUPS

$4.80+

Our soups are homemade on-site daily.

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$8.18+

With lettuce, tomato, cucumber slices, pepperoncini, Greek olives, beets, chickpeas, feta cheese and Leo's famous Greek dressing

SPINACH GREEK SALAD

$10.78+

Made with Spinach, tomato, cucumbers, pepperoncini, Greek olives, beets, chickpeas, feta cheese, and Leo's Famous Greek Dressing.

VILLAGE SALAD

VILLAGE SALAD

$10.13+

With tomato, cucumber, green pepper, beets, Greek olives, pepperoncini, onions, feta cheese and Leo's famous Greek dressing.

CHICKEN FINGER SALAD

CHICKEN FINGER SALAD

$11.43+

Tomato, cucumber, onion, egg, cheddar cheese topped with chicken fingers.

MICHIGAN SALAD

MICHIGAN SALAD

$10.78+

Spring mix, dry cherries, Mandarin oranges, walnuts, tomato, cucumber, onions, mozzarella cheese and raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

ANTIPASTO SALAD

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$9.48+

Crisp lettuce with hard Salami, Swiss cheese, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, and a hardboiled egg.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.83+

Served with Romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese and traditional Caesar dressing.

CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$11.04+

Crisp lettuce and julienne of ham, cheese, tomato and turkey with hard-boiled egg.

COBB SALAD

$13.38+

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, egg, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese and grilled chicken.

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$9.48+

Crisp lettuce, tomato, cucumber slices, bacon, avocado, croutons and Cheddar cheese.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99+

Crisp lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, red onion and Cheddar cheese.

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$10.78+

Spring mix, hummus, beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, olives, and feta cheese

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$10.65

Crisp lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, loose ground beef and Cheddar cheese.

TOSSED SALAD

TOSSED SALAD

$6.49+

Crisp lettuce, tomato slices and cucumber slices.

TUNA SALAD

TUNA SALAD

$11.43+

Crisp lettuce, white tuna, cucumber, tomato and egg.

TURKEY SALAD

TURKEY SALAD

$10.65+

Lettuce, tomato, turkey slices and hard-boiled egg.

COTTAGE/PEACHES

$6.88

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$7.40

1/3 lb. patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$7.79

1/3 lb. patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

LEO'S HAMBURGER

$8.70

1/2 lb. patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

LEO'S CHEESEBURGER

LEO'S CHEESEBURGER

$9.09

1/2 lb. patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

ALL AMERICAN BURGER

$13.64+

Double 1/3 lb. Or 1/2 lb. patty with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and topped with 1000 island dressing.

DOWNTOWN BURGER

$11.04+

Our burger patty topped with a fried egg, American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$8.70+

Our burger patty topped with Swiss cheese, mushroom, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

GYRO BURGER

$10.00+

Our burger patty topped with gyro meat, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato and tzadziki sauce.

BLEU CHEESE BLT BURGER

$10.00+

Our burger patty topped with bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

PATTY MELT

$8.31

1/3 lb patty on grilled rye with Swiss and American cheese and grilled onions.

GARDEN BURGER

$7.79

Gardenburger brand patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

SALMON BURGER

$8.70

Salmon burger patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

SOUTHWEST BURGER

$8.70+

Our burger patty topped with chili, Cheddar cheese and onions.

TURKEY BURGER

$7.40

Turkey burger patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

SANDWICHES

BLT SANDWICH

$10.28

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted white.

TURKEY SANDWICH

$10.13

Turkey with tomato and lettuce on white toast.

JR. CLUB SANDWICH

$11.22

Enjoy the full flavor of a classic club with fewer carbs.

CLUB SANDWICH

CLUB SANDWICH

$12.78

Classic triple-decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted white.

SUPER CLUB SANDWICH

SUPER CLUB SANDWICH

$14.34

Triple-decker on white toast with ham, bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato and American cheese with mayonnaise.

PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH

$11.99

Thinly sliced sirloin steak with green pepper, grilled onions and Swiss cheese in a hoagie bun.

CHICKEN PHILLY SANDWICH

$11.99
CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

$11.52

Sliced corned beef and Swiss cheese on grilled rye.

GRILLED REUBEN SANDWICH

GRILLED REUBEN SANDWICH

$13.08

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing grilled on rye.

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH

$10.43

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.43

FISH SANDWICH

$11.22

Our hand-dipped cod fillets on a bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with tartar sauce.

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$10.28

An American classic with on grilled white with American cheese.

GRILLED HAM SANDWICH

$10.28

PLAIN GRILLED CHICK BREAST

$8.57

Plain grilled chicken breast.

TUNA MELT

$12.78

Tuna on grilled rye with melted American and Swiss cheese and grilled onions.

TURKEY MELT

$12.78

Turkey on grilled rye with melted American and Swiss cheese and grilled onions.

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$11.84

Tuna fish with lettuce, tomato and pickles on the side.

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$9.35

CINNAMON SWIRL EGG SANDWICH

$10.91

Cinnamon Swirl Bread French toasted with sausage, egg and cheese

WESTERN SANDWICH

$10.28

Egg with ham and green peppers on your choice of toast.

EGG SANDWICH

$10.43

PITAS

CHICKEN FINGER PITA

CHICKEN FINGER PITA

$9.74

Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with choice of sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN FINGER PITA

$10.29

Bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato and chicken fingers dipped in Buffalo sauce.

GRILLED CHICKEN PITA

$9.74

Grilled chicken, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a grilled pita. Served with choice of sauce.

VEGETARIAN PITA

$8.44

With feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, beets and tzadziki sauce.

BLT PITA

$8.57