Main Menu

Consumer Advisory**

Consumer Advisory**

Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.

Burrito

**Poké Burrito

**Poké Burrito

$15.00

Choice of: Tombo Tuna, Ahi Tuna, Salmon Goma Seaweed, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Topped with our in house Poké Sauce

**Beyond Excited!

**Beyond Excited!

$15.00

Salmon Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Shrimp Tempura, Goma Seaweed, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Spicy Aioli Sauce

**Spice Spice Baby

**Spice Spice Baby

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Jalapeño Crisp, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce

**Over The Rainbow

**Over The Rainbow

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Tombo Tuna, Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Topped with our in house Teri Aioli Sauce

Very Vegan

Very Vegan

$12.00

Marinated Tofu, Tempura Asparagus, Pico, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce

California

California

$10.00Out of stock

Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Gauc, Tempura Crumbs

**Chingon

**Chingon

$15.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Tempura Asparagus, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce

**Deep Fried Vegas

**Deep Fried Vegas

$15.00Out of stock

Spicy Salmon, Krab Salad, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Then coated in tempura batter and deep fried, Served with a side of our in house Teri Aioli Sauce

**Northwest

**Northwest

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Pico, Asparagus, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce

**Red Dragon

**Red Dragon

$16.00Out of stock

Tombo Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeño Crisp, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce

Bowl

**Poké Bowl

**Poké Bowl

$15.00

Choice of: Tombo Tuna, Ahi Tuna, Salmon Goma Seaweed, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Topped with our in house Poké Sauce

**Beyond Excited!

**Beyond Excited!

$15.00

Salmon Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Shrimp Tempura, Goma Seaweed, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Spicy Aioli Sauce

**Over The Rainbow

**Over The Rainbow

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Tombo Tuna, Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Topped with our in house Teri Aioli Sauce

**Spice Spice Baby

**Spice Spice Baby

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Jalapeño Crisp, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce

Very Vegan Bowl

Very Vegan Bowl

$12.00

Marinated Tofu, Tempura Asparagus, Pico, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce

California

California

$10.00Out of stock

Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Gauc, Tempura Crumbs

**Chingon

**Chingon

$15.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Tempura Asparagus, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce

**Deep Fried Vegas

**Deep Fried Vegas

$15.00Out of stock

Spicy Salmon, Krab Salad, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Then coated in tempura batter and deep fried, Served with a side of our in house Teri Aioli Sauce

**Northwest

**Northwest

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Pico, Asparagus, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce

**Red Dragon

**Red Dragon

$16.00Out of stock

Tombo Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeño Crisp, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce

Salad

**Poké Salad

**Poké Salad

$15.00

Choice of: Tombo Tuna, Ahi Tuna, Salmon Goma Seaweed, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Topped with our in house Poké Sauce

**Beyond Excited!

**Beyond Excited!

$15.00

Salmon Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Shrimp Tempura, Goma Seaweed, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Spicy Aioli Sauce

**Spice Spice Baby

**Spice Spice Baby

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Jalapeño Crisp, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce

**Over The Rainbow

**Over The Rainbow

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Tombo Tuna, Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Topped with our in house Teri Aioli Sauce

Very Vegan

Very Vegan

$12.00

Marinated Tofu, Tempura Asparagus, Pico, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce

California

California

$10.00Out of stock

Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Gauc, Tempura Crumbs

**Chingon

**Chingon

$15.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Tempura Asparagus, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce

**Deep Fried Vegas

**Deep Fried Vegas

$15.00Out of stock

Spicy Salmon, Krab Salad, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Then coated in tempura batter and deep fried, Served with a side of our in house Teri Aioli Sauce

**Northwest

**Northwest

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Pico, Asparagus, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce

**Red Dragon

**Red Dragon

$16.00Out of stock

Tombo Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeño Crisp, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce

Musubi

Tofu

Tofu

$8.00Out of stock

Tempura Batter and deep fried, wrapped in nori with seasoned rice, x2

**Chicken Katsu

**Chicken Katsu

$8.00Out of stock

Coated in Panko and blend of seasonings, Spicy Aoili, wrapped in nori with seasoned rice, x2

Spam

Spam

$8.00

Lightly dusted and fried, wrapped in nori with seasoned rice, x2

Sides

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Sliced cucumbers marinated in a soy vinegar sauce topped with Goma Seaweed

**Portland Poppers

**Portland Poppers

$10.00Out of stock

Tempura batter and fried Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and your choice of Spicy tuna or Spicy Salmon served with a side of our in house Terri Aioli Sauce

Taro Chips & Ginger Guac

Taro Chips & Ginger Guac

$8.00

Taro roots thinly sliced and fried, sprinkled with seasalt, served with a side of Ginger Guac

**Crispy Rice

**Crispy Rice

$13.00

Lightly dusted and fried to a golden brown, topped with your choice of Spicy Tuna or Spicy Salmon, Drizzled with Ginwasa Aioli Sauce and Spicy Aioli Sauce

Goma Seaweed

Goma Seaweed

$6.00

5oz of sweet seasame flavored seaweed

**Shrimp Tempura Combo

**Shrimp Tempura Combo

$6.00Out of stock

4 tempura battered deep fried shrimp with a side of our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce

Tempura Medley

Tempura Medley

$8.00Out of stock

Assorted Tempura Vegatables served with a side of our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce

Drinks

Water

Water

$2.50

12oz bottle

La Croix Razz-Cran

La Croix Razz-Cran

$2.50

12oz can

La Croix Pamplemousse

La Croix Pamplemousse

$2.50

12oz can

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

12oz can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

12oz can

Coke

Coke

$2.50

12oz can

Sauces

Jalacavo

Jalacavo

$1.00

2oz

Ginwasa Aioli

Ginwasa Aioli

$1.00

2oz

Spicy Aioli

Spicy Aioli

$1.00

2oz

Tataki Ponzu

Tataki Ponzu

$1.00

2oz

Teriyaki Aioli

Teriyaki Aioli

$1.00

2oz

Poké

Poké

$1.00

2oz

Merchandise

T Shirt

$25.00

Dad Hat- blue logo

$27.00

SnapBack Hat- orange logo

$28.00

Zers

Mains

Extra Protein

$6.00

Vegan Burrito

$15.00

Vegan Salad

$15.00

Vegan Bowl

$12.00

Kalbi Salad

$15.00

Kalbi Bowl

$15.00

Kalbi Burrito

$15.00
**Over The Rainbow Salad

**Over The Rainbow Salad

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Tombo Tuna, Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Topped with our in house Teri Aioli Sauce

**Over The Rainbow Bowl

**Over The Rainbow Bowl

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Tombo Tuna, Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Topped with our in house Teri Aioli Sauce

**Over The Rainbow Burrito

**Over The Rainbow Burrito

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Tombo Tuna, Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Topped with our in house Teri Aioli Sauce

**Poké Salad

**Poké Salad

$15.00

Choice of: Tombo Tuna, Ahi Tuna, Salmon Goma Seaweed, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Topped with our in house Poké Sauce

**Poké Bowl

**Poké Bowl

$15.00

Choice of: Tombo Tuna, Ahi Tuna, Salmon Goma Seaweed, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Topped with our in house Poké Sauce

**Poké Burrito

**Poké Burrito

$15.00

Choice of: Tombo Tuna, Ahi Tuna, Salmon Goma Seaweed, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Topped with our in house Poké Sauce

Sides

Taro Chips & Ginger Guac

Taro Chips & Ginger Guac

$8.00

Taro roots thinly sliced and fried, sprinkled with seasalt, served with a side of Ginger Guac

Goma Seaweed

Goma Seaweed

$6.00

5oz of sweet seasame flavored seaweed