Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Leroy's "Hot Stuff"

review star

No reviews yet

333 US-20

Porter, IN 46304

Popular Items

Burrito Dinner
Garnachas
Taco Dinner

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Brisk Lemon Tea - Can

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper - Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi - Can

$1.50

Diet Sierra Mist - Can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper - Can

$1.50

Gingerale - Can

$1.50

Mug Root Beer - Can

$1.50

Orange Crush - Can

$1.50

Pepsi - Can

$1.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Sierra Mist - Can

$1.50

6 PK Pop Togo

$4.50

Case Pop Togo

$15.00

Coffee

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Coffee - QT

$4.00

Ice Tea - QT

$4.00

Beer

Must be 21+ to order and receive. Contactless delivery unavailable as age must be verified.

Angry Orchard 6PK

$13.98

Bell's Oberon 6pk

$13.47Out of stock

Bell's Two Hearted 6pk

$13.47

Blue Moon 6pk

$14.46

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter 6pk

$11.71

Bud Light 6pk

$8.00

Bud Light Lime 6pk

$10.67

Bud Light Seltzer 6pk

$11.99Out of stock

Budweiser 6pk

$8.00

Bush Light 6pk

$8.00

Coors Light 6pk

$8.00

Coors Light Seltzer 12oz 6pk

Corona 6pk

$13.75

Corona Light 6pk

$13.75Out of stock

Corona Premier 6pk

$13.75Out of stock

Dos Equis Amber 6pk

$13.75

Dos Equis Lager 6pk

$13.75

Elysian Space Dust 6pk

$14.08

Goose Island-312 6pk

$11.65

Guinness Stout 6pk

$13.88

Heineken 6pk

$13.75

High Life 6pk

$8.00

High Life Light 6pk

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA 6pk

$13.98

Lagunitas Little Sumpin Sumpin 6pk

$14.18

Leinie Berryweiss 6pk

$14.20Out of stock

Leinie Summer Shandy 6pk

$14.20

Michelob Ultra 6pk

$9.64

Miller 64 6pk

$8.00

Miller Geniune Draft 6pk

$8.00

Miller Lite 6pk

$8.00

Modelo Especial 6pk

$13.75

Negro Modelo 6pk

$13.75Out of stock

Newcastle 6pk

$13.98

O'doul's 6pk

$8.63

O'doul's Amber 6pk

$8.63

Old Style 6pk

$8.59

PBR 6pk

$8.59

Redd's Apple 6pk

$14.12

Rolling Rock 6pk

$8.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager 6pk

$13.35

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 6pk

$13.98

Smirnoff Ice 6pk

$13.47Out of stock

Smirnoff Razz 6pk

$13.47Out of stock

Smirnoff Triple Black 6pk

$13.47Out of stock

Space Rock 6pk

$11.53

Stella Artois 6pk

$12.07

Stella Artois Cidre 6pk

$12.07

Twisted Tea 6pk

$12.32

White Claw 16oz 6pk

$14.14Out of stock

Woodchuck Amber 6pk

$14.79

Yuengling 6pk

$9.95

Angry Orchard Case

$52.39

Bell's Oberon Can Case

$50.47Out of stock

Bells Two Hearted Can Case

$50.47

Blue Moon Case

$54.17

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter Case

$43.88

Bud Light Case

$29.97

Bud Light Lime Case

$39.96Out of stock

Bud Light Seltzer Can Case

$44.92Out of stock

Budweiser Case

$22.97

Coors Light Case

$29.97

Coors Light Seltzer 12oz can case

$45.97

Corona Case

$51.50

Corona Light Case

$51.50Out of stock

Corona Premier Case

$51.50Out of stock

Dos Equis Ambar Case

$51.50

Dos Equis Lager Case

$51.50

Elysian Space Dust Case

$52.76

Guinness Stout Case

$52.02

Heineken Case

$51.50

High Life Case

$29.97

High Life Light Case

$27.13

Lagunitas IPA Case

$52.39

Lagunitas Little Sumpin Sumpin Case

$53.13

Leinie Summer Shandy Case

$53.21

Michelob Ultra Case

$36.11

Miller 64 Case

$29.97

Miller Genuine Draft Case

$29.97

Miller Lite Case

$29.97

Modelo Especial Case

$51.50

Negro Modelo Case

$51.50Out of stock

O'doul's Amber Case

$32.34

O'doul's Case

$32.34

Old Style Case

$32.19

PBR Case

$32.19

Redd's Apple Case

$52.91

Rolling Rock Case

$29.97

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Case

$52.39

Stella Artois Case

$45.21

Stella Artois Cidre Case

$45.21

Twisted Tea Case

$46.18

White Claw 12z can Case

$44.84

Woodchuck Amber Case

$55.43

Yuengling Case

$35.15

Appetizers

Nacho Supreme

$8.00

Homemade tortilla chips topped with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, choice of meat, and finally some cheddar cheese sauce.

