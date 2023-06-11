Bayberry Islip, NY

A map showing the location of Bayberry Islip, NYView gallery



Bayberry

Raw Bar

*****************

East Coast Oysters

$38.00+

West Coast Oysters

$46.00+

Little Neck Clams

$18.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Fluke Crudo

$15.00

Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Crab Cocktail

$26.00

Chilled Lobster

$32.00

Grand Plateaux

$150.00

Royal Plateaux

$120.00

Deluxe Plateaux

$55.00

Starters

******************

Parker House Bread

$6.00

Chickpea Fries

$12.00

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Spin Art Dip

$14.00

Duck Tacos

$16.00

Oysters Rock

$18.00

Salmon Tartare

$15.00

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Greens

******************

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Goat Cheese Salad

$18.00

Seafood Salad

$26.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$26.00

Salmon Paillard

$27.00

Handhelds

******************

Bistro Burger

$24.00

French Dip

$28.00

Chicken Club

$17.00

Nashville Chicken

$16.00

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Pasta

******************

Lemon Spag Half

$13.00

Lemon Spag Full

$24.00

Agnolotti Half

$13.00

Agnolotti Full

$24.00

Cacio e Pepe Half

$12.00

Cacio e Pepe Full

$22.00

Sea

*****************

Swordfish

$32.00

Fluke en Croute

$35.00

Scallops

$36.00

Faroe Salmon

$32.00

PEI Mussels

$28.00

Land

******************

Bayberry Chicken

$27.00

Pork Chop Milanese

$30.00

Steak Frites

$34.00

NY Strip

$68.00

Sides

******************

Broccolini

$8.00

Creamed Corn

$8.00

Pommes Frites

$8.00

Parsnip Puree

$8.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Shrimp Risotto

$12.00

Dessert

******************

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Mousse Cake

$12.00

Tres Leches

$12.00

Profiteroles

$12.00

Affogato

$10.00

Ice Cream / Gelato

$8.00

Sorbet

$8.00

Coffee

***********************

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso Single

$5.00

Espresso Double

$7.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Latte

$7.00

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Brunch

******************

Bayberry Benedict

$18.00

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Vegetable Frittata

$17.00

Omelet

$17.00

French Toast

$16.00

Dutch Baby Pancake

$16.00

BLT Avocado Toast

$17.00

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Quiche Lorraine

$16.00

Smoked Salmon

$19.00

Brunch Sides

******************

Smoked Bacon

$6.00

Smoked Ham

$6.00

Avocado

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Mixed Berries

$4.00

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Pasta

$14.00

Tenders

$14.00

Kids Meal Dessert

Chocolate Ice-Cream

Vanilla Ice-Cream

N/A Beverages

***********************

BTL SPARKLING WATER

$8.00

BTL STILL WATER

$8.00

CRANBERRY

$3.95

DIET PEPSI

$3.95

DR PEPPER

$3.95

GINGER ALE

$3.95

LEMONADE

$3.95

ORANGE

$4.25

PEPSI

$3.95

PINEAPPLE

$4.25

STARRY

$3.95

TONIC

$3.95

ICED TEA

$3.95

APPLE JUICE

$4.25

Seltzer

$3.95

BEER & WINE

DRAFT BEER

ALLAGASH WHITE

$9.00

BARRIER MONEY

$9.00

BELL'S TWO HEART

$9.00

BROOKLYN LAGER

$9.00

CONEY ISLAND BEACH

$9.00

DOC'S CIDER

$9.00

DUBCO FOUR CORNERS

$9.00

GSB BLOOD ORANGE

$9.00

GUINNESS (20oz)

$8.00

LESSINGS BLONDE

$9.00

LESSINGS HAZY

$9.00

MILLER LITE

$7.00

MONTAUK WAVECHASER

$9.00

PCB COLONIAL AMBER

$9.00

SLOOP JUICE BOMB

$9.00

T&C TENEMENT PILS

$9.00Out of stock

BOTTLES & CAN

ATHLETIC (N/A)

