Restaurant info

We've brought the legendary Les BBQ and globally acclaimed Oxtails to the heart of Utah, right here in Draper. Dive into authentic, smoked BBQ with our hearty sandwiches, loaded baked potatoes, and signature nachos. And yes, those famed Candy Apple Red Oxtails? Get 'em before they're gone. Texas tradition, Utah spirit – that's us at Les BBQ. Check our social media channels to ensure we aren't sold out before coming through!