LEOS CONEY ISLAND ( GRAND BLANC )
6238 s Saginaw rd
Grand blanc, MI 48439
Popular Items
MUNCHIES
FRENCH FRIES
Our hot and crispy french fries.
CURLY FRIES
With an eye-catching, curly shape and irresistible taste.
ONION RINGS
WAFFLE FRIES
SWEET POTATO FRIES
CHEESE NACHOS
NACHO CHIPS SMOTHERED IN CHEESE SAUCE. COMES WITH A SIDE OF SALSA & SOUR CREAM
CHILI CHEESE NACHOS
NACHO CHIPS SMOTHERED IN CHILI & CHEESE SAUCE. COMES WITH A SIDE OF SALSA & SOUR CREAM
NACHO SUPREME
With chili, cheese, seasoned ground beef, black olives, tomato, onion, salsa and sour cream.
CHEESE QUESADILLA
Warm tortilla filled with grilled green peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Warm tortilla filled with grilled Chicken breast, green peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
CHEESE STICKS
JALAPENO POPPERS
Cream cheese stuffed.
POTATO SKINS
With bacon, Cheddar cheese and sour cream.
CHICKEN FINGERS
Chicken tenderloins served with your choice of dipping sauce.
CHICKEN FINGERS / FRIES
Chicken tenderloins served with your choice of dipping sauce.
BUFFALO CHICKEN FINGERS
CHICKEN WINGS
Crispy Traditional Wings served with your choice of dipping sauce. Order them plain or have them tossed in one of our new specialty sauces.
CHICKEN WINGS WITH FRIES
Crispy Traditional Wings served with your choice of dipping sauce.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WINGS
CHICKEN NUGGETS (9PCS.)
9pc Chicken Nuggets. Served with choice of sauce.
HUMMUS APPETIZER
Chick-peas pureed with Tahini sauce, lemon-juice and a hint of fresh garlic. Add a little olive oil and enjoy.
LOADED BAKED POTATO
BIG GAME PARTY PLATTER
BIG GAME PLATTER INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING: Should feed about 8-10 people. 20 Pieces - *Cheese sticks *Jalapeno Poppers *Chicken Fingers *Chicken Wings *One Small Greek Party salad *2 bowls of ranch *2 bowl of BBQ sauce *1 bowl of Greek dressing.
GLUTEN FREE BONELESS WINGS
GLUTEN FREE CHICKEN WINGS
SOUPS/SALADS
SOUPS
Our soups are homemade on-site daily.
GREEK SALAD
With lettuce, tomato, cucumber slices, pepperoncini, Greek olives, beets, chickpeas, feta cheese and Leo's famous Greek dressing
SPINACH GREEK SALAD
Made with Spinach, tomato, cucumbers, pepperoncini, Greek olives, beets, chickpeas, feta cheese, and Leo's Famous Greek Dressing.
VILLAGE SALAD
With tomato, cucumber, green pepper, beets, Greek olives, pepperoncini, onions, feta cheese and Leo's famous Greek dressing.
CHICKEN FINGER SALAD
Tomato, cucumber, onion, egg, cheddar cheese topped with chicken fingers.
MICHIGAN SALAD
Spring mix, dry cherries, Mandarin oranges, walnuts, tomato, cucumber, onions, mozzarella cheese and raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
ANTIPASTO SALAD
Crisp lettuce with hard Salami, Swiss cheese, Ham, Tomato, Cucumber, and a hardboiled egg.
CAESAR SALAD
Served with Romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese and traditional Caesar dressing.
CHEF SALAD
Crisp lettuce and julienne of ham, cheese, tomato and turkey with hard-boiled egg.
COBB SALAD
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, egg, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese and grilled chicken.
GARDEN SALAD
Crisp lettuce, tomato, cucumber slices, bacon, avocado, croutons and Cheddar cheese.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Crisp lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, red onion and Cheddar cheese.
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Spring mix, hummus, beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, olives, and feta cheese
TACO SALAD
Crisp lettuce, tomato, onions, black olives, loose ground beef and Cheddar cheese.
TOSSED SALAD
Crisp lettuce, tomato slices and cucumber slices.
TUNA SALAD
Crisp lettuce, white tuna, cucumber, tomato and egg.
TURKEY SALAD
Lettuce, tomato, turkey slices and hard-boiled egg.
COTTAGE/PEACHES
BURGERS
HAMBURGER
1/3 lb. patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
CHEESEBURGER
1/3 lb. patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
LEO'S HAMBURGER
1/2 lb. patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
LEO'S CHEESEBURGER
1/2 lb. patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
ALL AMERICAN BURGER
Double 1/3 lb. Or 1/2 lb. patty with American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and topped with 1000 island dressing.
DOWNTOWN BURGER
Our burger patty topped with a fried egg, American cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato.
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
Our burger patty topped with Swiss cheese, mushroom, lettuce, tomato and pickle.
GYRO BURGER
Our burger patty topped with gyro meat, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato and tzadziki sauce.
BLEU CHEESE BLT BURGER
Our burger patty topped with bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato.
PATTY MELT
1/3 lb patty on grilled rye with Swiss and American cheese and grilled onions.
GARDEN BURGER
Gardenburger brand patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
SALMON BURGER
Salmon burger patty with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
SOUTHWEST BURGER
Our burger patty topped with chili, Cheddar cheese and onions.
TURKEY BURGER
Turkey burger patty with lettuce, tomato and pickle.