$7.00

BUD LIGHT

$6.00

BUDWEISER

$6.00

COORS BANQUET

$7.00

CORONA

$7.00

DOGFISH HEAD

$8.00

GHOSTFISH (GF)

$8.00

HAPPY DAD SELTZ

$8.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

MICH ULTRA

$6.00

OMMEGANG

$9.00

OTHER HALF

$9.00

HIGH NOON TEQUILA

$10.00

HIGH NOON VODKA

$10.00

LESSINGS HAZY CAN

$9.00

WINE BTG

CANARD-DUCHENE BRUT

$22.00

JCB SPARK ROSE

$17.00

LESSINGS SPARKLING

$16.00

MILLENIO PROSECCO

$11.00

BEDELL ROSE

$12.00+

COTES DE ROSES

$16.00+

FREI BROS CHARD

$13.00+

FRANK FAM CHARD

$20.00+

SPREITZER RIESLING

$13.00+

KETTMEIER PG

$12.00+

CHERRIER SANCERRE

$13.00+

GIESEN SB

$13.00+

LESSINGS CHENIN BLANC

$16.00+

CLARENDELLE BORD BLANC

$12.00+

LANGE PN

$16.00+

BANSHEE PN

$13.00+

CHARLES SMITH CAB

$13.00+

ICONOCLAST CAB

$22.00+

BEDELL MALBEC

$12.00+

1000 STORIES ZIN

$14.00+

STELLA ANTICA TUSCAN

$14.00+

IRROSSO BRUNELLO

$16.00+

RATTI NEBBIOLO

$15.00+

LIQUOR

FEATURED COCKTAILS

BAYBERRY

$16.00

FOR SHUCKS SAKE

$16.00

LIL OL' FASHION

$16.00

MINT VIMLET

$16.00

POMELO DE FUMAR

$16.00

RUM GARDEN

$16.00

WALLBANGER

$16.00

.38 SPECIAL

$16.00

FREE SPIRIT (N/A)

$9.00

LAVENDER BLOSSOM (N/A)

$9.00

BAYBERRY SPRITZ

$16.00

BLOODY MEZ

$16.00

CPACHATTA MARTINI

$16.00

MATCH MAI TAI

$16.00

MIMOSA

$10.00

BOURBON

1792 12YR

$10.50+

ANGELS ENVY

$11.00+

BASIL HAYDEN

$16.50+

BLANTONS

$15.00+

BUFFALO TRACE

$10.00+

BULLIET

$11.50+

EAGLE RARE 10YR

$10.00+

FOUR ROSES

FOUR ROSES SINGLE

$13.50+

GEORGE DICKEL 8YR

$9.00+

HORSE SOLDIER SMALL

$16.50+

HORSE SOLDIER STRAIGHT

$12.00+

JEFFERSONS OCEAN

$19.00+

MICHTERS

$10.50+

OLD FORESTER 1920

$15.00+

ROUGH RIDER

$7.50+

ROUGH RIDER BIG STICK

$14.50+

TOWN BRANCH

$8.50+

WOODFORD DBL OAK

$15.00+

WOODFORD RESERVE

$13.50+

COGNAC

COURVOISSIER VS

$12.00+

REMY MARTIN VSOP

$21.00+

HENNESSY

$16.00+

DUSSE XO

$38.50+

CORDIALS

AMARETTO

$10.50+

APEROL

$7.00+

BAILEYS

$11.50+

CAMPARI

$10.50+

CHAMBORD

$10.00+

CHINOLA PASSIONFRUIT

$7.50+

COINTREAU

$12.00+

FRANGELICO

$11.50+

GALLIANO

$9.00+

MONTENEGRO AMARO

$12.00+

MR. BLACK

$7.50+

NOCELLO

$9.00+

PIMMS NO 1

$9.00+

RUMCHATA

$8.50+

SAMBUCA

$10.50+

SELECT

$7.50+

ST GEORGE NOLA

$7.50+

ST GERMAINE

$9.00+

GRAND MARNIER

$10.00+

GIN

AVIATION

$8.50+

BEEFEATERS

$9.00+

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$10.00+

BOTANIST

$13.00+

DEEPWELLS

$7.00+

EMPRESS

$13.00+

FARMERS GIN

$11.50+

FORD'S

$10.00+

HENDRICKS

$12.00+

LIV GIN

$7.00+

NEW AMSTERDAM

$5.50+

NOLETS

$10.50+

TANQUEREY

$10.00+

MEZCAL

CASAMIGOS

$16.00+

LOS SIETES

$10.50+

SOMBRE

$10.50+

WAHAKA

$9.00+

RUM

APPLETON 15YR

$19.00+

BACARDI

$6.00+

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$8.50+

DIPLO MONTUANO

$9.00+

DIPLO PLANAS

$9.00+

DIPLO RESERVEA

$11.00+

MEYERS DARK

MONTAUK RUM

$7.50+

PAMPERO ANIVERSARIO

$8.50+

RON ZACAPPA 23

$15.00+

BACARDI COCONUT

$7.00+

RYE

ANGELS ENVY RYE

$19.00+

BULLIET RYE

$11.50+

MICHTERS RYE

$12.00+

RITTENHOUSE RYE

$6.00+

SAZERAC RYE

$8.50+

WOODFORD RYE

$11.50+

SCOTCH

BALVENIE 14YR

$21.00+

DALMORE 12YR

$16.00+

DALMORE 14YR

$21.00+

DALMORE KING ALEX

$66.00+

DEWARS WHITE

$7.50+

GLENLIVET 12YR

$16.00+

GLENLIVET FOUNDERS

$17.50+

JOHNNY BLACK

$14.50+

JOHNNY BLUE

$57.00+

JOHNNY HIGH RYE

$11.50+

MACALLAN 12YR

$21.00+

MACALLAN 15YR

$35.50+

MACALLAN 18YR

$88.00+

MONKEY SHOULDER

$10.00+

OBAN 14YR

$22.50+

TALISKER 10YR

$19.50+

TALISKER DISTILLERS

$19.00+

TALISKER STORM

$15.00+

TEQUILA

ASTRAL ANEJO

$8.50+

ASTRAL BLANCO

$7.00+

ASTRAL REPO

$7.00+

CAMARENA REPO

$7.00+

CAMARENA SILVER

$7.00+

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$13.50+

CASAMIGOS REPO

$13.50+

CLASE AZUL GOLD

$67.50+

CLASE AZUL REPO

$38.50+

DON FULAN ANEJO

$19.00+

DON FULAN BLANCO

$10.50+

DON FULANO REPO

$13.00+

DON JULIO 1942

$40.50+

DON JULIO 1942 ROSADO

$28.00+

DON JULIO BLANCO

$13.50+

DULCE PINEAPPLE

$11.00+

ESPOLON

$10.00+

HERRADURA SILVER

$13.50+

HERRADURA ULTRA

$14.50+

KOMOS CRISTALINO

$26.50+

KOMOS EXTRA ANEJO

$75.00+

KOMOS REPO ROSA

$25.50+

LALO

$11.50+

PATRON SILVER

$12.00+

TANTEO HABANERO

$11.50+

VODKA

ABSOLUT ELYX

$12.00+

BELVEDERE

$12.00+

CROP CUCUMBER

$5.50+

GREY GOOSE

$11.50+

KETLE CITRON

$10.00+

KETLE ONE

$9.00+

KETLE ORANGE

$10.00+

NEW AMSTERDAM

$4.50+

ST GEORGE CHILI

$7.50+

STOLI ELIT

$16.50+

TITOS

$7.50+

WHISKEY

CROWN ROYAL

$12.00+

FEILD & SOUND

$11.50+

GENTLEMAN JACK

$12.00+

HUDSON

$13.50+

JACK DANIELS BLACK

$8.50+

JACK DANIELS BONDED

$11.00+

JACK DANIELS HONEY

$8.50+

JAMESON IRISH

$9.00+

KAIYO JAPANESE

$14.50+

KIKORI JAPANESE

$11.50+

ROE & CO IRISH

$8.50+

SLANE IRISH

$10.50+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

501 Main Street, Islip, NY 11751

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

