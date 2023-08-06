- Home
Beverages
Hot
Cold
Juices
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast specials
Lester's 2-2-2
2 eggs, 2 pancakes,2 bacon or 2 links
Lester's Big Deal
3 eggs, 3 pancakes,2 bacon,2 links,1 Patty
Lester's Lite
1 egg cooked any style, served with home fries and toast
Lester's Ranch
2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.
Broward County Special
3 eggs cooked any style served with home fries and toast
Lester's Steak & Eggs
NY. Strip steak and 2 eggs, cooked any style , served with home fries and toast
Morning Special
2 eggs cooked any style with Polish or Smoked sausage, served with home fries and toast
Ham Steak & Eggs
Ham Steak & 2 Eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.
2 Pork Chops & Eggs
Center cut pork chops and 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast
London Broil & Eggs
London broil with 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and toast.
Gyro & Eggs
Gyro meat and 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries, toast and tzatziki.
Country Fried Steak
Topped with sausage gravy, with 2 eggs cooked any style, served with home fries and a biscuit.
Lester's Special
3 eggs with diced ham, melted cheese on top, served with sliced tomatoes, home fries and toast.
Corn Beef Hash
Served with 2 eggs and home fries or grits and toast
"LEO" Lox, Eggs & Onions
Scrambled eggs, smoked salmon and onions, served with home fries, bagel and cream cheese
Egg Benedict
2 poached eggs on an English muffin with Virginia ham, topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with homefries.
Egg Florentine
2 poached eggs on an English muffin with fresh spinach, topped with Hollandaise sauce, served with homefries.
1/2 Biscuits and Gravy
1/2 order
Homemade Biscuits And Sausage Gravy Full Order
full order
Lester's Skillets
Lester's Signature
2 eggs,hashbrowns, Corn beef hash, onions, green peppers and cheddar cheese, served with toast.
El Greco
2 eggs, hashbrowns, onions, green peppers, tzatziki sauce, feta, tomato and gyro meat, served with toast.
South of The Border
2 eggs, onions, green peppers, hashbrowns, ham, diced tomatoes, avocado, Swiss cheese, homemade Spanish sauce. Topped with sour cream.
The Diner
2 eggs, hashbrowns,onions,green peppers, mushrooms, bacon or sausage and cheddar cheese, served with toast