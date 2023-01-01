Veranda Lounge
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Veranda is Central Minnesota’s most happening lounge and we hope you stop and visit us regularly – whether it be for your after-dinner cocktail or that perfect glass of wine or scotch in the evening, we have something for everyone.
Location
22 5th Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301
