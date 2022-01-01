Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

LeRoux

158 Reviews

$$$

1510 16th St

Denver, CO 80202

Order Again

Accompaniments

Brussels

$9.00

Pomme Frites

$7.00

Potato Chips

$4.00

Potatoes

$6.00

Extra Bread for Bread & Butter

Extra Bread for Burrata

Extra Bread For Mussels

Extra Toast For Mousse

Desserts

Black Forest Cake

$12.00

Eclair

$12.00

Tart

$12.00

Something Sweet

Brioche French Toast

$14.00

Palisade Peach Crepe

$14.00

Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Raspberry Lemon Tart

$10.00

Something Savory

Croque Madame

$15.00

Eggs in Purgatory

$14.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

B L T Avocado Toast

$14.00

French Dip

$19.00

Benedicts

French Country Ham

$15.00

Benedict Acorn Squash

$15.00

Bistro Fare

Bread & Butter

$6.00

Cheese Board

$18.00

Dinner, Lunch, Brunch

Charcuterie

$19.00

Dinner, Lunch, Brunch

Truffled Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Chilled Corn Vichyssoise

$14.00Out of stock

Apple & Pear Salad

$14.00

French Onion Soup

$15.00

Spanish-Style Meatballs

$14.00

Steamed Market Mussels

$19.00

Oysters

Chilled

$15.00

Broiled

$15.00

Sides

1 Egg

$3.00

2 Eggs

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Biscuits

$6.00

Fruit

$6.00

Lyonnaise Potatoes

$6.00

Pomme Frites

$6.00

Ratatouille

$6.00

Sausage

$6.00

Brunch Beverages

Mimosa Single

$9.00

Mimosa Bottomless

$25.00

Mimosa Refill

Bellini Single

$10.00

Bellini Bottomless

$27.00

Bellini Refill

Breakfast in Bed

$12.00

Dreams of Cassis

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Smoking Mary

$12.00

French Press

$8.00

Drip Coffee

$6.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern European Restaurant

Location

1510 16th St, Denver, CO 80202

Directions

