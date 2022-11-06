Les Moulins imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Les Moulins

review star

No reviews yet

19575 Biscayne Blvd

Aventura, FL 33180

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Viennoiseries

Croissant

Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95
Cinnamon Danish

Cinnamon Danish

$3.95

Raisin Danish

$3.95
Swiss

Swiss

$4.95
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.95

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.95

Nutella Croissant

$4.95

Cheese Croissant

$3.95

Beignet

$5.50
Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$4.95

Guava cheese croissant

$4.95

Lemon Cake

$4.95

Pistachio croissant

$4.95

Coconut danish

$4.95

Waffle croissant

$4.95

Biscuits

Cookie

Cookie

$3.95

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.95
Palmier

Palmier

$3.95
Brownie

Brownie

$3.50

Bag of Biscuits

$10.95

Muffin

$3.95

Lava Cake

$5.00

Nutella Shortbread

$5.00

nutella sticks

$3.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Croissant

$7.95

Star Matin

$7.95

Lunch

Sandwich Baguette

$11.95

Panini

$9.50

La Fayette Sandwich

$12.95

Chicken sandwich

$10.50

Chesse Ficelle sandwich

$11.95

Delicatessens

Feuilleté

Feuilleté

$9.50

Soup

$4.50+

Salad

$11.95
Chocolates Bonbon

Chocolates Bonbon

$2.95

Chips

$2.75

Cheese straw

$10.00

Chocolate Boxe

$16.00+

Quiches

$9.50

Pastries

Palais royal

Palais royal

$7.95
3 Chocolate mousse

3 Chocolate mousse

$7.95
Millefeuille

Millefeuille

$7.95
Tropezienne

Tropezienne

$7.95
Paris Brest

Paris Brest

$7.95
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.95
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.95
Lemon pie

Lemon pie

$7.95
Eclair

Eclair

$7.95

Large Macaron

$7.95
Macarons

Macarons

$2.95

Macaron box

$23.95+

Pecan pie slice

$6.50

Cake 6 persons

$45.00

Cake 8 persons

$55.00
Liberty pie

Liberty pie

$6.50

Raspberries Macaron

$7.95

Pear and Almond Pie slice

$6.50

Fruit Millefeuille

$8.50

Opera

$7.95

Choco Caramel

$7.95

Chantilly eclair

$7.95

St Honore

$45.00

Red berries pie

$6.50

Bread

La Fayette Baguette

$3.95

Cheese Ficelle

$5.95

Mother's Day Bread

$6.50

Coffee/Tea

American Coffee

$3.25+

Coffee Milk

$3.75+

Espresso

$3.25

Espresso Machhiato

$3.50

Americano

$3.75+

Latte

$4.25+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Mochaccino

$4.50+

Iced coffee

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Tea

$4.75

Milkshake

$8.95

Hot water

$2.00

Coffee bag

$19.95

Hot milk

$3.00

Free coffee 1 year

Coffee thermos

$20.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Beverages

Water

$2.75

Soda

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.25

Coconut Water

$4.50

Body armor

$4.50

Fiji

$4.00

Bai

$4.50

celcius

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Juices

Smoothies

$7.50

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.50

Cold PressedJuice

$8.95

Ginger shot

$3.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

19575 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180

Directions

Gallery
Les Moulins image

Similar restaurants in your area

Icebox Cafe (Hallandale Beach)
orange star4.0 • 131
219 NE 3RD ST HALLANDALE, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee at - Hallandale Beach
orange star4.8 • 12
411 N FEDERAL HWY HALLANDALE BEACH, FL 33009
View restaurantnext
CAO Bakery and Cafe - #10 Hollywood
orange star4.1 • 36
2401 Hollywood Blvd Hollywood, FL 33020
View restaurantnext
La Birra Bar - 14831 Biscayne Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
14831 Biscayne Boulevard Miami, FL 33127
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Hollywood - 2319 N state road 7
orange starNo Reviews
2319 N state road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021
View restaurantnext
7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar - 1130 Normandy Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33141
orange star4.5 • 1,455
1130 Normandy Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33141
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Aventura

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Aventura
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston