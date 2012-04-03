Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Let It Fly Let It Fly Germantown

378 Reviews

$$

9091 Poplar Ave

Germantown, TN 38138

Order Again

Wine by the Glass (Deep Copy)

Blackstone Merlot

$7.00

Matua Sauv Blanc

$7.00

Menage a Trois

$6.00

Relax

$6.00

SeaGlass Pinot Grigio

$6.00

White Zin

$4.00

Lunetta Prosecco

$5.00

Ava Grace Rose

$6.00

Bota Box

$4.00

Meiomi

$10.00

Clou De Bois

$6.00

Robert Mondavi Cab

$6.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.50

Ketel One

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

Deep Eddy GF

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Titos

$7.00

Peach Ciroc

$9.00

Stoli

$7.00

Blue Stoli

$7.50

Orange Stoli

$7.50

Rasp Stoli

$7.50

Vanilla Stoli

$7.50

Pink Whitney

$5.00

Strawberry Stoli

$7.50

Well Gin

$4.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Rum

$4.50

Malibu

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Myers

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

Patron SIlver

$10.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Well Bourbon

$4.50

Blue Note

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.50

Jack Honey

$7.50

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers

$10.00

River set Rye

$8.00

Woodford reserve

$11.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Dewars

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Baileys

$7.00

Butterscotch

$4.25

Fireball

$5.50

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Midori

$5.00

Peach schnapps

$4.25

Rumplemintz

$7.00

Skrewball

$7.00

Rumchatta

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Appletini

$9.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.50

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Cinna Toast Crunch

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Grand Marnier Top

$5.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Greyhound

$6.00

House Bloody Mary

$7.00

House Margarita

$7.50

House Martini

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.50

Jager Bomb

$9.50

Jameson Pickle Back

$7.00

John Daly

$7.00

Keep It Breezy

$7.00

Legspredder

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Lemon Raz Gin Fizz

$9.00

Let It Fly

$9.00

LIF 19th Hole

$7.00

LIF Beach Mule

$8.00

LIF Irish Mule

$8.00

LIF Kentucky Mule

$8.00

LIF Manhattan

$12.00

LIF Mexican Mule

$8.00

LIF Moscow Mule

$8.00

LIF Old Fashioned

$12.00

Liquid Mary Jane

$10.00

LMP

$8.00

Long Island

$9.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Paloma

$11.00

Rum Punch

$9.00

Screaming Orgasm

$15.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex On The Beach

$9.00

Sex On The Brain

$10.00

Taste The Rainbow

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

The Butterfinger

$10.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Walk Me Down

$10.00

Washington Apple

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

White Tea

$7.50

Bottle Beer

16oz PBR

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Beer of the Month

$6.00

Bud

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Ghost Golden

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Killians Red Ale

$6.00

MIch Ultra

$3.50

MIller lite

$3.50

Odouls N/A

$5.00

Poppys Pils

$5.50

Seasonal Beer

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Tiger Tail

$7.50

Ultra Gold

$3.50

White Claw

$5.50

Yuengling

$4.50

Modelo

$6.50

12oz PBR

$2.50

Wine

Blackstone Merlot

$9.00

Matua Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Menage a Trois

$8.00

Relax

$8.00

SeaGlass Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Lunetta Prosecco

$7.00

Ava Grace Rose

$8.00

Bota Box

$6.00

Meiomi

$12.00

Clou De Bois

$8.00

Robert Mondavi Cab

$8.00

Columbia Crest Merlot

$34.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Liberty School Cab

$34.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$8.00

Menage a' Trois

$30.00

Relax Riesling

$30.00

SeaGlass Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Raeburn Chardonnay

$40.00

Meiomi

$38.00

Bottle Champagne

$20.00

NA Bevs

Add A Flavor

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Hi-C

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar free

$5.00

Rootbeer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Soda Water

$2.25

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Un Sweet Tea

$2.75

Water

High Noon

Blk Cherry

$5.50

Grapefruit

$5.50

Lemon

$5.50

Mango

$5.50

Peach

$5.50

Pineapple

$5.50

Watermelon

$5.50

Lime

$5.50

Passion Fruit

$5.50

Add a Shot Of Titos

$6.50

Add a House Vodka Shot

$4.00

Draft Beer

Bells 2 Hearted 16oz

$7.50

Grindhouse 16oz

$6.50

Tiny Bomb16oz

$6.50

Ultra 16oz

$5.00

Coors Light 16oz

$5.00

Blue Moon 16oz

$6.50

Fireside16oz

$5.50

Traffic IPA 16oz

$7.50

Bells 2 Hearted 22oz

$9.50

Grindhouse 22oz

$8.50

Tiny Bomb 22oz

$8.50

Ultra 22oz

$7.00

Coors Light 22oz

$7.00

Blue Moon 22oz

$8.50

Fireside 22oz

$8.50

Traffic IPA 22oz

$9.50

Bells Two Hearted Pitcher

$28.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$24.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$18.00

Ghost River Pitcher

$24.00

Tiny Bomb Pitcher

$24.00

Fireside Pitcher

$24.00

Ultra Pitcher

$18.00

Crosstown Traffic Pitcher

$28.00

Bucket Beer

Bucket Coors lt

$14.00

Bucket Miller lt

$14.00

Bucket Ultra

$14.00

Bucket Bud

$14.00

Bucket Bud Light

$14.00

Bucket PBR

$15.00

Mixed Domestic Bucket

$14.00

Domestic Bucket

$14.00

Import Bucket

$24.00

High Noon Bucket

$22.00

Yuengling Bucket

$18.00

Entrees

Grilled Chx Mac

$14.99

BBQ Platter

$21.99

Chicken and Waffles

$12.99

Ribs Full

$27.99
Ribs Half

Ribs Half

$15.99

Fried Tender Dinner

$14.99

Grilled Tender Dinner

$14.99

Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Burgers

Bacon Chz Burger

$13.99

BLT

$11.99

Chz Burger

$12.99

Impossible Burger

$12.99

Mac N Chz Burger

$14.99

Pork Burger

$15.99

Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Sunrise Burger

$14.99

Burger and Beer

$14.00

Clique Burger

$14.99

Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chix

$13.99

Chix Sand

$13.99

Chix Parm

$13.99

Fiesta Chix

$13.99

Cajun Fried Chix

$13.99

Sunrise Chix

$13.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Salad,Soup & Wraps

Side House Salad

$3.99

Full House Salad

$8.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Full Caesar Salad

$8.99

Club Salad

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.49

Club Wrap

$10.49

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.49

LIF Salad

$11.49

Chicken Baker

$14.99

BBQ Baker

$11.99

Chicken Salad Bowl

$8.99

Wings

Bone In 6

$8.99

Bone In 12

$15.99

Bone In 18

$22.99

Bone In 24

$29.99

$Sauce

$0.50

Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99

Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni Lovers Pizza

$14.99

Supreme Pizza

$15.99

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$12.99

BBQ Pizza

$15.99

Taco Pizza

$15.99Out of stock

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99

Seasoned Fries

$2.99

Fire Fries

$3.99

Fries BBQ

$5.99

Parmesan Fries

$3.99

Side Chips

$2.99

Slaw

$1.99

Steamed Broccoli

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Tots

$2.99

Twice Baked

$3.99

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

$ Carrots & Celery

$2.99

Kids

Kids Slider

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$5.99

Kids Mini Corn Dog

$5.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.99

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.99

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$7.99

Strawberry Cake

$8.99

Dessert Pretzel Bites

$9.99

Brown Butter Cake

$7.99

Party Platters

Wing PP

$45.99

Tender PP

$42.99

Rib PP

$69.99

Quesadillas PP

$34.99

Wrap PP

$38.99

Slaw Pint

$8.00

Slaw Quart

$15.00

Gallon Soda

$6.50

Gallon Lemonade

$8.00

Gallon Unsweet

$6.50

Gallon Sweet

$6.50

1/2 Pan Beans

$36.99

1/2 Pan Broccoli

$36.99

LIF Salad w/ Chicken

$69.99

Brunch

Brunch Chicken waffles

$11.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.99

Brunch Sliders

$12.99

Eggs Benedict

$11.99Out of stock

Country Benedict

$12.99

Biscuits Gravy

$7.99

2 Eggs With Meat

$11.99

Pancakes

$12.99

Loaded Hashbrowns

$10.99

Omelet

$12.99

Side Bacon

$2.99

Side Turkey Sausage

$2.99

Side Sausage

$2.99

Two Eggs

$2.99

Biscuit

$1.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.99

Kid Pancake

$5.99

Kid eggs and meat

$5.99

Kid Chicken Waffle

$5.99

Kid biscuit Gravy

$5.99

Btl of Bubbles

$14.99

Brunch Mimosa

$5.00

Brunch Bloody Mary

$5.00

Add Breakfast Potatoes

$2.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Tito's Bloody Mary

$8.00

Add Tito's

$6.00

Add House Vodka

$4.00

Add Peach Schnapps

$3.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Take n Bake Pizza

Take Pepperoni Lovers Pizza (Copy)

$13.00

Take Buffalo Chicken Pizza (Copy)

$13.00

Take Meat Lovers Pizza (Copy)

$14.00

Take Supreme Pizza (Copy)

$14.00

Take Veggie Lovers Pizza (Copy)

$13.00

Take Cheese Pizza (Copy)

$10.00

Take Build Your Own Pizza (Copy)

$10.00

Take BBQ Pizza (Copy)

$14.00

Take Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza (Copy)

$13.00

Add on

add Queso

$1.99

add onions

$0.99

add muhrooms

$0.99

add peppers

$0.99

add Beer cheese

$0.99

add side caesar

$3.99

add bacon

$0.99

add chips and salsa

$3.99

add side salad

$3.99

add shredded

$0.99

add pepper jack

$0.99

add toppers trio MOP

$1.99

Make it a Double

$4.00

add chicken tenders

$3.99

add chicken breast

$5.00

Bay 1

Per Hour

$40.00

1/2 Hour

$20.00

Bay 2

Per Hour

$40.00

1/2 Hour

$20.00

GLASSES

22 OZ SIGNATURE GLASS

$12.00

SIGNATURE PINT

$12.00

SIGNATURE ROCKS GLASS

$12.00

LIF Coozie

$5.00

LIF Hoodie

$40.00

HAT

$15.00

Long Sleeve

$30.00

Short Sleeve

$20.00

Sweat Pants

$40.00

Shorts

$40.00

Season Box

Season box

$39.99

Jell-O Shots 1 For $3

1 Jell-O Shot

$3.00

Jell-O Shots 5 For $10

Jell-O Shots 5 For $10

$10.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Founded by former NBA basketball player and current Memphis Tigers assistant basketball coach Mike Miller, Let It Fly is your premiere sports bar and grill with two virtual golf bays and 22 flat-screen televisions.

Website

Location

9091 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138

Directions

Let It Fly image
Let It Fly image

Search similar restaurants

