Leroy's Bagels - Highlands 4432 West 29th Avenue
No reviews yet
4432 West 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80212
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Sandwiches
- B.L.A.T. Sandwich$7.95
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and mayonnaise
- Bacon & Veggie Sandwich$8.95
Bacon, cucumber, tomato, sprouts, onion, and plain cream cheese
- Caprese Sandwich$8.95
Prosciutto, tomato, basil, balsamic, and plain cream cheese
- Cuban Sandwich$7.95
Ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard
- Egg & Cheese$5.95
Egg and Cheddar cheese - please make note if you'd like cream cheese added or substituted for melted cheese
- Egg, Meat, & Cheese$6.95
Egg, meat, and Cheddar cheese - please make note if you'd like cream cheese added or substituted for melted cheese
- El Diablo Sandwich$8.50
Turkey, pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, tomato, and lettuce
- Garden Sandwich$7.95
Cucumber, tomato, sprouts, onion, avocado, and plain cream cheese
- Lox Sandwich$9.95
Smoked salmon, capers, onion, tomato, and plain cream cheese
- MYO
- PB&J$4.95
Peanut butter and strawberry jelly - need we say more?
- Poco Loco Sandwich$8.95Out of stock
Chorizo patty, egg & pepperjack cheese with a hashbrown and chipotle mayo.
- Vegan "Egg, Meat, & Cream Cheese"$11.00
Plant based egg, meat, and chive cream cheese on your choice of any bagel
- Bonfire Burrito - Bacon$7.95
- Bonfire Burrito - Bonasaurus (Vegan)$7.95
- Bonfire Burrito - Chorizo$7.95
Bagels With Spread
- Bagel - Topped with Plain Cream Cheese$3.75
- Bagel - Topped with Deluxe Cream Cheese$4.50
- Bagel - Topped with Vegan Cream Cheese$4.75
- Bagel - Topped with Hummus$2.95
- Bagel - Topped with Avocado$3.25
- Bagel - Topped with Butter$2.25
- Bagel - Topped with Peanut Butter$2.25
- Bagel - Topped with Jelly$2.25
- Bagel - Topped with Drizzled Honey$1.95
Snacks & Sweets
- Bagel Chips$4.50
An assortment of bagel flavors - made in house and perfect for dipping
- Boulder Chips - BBQ$2.00
- Boulder Chips - Jalapeno Cheddar$2.00
- Boulder Chips - Malt Vinegar$2.00
- Boulder Chips - Sea Salt$2.00
- Funfetti Cookie$2.75Out of stock
- Monster Cookie$2.75Out of stock
Chocolate Chips, M&M, and Coconut Flakes
- Muffin - Chocolate Chip$4.00
- Pandemic Donut - Regular$3.25Out of stock
- Pandemic Donut - Vegan$4.00Out of stock
- Rice Crispy Treat$3.50Out of stock
Rotating cereals used - always 100% gluten free
- Scone - Apple Cinnamon$3.50Out of stock
- Scone - Blueberry$3.50Out of stock
- Scone - Raspberry White Chocolate$3.50Out of stock
- Hardboiled Egg Packet (2 eggs)$3.50
Drinks
- Big B's Lemonade$5.00
- Bottled Water$2.25
- Coke / Diet Coke$2.75
- Frescos$5.00
- Gatorade$2.50
- Hot Cocoa$1.95+
- Hot Coffee$1.95+
- Hot Tea$1.95+
- La Colombe Ice Coffee$4.50
- Martinelli's Apple Juice$3.00
- Milk - White / Chocolate$2.50
- MOR Kombucha$5.00
- Naked Juice$3.50
- Natalie's - Orange Juice / Strawberry Lemonade$5.50
- San Pellegrino$2.75
- Sweet Tea$3.00Out of stock
- Teakoe$4.00
Bulk
Bagels
- Single Bagel - As Is$1.75
Plain, gluten-free, and rotating flavors are available. Comes uncut and untoasted unless otherwise specified
- Bagel - One Dozen & 1 Plain & One Flavor Cream Cheese$24.00
For cream cheese - you get 1 - 8 oz plain and 1 - 8 oz flavor of your choice
- Bagel-One Dozen & Two Flavored Cream Cheese$24.00
- No Cc Bagels - Half Dozen$9.50
Please write your desired flavors and requirements in the notes section, otherwise we will assort them
- No Cc Bagels - One Dozen$17.00
Please write your desired flavors and requirements in the notes section, otherwise we will assort them
- Need a 24-Hour Notice Gluten-Free Dozen$28.40
GF bulk are made to order and therefore require a 24-hour advance order for any bulk (6 or more)
- Need a 24-Hour Notice Gluten-Free Half Dozen Bagels$15.20
GF bulk are made to order and therefore require a 24-hour advance order for any bulk (6 or more)
Cream Cheese
- 2 oz Bacon, Cheddar, & Chive Cream Cheese$2.00
- 2 oz Blueberry Cream Cheese$2.00
- 2 oz Chive Cream Cheese$2.00
- 2 oz Cucumber & Dill Cream Cheese$2.00
- 2 oz Honey Cream Cheese$2.00
- 2 oz Jalapeño Cream Cheese$2.00
- 2 oz Plain Cream Cheese$2.00
- 2 oz Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese$2.00
- 2 oz Tomato & Basil Cream Cheese$2.00
- 2 oz Vegan Chive Cream Cheese$2.75
- 2 oz Vegan Plain Cream Cheese$2.75
- 2 oz Veggie Cream Cheese$2.00
- 8 oz Bacon, Cheddar, & Chive Cream Cheese$5.50
8 oz
- 8 oz Blueberry Cream Cheese$5.50
8 oz
- 8 oz Chive Cream Cheese$5.50
8 oz
- 8 oz Cucumber & Dill Cream Cheese$5.50
8 oz
- 8 oz Honey Cream Cheese$5.50
8 oz
- 8 oz Jalapeño Cream Cheese$5.50
8 oz
- 8 oz Plain Cream Cheese$4.50
8 oz
- 8 oz Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese$5.50
8 oz
- 8 oz Tomato & Basil Cream Cheese$5.50
8 oz
- 8 oz Vegan Chive Cream Cheese$7.00
8 oz
- 8 oz Vegan Plain Cream Cheese$6.50
8 oz
- 8 oz Veggie Cream Cheese$5.50
8 oz
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4432 West 29th Avenue, Denver, CO 80212