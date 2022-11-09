BG picView gallery
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
Greek

LEO'S CONEY ISLAND - DEARBORN - DEARBORN

review star

No reviews yet

5575 Greenfield Road

Dearborn, MI 48126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

MUNCHIES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.89+

Our hot and crispy french fries.

CURLY FRIES

CURLY FRIES

$4.93

With an eye-catching, curly shape and irresistible taste.

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$4.93
WAFFLE FRIES

WAFFLE FRIES

$6.10
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.19
CHEESE NACHOS

CHEESE NACHOS

$5.97

NACHO CHIPS SMOTHERED IN CHEESE SAUCE. COMES WITH A SIDE OF SALSA & SOUR CREAM

CHILI CHEESE NACHOS

CHILI CHEESE NACHOS

$7.27

NACHO CHIPS SMOTHERED IN CHILI & CHEESE SAUCE. COMES WITH A SIDE OF SALSA & SOUR CREAM

NACHO SUPREME

$9.09

With chili, cheese, seasoned ground beef, black olives, tomato, onion, salsa and sour cream.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.97

Warm tortilla filled with grilled green peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.13

Warm tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, green peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

CHEESE STICKS

CHEESE STICKS

$6.75+
JALAPENO POPPERS

JALAPENO POPPERS

$7.01+

Cream cheese stuffed.

POTATO SKINS

POTATO SKINS

$8.57

With bacon, Cheddar cheese and sour cream.

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.57+

Chicken tenderloins served with your choice of dipping sauce.

CHICKEN FINGERS / FRIES

CHICKEN FINGERS / FRIES

$12.34+

Chicken tenderloins served with your choice of dipping sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.22+
CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$10.39+

Crispy Traditional Wings served with your choice of dipping sauce. Order them plain or have them tossed in one of our new specialty sauces.

CHICKEN WINGS WITH FRIES

CHICKEN WINGS WITH FRIES

$14.16+

Crispy Traditional Wings served with your choice of dipping sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS

BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS

$14.81+
CHICKEN NUGGETS (9PCS.)

CHICKEN NUGGETS (9PCS.)

$7.40

9pc Chicken Nuggets. Served with choice of sauce.

HUMMUS APPETIZER

HUMMUS APPETIZER

$8.44

Chick-peas pureed with Tahini sauce, lemon-juice and a hint of fresh garlic. Add a little olive oil and enjoy.

LOADED BAKED POTATO

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$6.47

BIG GAME PARTY PLATTER

$234.00

BIG GAME PLATTER INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING: Should feed about 8-10 people. 20 Pieces - *Cheese sticks *Jalapeno Poppers *Chicken Fingers *Chicken Wings *One Small Greek Party salad ​ *2 bowls of ranch *2 bowl of BBQ sauce *1 bowl of Greek dressing.

SOUPS/SALADS

Choice of a cup or bowl of soup served with a Small Greek Salad.
SOUPS

SOUPS

$4.80+

Our soups are homemade on-site daily.

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$8.18+

With lettuce, tomato, cucumber slices, pepperoncini, Greek olives, beets, chickpeas, feta cheese and Leo's famous Greek dressing

SPINACH GREEK SALAD

$10.78+

Made with Spinach, tomato, cucumbers, pepperoncini, Greek olives, beets, chickpeas, feta cheese, and Leo's Famous Greek Dressing.

VILLAGE SALAD

VILLAGE SALAD

$10.13+

With tomato, cucumber, green pepper, beets, Greek olives, pepperoncini, onions, feta cheese and Leo's famous Greek dressing.

CHICKEN FINGER SALAD

CHICKEN FINGER SALAD

$11.43+

Tomato, cucumber, onion, egg, cheddar cheese topped with chicken fingers.

MICHIGAN SALAD

MICHIGAN SALAD

$10.78+

Spring mix, dry cherries, Mandarin oranges, walnuts, tomato, cucumber, onions, mozzarella cheese and raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

ANTIPASTO SALAD

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$9.48+

Crisp lettuce with hard Salami, Swiss cheese, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, and a hardboiled egg.

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.83+

Served with Romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese and traditional Caesar dressing.

CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$11.04+

Crisp lettuce and julienne of ham, cheese, tomato and turkey with hard-boiled egg.

COBB SALAD

$13.38+

Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, egg, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese and grilled chicken.

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$9.48+

Crisp lettuce, tomato, cucumber slices, bacon, avocado, croutons and Cheddar cheese.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99+

Crisp lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, red onion and Cheddar cheese.

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$10.78+

Spring mix, hummus, beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, olives, and feta cheese

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$10.65

Crisp lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, loose ground beef and Cheddar cheese.

TOSSED SALAD

TOSSED SALAD

$6.49+

Crisp lettuce, tomato slices and cucumber slices.

TUNA SALAD

TUNA SALAD

$11.43+

Crisp lettuce, white tuna, cucumber, tomato and egg.

TURKEY SALAD

TURKEY SALAD

$10.65+

Lettuce, tomato, turkey slices and hard-boiled egg.

COTTAGE/PEACHES

$6.88

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$7.40

1/3 lb. patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$7.79

1/3 lb. patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

LEO'S HAMBURGER

$8.70

1/2 lb. patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

LEO'S CHEESEBURGER

LEO'S CHEESEBURGER

$9.09

1/2 lb. patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

ALL AMERICAN BURGER

$13.64+

Double 1/3 lb. Or 1/2 lb. patty with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and topped with 1000 island dressing.

DOWNTOWN BURGER

$11.04+

Our burger patty topped with a fried egg, American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$8.70+

Our burger patty topped with Swiss cheese, mushroom, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

GYRO BURGER

$10.00+

Our burger patty topped with gyro meat, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato and tzadziki sauce.

BLEU CHEESE BLT BURGER

$10.00+

Our burger patty topped with bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

PATTY MELT

$8.31

1/3 lb patty on grilled rye with Swiss and American cheese and grilled onions.

GARDEN BURGER

$7.79

Gardenburger brand patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

SALMON BURGER

$8.70

Salmon burger patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

SOUTHWEST BURGER

$8.70+

Our burger patty topped with chili, Cheddar cheese and onions.

TURKEY BURGER

$7.40

Turkey burger patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle.

SANDWICHES

BLT SANDWICH

$10.28

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted white.

TURKEY SANDWICH

$10.13

Turkey with tomato and lettuce on white toast.

JR. CLUB SANDWICH

$11.22

Enjoy the full flavor of a classic club with fewer carbs.

CLUB SANDWICH

CLUB SANDWICH

$12.78

Classic triple-decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted white.

SUPER CLUB SANDWICH

SUPER CLUB SANDWICH

$14.34

Triple-decker on white toast with ham, bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato and American cheese with mayonnaise.

PHILLY STEAK SANDWICH

$11.99

Thinly sliced sirloin steak with green pepper, grilled onions and Swiss cheese in a hoagie bun.

CHICKEN PHILLY SANDWICH

$11.99
CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

$11.52

Sliced corned beef and Swiss cheese on grilled rye.

GRILLED REUBEN SANDWICH

GRILLED REUBEN SANDWICH

$13.08

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing grilled on rye.

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SANDWICH

$10.43

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.43

FISH SANDWICH

$11.22

Our hand-dipped cod fillets on a bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with tartar sauce.

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$10.28

An American classic with on grilled white with American cheese.

GRILLED HAM SANDWICH

$10.28

PLAIN GRILLED CHICK BREAST

$8.57

Plain grilled chicken breast.

TUNA MELT

$12.78

Tuna on grilled rye with melted American and Swiss cheese and grilled onions.

TURKEY MELT

$12.78

Turkey on grilled rye with melted American and Swiss cheese and grilled onions.

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$11.84

Tuna fish with lettuce, tomato and pickles on the side.

EGG SALAD SANDWICH

$9.35

CINNAMON SWIRL EGG SANDWICH

$10.91

Cinnamon Swirl Bread French toasted with sausage, egg and cheese

WESTERN SANDWICH

$10.28

Egg with ham and green peppers on your choice of toast.

