Lester's

review star

No reviews yet

9906 Clayton Road

Ladue, MO 63124

Popular Items

BBQ Salad
Matzo Ball Soup
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

APPS

12pc Toasted Ravs

$12.95

Served with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese.

6pc Toasted Ravs

$8.95

Served with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese.

All American

$11.95

Four miniature burgers topped with American cheese on mini buns, garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion.

BBQ Nachos

$14.95

BBQ baked beans, nacho cheese and smoked meats layered over tri-colored tortilla chips topped with sour cream, fresh guacamole and pico de gallo.

FULL BBQ Sliders

$13.95

Beef Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled flour tortilla with beef brisket, grilled onion, Cheddar, and Pepper Jack cheese, served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Buffalo Tenders

$10.95

Breaded tenders tossed in buffalo sauce served with ranch dipping sauce.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.95

Grilled flour tortilla with grilled onion, Cheddar, and Pepper Jack cheese, served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.95

Grilled flour tortilla with chicken, grilled onion, Cheddar, and Pepper Jack cheese, served with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Breaded tenders served with ranch dipping sauce.

Full Deli Sliders

$13.95

Onion Rings

$8.95

Beer battered, ancho chile ranch dipping sauce.

Potato Pancakes

$9.95

Reuben Dip

$11.95

Spin Art Dip

$10.95

The creamy mix of spinach and artichoke hearts topped with tomato and Parmesan cheese served with tri-colored tortilla chips.

Half BBQ Sliders

$7.95

Half Deli Sliders

$7.95

1/2 Buff Wings

$12.95

5 Buffalo Wings

1/2 Dry Wings

$12.95

5 Dry Seasoned Wings

1/2 Honey BBQ Wings

$12.95

5 Honey BBQ Wings

1/2 Lemon Pepper Wings

$12.95

5 Lemon Pepper Wings

Full Buff Wings

$17.95

10 Buffalo Wings

Full Dry Wings

$17.95

10 Dry Seasoned Wings

Full Honey BBQ Wings

$17.95

10 Honey BBQ Wings

Full Lemon Pepper Wings

$17.95

10 Lemon Pepper Wings

SOUP/SALAD

Half House Salad

$6.95

Romaine and iceberg lettuce with tomato, cucumber, croutons and shredded provolone cheese with your choice of dressing

Whole House Salad

$9.95

Romaine and iceberg lettuce with tomato, cucumber, croutons and shredded provolone cheese with your choice of dressing

Half Caesar Salad

$6.95

Hearts of romaine tossed in our caesar dressing and topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese

Whole Caesar Salad

$9.95

Hearts of romaine tossed in our caesar dressing and topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese

Brisket Chili

$7.95

A pint of smoked brisket with black beans, kidney beans, tomato and onion.

Chx Noodle Soup

$7.95

A pint of roasted chicken, garden vegetables, and egg noodles in a savory chicken broth.

Turkey Chili

$7.95

A pint of smoked turkey breast and white bean chili topped with cilantro sour cream.

Matzo Ball Soup

$11.95

Poached chicken with a matzo ball in a chicken broth with vegetables and noodles.

Soup/Salad Combo

$12.95

Your choice of Half House Salad, Half Caesar Salad (Wedge Salad add $1.50) and choice of any of our soups (excludes Chicken with Matzo Ball)

BBQ Salad

$15.95

Your choice of smoked beef brisket, turkey or smoked chicken on a bed of romaine and iceberg lettuce, cheddar cheese, roasted corn, julienne bell peppers, black beans and spicy pecans with your choice of dressing and topped with onion rings

Chopped Chef Salad

$14.95

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, house-smoked turkey, house-smoked ham, bacon, tomato, red onion, hard boiled egg and cucumber tossed in your choice of dressing topped with seasoned croutons, cheddar and provolone cheese

Turkey Cobb Salad

$14.95

Smoked turkey brast on a bed of crisp romaine and iceberg lettuce with bacon, black olives, tomato, egg, avocado and bleu cheese with your choice of dressing

Wedge Salad

$10.95

Crisp wedge of iceberg lettuce with bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and red onion topped with house-made bleu cheese dressing

Chicken Salad

$12.95

House-made chicken salad served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and rye bread

Tuna Salad

$12.95

House-made chunky albacore tuna salad served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber and rye bread

Extra Matzo Ball

$3.50

DELI SANDWICHES

Small Corned Beef

$12.95

Overstuffed New York Deli Sandwich

Large Corned Beef

$16.95

Overstuffed New York Deli Sandwich

Small Pastrami

$12.95

Overstuffed New York Deli Sandwich

Large Pastrami

$16.95

Overstuffed New York Deli Sandwich

Small Beef Brisket

$12.95

Overstuffed New York Deli Sandwich

Large Beef Brisket

$16.95

Overstuffed New York Deli Sandwich

Small Turkey Breast

$12.95

Overstuffed New York Deli Sandwich

Large Turkey Breast

$16.95

Overstuffed New York Deli Sandwich

Reuben the Great

$15.95

Your choice of traditional corned beef, pastrami or turkey with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese served on grilled rye bread

Small Pull Chicken

$12.95

Large Pull Chicken

$16.95

Small Pull Pork

$12.95

Large Pull Pork

$16.95

BURGERS

Hamburger

$12.95

Grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion

BBQ Burger

$14.95

Half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger served with house-smoked pork shoulder tossed in sweet BBQ sauce and topped with onion straws

Black & Bleu

$14.95

Half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger seasoned with Cajun spices and seared to your liking topped with bleu cheese and bacon

Mushroom & Swiss

$14.95

Half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger topped with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Chili Burger

$12.95

Half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger topped with house-made smoked brisket chili and pepper jack cheese

Cali Burger

$14.95

Half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger topped with avocado, pico de gallo and provolone cheese

Turkey Burger

$13.95

Seasoned, lean ground turkey burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion

Impossible Burger

$14.95

Patty made with potato, coconut wheat and heme, topped with your choice of cheese and served on housemade bun

WRAPS

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$13.95

Grilled flour tortilla filled with cold smoked turkey, romaine lettuce, caramelized onion, tomato, cheddar cheese and ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Grilled flour tortilla filled with spicy breaded chicken or shrimp, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing

SW Veggie Wrap

$13.95

Grilled flour tortilla filled with shredded cheddar and pepper jack cheese, romaine lettuce, roasted red pepper, onion, smoked corn, black beans, pico de gallo and cilantro cumin yogurt sauce

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Grilled flour tortilla filled with pulled chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, onion straws and ranch dressing

BBQ

Half Ribs

$18.95

Served on Texas toast with coleslaw, potato salad, & BBQ baked beans.

Full Ribs

$28.95

Served on Texas toast with coleslaw, potato salad, & BBQ baked beans.

Half BBQ Chicken

$16.95

Served on Texas toast with coleslaw, potato salad, & BBQ baked beans.

ENTREES

1/4 Hot Dog

$8.95

Best in Town! Grilled and served with sauerkraut, raw or grilled onion

Hot Dog

$11.95

Half pound super colossal. Grilled and served with sauerkraut, raw or grilled onion.

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Grilled cheese with your choice of cheese, tomatoes, and bacon.

Fish Sand

$13.95

House beer battered cod fillet served with lettuce, tomato, onion and tartar sauce on a toasted bun

French Dip

$13.95

Thinly sliced roast beef on a French baguette served with smoky au jus

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.95

Marinated in a fresh herb vinaigrette, served with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$12.95

Marinated, grilled portobello mushroom, zucchini, yellow squash and roasted red pepper served with fresh herb garlic aioli on your choice of bread

Rye Club

$13.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar & Swiss, lettuce and tomato on grilled rye with ranch dressing

Special 1

$12.95

KIDS

K-Chicken Strips

$6.95

K-Hot Dog

$6.95

K-Toasted Ravs

$6.95

K-Grilled Cheese

$6.95

K-Mini Burgers

$7.95

SIDES

Coleslaw

$4.95

Pint of coleslaw

Small Slaw

$1.50

Potato Salad

$4.95

Pint of potato salad

Small Pot Salad

$1.50

BBQ Beans

$4.95

Pint of BBQ Beans

Small BBQ Beans

$1.50

Apple Sauce

$3.95

Pint of applesauce

Small Apple Sauce

$1.50

Green Beans

$4.95

Pint of green beans

Small Green Beans

$1.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Pint of cottage cheese

Small Cottage Cheese

$1.50

Fries

$4.95

Sweet Fries

$5.95

Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Full Sour Pickles

$4.95

Half Sour Pickles

$2.95

Seasonal Veg

$4.95

Side Dressing

$0.75

Matzo Ball w/ Broth

$3.95

Small Mac N Cheese

$3.00

DESSERTS

Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.95

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.95

Seasonal Dessert

$5.95

Brownie w/Ice Cream

$5.95

Gooey Butter Cake

$5.95

Apple Pie

$5.95

Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.95

Caramel Cheesecake

$5.95

Plain Cheesecake

$5.95

Root Beer Float

$4.95

BEVERAGES

Apple Juice

$2.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

Bottle Water

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.50

COKE

$2.50

COKE ZERO

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

DECAF

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

DIET DR. PEPPER

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

FITZ BOTTLE

$2.50

FITZ DIET

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

ICED TEA

$2.50

Kid Milk

$1.50

Kid Rootbeer

$1.00

Kid Sodas

$1.00

LEMONADE

$2.50

MELLOW YELLOW

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

ROOT BEER DRAFT

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

To-Go Soda

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

W/Glass

WATER

Hot Tea

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

BULK MEATS

BK Pork Butts

$16.95

BK Beef Brisket

$22.95

BK Turkey Breast

$17.95

BK Corned Beef

$22.95

BK Pastrami

$22.95

BK Pulled Chicken

$17.95

BK Ribs

$24.95

Holiday Turkey

$75.00

BULK APPS

BK All American

$39.95

BK BBQ Sliders

$44.95

BK Chicken Tenders

$31.95

BK Deli Sliders

$44.95

BK Toasted Ravioli

$29.95

BULK SOUP/SALAD

BK Caesar

$19.95

BK House Salad

$19.95

BK Tuna Salad

$19.25

BK Chicken Salad

$19.25

BK Brisket Chili

$19.95

BK Turkey Chili

$19.95

BK 3 Meat Stew

$19.95

BK Chicken Noodle

$19.95

BULK SIDES

Bk Cole Slaw

$11.95

BK Potato Salad

$11.95

Bk Green Beans

$11.95

Bk Baked Beans

$11.95

BK Mac n Cheese

$11.95

BULK PACKAGES

Deli Package

$89.95

Rib Combo Package

$99.95

BULK BREAD/CONDIMENTS

BK Rye Bread

$6.50

BK Texas Toast

$6.50

BK Split Top Buns

$3.95

BK Dollar Rolls

$3.95

BK Salad Dressing

$4.50

BK Sweet BBQ

$3.95

BK Spicy BBQ

$3.95

BK Spicy Mustard

$3.95

BK Mustard

$2.95

BK Ketchup

$2.95

BK Hot Sauerkraut

$5.95

BK Cold Sauerkraut

$5.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Barbecue & NY-style deli fare head up a comfort-food menu at this contemporary sports bar & eatery.

Location

9906 Clayton Road, Ladue, MO 63124

Directions

Gallery
Lester's image
Banner pic
Lester's image

