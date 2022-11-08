Restaurant header imageView gallery

Letena Ethiopian Restaurant

1,008 Reviews

$$

3100 14TH ST NW, STE# 121,

Washington, DC 20010

Order Again

Popular Items

Veg sampler 2
Lentil Samosa
Vegi Sampler for 1

Small Plates

Lentil Samosa

Lentil Samosa

$9.50

2 lentil samosas served with mixed salad and house sauce

Kategna

Kategna

$10.50

rolls of toasted injera coated with berbere and seasoned butter

Letena Signature Salad

Letena Signature Salad

$9.50

steamed broccoli, yellow onions & avocado with our house dressing

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.50

salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions with house dressing

Timatim Salad

Timatim Salad

$7.50

diced tomatoes, jalapenos and onions mixed with our house dressing

Beet and Potato Salad

Beet and Potato Salad

$7.50

beetroot, potatoes and red onions in our zesty dressing

Azifa Salad

Azifa Salad

$7.50

Green lentils, onions, garlic, jalepenos and mustard

Letena Signature Salad

Letena Signature Salad

$9.50

steamed broccoli, yellow onions & avocado with our house dressing

Vegi & Vegan

Kik Wot

Kik Wot

$16.50

yellow split peas, simmered in flavorful mild sauce

Yemisir Wot

Yemisir Wot

$18.50

red lentils stewed in a spicy hot sauce

Carrot Wot

Carrot Wot

$16.50

minced carrot stewed in savory & spicy berber sauce

Gomen

Gomen

$16.50

sauteed callard greens, ginger, garlic, onions & jalapenos (Mild)

Cabbage

Cabbage

$16.50

sautéed greens beans and carrots in potatoes in caramelized onions (mild)

Fasolia

$17.50

sauteed green beans and carrots in caramelized onions (mild)

Mushroom Tibs

Mushroom Tibs

$18.50

Stir fried mushrooms, bell peppers & onions (mild)

Mushroom Dulet

Mushroom Dulet

$18.50

finely chopped mushrooms, jalepenos, red onions, garlic and olive oil (medium spicy)

Tofu wot

$18.50

sliced tofu stewed in berbere sauce served with a side of azifa

Shiro Wot

Shiro Wot

$16.50

ground and spiced chickpea stew

Yetsom Firfir

$16.50

Vegi Sampler for 1

$19.50

yemsir wot, kik gomen, tomatoes

Veg sampler 2

$31.00

Yemsir wot, kik, gomen, cabbage, mush tibs, beets and potatoes salad, timatim salad

Seafood

Asa Tibs

Asa Tibs

$18.50

cubed tilapia tossed with jalepenos, onions and rosemary (mild)

Asa Gulash

Asa Gulash

$18.50

cubed tilapia sautéed with onions, garlic and peppers (medium spicy)

Shrimp Gulash

$19.50

Medium spicy. Sautéed shrimp with tomatoes, onions, peppers and jalapeños.

Meat Stew

Doro Wot

Doro Wot

$19.50

spiced chicken stew served with hard boiled egg and chicken meat (spicy)

Kay Siga Wot

Kay Siga Wot

$19.50

beef stew in a spicy berbere sauce

Alicha Siga Wot

Alicha Siga Wot

$18.50

beef stew in a mild curry sauce served with yemsir wot side

Yebeg Wot

Yebeg Wot

$19.50

braised lamb stew in mild onion and garlic sauce served with

Goat Wot

Goat Wot

$22.50

braised goat stew in a mild onion, garlic and ginger sauce (mild)

Gomen BѐSiga

Gomen BѐSiga

$18.50

seasoned collard greens cooked with beef (medium spicy)

Meat Sampler 1

$21.50

Dorowot, alicha siga, gomen besiga and house salad

Meat sampler for 2

$36.00

Doro wot, Alicha siga, gomen-besiga, lamb stew, Kay siga, timatim salad and beets and potatoes

Beef/ Chicken

Chef's Signature Tibs

Chef's Signature Tibs

$20.50

cubed tenderloin beef cooked with chef's special zest served with letena salad

Chicken Tibs

Chicken Tibs

$18.50

chicken cubes sauteed with onions, ginger & garlic (mild & spicy)

Derek Tibs

Derek Tibs

$20.50

pan seared tenderloin beef, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes & garlic (mild or spicy)

Kitfo

$17.50

freshly minced and seasoned beef served raw or lightly cooked (mild or spicy)

Lega Tibs

$19.50

cubed tender beef, onions, tomatoes and jalapenos (served medium spicy )

Quanta Firfir

$18.50

air dried beef in berber sauce, tossed with shredded Injera (spicy)

Tibs with Gomen

Tibs with Gomen

$18.50

lega tibs tossed with collard greens (mild)

Tibs with Yemisir Wot

Tibs with Yemisir Wot

$18.50

Lega tibs topped with yemisir wor (spicy)

Ethiopian Steak Tartar

$18.50

hand-chopped raw steak, shallot onions, jalapenos, with sides of cottage cheese & minced collard greens

Tibs Firfir

$17.50

Lamb/ Goat

Lamb Lega Tibs

$19.50

lamb cubes, onions, jalapenos, garlic & tomatoes (mild or spicy)

Extras & Sides

Injera

Injera

$1.50
Gluten Free Injera

Gluten Free Injera

$3.50

Side vegi stew dish with entree orders

$6.50

choose vegi side stew of Kik, Yemisir, Carrot, Mushroom Tibs, Gomen, Cabbage or Mushroom Dullet

Side meat stew dish with entree orders

$8.50

Choose a meat side stew of Doro, Alicha Siga, Lamb, Gomen Besiga or Yetamese

Samosa

Samosa

$3.00
Infused Oil

Infused Oil

$12.00Out of stock

made with organic olive oil and the finest blend of Ethiopian herbs and spices.

Desserts

Tiramissu

Tiramissu

$8.50

letena's own walnut coffee flavored layers of ladyfingers, mascarpone custard & walnut liqueur

Banoffee Pie

Banoffee Pie

$9.50

soft and crunchy cracker crust, soft duice de leche, slices of fresh banana topped with whipped cream

Beer

Habesha

$7.50

Ethiopian lager with golden color, rich aroma and smooth taste

Bedele

$6.50Out of stock

Ethiopian lager with moderate bitterness, balanced by pale malt variety giving it a lighter feel

St. George Beer

$7.50

Ethiopian premium lager with moderate bitterness and slight flavor of grain

Meta Premium

$6.50Out of stock

Negus

$7.50Out of stock

Ethiopina premium craft lager, well balanced, smooth and crispy

Heineken

$6.00

Red Stripe

$5.00Out of stock

Corona

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$6.50

DC Brau Public

$6.50

Michelob Ultea

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light

$6.00Out of stock

White Wine

Comte De Bernadotte, Chablis

$38.00

Secret Cellars, Chardonnay

$28.00

Marc Cellar, Chardonnay

$29.00

B/ Karas White

$32.00Out of stock

Chateau/Rose

$36.00

Silver Myn, Rose, South African

$34.00

B/ Wancha

$36.00Out of stock

Acacia, Rose, Ethiopia

$28.00Out of stock

B/ Moet Chandon

$150.00

K Cellars/Chardonnay

$29.00Out of stock

Kaapzicht

$35.00

Mama's Honey Tej/Wine

$34.00

Moet

$110.00

Red Wine

Red Wine

Coffee Liqueur

$9.50

Ouzo

$9.50

Infused Rum

$10.50

Creme De Menthe

$7.50

Amaretto

$9.50

Chai Infused Rum

$9.50

B Marc Cellars

$31.00

B/ Cigar Box

$34.00Out of stock

B/ Cline Ancient Vines

$29.00Out of stock

Anciano / Temperanillo

$36.00Out of stock

Wancha/Cabernet

$36.00Out of stock
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

