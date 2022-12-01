Les Cheneaux Culinary School imageView gallery

The Les Cheneaux Culinary School

259 Reviews

$$

186 S Pickford Ave

Hessel, MI 49745

SMALL PLATES

Corn Bread

$16.00

Halibut Potato Salad

$19.00

House Bread

$7.00

Charred Cabbage

$16.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Melon

$17.00

Field Greens

$14.00

Citrus Salad

$15.00

LARGE PLATES

-------------

Whitefish Sandwhich

$18.00

Bison SmashBurger

$19.00

Chicken Linguini

$29.00

Red Curry

$26.00

Waygu Steak

$48.00

Fall Harvest Dinner

$100.00

DESSERT

Honey Panna Cotta

$14.00

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Vegan Dessert

$11.00

Affogato

$10.00

KIDS

Kids Pb & J

$7.00

Kids Chicken

$7.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

NA Bev

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

AMERICANO

$3.00

LATTE

$5.00

CAPPUCINO

$5.00

DECAF COFFEE

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Pop

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Red Pop

$3.00

Beer

Upper Hand Lager

$4.00

Kalamazoo Stout

$6.00

Two Hearted

$6.00

Yooper Ale

$5.00

Pickaxe Blonde

$6.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Labatts NA

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Merch

Wine Tumbler

$2.50

Takeout Wine Key

$5.00

Donation Tip

Book

$15.00

Catering charge

$4,436.41

Culinary club donation

$500.00

Sticker

$5.00

Tuition

Tuition Deposit

$4,284.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

“Simplicity is the Essence”. Casual Fine Dining focused on New American and Farm-to -Table/Regional Cuisine.

Location

186 S Pickford Ave, Hessel, MI 49745

Les Cheneaux Culinary School image

