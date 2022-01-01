Restaurant header imageView gallery

LeStourgeon Seafood Company

review star

No reviews yet

4320 FM 2147

Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Fish Tacos
Cheeseburger
Shrimp,Fish or Oyster Po'Boy

Appetizers

Hush Puppies

$6.00+

Pepper-Jack Hush Puppies

$9.00+

Boudin Balls

$15.00

Onion Rings App

$10.00

Sweet Potato Fries App

$7.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Fried Green Tomato Caprese

$10.00

Fried Crawfish

$16.00

Fried Alligator

$18.00

Wild Caught Crab Cakes

$18.00

New Orleans Charboiled Oysters

$16.00+

Cajun Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

U Peel 'Em Cajun Boiled Shrimp

$14.00

Oysters On The Half Shell

$14.00+

Snow Crab Legs

$38.00

Soups, Salads, Potatoes

Chicken, Shrimp and Andouille Sausage Gumbo

$13.00+

Shrimp Gumbo

$12.00+

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Avocado Bombay Salad

$14.00

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Large Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Large House Salad

$9.00

Classic Burgers

Hamburger

$11.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Lighter Fare

Small Avocado Salad w/2 Jumbo Shrimp

$14.00

Small Avocado W/

$16.00

Small Caesar w/ 2 Jumbo Shrimp

$14.00

Small Caesar W/

$16.00

Sm Avocado Salad

$9.00

Sm Caesar Salad

$6.00

Small Bombay Salad

$9.00

Small House

$6.00

Kids Menu (12 and Under)

Catfish Plate (Kids)

$6.00

Chicken Bites (Kids)

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Kids)

$5.00

Popcorn Shrimp (Kids)

$5.00

Buttered Pasta

$7.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.25

Rice Pilaf

$4.25

Coleslaw

$4.25

Garlic Mash Potato

$4.25

Red New Potatoes

$4.25

Sauteed Squash

$4.25

Green Beans

$4.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

Broccoli

$4.25

Asparagus

$4.25

House Side Salad

$4.25

Baked Potato

$4.25

Onion Rings

$4.25

Side Ceasar

$4.25

Side Avocado Salad

$4.25

Brinks House Specialties

Baffin Bay Cajun Noodles

$24.00

Cajun Alfredo

$24.00

Two Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Crawfish Etouffe

$22.00

Two Fish Tacos

$13.00

Shrimp,Fish or Oyster Po'Boy

$12.00+

Texas Cheese Steak Po'Boy

$12.00+

Grilled Seafood

Rainbow Trout

$20.00

Mahi-Mahi

$24.00

Red Fish

$27.00

Salmon

$27.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$27.00

Baffin Bay Drum

$29.00Out of stock

Scallops

$29.00

Fried Seafood

Trout

$14.00+

Fried Baffin Bay Drum

$20.00+

Fried Catfish

$14.00+

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$15.00+

Fried Oyster Plate

$18.00+

Jumbo Soft Shell Crab

$26.00

Frog Legs

$18.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.00

Fried Crawfish

$18.00

Fried Combo Plates

3 Shrimp, 2 pc Trout Plate

$18.00

3 Shrimp, 2 pc Catfish Plate

$18.00

3 Shrimp, 6 Oysters Plate

$23.00

3 Shrimp & 2 Pc Baffin Bay Drum

$27.00Out of stock

Popcorn Shrimp, Fried Crawfish Plate

$22.00

2 Trout, 4 Oysters, 2 Jumbo Shrimp Plate

$24.00

Lestourgeon Fried Seafood Platter

$31.00

The Grill

12 oz Rib Eye

$32.00

2 Pork Chops

$16.00

6 oz Filet Mignon

$36.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$7.50

Bread Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Whole Chz Cake

$60.00

Whole Choc Cake

$65.00

Whole Turtle Cheesecake

$70.00

Whole Red Velvet Cake

$70.00

Whole Key Lime

$50.00

Gift Cards

$1

$1.00

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

50$

$50.00

$100

$100.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Water

Red Bull

$2.75Out of stock

Bar N/A Drinks

Juice

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

Tonic

$1.50

Mocktail

$4.00

Brunch Drinks

Salty Dog

$7.00

French 75

$10.00

Keep It Classy

$12.00

Brunch Bloody Mary

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Brunch Prosecco

$5.00

Zoomers

Small Avocado W/ (Copy)

$17.21

Cheeseburger (Copy)

$17.21

Two Shrimp Tacos (Copy)

$17.21
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4320 FM 2147, Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657

Directions

Gallery
LeStourgeon Seafood Company image
LeStourgeon Seafood Company image
LeStourgeon Seafood Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blue Bonnet Cafe
orange star4.2 • 2,392
211 N US Hwy 281 Marble Falls, TX 78654
View restaurantnext
Bear King Brewing Company - 207 Ave G
orange starNo Reviews
207 Ave G Marble Falls, TX 78654
View restaurantnext
The Spot - Wakepoint
orange starNo Reviews
14757 FM 1431 Kingsland, TX 78639
View restaurantnext
Boat Town Burger Bar - Boat Town District
orange star4.0 • 498
151 Melodie Ln Kingsland, TX 78639
View restaurantnext
Patio 2900 at Boat Town - Boat Town District
orange starNo Reviews
151 Melodie Lane Kingsland, TX 78639
View restaurantnext
Brack's Backyard - Spicewood, Texas
orange starNo Reviews
500 Co Rd 413 Spicewood, TX 78669
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cottonwood Shores

Hiccups Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 62
4119 W FM 2147 #1 Cottonwood Shores, TX 78657
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cottonwood Shores
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston