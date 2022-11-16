Leo's Bread

A map showing the location of Leo's BreadView gallery
Popular Items

Bagel & Cream Cheese
Egg & Cheese Bagel
Bagel & Lox Sandwich

New! Breakfast Catering Platters (requires 48 hrs min. notice)

Veggie Bagel Platter

Veggie Bagel Platter

$75.00

*Requires 48 hr minimum notice* Perfect for your party! One dozen freshly baked & sliced bagels, plain & scallion cream cheeses, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, capers, greens & lemon. Feeds 10-12

Lox Bagel Platter

Lox Bagel Platter

$115.00

*Requires 48 hr minimum notice* Perfect for your party! One dozen freshly baked & sliced bagels, plain & scallion cream cheeses, 1 lb sliced Nova Lox, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, capers, lemons & dill. Feeds 10-12

Bakery

Butter Croissant

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Pecan Croissant

$4.25

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Seasonal Vegetable Croissant

$4.50

Seasonal Fruit Croissant

$4.25

Polenta Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Cinnamon Sugar Twist

$3.00

Lemon Poppy Cake

$3.25Out of stock

Honey Blueberry Biscuits

$4.00Out of stock

Garlic Parmesan Knot

$3.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Cheddar Twist

$3.00Out of stock

Bread

Sourdough Sandwich Loaf

$7.50

Sourdough Hearth

$8.50

Semolina Sandwich Loaf

$7.50

Sesame Semolina Hearth

$8.50

Day Old Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Party Bread

$10.00

Tomato & Olive Foccacia

$6.00

Roasted Garlic & Honey Focaccia

$6.00Out of stock

Bagels

Single Bagel

$2.25

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$13.50

1/2 Dozen bagels of your choice. If mixed, please specify choices in Special Request.

Dozen Bagels

$27.00

Dozen Bagels. If you choose mixed, please specify the mix in Special Requests.

Cream Cheese

1/2 Pint Plain Cream Cheese

$6.75

1/2 Pint Scallion Cream Cheese

$7.75

1/2 Pint Chicken Salad

$5.00

Bagel Sandwiches

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.25

Bagel & Avocado

$4.25

Bagel & Lox Sandwich

$12.50

with Cream Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Capers & Dill

Veggie Bagel Sandwich : Avocado, Carrots, Herbs, Chili Crunch

$9.50

Bagel & Butter

$2.75

Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.50

Sandwiches

Avocado, Carrot, Chili Sandwich

$9.50

Roasted Peppers, Basil, Mozz

$9.50

Country Ham, Cheddar, Mustard & Greens Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Chips

$1.50

Salami, Ricotta, Arugala

$10.00

B.L.T

$10.00Out of stock

Drinks

Hot Coffee

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.50

Kombucha

$6.50

Still Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Blueberry Italian Soda

$3.50Out of stock

T shirt

T shirt

$20.00

Tote

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
