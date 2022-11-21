Restaurant header imageView gallery

Let's Brunch Cafe Baltimore

review star

No reviews yet

300 W 30th St

Baltimore, MD 21211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Dizzy Wings
French Fries

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Crisp golden fried green tomatoes served on a tower layer with sweet pepper relish & pimento cheese

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Lightly breaded pickle chips served with creamy ranch dressing

Cinnamon Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Drizzled with sweet South Carolina honey & powdered sugar

Maryland Crab Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Lump Maryland crab meat & cheese blend

BOWL Soup of the Day

$7.00

BOWL Maryland Crab Soup

$9.00

Dizzy Wings

$12.00

Six fried wings covered with your choice of toppings: lemon pepper, honey lemon pepper, old bay, honey old bay, spicy buffalo, honey BBQ, parmesan, teriyaki or naked with ranch or blue cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Six breaded, golden, crisp cheese sticks served with marinara sauce

Beignets

$8.00

Fried dough lightly dusted with powdered sugar

Funnel Cake Fries

$9.00

Homemade Soft Crab Pretzel Minis

$17.00

Baked soft & warm with hot Maryland Lump crab

Salmon Croquettes

$15.00Out of stock

Catfish Nuggets

$11.00

Quesadillas

$13.00+

Served with homemade salsa & sour cream

Potato Skins

$9.00

Three delicious hand-crafted loaded potato skins with bacon, cheese and topped with chives

Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs

$8.00+

Shrimp Deviled Eggs

$8.00+

Broccoli & Cheese Skins

$8.00

Omelettes

Served with your choice of home fries, grits, oatmeal, fresh fruit, or artisan greens and your choice of homemade biscuit, sweet potato biscuit, English muffin, croissant, bagel, or bread (egg whites $2.00)

Three Cheese Omelette

$10.00

Cheddar, Monterey jack, and American

Western Omelette

$16.00

Loaded with ham, onions, and green peppers

Veggie Omelette

$15.00

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, and shredded cheese blend

Bacon, Ham & Cheese Omelette

$16.00

Diced ham, hickory smoked bacon & cheddar cheese

Meat Lovers Omelette

$18.00

Steak & Cheese Omelette

$18.00

Steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

Maryland Blue Crab & Shrimp Omelette

$22.00

Lump Maryland blue crab meat, shrimp, pepper jack cheese, mushrooms, green peppers and onions

Build Your Own Omelette

$9.00

Pancakes

Add Blueberry, Strawberry, or Chocolate toppings for an additional $1.99

Buttermilk

$4.00+

Chocolate Chip

$5.00+

Peanut Butter Chip

$5.00+

Chocolate & Peanut Butter Chip

$6.00+

Oreo

$6.00+

Honey Walnut

$6.00+

Fresh Blueberry

$5.00+

Banana

$5.00+

Cinnamon Raisin

$5.00+

All American Pancakes

$7.00+

Blueberries, strawberries, banana, lightly dusted powdered sugar and homemade peach whip cream

Breakfast Sandwiches

Served on your choice of bagel, bread, croissant, English muffin, or biscuit, two eggs and your choice of American, Swiss, provolone, cheddar, pepper jack or Monterey jack cheese

Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Meat, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Crispy Chicken Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Southern fried chicken on your choice of bread, cheese and two eggs

Pancake Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

French Toast Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Pancake Meat, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

French Toast Meat, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich

$8.00

Meat, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich

$10.00

Waffle Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Waffle Chicken Egg & Cheese

$15.00

Waffles

Buttermilk Waffle

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$9.00

Peanut Butter Chip Waffle

$9.00

Chocolate & Peanut Butter Chip Waffle

$10.00

Oreo Waffle

$7.00

Honey Walnut Waffle

$7.00

Fresh Blueberry Waffle

$7.00

Cinnamon Raisin Waffle

$7.00

All American Waffle

$11.00

Blueberries, strawberries, banana, lightly dusted powdered sugar and homemade peach whip cream

Breakfast Platters

Egg Platter

$9.00

Two eggs with bread choice and your choice of grits, home fries, artisan greens, fresh fruit, or oatmeal

Meat & Egg Platter

$11.00

Two eggs with choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, turkey bacon, scrapple, pork roll, grilled ham with choice of bread and choice of home fries, grits, oatmeal, fresh fruit, or artisan greens

Let's Brunch Special

$16.00

Two eggs with choice of meat, choice of home fries, grits, oatmeal, fresh fruit or artisan greens, choice of pancake, French toast or waffle

8oz Ribeye Steak and Eggs

$18.00

8oz Ribeye Steak grilled to your liking, served with two eggs of your choice. With a side of home fries, grits, oatmeal, fruit, or artisan greens.