EGG SANDWICH

$10.43

PITAS

CHICKEN FINGER PITA

CHICKEN FINGER PITA

$9.74

Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with choice of sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN FINGER PITA

$10.29

Bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato and chicken fingers dipped in Buffalo sauce.

GRILLED CHICKEN PITA

$9.74

Grilled chicken, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a grilled pita. Served with choice of sauce.

VEGETARIAN PITA

$8.44

With feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, beets and tzadziki sauce.

BLT PITA

$8.57

Grecian pita with bacon, lettuce and tomato.

EGG SALAD PITA

$10.26

Egg salad, lettuce and tomato stuffed in a pocket pita.

GRILLED CHEESE PITA

$5.45

Grilled grecian pita with american cheese.

GRILLED HAM AND CHEESE PITA

$8.57

Grilled grecian pita with ham and American cheese.

HAMBURGER PITA

$7.40

Hamburger patty wrapped in grecian pita with lettuce and tomato.

TUNA PITA

$12.99

Tuna fish, lettuce and tomato stuffed in a pocket pita.

TURKEY PITA

$9.09

With lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.

CONEY SPECIALS

CONEY ISLAND

CONEY ISLAND

$3.50
PLAIN HOT DOG

PLAIN HOT DOG

$3.11

KOSHER CONEY

$4.28

PLAIN KOSHER HOT DOG

$3.76
CHICAGO DOG

CHICAGO DOG

$3.50
NEW YORK DOG

NEW YORK DOG

$3.50
LOOSE HAMBURGER

LOOSE HAMBURGER

$4.15

SPECIAL CONEY

$4.41

1 CONEY, FRIES & POP

$10.39

2 CONEY FRIES & POP

$12.99

CONEY COMBO

$12.99

LEO'S SUPER CHILI

$9.48

CUP OF CHILI

$5.58

BOWL OF CHILI

$5.71

QUART OF CHILI

$13.77

FAVORITES

LEO'S CHICKEN VEGETABLE SPECIAL

$12.73

A medley of grilled vegetables with chicken served over rice with pita.

VEGETABLE STIR FRY

$10.65

An oriental blend of grilled vegetables served over rice with pita.

CHICKEN STIR FRY

$12.99

An oriental blend of grilled vegetables served over rice with pita & chicken.

BEEF STIR FRY

$12.99

An oriental blend of grilled vegetables served over rice with pita & steak.

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$12.99+

Our own hand-dipped cod fillets served with French fries and coleslaw.

FRIED CHICKEN DINNER

FRIED CHICKEN DINNER

$12.99

A 4pc fried chicken dinner served with french fries.

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST DINNER

$11.69

Grilled chicken breast served with rice.

MACARONI AND CHEESE

MACARONI AND CHEESE

$9.87

A classic favorite of macaroni pasta with melted cheese.

SHRIMP IN A BASKET

SHRIMP IN A BASKET

$10.65

Fried shrimp served with french fries.

SPAGHETTI W/ MEAT SAUCE

$11.69

Our homemade meat sauce with spaghetti.

GREEK SPECIALTIES

SPINACH & CHEESE PIE

SPINACH & CHEESE PIE

$9.48

A traditional Greek favorite of crispy filo dough filled with spinach, onion and feta cheese.

CHICKEN GYRO SANDWICH

$9.48
GYRO SANDWICH

GYRO SANDWICH

$9.48

Gyro meat, tzadziki sauce, tomato and onion wrapped in a grilled pita.

CHICKEN KEBOB

CHICKEN KEBOB

$7.49

A skewer of grilled onions, green peppers and chicken served with a Grecian pita and Tzadziki sauce.

SAGANAKI "OPA"

SAGANAKI "OPA"

$6.49

Greek Kasseri cheese served over a grilled pita.

MOUSAKA

MOUSAKA

$9.79

Baked layers of eggplant and ground beef with Parmesan cheese, egg, milk and seasoning. Served with rice topped with red sauce.

PASTITSIO

PASTITSIO

$9.79

Made with layers of macaroni, ground beef, eggs, milk and seasonings. Served with rice topped with red sauce.

SIDES

EXTRA SIDE OF DRESSING

$0.75

SIDE TZADZIKI 3 oz.

$0.99

Our own homemade recipe with Greek yogurt, garlic and cucumber.

CUP TZADZIKI

$2.59

Our own homemade recipe with Greek yogurt, garlic and cucumber.

BOWL TZADZIKI

$3.19

Our own homemade recipe with Greek yogurt, garlic and cucumber.

SIDE OF FETA 3 oz.

$1.30

CUP COLESLAW

$2.59

BOWL COLESLAW

$3.09

CUP MAC & CHEESE

$3.79

SIDE OF CHICKEN BREAST PLAIN

$5.49

SIDE OF GYRO MEAT

$5.49

SIDE CHILI 3 oz.

$0.99

SIDE TURKEY GRAVY 3 oz.

$0.99

CUP TURKEY GRAVY

$1.99

CUP BEEF GRAVY

$1.99

SIDE MASH POTATO

$2.99

MASH POTATO QUART

$6.99

SIDE HUMMUS NO PITA

$2.59

SIDE NACHO CHEESE 3 oz.

$0.60

SIDE PITA

$1.29

SIDE OF RICE

$2.99

SIDE MIX VEGETABLES

$2.99

SIDE OF BROCCOLLI

$2.99

CUP OF APPLE SAUCE

$2.99

CUP OF FRUIT

$2.99

SIDE OF CUCUMBERS

$0.50

WHOLE BANANA

$2.00

OMELETTES

PLAIN OMELETTE

$7.09

Plain Omelette served with Hash Browns and toast. Build Your Own Here.

WESTERN OMELETTE

WESTERN OMELETTE

$8.99

Made with onion, green pepper, and ham.

SAUSAGE & CHEESE OMELETTE

$9.49
SPINACH OMELETTE

SPINACH OMELETTE

$8.99

Made with fresh spinach, onion and tomato.

SPINACH & FETA OMELETTE

SPINACH & FETA OMELETTE

$9.99

Made with spinach, feta cheese, onion and tomato.

CHILI OMELETTE

$8.99

Topped with our famous chili and onion.

CORNED BEEF & SWISS OMELET

$9.99

COUNTRY OMELETTE

$9.99

With sausage and cheese. Topped with country gravy.

FARMERS OMELETTE

$9.99

With bacon, ham, onions, cheese and the hashbrowns inside.

GREEK FETA OMELETTE

$8.99

Made with feta cheese, tomato, and onion.

GYRO OMELETTE

$8.99

Made with gyro meat, tomato, and onion.

KITCHEN SINK OMELETTE

$14.49

3-MEAT & CHEESE OMELETTE

$10.49

Made with ham, bacon and sausage with American cheese.

MEXICAN OMELETTE

$8.99

With cheese, onion, green pepper, tomato and chili.

VEGETARIAN OMELETTE

$8.99

Onion, tomato, mushroom and green pepper.

HALAL BACON OMELETTE

$14.99

Made with either Halal Beef/Turkey Bacon

HALAL SAUSAGE OMELETTE

$14.99

Made with HALAL BEEF SAUSAGE

HALAL MEAT LOVERS OMELETTE

$15.49

Made with HALAL "ham", BEEF bacon and BEEF sausage with American cheese.

HALAL FARMERS OMELETTE

$14.99

With BEEF bacon, HALAL "ham", onions, cheese and the hashbrowns inside.

HALAL WESTERN OMELETTE

$14.49

Made with onion, green pepper, and HALAL "ham".

EGG SPECIALS

2 EGGS ONLY

$3.99

2 EGGS WITH TOAST

$5.69

2 EGGS WITH HASHBROWNS

$6.69
2 EGGS WITH MEAT & HASHBROWNS

2 EGGS WITH MEAT & HASHBROWNS

$9.19

3 EGGS WITH 3 MEATS AND HASHBROWNS

$9.99

2 EGGS/HASH/ 1/2 BISCUIT GRAVY

$8.19

2 EGGS W/ 2 PANCAKES & MEAT

$9.49

2 EGGS W/ CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST & MEAT

$10.99

2 EGGS W/ CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST

$8.49

2 EGGS W/CORNED BEEF/ HASH

$9.19

2 EGGS W/FRENCH TOAST

$6.99

2 EGGS W/ FRENCH TOAST AND MEAT

$9.49

STEAK AND EGGS

$13.49

Three eggs any style with hash browns and steak.

SKILLETS

COUNTRY SKILLET

$10.49

Served with Skillet potatoes, sausage, sausage gravy, and cheese topped with choice of egg style.

FARMERS SKILLET

$9.99

Served with Skillet potatoes, Bacon, Ham, Onion, and cheese topped with choice of egg style.

GREEK FETA SKILLET

$9.99

Served with Skillet potatoes, Tomato, Onion, and feta cheese topped with choice of egg style.

GYRO FETA SKILLET

GYRO FETA SKILLET

$10.49

Served with Skillet potatoes, Gyro meat, tomatos, Onion, and feta cheese topped with choice of egg style.

KITCHEN SINK SKILLET

$14.49

Served with Skillet potatoes, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Onion, Tomato, Green pepper, Mushroom and cheese topped with choice of egg style.

3-MEAT & CHEESE SKILLET

$10.99

Skillet potatoes, sausage, bacon, ham, and cheese topped with egg choice.

MEXICAN SKILLET

$9.99

Served with Skillet potatoes, Tomato, Green pepper, Onion, and cheese topped with Chili & choice of egg style.

POPEYE SKILLET

$9.99

Served with Skillet potatoes, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, and cheese topped with choice of egg style.

SPINACH FETA SKILLET

$10.49

Skillet potatoes, spinach, feta, tomato, and onions topped with egg choice.

SPINACH SKILLET

$8.99

Served with Skillet potatoes, Spinach, Tomato, Onion, topped with choice of egg style.

VEGETARIAN SKILLET

$9.99

Skillet potatoes, tomato, onions, mushrooms, and green pepper topped with egg choice style.

WESTERN SKILLET

$10.49

Skillet potatoes, onions, green pepper, and ham topped with egg choice style.

HALAL COUNTRY SKILLET

$12.99

HALAL FARMERS SKILLET

$12.99

HALAL KITCHEN SINK SKILLET

$16.89

HALAL MEAT-LOVERS SKILLET

$13.64

HALAL WESTERN SKILLET

$12.34

GRIDDLE GREATS

1/2 FRENCH TOAST

1/2 FRENCH TOAST

$7.00
FULL FRENCH TOAST

FULL FRENCH TOAST

$8.30
1/2 PANCAKES

1/2 PANCAKES

$7.00
FULL PANCAKES

FULL PANCAKES

$8.30

FULL CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$9.60

FULL BLUE BERRY PANCAKES

$9.60
WAFFLE

WAFFLE

$9.99

FULL ORDER CAPTAIN CRUNCH FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

COATED IN EGG BATTER AND CAP'N CRUNCH CEREAL

FRIED CHICKEN AND WAFFLE

$13.00

SERVED WITH THREE EXTRA LARGE JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS ON TOP OF HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK WAFFLE

CINNAMON SWIRL FRENCH TOAST FULL ORDER

$9.50

BREAKFAST SIDES

CEREAL

$2.59
BISCUITS AND GRAVY

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

GREEK YOGURT

$6.36
GRITS

GRITS

$4.30

HASH BROWNS

$4.30

CORNBEEF HASH

$5.87

BREAKFAST MEAT

OATMEAL

$4.46

CUP OF SAUSAGE GRAVY

$3.43

SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY

$1.27
HALAL BEEF BACON

HALAL BEEF BACON

$5.99
HALAL SIDE TURKEY BACON

HALAL SIDE TURKEY BACON

$5.99

HALAL HAM (TURKEY ROLL)

$4.99

HEALTHY ALTERNATIVES

HEALTHY BURGER PLATTER

$8.99

TUNA PLATTER

$8.99

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKES

CHEESECAKES

$9.59
CAKES

CAKES

$9.59
CREAM PIE

CREAM PIE

$6.95
PIES

PIES

HOT FUDGE CREAM PUFF

HOT FUDGE CREAM PUFF

$9.31

RICE PUDDING BOWL

$5.87

2 SCOOPS ICE CREAM

$6.07

2 SCOOP SUNDAE

$8.70

BEVERAGES

SOFT DRINK 24oz.

SOFT DRINK 24oz.

$3.76
MILK SHAKE 24oz.

MILK SHAKE 24oz.

$5.45
ROOTBEER FLOAT 24oz.

ROOTBEER FLOAT 24oz.

$5.45
ICED TEA 24oz.

ICED TEA 24oz.

$3.37

COFFEE

$3.37

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.37

HOT TEA

$3.37

JUICE

$3.37

MILK

$3.37
LEMONADE 24oz.

LEMONADE 24oz.

$4.02

ARNOLD PALMER 24oz.

$5.19

SPECIALITY SAUCES

TRADITIONAL BBQ

$1.19+

SWEET RED CHILL

$1.19+

BUFFALO

$1.19+

HONEY BBQ

$1.19+

GARLIC PARM

$1.19+

CAROLINA GOLD BBQ

$1.19+

MANGO HABANERO

$1.19+

TERIYAKI SAUCE

$1.19+

CUSTOM SHAKES

COOKIES N CREAM

COOKIES N CREAM

$8.00Out of stock

VANILLA SHAKE, DUSTED WITH OREOS, TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM, CHOCOLATE SYRUP, ICECREAM SANDWICH BAR AND OREOS

CEREAL KILLERZ

CEREAL KILLERZ

$8.00

STRAWBERRY SHAKE, DUSTED WITH FRUITY CEREAL, TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM, STRAWBERRY SYRUP, POP TARTS, TOPPED WITH FRUITY PEBBLES

COSMIC WONDER

COSMIC WONDER

$8.00

CHOCOLATE SHAKE, DUSTED WITH CRUSHED M&M’S, TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM,CHOCOLATE SYRUP, COSMIC BROWNIE SANDWICH, CHOCOLATE SYRUP, AND TOPPED WITH MINI M&M’S

CANDY LAND

CANDY LAND

$8.00

VANILLA SHAKE, DUSTED WITH SPRINKLES , TOPPED WITH WHIPPED CREAM, STRAWBERRY SYRUP, ASSORTED CANDIES, AND ONE SCOOP OF SUPERMAN ICE-CREAM

VANILLA SHAKE

$6.00

CHOCOLATE SHAKE

$6.00

STRAWBERRY SHAKE

$6.00

RAMADAN HOT DOG SPECIAL

RAMADAN HOT DOG

$1.00

CANNED COKE

$1.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Restaurant info

Providing quality food and service since 1972.

Location

5575 Greenfield Road, Dearborn, MI 48126

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND DEARBORN image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wing Fellas
orange starNo Reviews
5854 Schaefer Rd. Dearborn, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Brome Modern Eatery - Dearborn
orange star4.3 • 946
22062 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Bowl Appetit - 22735 MICHIGAN AVE
orange starNo Reviews
22735 MICHIGAN AVE DEARBORN, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Zo's Good Burger - Garden City
orange starNo Reviews
Inkster Rd Garden City, MI 48135
View restaurantnext
Little Icy’s Luncheonette - 18445 Scarsdale St.
orange starNo Reviews
18445 Scarsdale St. Detroit, MI 48223
View restaurantnext
FOLK
orange starNo Reviews
1701 Trumbull Avenue Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dearborn

Buddy's Dearborn
orange star4.5 • 9,627
22148 Michigan Ave Dearborn Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Noah's Smokehouse - Downtown Dearborn
orange star4.3 • 2,255
940 Monroe St Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Ricky’s Sub Shop
orange star4.5 • 963
6460 greenfield rd Dearborn, MI 48126
View restaurantnext
Brome Modern Eatery - Dearborn
orange star4.3 • 946
22062 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Sheeba Restaurant - West Dearborn
orange star4.4 • 929
22048 Michigan Ave Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn
orange star4.4 • 555
22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100 Dearborn, MI 48124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dearborn
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Garden City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
Detroit
review star
Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)
Wyandotte
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Westland
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston