Beverages

Hot

Coffee To go 16 oz

$4.19

Decaf To go 16 oz

$4.19

French Vanilla

$3.19

Caffe Mocha

$3.29

Cortadito

$3.09

Espresso Single

$2.69

Espresso Double

$3.69

Cappuccino

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Assorted Herbal Tea

$3.19

Cold

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.39

Iced Tea

$3.19

Iced Sweat Tea

$3.19

Iced Coffee

$3.19

Fountain Soda

$3.19+

Can Soda

$2.99

Bottle of Water

$1.99

Plain Soda Water

$1.99

with lemon

Juices

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.19

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice W/ PULP

Tomato Juice

$3.19

Grapefruit Juice

$3.19

Apple Juice

$3.19

Cranberry Juice

$3.19

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast specials

Lester's 2-2-2

$8.99

2 eggs, 2 pancakes,2 bacon or 2 links

Lester's Big Deal

$13.99

3 eggs, 3 pancakes,2 bacon,2 links,1 Patty

Lester's Lite

$6.59

1 egg cooked any style, served with home fries and toast

Lester's Ranch

$7.59

2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.

Broward County Special

$8.59

3 eggs cooked any style served with home fries and toast

Lester's Steak & Eggs

$17.99

NY. Strip steak and 2 eggs, cooked any style , served with home fries and toast

Morning Special

$11.99

2 eggs cooked any style with Polish or Smoked sausage, served with home fries and toast

Ham Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Ham Steak & 2 Eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.

2 Pork Chops & Eggs

$17.99

Center cut pork chops and 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast

London Broil & Eggs

$16.99

London broil with 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.

Gyro & Eggs

$13.99

Gyro meat and 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries, toast and tzatziki.

Country Fried Steak

$13.49

Topped with sausage gravy, with 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and a biscuit.

Lester's Special

$11.59

3 eggs with diced ham, melted cheese on top, served with sliced tomatoes, home fries and toast.

Corn Beef Hash

$13.59

Served with 2 eggs and home fries or grits and toast

"LEO" Lox, Eggs & Onions

$15.99

Scrambled eggs, smoked salmon and onions, served with home fries, bagel and cream cheese

Egg Benedict

$12.99

2 poached eggs on an English muffin with Virginia ham, topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with homefries.

Egg Florentine

$12.99

2 poached eggs on an English muffin with fresh spinach, topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with homefries.

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

$4.99

1/2 order

Homemade Biscuits And Sausage Gravy Full Order

$5.99

full order

Lester's Skillets

Lester's Signature

$13.99

2 eggs,hashbrowns, Corn beef hash, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese, served with toast.

El Greco

$14.99

2 eggs, hashbrowns, onions, green peppers, tzatziki sauce, feta, tomato and gyro meat, served with toast.

South of The Border

$13.99

2 eggs, onions, green peppers, hashbrowns, ham, diced tomatoes, avocado, Swiss cheese, homemade Spanish sauce. Topped with sour cream.

The Diner

$12.99

2 eggs, hashbrowns,onions,green peppers, mushrooms, bacon or sausage and cheddar cheese, served with toast

Lester's Waffle Sandwich

Sandwich Signature

$13.99

Omelets style eggs mix with chicken tenders, sausage and your choice of cheese

Sandwich Ultimate

$13.99

Omelette style eggs mix with bacon, sausage, ham and your choice of cheese

Fluffy Omelettes

Western OML

$11.99

Ham , green peppers, onions. Served with home fries or grits and toast