A map showing the location of Let It BrieView gallery

Let It Brie

review star

No reviews yet

117 E. Commonwealth Ave.

Fullerton, CA 92832

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Party Boards

Introvert (3 cheese on one 15"x15" board)

$100.00

On The Fence (4 cheese on one larger 21" x 14" board or two 15"x15" boards if out of stock)

$200.00

Extrovert (5 cheese on two 15" x 15" boards just stacked higher)

$300.00

O'Ryan (6 cheese on four 15"x15" boards)

$580.00

Custom Board

$15.00

Mini Box

$10.00

Lunch Box

$15.00

Personal Board

$20.00

ADD ONS

Extra Bread & Crackers

$4.00

Baguette

$3.00+

Signature Side Salad ($1.00 scoop)

$2.00

Full Accoutrement Add-On (no bread/crackers)

$15.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Extra Jam To-Go

$2.00+

Wooden Board

$10.00

Extra Cheese Add on

$6.00

Med Wood Board

$15.00

Yelp Check In Dessert

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

117 E. Commonwealth Ave., Fullerton, CA 92832

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kentro Greek Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,088
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar - Fullerton
orange starNo Reviews
141 E Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Roman Cucina
orange starNo Reviews
211 North Harbor Boulevard Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Street - 110 East Commonwealth Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
110 East Commonwealth Avenue Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Cupid's Hotdogs OC - 106 North Harbor Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
106 North Harbor Boulevard Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Monkey Business Cafe Fullerton - 714-526-2729
orange starNo Reviews
301 E Amerige Ave Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fullerton

Les Amis Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,692
128 W Wilshire Ave Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Best Burgers - Fullerton
orange star4.2 • 1,387
506 S Euclid St Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Kentro Greek Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,088
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000482 - Amerige Center
orange star4.4 • 906
1949 W. Malvern Ave. Fullerton, CA 92833
View restaurantnext
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Fullerton
orange star4.8 • 793
575 N Commonwealth Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
SoCal Wings - Fullerton
orange star4.6 • 625
349 N State College Blvd Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fullerton
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston