Let's Brunch Cafe Baltimore
300 W 30th St
Baltimore, MD 21211
Appetizers
Fried Green Tomatoes
Crisp golden fried green tomatoes served on a tower layer with sweet pepper relish & pimento cheese
Fried Pickles
Lightly breaded pickle chips served with creamy ranch dressing
Cinnamon Sweet Potato Fries
Drizzled with sweet South Carolina honey & powdered sugar
Maryland Crab Dip
Lump Maryland crab meat & cheese blend
BOWL Soup of the Day
BOWL Maryland Crab Soup
Dizzy Wings
Six fried wings covered with your choice of toppings: lemon pepper, honey lemon pepper, old bay, honey old bay, spicy buffalo, honey BBQ, parmesan, teriyaki or naked with ranch or blue cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
Six breaded, golden, crisp cheese sticks served with marinara sauce
Beignets
Fried dough lightly dusted with powdered sugar
Funnel Cake Fries
Homemade Soft Crab Pretzel Minis
Baked soft & warm with hot Maryland Lump crab
Salmon Croquettes
Catfish Nuggets
Quesadillas
Served with homemade salsa & sour cream
Potato Skins
Three delicious hand-crafted loaded potato skins with bacon, cheese and topped with chives
Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs
Shrimp Deviled Eggs
Broccoli & Cheese Skins
Omelettes
Three Cheese Omelette
Cheddar, Monterey jack, and American
Western Omelette
Loaded with ham, onions, and green peppers
Veggie Omelette
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, and shredded cheese blend
Bacon, Ham & Cheese Omelette
Diced ham, hickory smoked bacon & cheddar cheese
Meat Lovers Omelette
Steak & Cheese Omelette
Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
Maryland Blue Crab & Shrimp Omelette
Lump Maryland blue crab meat, shrimp, pepper jack cheese, mushrooms, green peppers and onions
Build Your Own Omelette
Pancakes
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Meat, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Breakfast Sandwich
Southern fried chicken on your choice of bread, cheese and two eggs
Pancake Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
French Toast Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Pancake Meat, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
French Toast Meat, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich
Meat, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich
Waffle Chicken Sandwich
Waffle Chicken Egg & Cheese
Waffles
Buttermilk Waffle
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Peanut Butter Chip Waffle
Chocolate & Peanut Butter Chip Waffle
Oreo Waffle
Honey Walnut Waffle
Fresh Blueberry Waffle
Cinnamon Raisin Waffle
All American Waffle
Blueberries, strawberries, banana, lightly dusted powdered sugar and homemade peach whip cream
Breakfast Platters
Egg Platter
Two eggs with bread choice and your choice of grits, home fries, artisan greens, fresh fruit, or oatmeal
Meat & Egg Platter
Two eggs with choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, turkey bacon, scrapple, pork roll, grilled ham with choice of bread and choice of home fries, grits, oatmeal, fresh fruit, or artisan greens
Let's Brunch Special
Two eggs with choice of meat, choice of home fries, grits, oatmeal, fresh fruit or artisan greens, choice of pancake, French toast or waffle
8oz Ribeye Steak and Eggs
8oz Ribeye Steak grilled to your liking, served with two eggs of your choice. With a side of home fries, grits, oatmeal, fruit, or artisan greens.
Specialties
Fruity Pebble Pancakes
Apple Jack Pancakes
Captain Crunch Pancakes
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pancakes
Lucky Charms Pancakes
Sobo Benedict
Two poached eggs on toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon with our hollandaise sauce and artisan greens
Avocado Toast
Toasted sourdough with fresh avocado & tomato and served with artisan greens
Rancheros
Our version of huevos: corned beef hash over flat bread, topped with two over easy eggs, a blend of cheeses & zesty salsa with a side of sour cream
French Toast Classic
Two classic pieces of French Toast served with sweet cinnamon butter
Deluxe Stuffed French Toast (1)
Fresh cinnamon swirl raisin walnut bread stuffed with your choice of fresh peaches or apples dipped in French toast batter & deep fried and served with peach or apple glaze and whipped cream
Deluxe Stuffed French Toast (2)
Fresh cinnamon swirl raisin walnut bread stuffed with your choice of fresh peaches or apples dipped in French toast batter & deep fried and served with peach or apple glaze and whipped cream
Chicken and Waffles
Cereal Waffle
Breakfast Quesadilla
Burritos
Egg & Cheese Burrito
Made with your choice of cheese (chef recommends three cheese blend)
Meat, Egg & Cheese Burrito
Made with your choice of meat and cheese (chef recommends three cheese blend)
Veggie Egg Cheese Burrito
Made with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, spinach with your choice of cheese (chef recommends three cheese blend) add meat of your choice $1.89 or add scrapple or corn beef hash for $1.99
Country Favorites
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
Served with homemade biscuit smothered with homemade sausage gravy
Cream Chip Beef
Heavy cream with chip beef served over your choice of toast, biscuits or home fries and substitute waffle for additional $2.00
Sweet Tea Biscuits
Crispy fried chicken breast topped with sweet tea glaze on homemade biscuit
Country Fried Steak
Fried pepper steak covered with homemade peppered gravy, a biscuit, and your choice of home fries, grits, or oatmeal
Shrimp & Grits
South Carolina grits topped with andouille sausage and jumbo shrimp and three cheese blends and lobster sauce
Fish & Grits
South Carolina grits topped with fried grouper or grilled salmon and andouille sausage and three cheese blends and lobster sauce
Hot Turkey Platter
Hot Roast Beef Platter
Burgers
Hamburger
½ pound angus beef patty, add your choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone, Monterey cheese for an additional $1.00
Bacon Cheeseburger
½ pound angus beef patty, three slices of hickory smoked bacon with your choice of cheese
Turkey Burger
Turkey patty served with cranberry relish add your choice of cheese for an additional $1.00
Beyond Burger
Vegan, plant-based burger
Cowboy Burger
Let's Brunch Grillers
Sandwiches & Subs
Grilled Reuben
Corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye with thousand island dressing
Grilled Rachel
Corned beef or turkey, coleslaw and Swiss cheese on grilled rye with thousand island dressing
Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinated white chicken breast served on a savory Kaiser roll, topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Fried Chicken Breast
Marinated white chicken breast served on a savory Kaiser roll, topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Marinated white chicken breast served on white, wheat, tomato or spinach wrap with tomato, mayo and lettuce and with pepper jack cheese
Fried Chicken Wrap
Marinated white chicken breast served on white, wheat, tomato or spinach wrap with tomato, mayo and lettuce and with pepper jack cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated white chicken breast served with parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing
Lunch Sandwiches
Homemade Chicken Salad
Made fresh to order
BLT
Bacon or turkey bacon, lettuce, and tomato
Turkey Club
Bacon, turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Tuna Melt
Freshly made tuna salad with melted cheese
Cold Cut Sub
Cheesesteak Deluxe
Chicken Cheesesteak Deluxe
Steaks and Seafood
Fried Catch of the Day
One piece of grouper served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce, your choice of fries, onion rings, or sweet potato fries
Blackened Grilled Salmon
Fresh grilled salmon made to perfection with our house made blackened seasoning, served with your choice of mashed potatoes with in-house gravy, fresh grilled spinach, or white rice
Fried Seafood Platter
Served with grouper, butterfly shrimp, sea scallops with fries and coleslaw
10oz Rib Eye Steak
Seafood Fried Rice
Loaded with lump crab meat, shrimp, and scallops, served with sweet, spicy chili sauce and soy sauce
Crab Cake Dinner (1)
Seasoned to perfection served with choice of homemade mashed potatoes with in-house gravy, fresh grilled spinach, or white rice
Crab Cake Dinner (2)
Seasoned to perfection served with choice of homemade mashed potatoes with in-house gravy, fresh grilled spinach, or white rice
Fish & Chips
Steak & Cake
Juicy Steak seasoned to perfection with Maryland lump crab cake served with your choice of side
Grilled Pork Chops
Seasoned to perfection served with choice of homemade mashed potatoes with in-house gravy, fresh grilled spinach, or white rice
Fried Pork Chops
Seasoned to perfection served with choice of homemade mashed potatoes with in-house gravy, fresh grilled spinach, or white rice
Sides and Extras
Toast/Bread
Bagel and Cream Cheese
Bacon (Pork)
Sausage (Pork)
Bacon (Turkey)
Sausage (Turkey)
Grilled Ham
Scrapple
Pork Roll
Corned Beef Hash
Home Fries
Tater Tots
One Egg
Two Eggs
Three Eggs
Egg Whites
Grits
Oatmeal
Grits with Cheese
Avocado
Salsa
Sour Cream
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Mac & Cheese
Broccoli
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Mixed Vegetables
Kids Menu
Kid's French Toast
Delicious French toast topped with powdered sugar and whip cream with your choice of bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage
Happy Face
Buttermilk pancake with powdered sugar and whip cream with your choice of bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage
Kid's Grilled Cheese
White bread with your choice of American or cheddar cheese with your choice of fresh fruit, fries, or sweet potato fries
Kid's Chicken Tender Meal
Crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Kid's Waffle
Salads
Garden
Garden fresh mix topped with onions, green peppers, and tomatoes
Caesar
Romaine lettuce, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing
Chef's Salad
Garden fresh mix topped with swiss and American cheese, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, sliced chicken breast and ham with hardboiled egg
Soda
12oz Coke
24oz Coke
12oz Diet Coke
24oz Diet Coke
12oz Coke Zero
24oz Coke Zero
12oz Fanta Orange
24oz Fanta Orange
12oz Sprite
24oz Sprite
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Sweet Tea
Peach Tea
Non Sweet Tea
Butterfly Tea
Lemonade
Cranberry
Bottle
Blue Moon
Flying Dog The Truth
Yuengling
Coors Light
Miller Light
Twisted Tea
Miller High Life
Michelob Ultra
Bud Light
Stella Artois
Corona Extra
Budweiser
Truly
Bud Ice
Pabst
Natty Bo
Loose Cannon
Dogfish Head
Sierra Nevada
Guinness
51 Rye Ipa
Delicios Ipa
Heinekin
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Serving creative breakfast and lunch options all day with full bar menu.
300 W 30th St, Baltimore, MD 21211