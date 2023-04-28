A map showing the location of Let's Roll - Division FarmhouseView gallery

Let's Roll - Division Farmhouse

2415 Southeast 35th Place Portland, OR 97214

Portland, OR 97202

Popular Items

**Spice Spice Baby Burrito

**Spice Spice Baby Burrito

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Jalapeño Crisp, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce


CONSUMER ADVISORY**

Consumer Advisory**

Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Burrito

**Poké Burrito

**Poké Burrito

$15.00

Choice of: Tombo Tuna, Ahi Tuna, Salmon Goma Seaweed, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Topped with our in house Poké Sauce

California Burrito

California Burrito

$10.00

Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Gauc, Tempura Crumbs

**Northwest Burrito

**Northwest Burrito

$15.00

Salmon, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Pico, Asparagus, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce

**Deep Fried Vegas Burrito

**Deep Fried Vegas Burrito

$15.00Out of stock

Spicy Salmon, Krab Salad, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Then coated in tempura batter and deep fried, Served with a side of our in house Teri Aioli Sauce

**Over The Rainbow Burrito

**Over The Rainbow Burrito

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Tombo Tuna, Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Topped with our in house Teri Aioli Sauce

**Spice Spice Baby Burrito

**Spice Spice Baby Burrito

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Jalapeño Crisp, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce

**Red Dragon Burrito

**Red Dragon Burrito

$16.00

Tombo Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeño Crisp, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce

**Beyond Excited! Burrito

**Beyond Excited! Burrito

$15.00

Salmon Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Shrimp Tempura, Goma Seaweed, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Spicy Aioli Sauce

**Chingon Burrito

**Chingon Burrito

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Tempura Asparagus, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce

Very Vegan Burrito

Very Vegan Burrito

$12.00

Marinated Tofu, Tempura Asparagus, Pico, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce

Bowl

**Poké Bowl

**Poké Bowl

$15.00

Choice of: Tombo Tuna, Ahi Tuna, Salmon Goma Seaweed, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Topped with our in house Poké Sauce

California Bowl

California Bowl

$10.00

Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Gauc, Tempura Crumbs

**Northwest Bowl

**Northwest Bowl

$15.00

Salmon, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Pico, Asparagus, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce

**Deep Fried Vegas Bowl

**Deep Fried Vegas Bowl

$15.00

Spicy Salmon, Krab Salad, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Then coated in tempura batter and deep fried, Served with a side of our in house Teri Aioli Sauce

**Over The Rainbow Bowl

**Over The Rainbow Bowl

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Tombo Tuna, Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Topped with our in house Teri Aioli Sauce

**Spice Spice Baby Bowl

**Spice Spice Baby Bowl

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Jalapeño Crisp, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce

**Red Dragon Bowl

**Red Dragon Bowl

$16.00

Tombo Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeño Crisp, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce

**Beyond Excited! Bowl

**Beyond Excited! Bowl

$15.00

Salmon Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Shrimp Tempura, Goma Seaweed, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Spicy Aioli Sauce

**Chingon Bowl

**Chingon Bowl

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Tempura Asparagus, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce

Very Vegan Bowl

Very Vegan Bowl

$12.00

Marinated Tofu, Tempura Asparagus, Pico, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce

Salad

**Pokè Salad

**Pokè Salad

$15.00

Choice of Tombo Tuna, Ahi Tuna, or Salmon Goma Seaweed, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, topped with our house made Pokè sauce

California Salad

California Salad

$10.00

Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Gauc, Tempura Crumbs

**Northwest Salad

**Northwest Salad

$15.00

Salmon, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Pico, Asparagus, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce

**Deep Fried Vegas Salad

**Deep Fried Vegas Salad

$15.00

Spicy Salmon, Krab Salad, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Then coated in tempura batter and deep fried, Served with a side of our in house Teri Aioli Sauce

**Over The Rainbow Salad

**Over The Rainbow Salad

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Tombo Tuna, Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Topped with our in house Teri Aioli Sauce

**Spice Spice Baby Salad

**Spice Spice Baby Salad

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Jalapeño Crisp, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce

**Red Dragon Salad

**Red Dragon Salad

$16.00

Tombo Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeño Crisp, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce

**Beyond Excited! Salad

**Beyond Excited! Salad

$15.00

Salmon Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Shrimp Tempura, Goma Seaweed, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Spicy Aioli Sauce

**Chingon Salad

**Chingon Salad

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Tempura Asparagus, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce

Very Vegan Salad

Very Vegan Salad

$12.00

Marinated Tofu, Tempura Asparagus, Pico, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce

Musubi

Spam

Spam

$8.00

Lightly dusted and fried, wrapped in nori with seasoned rice, x2

**Chicken Katsu

**Chicken Katsu

$8.00

Coated in Panko and blend of seasonings, Spicy Aoili, wrapped in nori with seasoned rice, x2

Tofu

Tofu

$8.00

Tempura Batter and deep fried, wrapped in nori with seasoned rice, x2

Sides

Tempura Medley

Tempura Medley

$8.00

Assorted Tempura Vegatables served with a side of our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce

**Shrimp Tempura Combo

**Shrimp Tempura Combo

$6.00

4 tempura battered deep fried shrimp with a side of our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce

Goma Seaweed

Goma Seaweed

$6.00

5oz of sweet seasame flavored seaweed

**Crispy Rice

**Crispy Rice

$13.00

Lightly dusted and fried to a golden brown, topped with your choice of Spicy Tuna or Spicy Salmon, Drizzled with Ginwasa Aioli Sauce and Spicy Aioli Sauce

Taro Chips & Guac

Taro Chips & Guac

$8.00Out of stock

Taro roots thinly sliced and fried, sprinkled with seasalt, served with a side of Ginger Guac

**Portland Poppers

**Portland Poppers

$10.00

Tempura batter and fried Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and your choice of Spicy tuna or Spicy Salmon served with a side of our in house Terri Aioli Sauce

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$6.00

Sliced cucumbers marinated in a soy vinegar sauce topped with Goma Seaweed

Specials

**Portland Poppers

**Portland Poppers

$10.00

Tempura batter and fried Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and your choice of Spicy tuna or Spicy Salmon served with a side of our in house Terri Aioli Sauce

**Poké Burrito

**Poké Burrito

$15.00

Choice of: Tombo Tuna, Ahi Tuna, Salmon Goma Seaweed, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Topped with our in house Poké Sauce

La Croix Pamplemousse

La Croix Pamplemousse

$2.50

12oz can

Sauces

Poké

Poké

$1.00

2oz

Teriyaki Aioli

Teriyaki Aioli

$1.00

2oz

Tataki Ponzu

Tataki Ponzu

$1.00

2oz

Spicy Aioli

Spicy Aioli

$1.00

2oz

Ginwasa Aioli

Ginwasa Aioli

$1.00

2oz

Jalacavo

Jalacavo

$1.00

2oz

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.50

12oz can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

12oz can

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

12oz can

La Croix Pamplemousse

La Croix Pamplemousse

$2.50

12oz can

La Croix Razz-Cran

La Croix Razz-Cran

$2.50

12oz can

Water

Water

$2.50

12oz bottle

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2415 Southeast 35th Place Portland, OR 97214, Portland, OR 97202

Directions

Gallery

