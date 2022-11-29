Mongers Board

$55.00

Picture is not an exact representation of the board you will receive. Not two boards are ever the same. ALL BOARDS WILL CONTAIN NUTS & POSSIBLE GLUTEN. Please read all info from our website regarding holiday orders including allergy warnings as well as pick up instructions. SERVES UP TO 4 AS AN APPETIZER. COMES ON A 9" X 9" BAMBOO CRATE WITH CLEAR LID THAT CAN BE STORED OVERNIGHT IN THE FRIDGE. IN ADDITION TO THE CHEESE AND/OR MEAT, ALL BOARDS CONTAIN A VARIATION OF FRESH FRUIT, DRIED FRUIT, NUTS, PICKLES, OLIVES, BREAD, CRACKERS, JAM & MUSTARD. BAGUETTE WILL COME UNSLICED, EITHER FROZEN FOR YOU TO FINISH BAKING OR BAKED AND READY TO SLICE. AS A PRECAUTION, A MINIMUM OF 2 CHEESE WILL BE PASTEURIZED ON EVERY BOARD. EACH BOARD WILL ALSO RECEIVE A STAINLESS STEEL LET IT BRIE STAMPED SPREADER.