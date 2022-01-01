Restaurant header imageView gallery

LePage's Seafood & Grille

439 Martine Street

Fall River, MA 02723

Appetizers

Bone-in Wings

$16.00

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Calamari - Sweet Chili

$15.00

Calamari - Traditional

$15.00

Clam Cakes

$8.00+

Crab Rangoon Mozzarella Sticks

$15.00

Fried Clam Belly App

$22.00

Fried Clam Strip App

$14.00

Fried Smelts

$16.00

Lepage's Sampler

$17.00

Littlenecks on the half shell

$2.00

Littlenecks steamed in garlic & oil

$16.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Mussels

$15.00

In a white wine with garlic & olive oil

Oysters

$3.00

Portuguese Steak Poutine

$15.00

Shaved Steak | Portuguese Brown Gravy | Cheese Curds | Fries | Topped with a Fried Egg

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$3.50

Shrimp Mozambique App

$15.00

Steamers

$22.00

Stuffed Quahog

$7.00

Soups

Chowder Bowl

$8.00

Chowder Cup

$5.00

Chowder Quart

$12.00

French Onion Crock

$8.00

Guinness Chili Bowl

$8.00

Guinness Chili Cup

$5.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.50

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Roasted Green Apples | Dried Cranberries | Walnuts | Goat Cheese | Maple Vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$9.50

Side Ceasar

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Land Lovers / Surf & Turf

8oz Filet

$35.00

Bacon Burger

$15.00

Bar Dogs

$8.00

Chef Matt's Meatloaf

$20.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$15.00

Flatbread - Linguica Pepper Onion Chz

$18.00

Flatbread- Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.00

Hamburger

$13.00

Mediterranean Pasta

$22.00

Shaved Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Flatbread - Shrimp Mozambique

$18.00

Surf & Turf w/ Lobster Saute

$55.00

Surf & Turf w/ Scallops

$49.00

Surf & Turf w/ Shrimp

$45.00

Tacos

$17.00

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Mozambique

$16.00

Sauteed chicken with garlic, white wine, beer, crushed red pepper, black olives & spices

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Served over choice of pasta

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$15.00

Seafood

Fried Combo

$30.00

Served with fries, cole slaw & tartar sauce.

Fruits De Mer

$30.00

Clam Boil

$30.00

Clam Roll

$22.00

Clam Strip Roll

$15.00

Clamboil No Clams

$18.00

Fried Clam Plate

$28.00

Fried Clam Strips

$17.00

Neck Boil

$30.00

Baked Scrod

$22.00

Baked Stuffed Scrod

$26.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Fish Only

$14.00

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened Honey Salmon

$24.00

Boiled Lobster

$35.00

Hot Buttered Lobster Roll

$30.00

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Lobster Saute

$35.00

Stuffed Lobster

$40.00

Baked Scallops

$30.00

Fried Scallops

$30.00

Pan Seared

$32.00

Scallop Roll

$24.00

Baked Seafood Platter

$28.00

Fried Seafood Platter

$39.00

Fried Seafood Platter - Strips Only

$30.00

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$25.00

Fried Shrimp

$20.00

Shrimp Mozambique

$20.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Specials

Philly Chz Steak Egg Rolls

$14.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$16.00

Thanksgiving Sandwich

$18.00

Scallops w/ fried Risotto

$32.00

Desserts

Apple Butter Creme Brulee

$6.00

Chocolate Torte (GF)

$7.00Out of stock

Grapenut Pudding

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie

$9.00

Reeses Cheesecake

$7.00

Rice Pudding

$7.00

Rootbeer Float

$4.50

Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$9.00

Strawberry Chzcake

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Sides

ADD TO GO SILVERWARE

Baked Potato

$4.00

BREAD BASKET

$2.00

Butternut

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

EXTRA MAYO

$0.50

EXTRA TARTER

$0.50

Fried Egg

$1.00

Fries

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Gravy

$1.00

Mashed

$3.00

Pickled Beets

$3.00

Rice of Day

$3.00

Roasted

$4.00

Side Drawn Butter

Side Extra Broth

Side Stuffing

$5.00

Sweet Potato FF

$5.00

Vegetable

$3.50

White Rice

$3.50

Apparel

Boil Hoodie

$40.00

Boil Tshirt

$25.00

Pot Hoodie

$40.00

Pot Tshirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

439 Martine Street, Fall River, MA 02723

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

