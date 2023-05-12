A map showing the location of Lets Roll - Sandy Rose CityView gallery

Lets Roll - Sandy Rose City

No reviews yet

5235 NE Sandy Blvd

Portland, OR 97213

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Burrito

**Poké Burrito

**Poké Burrito

$15.00

Choice of: Tombo Tuna, Ahi Tuna, Salmon Goma Seaweed, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Topped with our in house Poké Sauce

California

California

$10.00

Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Gauc, Tempura Crumbs

**Northwest

**Northwest

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Krab Salad, Pico, Asparagus, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce

**Deep Fried Vegas

**Deep Fried Vegas

$15.00

Spicy Salmon, Krab Salad, Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Then coated in tempura batter and deep fried, Served with a side of our in house Teri Aioli Sauce

**Over The Rainbow

**Over The Rainbow

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Tombo Tuna, Krab Salad, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Topped with our in house Teri Aioli Sauce

**Spice Spice Baby

**Spice Spice Baby

$16.00

Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber, Ginger Guac, Jalapeño Crisp, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce

**Red Dragon

**Red Dragon

$16.00

Tombo Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeño Crisp, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Topped with our in house Jalacavo Sauce

**Beyond Excited!

**Beyond Excited!

$15.00

Salmon Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Shrimp Tempura, Goma Seaweed, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Spicy Aioli Sauce

**Chingon

**Chingon

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Poke, Fiesta Slaw, Tempura Asparagus, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Ginwasa Aioli Sauce

Very Vegan

Very Vegan

$12.00

Marinated Tofu, Tempura Asparagus, Pico, Ginger Guac, Cucumber, Topped with our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce

Bowl

Salad

Musubi

Spam

Spam

$8.00

Lightly dusted and fried, wrapped in nori with seasoned rice, x2

**Chicken Katsu

**Chicken Katsu

$8.00

Coated in Panko and blend of seasonings, Spicy Aoili, wrapped in nori with seasoned rice, x2

Tofu

Tofu

$8.00

Tempura Batter and deep fried, wrapped in nori with seasoned rice, x2

Sides

Tempura Medley

Tempura Medley

$8.00

Assorted Tempura Vegatables served with a side of our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce

**Shrimp Tempura Combo

**Shrimp Tempura Combo

$6.00

4 tempura battered deep fried shrimp with a side of our in house Tataki Ponzu Sauce

Goma Seaweed

Goma Seaweed

$6.00

5oz of sweet seasame flavored seaweed

**Crispy Rice

**Crispy Rice

$13.00

Lightly dusted and fried to a golden brown, topped with your choice of Spicy Tuna or Spicy Salmon, Drizzled with Ginwasa Aioli Sauce and Spicy Aioli Sauce

Taro Chips & Guac

Taro Chips & Guac

$8.00

Taro roots thinly sliced and fried, sprinkled with seasalt, served with a side of Ginger Guac

**Portland Poppers

**Portland Poppers

$10.00

Tempura batter and fried Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and your choice of Spicy tuna or Spicy Salmon served with a side of our in house Terri Aioli Sauce

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$6.00

Sliced cucumbers marinated in a soy vinegar sauce topped with Goma Seaweed

Specials

**Portland Poppers

**Portland Poppers

$10.00

Tempura batter and fried Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and your choice of Spicy tuna or Spicy Salmon served with a side of our in house Terri Aioli Sauce

Sauces

Poké

Poké

$1.00

2oz

Teriyaki Aioli

Teriyaki Aioli

$1.00

2oz

Tataki Ponzu

Tataki Ponzu

$1.00

2oz

Spicy Aioli

Spicy Aioli

$1.00

2oz

Ginwasa Aioli

Ginwasa Aioli

$1.00

2oz

Jalacavo

Jalacavo

$1.00

2oz

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.50Out of stock

12oz can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

12oz can

Sprite

Sprite

$2.50

12oz can

La Croix Razz-Cran

La Croix Razz-Cran

$2.50

12oz can

Water

Water

$2.50

12oz bottle

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5235 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213

Directions

Gallery

