Lettuce Eat - REO REO

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

405 N Reo St

Tampa, FL 33609

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage & Cheese Croissant
Bacon & Cheese Croissant
Breakfast Burrito

Sandwiches

Bacon & Cheese Croissant

$4.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.00

Turkey & Cheese Croissant

$4.00

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$4.00

Cheese Toast

$3.00

Your choice of bread with your choice of cheese

Sausage & Cheese Croissant

$4.00

Avocado Toast

$3.50

Florentine

$3.50

Two eggs, spinach on a croissant

Breakfast Sandwiches

$4.00

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Egg, potato, peppers, onion, tomato, salsa, cheddar, wrapped in a toasty tortilla.

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$3.00

Four strips of thick cut bacon.

Hashbrowns

$2.50

Sausage

$3.00

Oatmeal

$3.00+Out of stock

Grits

$3.00+

2 Eggs

$3.00

4bacon

$4.25

French Toast Sticks

$5.00Out of stock

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Bagel

$2.00

Platters

2 Egg Platter

$6.00

Two eggs, your choice of meat, your choice of bread & a hashbrown.

2 Egg Scramble

$3.50Out of stock

Snacks

Quest Protein Chips

$3.00

Chips

$1.25

String Cheese

$0.50

Nature Valley Bar

$1.50

Candy Bar

$2.00

Doublemint Gum

$0.35

Oreo

$1.00

Mini Crudites

$3.50Out of stock

A refreshing snack pack with grape tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, radish, hummus, olives & our house vinaigrette.

Ham & Swiss Roll-Ups

$4.50

5 Ham and Swiss Roll Ups

Turkey & Swiss Roll Ups

$4.50

5 Turkey & Swiss Roll Ups

Roast Beef & Cheddar Roll Ups

$5.00Out of stock

5 Roast Beef & Cheddar Roll Ups

Banana

$1.00

Apple

$1.00

Watermelon

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Oranges

$1.00

Grapes

$2.00

Hard Boiled Eggs

$2.50Out of stock

4 Hard Boiled eggs

Avocado

$2.00
Charcuterie Pack

Charcuterie Pack

$12.00

A snack pack filled with black forrest ham, roasted turkey, havarti, munster, cucumber, carrot, olives, grape tomatos, peperoncini and herbed aioli.

Pastries

Croissant

$3.00

Brownie

$2.50+

Cookie

$2.00

Banana Bread

$3.00

Chocolate Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Cinnamon Muffin

$3.00

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Grab 'n' Go

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.75

Honey-Ginger Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50
Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$3.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50

Greek Salad

$3.30+
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$3.00+

Tuna Salad

$3.30+

Tuna Salad

$3.00+

Chicken Salad

$3.85+

Chicken Salad

$3.50+

Potato Salad

$3.30+

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Pasta Salad

$3.30+

Pasta Salad

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$2.50

Banana

$1.00

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.00

Banana Muff

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$3.00

Cinnamon Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Muffin

$3.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Apple

$1.00

Fruit Salad

$3.30+

Fruit Salad

$3.00+Out of stock

Oranges

$1.00

Grapes

$2.00

Watermelon

$2.00

Coffee

Drip Drip

$3.00+

Regular Drip Coffee

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Caffe Mocha

$3.75+

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso

$2.00

Macchiato

$3.00+

Latte of the Week

$5.00+

Toasted Almond Mocha -Espresso -Almond Milk -Toasted Almond Mocha

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

24 Hour Brew

Dirty Chai

$4.50+

Tea

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+Out of stock

Green Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Earl Grey

$1.75

black

$1.75Out of stock

decaf

$1.75

Lavender Fog

Other

Water

$1.25

La Croix

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Mt. Dew

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Red Bull

$5.00Out of stock
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50
Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$3.50

Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.50Out of stock
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Lavazza Cold Brew

$5.50

Cold Brew

$2.50

Ginger-Honey Limeade

$3.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.00

Mango Hibiscus - Juice

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Nut - Juice

$4.75Out of stock

Greens - Juice

$4.50

Premier Protein Shake - Chocolate

$3.00

Celsius

$3.99

Body Armor

$2.00

Essentia Water

$2.25

Pure Coco - Coconut Water

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

405 N Reo St, Tampa, FL 33609

Directions

Gallery
Lettuce Eat image
Lettuce Eat image
Main pic

