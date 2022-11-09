LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - DEARBORN - DEARBORN
5575 Greenfield Road
Dearborn, MI 48126
MUNCHIES
FRENCH FRIES
Our hot and crispy french fries.
CURLY FRIES
With an eye-catching, curly shape and irresistible taste.
ONION RINGS
WAFFLE FRIES
SWEET POTATO FRIES
CHEESE NACHOS
NACHO CHIPS SMOTHERED IN CHEESE SAUCE. COMES WITH A SIDE OF SALSA & SOUR CREAM
CHILI CHEESE NACHOS
NACHO CHIPS SMOTHERED IN CHILI & CHEESE SAUCE. COMES WITH A SIDE OF SALSA & SOUR CREAM
NACHO SUPREME
With chili, cheese, seasoned ground beef, black olives, tomato, onion, salsa and sour cream.
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Warm tortilla filled with grilled green peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Warm tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, green peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
CHEESE STICKS
JALAPENO POPPERS
Cream cheese stuffed.
POTATO SKINS
With bacon, Cheddar cheese and sour cream.
CHICKEN FINGERS
Chicken tenderloins served with your choice of dipping sauce.
CHICKEN FINGERS / FRIES
Chicken tenderloins served with your choice of dipping sauce.
BUFFALO CHICKEN FINGERS
CHICKEN WINGS
Crispy Traditional Wings served with your choice of dipping sauce. Order them plain or have them tossed in one of our new specialty sauces.
CHICKEN WINGS WITH FRIES
Crispy Traditional Wings served with your choice of dipping sauce.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS
CHICKEN NUGGETS (9PCS.)
9pc Chicken Nuggets. Served with choice of sauce.
HUMMUS APPETIZER
Chick-peas pureed with Tahini sauce, lemon-juice and a hint of fresh garlic. Add a little olive oil and enjoy.
LOADED BAKED POTATO
BIG GAME PARTY PLATTER
BIG GAME PLATTER INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING: Should feed about 8-10 people. 20 Pieces - *Cheese sticks *Jalapeno Poppers *Chicken Fingers *Chicken Wings *One Small Greek Party salad *2 bowls of ranch *2 bowl of BBQ sauce *1 bowl of Greek dressing.
SOUPS/SALADS
SOUPS
Our soups are homemade on-site daily.
GREEK SALAD
With lettuce, tomato, cucumber slices, pepperoncini, Greek olives, beets, chickpeas, feta cheese and Leo's famous Greek dressing
SPINACH GREEK SALAD
Made with Spinach, tomato, cucumbers, pepperoncini, Greek olives, beets, chickpeas, feta cheese, and Leo's Famous Greek Dressing.
VILLAGE SALAD
With tomato, cucumber, green pepper, beets, Greek olives, pepperoncini, onions, feta cheese and Leo's famous Greek dressing.
CHICKEN FINGER SALAD
Tomato, cucumber, onion, egg, cheddar cheese topped with chicken fingers.
MICHIGAN SALAD
Spring mix, dry cherries, Mandarin oranges, walnuts, tomato, cucumber, onions, mozzarella cheese and raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Crisp lettuce with hard Salami, Swiss cheese, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, and a hardboiled egg.
CAESAR SALAD
Served with Romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese and traditional Caesar dressing.
CHEF SALAD
Crisp lettuce and julienne of ham, cheese, tomato and turkey with hard-boiled egg.
COBB SALAD
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, egg, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese and grilled chicken.
GARDEN SALAD
Crisp lettuce, tomato, cucumber slices, bacon, avocado, croutons and Cheddar cheese.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Crisp lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, red onion and Cheddar cheese.
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Spring mix, hummus, beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, olives, and feta cheese
TACO SALAD
Crisp lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, loose ground beef and Cheddar cheese.
TOSSED SALAD
Crisp lettuce, tomato slices and cucumber slices.
TUNA SALAD
Crisp lettuce, white tuna, cucumber, tomato and egg.
TURKEY SALAD
Lettuce, tomato, turkey slices and hard-boiled egg.
COTTAGE/PEACHES
BURGERS
HAMBURGER
1/3 lb. patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
CHEESEBURGER
1/3 lb. patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
LEO'S HAMBURGER
1/2 lb. patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
LEO'S CHEESEBURGER
1/2 lb. patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
ALL AMERICAN BURGER
Double 1/3 lb. Or 1/2 lb. patty with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and topped with 1000 island dressing.
DOWNTOWN BURGER
Our burger patty topped with a fried egg, American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato.
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
Our burger patty topped with Swiss cheese, mushroom, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
GYRO BURGER
Our burger patty topped with gyro meat, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato and tzadziki sauce.
BLEU CHEESE BLT BURGER
Our burger patty topped with bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato.
PATTY MELT
1/3 lb patty on grilled rye with Swiss and American cheese and grilled onions.
GARDEN BURGER
Gardenburger brand patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
SALMON BURGER
Salmon burger patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
SOUTHWEST BURGER
Our burger patty topped with chili, Cheddar cheese and onions.
TURKEY BURGER
Turkey burger patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
SANDWICHES
BLT SANDWICH
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted white.
TURKEY SANDWICH
Turkey with tomato and lettuce on white toast.
JR. CLUB SANDWICH
Enjoy the full flavor of a classic club with fewer carbs.
CLUB SANDWICH
Classic triple-decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted white.
SUPER CLUB SANDWICH
Triple-decker on white toast with ham, bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato and American cheese with mayonnaise.
PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH
Thinly sliced sirloin steak with green pepper, grilled onions and Swiss cheese in a hoagie bun.
CHICKEN PHILLY SANDWICH
CORNED BEEF SANDWICH
Sliced corned beef and Swiss cheese on grilled rye.
GRILLED REUBEN SANDWICH
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing grilled on rye.
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
FISH SANDWICH
Our hand-dipped cod fillets on a bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with tartar sauce.
GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
An American classic with on grilled white with American cheese.
GRILLED HAM SANDWICH
PLAIN GRILLED CHICK BREAST
Plain grilled chicken breast.
TUNA MELT
Tuna on grilled rye with melted American and Swiss cheese and grilled onions.
TURKEY MELT
Turkey on grilled rye with melted American and Swiss cheese and grilled onions.
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
Tuna fish with lettuce, tomato and pickles on the side.
EGG SALAD SANDWICH
CINNAMON SWIRL EGG SANDWICH
Cinnamon Swirl Bread French toasted with sausage, egg and cheese
WESTERN SANDWICH
Egg with ham and green peppers on your choice of toast.
EGG SANDWICH
PITAS
CHICKEN FINGER PITA
Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with choice of sauce.
BUFFALO CHICKEN FINGER PITA
Bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato and chicken fingers dipped in Buffalo sauce.
GRILLED CHICKEN PITA
Grilled chicken, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a grilled pita. Served with choice of sauce.
VEGETARIAN PITA
With feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, beets and tzadziki sauce.
BLT PITA
Grecian pita with bacon, lettuce and tomato.
EGG SALAD PITA
Egg salad, lettuce and tomato stuffed in a pocket pita.
GRILLED CHEESE PITA
Grilled grecian pita with american cheese.
GRILLED HAM AND CHEESE PITA
Grilled grecian pita with ham and American cheese.
HAMBURGER PITA
Hamburger patty wrapped in grecian pita with lettuce and tomato.
TUNA PITA
Tuna fish, lettuce and tomato stuffed in a pocket pita.
TURKEY PITA
With lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
CONEY SPECIALS
FAVORITES
LEO'S CHICKEN VEGETABLE SPECIAL
A medley of grilled vegetables with chicken served over rice with pita.
VEGETABLE STIR FRY
An oriental blend of grilled vegetables served over rice with pita.
CHICKEN STIR FRY
An oriental blend of grilled vegetables served over rice with pita & chicken.
BEEF STIR FRY
An oriental blend of grilled vegetables served over rice with pita & steak.
FISH & CHIPS
Our own hand-dipped cod fillets served with French fries and coleslaw.
FRIED CHICKEN DINNER
A 4pc fried chicken dinner served with french fries.
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST DINNER
Grilled chicken breast served with rice.
MACARONI AND CHEESE
A classic favorite of macaroni pasta with melted cheese.
SHRIMP IN A BASKET
Fried shrimp served with french fries.
SPAGHETTI W/ MEAT SAUCE
Our homemade meat sauce with spaghetti.
GREEK SPECIALTIES
SPINACH & CHEESE PIE
A traditional Greek favorite of crispy filo dough filled with spinach, onion and feta cheese.
CHICKEN GYRO SANDWICH
GYRO SANDWICH
Gyro meat, tzadziki sauce, tomato and onion wrapped in a grilled pita.
CHICKEN KEBOB
A skewer of grilled onions, green peppers and chicken served with a Grecian pita and Tzadziki sauce.
SAGANAKI "OPA"
Greek Kasseri cheese served over a grilled pita.
MOUSAKA
Baked layers of eggplant and ground beef with Parmesan cheese, egg, milk and seasoning. Served with rice topped with red sauce.
PASTITSIO
Made with layers of macaroni, ground beef, eggs, milk and seasonings. Served with rice topped with red sauce.
SIDES
EXTRA SIDE OF DRESSING
SIDE TZADZIKI 3 oz.
Our own homemade recipe with Greek yogurt, garlic and cucumber.
CUP TZADZIKI
Our own homemade recipe with Greek yogurt, garlic and cucumber.
BOWL TZADZIKI
Our own homemade recipe with Greek yogurt, garlic and cucumber.
SIDE OF FETA 3 oz.
CUP COLESLAW
BOWL COLESLAW
CUP MAC & CHEESE
SIDE OF CHICKEN BREAST PLAIN
SIDE OF GYRO MEAT
SIDE CHILI 3 oz.
SIDE TURKEY GRAVY 3 oz.
CUP TURKEY GRAVY
CUP BEEF GRAVY
SIDE MASH POTATO
MASH POTATO QUART
SIDE HUMMUS NO PITA
SIDE NACHO CHEESE 3 oz.
SIDE PITA
SIDE OF RICE
SIDE MIX VEGETABLES
SIDE OF BROCCOLLI
CUP OF APPLE SAUCE
CUP OF FRUIT
SIDE OF CUCUMBERS
WHOLE BANANA
OMELETTES
PLAIN OMELETTE
Plain Omelette served with Hash Browns and toast. Build Your Own Here.
WESTERN OMELETTE
Made with onion, green pepper, and ham.
SAUSAGE & CHEESE OMELETTE
SPINACH OMELETTE
Made with fresh spinach, onion and tomato.
SPINACH & FETA OMELETTE
Made with spinach, feta cheese, onion and tomato.
CHILI OMELETTE
Topped with our famous chili and onion.
CORNED BEEF & SWISS OMELET
COUNTRY OMELETTE
With sausage and cheese. Topped with country gravy.
FARMERS OMELETTE
With bacon, ham, onions, cheese and the hashbrowns inside.
GREEK FETA OMELETTE
Made with feta cheese, tomato, and onion.
GYRO OMELETTE
Made with gyro meat, tomato, and onion.
KITCHEN SINK OMELETTE
3-MEAT & CHEESE OMELETTE
Made with ham, bacon and sausage with American cheese.
MEXICAN OMELETTE
With cheese, onion, green pepper, tomato and chili.
VEGETARIAN OMELETTE
Onion, tomato, mushroom and green pepper.
HALAL BACON OMELETTE
Made with either Halal Beef/Turkey Bacon
HALAL SAUSAGE OMELETTE
Made with HALAL BEEF SAUSAGE
HALAL MEAT LOVERS OMELETTE
Made with HALAL "ham", BEEF bacon and BEEF sausage with American cheese.
HALAL FARMERS OMELETTE
With BEEF bacon, HALAL "ham", onions, cheese and the hashbrowns inside.
HALAL WESTERN OMELETTE
Made with onion, green pepper, and HALAL "ham".
EGG SPECIALS
2 EGGS ONLY
2 EGGS WITH TOAST
2 EGGS WITH HASHBROWNS
2 EGGS WITH MEAT & HASHBROWNS
3 EGGS WITH 3 MEATS AND HASHBROWNS
2 EGGS/HASH/ 1/2 BISCUIT GRAVY
2 EGGS W/ 2 PANCAKES & MEAT
2 EGGS W/ CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST & MEAT
2 EGGS W/ CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST
2 EGGS W/CORNED BEEF/ HASH
2 EGGS W/FRENCH TOAST
2 EGGS W/ FRENCH TOAST AND MEAT
STEAK AND EGGS
Three eggs any style with hash browns and steak.
SKILLETS
COUNTRY SKILLET
Served with Skillet potatoes, sausage, sausage gravy, and cheese topped with choice of egg style.
FARMERS SKILLET
Served with Skillet potatoes, Bacon, Ham, Onion, and cheese topped with choice of egg style.
GREEK FETA SKILLET
Served with Skillet potatoes, Tomato, Onion, and feta cheese topped with choice of egg style.
GYRO FETA SKILLET
Served with Skillet potatoes, Gyro meat, tomatos, Onion, and feta cheese topped with choice of egg style.
KITCHEN SINK SKILLET
Served with Skillet potatoes, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Onion, Tomato, Green pepper, Mushroom and cheese topped with choice of egg style.
3-MEAT & CHEESE SKILLET
Skillet potatoes, sausage, bacon, ham, and cheese topped with egg choice.
MEXICAN SKILLET
Served with Skillet potatoes, Tomato, Green pepper, Onion, and cheese topped with Chili & choice of egg style.
POPEYE SKILLET
Served with Skillet potatoes, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, and cheese topped with choice of egg style.
SPINACH FETA SKILLET
Skillet potatoes, spinach, feta, tomato, and onions topped with egg choice.
SPINACH SKILLET
Served with Skillet potatoes, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, topped with choice of egg style.
VEGETARIAN SKILLET
Skillet potatoes, tomato, onions, mushrooms, and green pepper topped with egg choice style.
WESTERN SKILLET
Skillet potatoes, onions, green pepper, and ham topped with egg choice style.
HALAL COUNTRY SKILLET
HALAL FARMERS SKILLET
HALAL KITCHEN SINK SKILLET
HALAL MEAT-LOVERS SKILLET
HALAL WESTERN SKILLET
GRIDDLE GREATS
1/2 FRENCH TOAST
FULL FRENCH TOAST
1/2 PANCAKES
FULL PANCAKES
FULL CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES
FULL BLUE BERRY PANCAKES
WAFFLE
FULL ORDER CAPTAIN CRUNCH FRENCH TOAST
COATED IN EGG BATTER AND CAP'N CRUNCH CEREAL
FRIED CHICKEN AND WAFFLE
SERVED WITH THREE EXTRA LARGE JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS ON TOP OF HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK WAFFLE
CINNAMON SWIRL FRENCH TOAST FULL ORDER
BREAKFAST SIDES
HEALTHY ALTERNATIVES
DESSERTS
BEVERAGES
SPECIALITY SAUCES
CUSTOM SHAKES
COOKIES N CREAM
VANILLA SHAKE, DUSTED WITH OREOS, TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM, CHOCOLATE SYRUP, ICECREAM SANDWICH BAR AND OREOS
CEREAL KILLERZ
STRAWBERRY SHAKE, DUSTED WITH FRUITY CEREAL, TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM, STRAWBERRY SYRUP, POP TARTS, TOPPED WITH FRUITY PEBBLES
COSMIC WONDER
CHOCOLATE SHAKE, DUSTED WITH CRUSHED M&M’S, TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM,CHOCOLATE SYRUP, COSMIC BROWNIE SANDWICH, CHOCOLATE SYRUP, AND TOPPED WITH MINI M&M’S
CANDY LAND
VANILLA SHAKE, DUSTED WITH SPRINKLES , TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM, STRAWBERRY SYRUP, ASSORTED CANDIES, AND ONE SCOOP OF SUPERMAN ICE-CREAM
VANILLA SHAKE
CHOCOLATE SHAKE
STRAWBERRY SHAKE
RAMADAN HOT DOG SPECIAL
Providing quality food and service since 1972.
5575 Greenfield Road, Dearborn, MI 48126