Garnachas

$6.50

Homemade tortilla chips dipped in refried beans and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Quesadillas

$6.00

*Mexican Grilled Cheese* Grilled flour or corn tortilla stuffed with choice of cheese.

Queso Dip

$6.00

White cheese dip with jalapeno and red peppers.

Queso Fundido - Small

$5.00

Mix of melted cheddar and chihuahua cheese, chorizo and pico de gallo. Served in a tortilla bowl and side of tortillas.

Queso Fundido - Large

$8.00

Mix of melted cheddar and chihuahua cheese, chorizo and pico de gallo. Served in a tortilla bowl and side of tortillas.

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$8.50

Jumbo shrimp seasoned and grilled in butter served on a bed of Spanish rice

Pork Rinds

$4.00

Made fresh to order

Breaded Portabella Mushrooms

$6.00

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Guacamole

$8.00

Homemade to order with fresh California avocados and served in a homemade tortilla bowl.

Jumbo Naked Chicken Wings

Jumbo Naked Chicken Wings

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$6.00

Stuffed Jalapeno Peppers

$6.00

Jalapenos sliced in half and fried. Then topped with choice of meat and melted cheese

Soups & Salads

Cup of Homemade Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Homemade Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Homemade Chili

$4.00

Menudo

$10.00

A very generous helping of traditional Mexican tripe soup. Served with onions, limes, crushed red pepper and tortilla

Pozole

$10.00Out of stock

A traditional Mexican soup with pork and hominy corn. Served with onions, limes, crushed red pepper and tortilla

Dinner Salad

$3.00

Chopped iceberg lettuce, with tomato, red onion, and green pepper.

Taco Salad

$6.75

Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, Mexican cheese and choice of meat. Served in a tortilla bowl.

Salad Your Way

$6.00

Start with fresh chopped iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, green pepper, and Mexican cheese. Put it all in a tortilla bowl and top it with your favorite ingredients

Quart of Homemade Soup

$9.00

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mayo (unless indicated otherwise) and a side of french fries.
Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$11.75

Sliced Italian beef on a toasted hoagie roll with grilled onions, green peppers and topped with melted chihuahua cheese.

Steak Sandwich

$12.50

Tender hand cut skirt steak seasoned and served on a hoagie roll.

Leroy's Black Angus Burger

Leroy's Black Angus Burger

$6.00+

100% black Angus burger served on a toasted bun.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$10.00

Fish Sandwich

$7.50

Choice of lake perch, blackened catfish, or white pollack

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Grilled boneless chicken breast

Malibu Chicken

Malibu Chicken

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with Chihuahua cheese and ham

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$7.00+

Nothing beats a classic. Thick-cut, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, fresh sliced tomatoes and mayo. Make it club(triple decker!) and get double bacon.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Choice of bread grilled with American, cheddar, and chiuhuahua cheese.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.00
Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$8.00
Spicy Chicken

Spicy Chicken

$7.50

A La Carte

Taco

Taco

$2.50

Flour, corn, or hard corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and then topped with lettuce, tomato, and Mexican cheese.

Enchilada

Enchilada

$2.75

Corn tortilla rolled with your favorite meat and topped with melted cheese

Tostada

Tostada

$2.75

Flat hard corn tortilla with a spread of refried beans, topped with your favorite meat and then lettuce, tomato and Mexican cheese

Sopes

Sopes

$3.00

Cornmeal dough bowl deep fried and filled with your choice of favorite meat and topped with lettuce, tomato and Mexican cheese.

Burrito

Burrito

$6.50

Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans and your favorite meat then melted cheese on top. garnished with a side of lettuce and tomato.

Tamales

Tamales

$2.25

Cornmeal dough filled with choice of pork or cheese then rolled in a corn husk. Don't forget to remove the husk before you enjoy.

Flautas

$2.75

Corn tortilla rolled with your favorite meat then deep fried.

Dinners

All dinners are served with choice of soup or salad and sides of refried beans and Spanish rice.

Taco Dinner

$8.00

2 Tacos

Enchilada Dinner

$8.00

2 Enchiladas

Tostada Dinner

$8.00

2 Tostada

Sope Dinner

Sope Dinner

$9.00

2 Sopes (Pictured: Saturday Sope Special)

Burrito Dinner

$9.50

1 Burrito

Tamale Dinner

$9.00

3 Tamales

Flauta Dinner

Flauta Dinner

$9.00

3 Flautas

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$11.00

Choose 3 of Tacos, Enchiladas, Tostadas, Sopes, Tamales, or Flautas.

Steak a la Mexicana

Steak a la Mexicana

$14.50

Hand-cut skirt steak sauteed with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with a choice of tortillas.

Shrimp a la Mexicana

$14.50

Shrimp sauteed with fresh vegetables and served over a bed of rice and a choice of tortilas

Fajitas

$14.50

Choose between chicken, steak or shrimp, or mix them up to your liking. Served with a garnish plate of lettuce, tomato, and Mexican cheese, and a choice of tortillas

Carne Asada

$15.50

Juicy skirt steak served with a side of tortillas.

Chicken en Mole

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with our homemade mole sauce and a side of tortillas

Chicken con Queso

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with our Cheese Dip and a side of tortillas

Fish Dinner

Fish Dinner

$11.00

First choose between white pollack, lake perch, and blackened catfish. Then choose between rice and beans or french fries.

Sides

Beer Battered French Fries

$3.50

Spicy Fries

$4.00

House-cut potato deep fried to perfection and sprinkled with our blend of seasoning.

Onion Rings

$5.00

Homemade Tortilla Chips-Small

$1.50

Homemade Tortilla Chips-Large

$3.00

Flour Tortillas

$0.75

Corn Tortillas

$0.75

Nacho Cheese Sauce 2oz

$1.75

Nacho Cheese Sauce Cup

$4.00

Guacamole - 2 oz

$3.00

California Avocado Slices

$3.00

Spanish Rice

$2.25

Refried Beans

$2.25

Desserts

Bunuelos

$2.50

Flour tortillas chips sprinkled with cinnamon sugar

Empenada

$3.00+

Flour tortilla filled with cherry or apple, then deep fried and rolled in cinnamon sugar

Churro

$2.00

Secret Menu/Old Items

Tomato Bread

$5.00

Hoagie roll cut in half, topped with fresh sliced tomatoes and melted Chihuahua cheese

Walking Taco

$3.50

Bean & Chorizo Dip

$5.00

Togo

Salsa Combo

$12.00

You get a large bag of chips, large salsa, large pico, small sour cream, small jalapeno peppers

Cilantro Salsa

$3.00+

Our homemade cilantro salsa. Comes with a bag of chips.

Pico De Gallo

$3.00+

Mexican relish salsa. Chopped tomato, jalapeno, onion, and cilantro. Comes with a bag of chips.

Jalapeno Peppers

$3.00+

Sliced jalapenos with carrots and onions. Comes with a bag of chips.

Sour Cream

$3.00+

Comes with a bag of chips.

Guacamole - Quart

$25.00

Refried Beans - Quart

$8.00

Spanish Rice - Quart

$8.00

Quart Of Queso Dip

$30.00

Extras/Silverware

Sour Cream Cup - 1oz

$0.25

Jalapeno Peppers - 2oz

Salsa - 1oz

Napkins/Silverware

Clothing

T-Shirt

$18.00

Hats

$13.00

Bandanas

$5.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$24.00

Polo Shirt

$28.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Zip-Up Hoodie

$38.00

Fleece Sweatshirts

$36.00

Misc

Shot Glasses

$2.00

Rock Glasses

$3.00

Honey

$10.00+

Cigarettes

Camel Filters

$10.00

Kool Blue

$10.00Out of stock

Marlboro 100s Red

$10.00Out of stock

Marlboro Gold 100s

$10.00Out of stock

Marlboro Menthol

$10.00

Marlboro Menthol Gold

$10.00

Marlboro Menthol Silver

$10.00

Marlboro Red

$10.00

Marlboro Red Label

$10.00

Marlboro Red Soft

$10.00Out of stock

Natural American Spirit Blue

$10.00

Pall Mall Blue

$10.00

Pall Mall Red 100s

$10.00

Salem Silver Box

$10.00

Winston Gold Box

$10.00Out of stock

Kool Blue 100s

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Mexican Restaurant and bar. Featuring live music on the weekend. We have pool and dart leagues throughout the week. Find us out at various festivals with our beer garden or food trailer. We also offer catering of food and alcohol.

Website

Location

333 US-20, Porter, IN 46304

Directions

Gallery
Leroy's "Hot Stuff" image
Leroy's "Hot Stuff" image
Leroy's "Hot Stuff" image
Leroy's "Hot Stuff" image

