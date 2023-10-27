Leo's Pizza 200 Main St PO Box 79
No reviews yet
200 Main St
PO Box 79
Tatamy, PA 18085
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
PIZZETTES
12"PIZZETTE
Original Italian pizza has fresh mozzarella, basil & garlic
Chopped marinated tomatoes & grilled chicken with Italian spices & fresh mozzarella
Chopped tomateos, bacon & gorgonzola cheese
Ricotta cheese and fresh mozzarella with spinach or broccoli
Grilled eggplant, marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella
14"PIZZETTES
Original Italian pizza has fresh mozzarella, basil & garlic
Chopped marinated tomatoes & grilled chicken with Italian spices & fresh mozzarella
Chopped tomatoes, bacon & gorgonzola cheese
Ricotta cheese and fresh mozzarella with spinach or broccoli
Grilled eggplant, marinated artichokes, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella
PIZZA
12" PERSONAL PIZZAS
Classic cheese or customize your own
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms
Spinach, peppers, broccoli, onion, black olives, mushroom and tomatoes
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, and bacon
Steak, onion, and banana peppers
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Garlic, mozzarella, tomato, and basil (no sauce, no ricotta)
Ricotta and mozzarella
Broccoli, ricotta, and mozzarella
Spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella
Pineapple and ham
14" SMALL PIZZAS
Classic cheese or customize your own
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms
Spinach, peppers, broccoli, onion, black olives, mushroom and tomatoes
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham and bacon
Steak, onion and banana peppers
Bacon, lettuce, tomato
Garlic, mozzarella, tomato and basil ( no sauce, no ricotta)
Ricotta and mozzarella
Broccoli, ricotta, and mozzarella
Spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella
Pineapple and ham
16" LARGE PIZZAS
Classic cheese or customize your own
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms
Spinach, peppers, broccoli, onion, black olives, mushrooms and tomatoes
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham and bacon
Steak, onions and banana peppers
Bacon, lettuce, tomato
Garlic, mozzarella, tomato and basil (no sauce, no ricotta)
Ricotta and mozzarella
Broccoli, ricotta and mozzarella
Spinach, ricotta and mozzarella
Pineapple and ham
18" XL PIZZAS
Classic cheese or customize your own
Pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, olives and mushrooms
Spinach, peppers, broccoli, onion, black olives, mushroom and tomatoes
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham and bacon
Steak, onion and banana peppers
Bacon, lettuce, tomato
Garlic, mozzarella, tomato and basil ( no sauce, no ricotta)
Ricotta and mozzarella
Broccoli, ricotta and mozzarella
Spinach, ricotta and mozzarella
Pineapple and ham
SPECIALTY PIZZAS
SPECIALTY
STROMBOLI
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese
Beef or chicken steak, onions, mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, ham, bacon and mozzarella cheese
Spinach, peppers, broccoli, onion, black olives, mushrooms, tomatoes
ROLLS & GARLIC KNOTS
Garlic, mozzarella cheese parmesan cheese, oregano & parsley
Sausage, peppers, mushrooms, mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
Breaded chicken and mozzarella cheese
Breaded chicken wings mild, hot, BBQ, garlic parmesan
FROM THE KITCHEN
HOT SUBS
Sauce & onions
Sauce, onions & American cheese
Green peppers, sauce, onions, American cheese
Mushrooms, sauce, onions, American cheese
Breaded eggplant in a tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Banana peppers, mushrooms, sauce, onions, American cheese
Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, American cheese
Grilled or fried chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo
Breaded chicken in tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Breaded veal in tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella
COLD SUBS
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, mayo
Lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, oil & vinegar
SIDES
SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, black and green olives, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese with a balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, black olives and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Arugula, tomatoes, and red onions with a balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, black and green olives and American cheese with oil & vinegar on the side
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, pickles, black and green olives, ham, roast beef, turkey and capicola with oil & vinegar on the side
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, black and green olives and provolone cheese with oil & vinegar on the side
SOUPS
APPETIZERS
Mussels tossed with roasted garlic, Italian spices, choice of red or white sauce
Clams tossed with roasted garlic, Italian spices, choice of red or white sauce
Bocconcini mozzarella tossed with basil, olive oil, garlic & roma tomatoes
Calamari rings lightly dusted in flour, fried and served with a side of our hot or mild marinara sauce
Breaded chicken wings mild, hot, BBQ, garlic parmesan
BURGERS
KIDS
DINNERS
BAKED DISHES all baked dishes include bread and salad
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ham, ricotta, mozzarella and spinach served over pasta
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ham, ricotta & mozzarella cheese served over pasta
Breaded eggplant egg-battered in a tomato sauce over pasta
Ricotta & mozzarella cheese baked in a red sauce
PASTA all pasta dinners include bread and salad
With meatballs or sausage
Served in a red or white cream sauce or garlic & oil
Potato pasta with mushrooms & artichokes served in a pink sherry cream sauce with melted mozzarella
Fresh spring vegetables served in a red or white cream sauce
Potato pasta served in a pink sauce with melted mozzarella
Pink cream vodka sauce with ham, onions & peas
Cheese tortellini tossed with ground beef, peas & shallots in a pink cream sauce
SEAFOOD all seafood dinners include bread and salad
Served over pasta.
Mussels in a red or white sauce over pasta.
Clams in a red or white sauce over pasta
Scallops, shrimp, clams, mussels & calamari over pasta
Shrimp with melted mozzarella over pasta
Shrimp sauteed in our vodka sauce over pasta
Traditional scampi sauce over pasta
VEAL all veal dinners include bread and salad
Garlic, lemon, butter, white wine sauce over pasta
Mushrooms & artichokes in a sherry cream sauce topped with mozzarella over pasta
Plumb tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella over pasta
Roasted peppers, melted fresh bocconcini mozzarella over pasta
A mushroom marsala wine sauce over pasta
Peppers & onions in a tomato broth over pasta
CHICKEN all chicken dinners include bread and salad
A garli, lemon, butter, white wine sauce over pasta
Mushrooms & artichokes in a sherry cream sauce topped with mozzarella over pasta
Tomato sauce topped with melted mozzarella over pasta
Roasted peppers, melted fresh bocconcini mozzarella in our sherry sauce over pasta
A marsala wine sauce over pasta
Peppers & onions in a tomato broth over pasta
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
pizza
200 Main St, PO Box 79, Tatamy, PA 18085