  • Coral Gables Golf & Country Club Cafe - 997 N Greenway Dr
A map showing the location of Coral Gables Golf & Country Club Cafe 997 N Greenway DrView gallery

Coral Gables Golf & Country Club Cafe 997 N Greenway Dr

review star

No reviews yet

997 N Greenway Dr

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Bakery and Desserts

Croissant

$3.95+

Tarte Aux Fruits

$9.99+

Tarte Au Citron

$9.99+

Profiterole (3)

$9.99

Opera

$9.99

Apple Tarte

$5.25

Dessert of the Day

$9.99

Ice Cream

$6.99

Cream Puff

$2.00

Muffin

$3.75

Macaron

$2.00

Eclair

$7.00

Concord

$12.99+

Bread Pudding

$9.00+

Danish

$3.25

Choco Chip

$3.25

Holiday Cookies

$7.00

Bread Sand

$2.00

Breakfast

Eggs with Croissant & Fresh Fruit

Eggs with Croissant & Fresh Fruit

$14.99+

Regular or whites and includes up to three toppings.

Croque

$18.99+

Comes with baby greens or French fries

Croissant

$3.95+

French Toast with Fresh Fruit

$14.99

Served with fresh fruit

Avo Toast

$12.99

Lunch

Eggs with Croissant & Fresh Fruit

Eggs with Croissant & Fresh Fruit

$14.99+

Regular or whites and includes up to three toppings.

Croque

$18.99+

Comes with baby greens or French fries

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$18.99

Burrata and Tomato Salad

$18.99

Bolognese

$17.99

Soup Du Jour

$6.99

Quiche Du Jour Salad

$13.99

Served with side salad

Cheeseburger & French Fries

$19.00

Steak & French Fries and Homemade Chimichurri Sauce

$25.00

Confit de Canard with White Beans and Chorizo

$28.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

Steak Filet

$32.00

Grilled Salmon w Vegetables

$26.00

Dinner

Croque

$18.99+

Comes with baby greens or French fries

Avocado & Goat Cheese Tartine

$17.99

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$18.99

Burrata and Tomato Salad

$18.99

Bolognese

$17.99

Quiche Du Jour Salad

$13.99

Served with side salad

Soup Du Jour

$6.99

Cheeseburger & French Fries

$19.00

Confit de Canard with White Beans and Chorizo

$28.00

Steak & French Fries and Homemade Chimichurri Sauce

$25.00

Chicken Caesar

$17.00

Sides

Jam & Butter

$1.50

Bacon

$2.99

French Fries

$4.99

Avocado slices

$5.00

Poached egg

$3.00

Vegetable of the Day

$4.95

Fruit Salad

$7.00

Sandwiches

Croque

$18.99+

Comes with baby greens or French fries

Cheeseburger & French Fries

$19.00

Prosciutto Sandwich

$18.00

Vegetarian Sandwich

$18.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Turkey Sandwich

$18.00

Coffee & Tea

Bottled Drinks

$6.00+

Coffee

$3.75+

Tea

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$5.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

997 N Greenway Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Directions

Gallery