Specialties

Fruity Pebble Pancakes

$9.00

Apple Jack Pancakes

$9.00

Captain Crunch Pancakes

$9.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pancakes

$9.00

Lucky Charms Pancakes

$9.00

Sobo Benedict

$10.00

Two poached eggs on toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon with our hollandaise sauce and artisan greens

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Toasted sourdough with fresh avocado & tomato and served with artisan greens

Rancheros

$12.00

Our version of huevos: corned beef hash over flat bread, topped with two over easy eggs, a blend of cheeses & zesty salsa with a side of sour cream

French Toast Classic

$6.00

Two classic pieces of French Toast served with sweet cinnamon butter

Deluxe Stuffed French Toast (1)

$12.00

Fresh cinnamon swirl raisin walnut bread stuffed with your choice of fresh peaches or apples dipped in French toast batter & deep fried and served with peach or apple glaze and whipped cream

Deluxe Stuffed French Toast (2)

$15.00

Fresh cinnamon swirl raisin walnut bread stuffed with your choice of fresh peaches or apples dipped in French toast batter & deep fried and served with peach or apple glaze and whipped cream

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Cereal Waffle

$11.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

Egg & Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

A big stuffed quesadilla served with sour cream and homemade salsa with three cheese blends

Meat, Egg & Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

A big stuffed quesadilla served with sour cream and homemade salsa with three cheese blends

Burritos

Made with two eggs, onions, potatoes wrapped in a flour or wheat tortilla

Egg & Cheese Burrito

$8.00

Made with your choice of cheese (chef recommends three cheese blend)

Meat, Egg & Cheese Burrito

$10.00

Made with your choice of meat and cheese (chef recommends three cheese blend)

Veggie Egg Cheese Burrito

$9.00

Made with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, spinach with your choice of cheese (chef recommends three cheese blend) add meat of your choice $1.89 or add scrapple or corn beef hash for $1.99

Country Favorites

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$9.00

Served with homemade biscuit smothered with homemade sausage gravy

Cream Chip Beef

$9.00

Heavy cream with chip beef served over your choice of toast, biscuits or home fries and substitute waffle for additional $2.00

Sweet Tea Biscuits

$10.00

Crispy fried chicken breast topped with sweet tea glaze on homemade biscuit

Country Fried Steak

$12.00

Fried pepper steak covered with homemade peppered gravy, a biscuit, and your choice of home fries, grits, or oatmeal

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

South Carolina grits topped with andouille sausage and jumbo shrimp and three cheese blends and lobster sauce

Fish & Grits

$16.00

South Carolina grits topped with fried grouper or grilled salmon and andouille sausage and three cheese blends and lobster sauce

Hot Turkey Platter

$12.00

Hot Roast Beef Platter

$12.00

Burgers

Served with your choice of fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or coleslaw and a pickle on a savory Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Hamburger

$10.00

½ pound angus beef patty, add your choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, pepper jack, provolone, Monterey cheese for an additional $1.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

½ pound angus beef patty, three slices of hickory smoked bacon with your choice of cheese

Turkey Burger

$11.00

Turkey patty served with cranberry relish add your choice of cheese for an additional $1.00

Beyond Burger

$11.00

Vegan, plant-based burger

Cowboy Burger

$15.00

Let's Brunch Grillers

Grilled sandwiches served on sourdough with your choice of fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings and a pickle (substitute side salad for $1.99)

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, grilled onions, and Swiss cheese with ranch dressing

Chicken Cordon Blue

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, ham, and Swiss cheese with honey mustard

Roast Beef & Tomato

$11.00Out of stock

Sandwiches & Subs

Served with your choice of fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings and a pickle

Grilled Reuben

$11.00

Corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye with thousand island dressing

Grilled Rachel

$11.00

Corned beef or turkey, coleslaw and Swiss cheese on grilled rye with thousand island dressing

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.00

Marinated white chicken breast served on a savory Kaiser roll, topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Fried Chicken Breast

$13.00

Marinated white chicken breast served on a savory Kaiser roll, topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Marinated white chicken breast served on white, wheat, tomato or spinach wrap with tomato, mayo and lettuce and with pepper jack cheese

Fried Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Marinated white chicken breast served on white, wheat, tomato or spinach wrap with tomato, mayo and lettuce and with pepper jack cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Marinated white chicken breast served with parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing

Lunch Sandwiches

Topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo, with your choice of fries, onion rings or sweet potato fries and your choice of bread and cheese

Homemade Chicken Salad

$10.00

Made fresh to order

BLT

$9.00

Bacon or turkey bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Turkey Club

$12.00

Bacon, turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Freshly made tuna salad with melted cheese

Cold Cut Sub

$9.00

Cheesesteak Deluxe

$12.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Deluxe

$12.00

Steaks and Seafood

Fried Catch of the Day

$14.00

One piece of grouper served on Kaiser roll with lettuce, tomato, and homemade tartar sauce, your choice of fries, onion rings, or sweet potato fries

Blackened Grilled Salmon

$15.00

Fresh grilled salmon made to perfection with our house made blackened seasoning, served with your choice of mashed potatoes with in-house gravy, fresh grilled spinach, or white rice

Fried Seafood Platter

$25.00

Served with grouper, butterfly shrimp, sea scallops with fries and coleslaw

10oz Rib Eye Steak

$19.00

Seafood Fried Rice

$18.00

Loaded with lump crab meat, shrimp, and scallops, served with sweet, spicy chili sauce and soy sauce

Crab Cake Dinner (1)

$35.00Out of stock

Seasoned to perfection served with choice of homemade mashed potatoes with in-house gravy, fresh grilled spinach, or white rice

Crab Cake Dinner (2)

$55.00Out of stock

Seasoned to perfection served with choice of homemade mashed potatoes with in-house gravy, fresh grilled spinach, or white rice

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Steak & Cake

$42.00Out of stock

Juicy Steak seasoned to perfection with Maryland lump crab cake served with your choice of side

Grilled Pork Chops

$14.00

Seasoned to perfection served with choice of homemade mashed potatoes with in-house gravy, fresh grilled spinach, or white rice

Fried Pork Chops

$14.00

Seasoned to perfection served with choice of homemade mashed potatoes with in-house gravy, fresh grilled spinach, or white rice

Sides and Extras

Toast/Bread

$2.00

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bacon (Pork)

$4.00

Sausage (Pork)

$4.00

Bacon (Turkey)

$4.00

Sausage (Turkey)

$4.00

Grilled Ham

$4.00

Scrapple

$4.00

Pork Roll

$4.00

Corned Beef Hash

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

One Egg

$2.00

Two Eggs

$3.00

Three Eggs

$4.00

Egg Whites

$3.00

Grits

$4.00

Oatmeal

$4.00

Grits with Cheese

$5.00

Avocado

$4.00

Salsa

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00

Mixed Vegetables

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kid's French Toast

$7.00

Delicious French toast topped with powdered sugar and whip cream with your choice of bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage

Happy Face

$7.00

Buttermilk pancake with powdered sugar and whip cream with your choice of bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, or turkey sausage

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

White bread with your choice of American or cheddar cheese with your choice of fresh fruit, fries, or sweet potato fries

Kid's Chicken Tender Meal

$8.00

Crispy fried chicken tenders served with your choice of fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Waffle

$8.00

Salads

Garden

$7.00

Garden fresh mix topped with onions, green peppers, and tomatoes

Caesar

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, topped with parmesan cheese and croutons with Caesar dressing

Chef's Salad

$12.00

Garden fresh mix topped with swiss and American cheese, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, sliced chicken breast and ham with hardboiled egg

Soda

12oz Coke

$2.69Out of stock

24oz Coke

$3.19

12oz Diet Coke

$2.69Out of stock

24oz Diet Coke

$3.19

12oz Coke Zero

$2.69Out of stock

24oz Coke Zero

$3.19

12oz Fanta Orange

$2.69Out of stock

24oz Fanta Orange

$3.19

12oz Sprite

$2.69Out of stock

24oz Sprite

$3.19

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.19

Peach Tea

$3.19

Non Sweet Tea

$3.19

Butterfly Tea

$3.19

Lemonade

$3.19

Cranberry

$3.19

Milkshakes

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake

Lucky Charms Shake

Iced Drinks

Frappacino

Iced Mocha

Iced Latte

Iced Coffee

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.39

Decaf Coffee

$2.39

Americano

Cappuccino

Latte

Mocha Latte

Double Espresso

Chai Tea

Chai

Dirty Chai

Mocha Chai

Chai Latte

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.39

Butterfly Tea

$2.79

Bottle

Blue Moon

$4.00Out of stock

Flying Dog The Truth

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

Bud Ice

$4.00

Pabst

$4.00

Natty Bo

$2.50

Loose Cannon

$4.00

Dogfish Head

$4.00

Sierra Nevada

$4.00

Guinness

$4.00

51 Rye Ipa

$4.00

Delicios Ipa

$4.00

Heinekin

$4.00

Draft

Miller Lite

$4.00

Speed Wobbles

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Samuel Adams Summer Ale

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Natty Bo

$4.00

Guinness

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving creative breakfast and lunch options all day with full bar menu.

Website

Location

300 W 30th St, Baltimore, MD 21211

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BRD - R.House Remington
orange starNo Reviews
301 W 29th St Stall 5 Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
New Terra Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
101 E 25th St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings - 2334 North Charles Street
orange starNo Reviews
2334 North Charles Street Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
Troie Halal Cafe - 2435 St Paul St
orange starNo Reviews
2435 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
Creole Soul Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
301 W 29th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Be.bim Korean BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
301 W. 29th Street, Stall 3 Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston