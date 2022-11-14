Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Leroy's "Hot Stuff"
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:00 am, 7:00 am - 12:00 am
Mexican Restaurant and bar. Featuring live music on the weekend. We have pool and dart leagues throughout the week. Find us out at various festivals with our beer garden or food trailer. We also offer catering of food and alcohol.
333 US-20, Porter, IN 46304
